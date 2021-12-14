You are here

LIVE: Barcelona v. Boca Juniors Maradona Cup in Saudi Arabia

Dani Alves plays his first game tonight since returning to Barcelona. (Twitter: @FCBarcelona)
Dani Alves plays his first game tonight since returning to Barcelona. (Twitter: @FCBarcelona)
Updated 12 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji
&
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

  • The Argentine legend played for both clubs during his career
RIYADH: Fans of football and admirers of the Argentine giant, Diego Armando Maradona, will turn their eyes to Riyadh on Tuesday as Barcelona and Boca Juniors play a match in honor of one of the sports’ biggest icons at Marsool Park Stadium, in Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Maradona Cup.

The game marks just over one year since the passing of Maradona, who was laid to rest on Nov. 25. The two teams participating in Tuesday's event have met ten times over the years in friendlies, with Boca having won five of those matches, Barcelona four, and one draw.

Both teams share close ties to the late Argentine, who donned the famous colors of both teams.

Although Maradona struggled with injuries during his two-year spell at Barcelona his impact was evident, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez says he grew up idolizing him.

And during Maradona’s lifetime, he was a regular visitor to Boca's La Bombonera Stadium long after he hung up his boots and enjoyed his own private box at the ground.

(Updates below, all times GMT)

18:30 - More subsitutions for the Catalans, a double change for Barcelona sees Mika Marmol and Matheus Pereira replace Eric Garcia and Alvaro Sanz.

18:25 - YELLOW CARD: Carlos Izquirdoz receives a caution after a collision with Barca's Ricard Puig.

18:20 - Barcelona substitutions as Oscar Mingueza and Ilias Akomach take the place of Clément Lenglet and Yusuf Demir. Boca also make a change, as Exequel Zeballos comes on in the place of Edwin Cardona.

18:15 - GOAL: Barcelona score! And it's summer signing Ferran Jutgla with the goal.

18:05 - SECOND HALF: We are back underway in Riyadh.

17:50 - HALF-TIME: Barcelona will be disappointed not to have turned their dominance into a goal at Marsool Park as both teams head off the pitch for the interval.

17:45 - Barcelona’s Sergino Gianni Dest gets the crowd on their feet with a ball that just hits the side netting, and then just minutes later Jordan Campuzano fouls Yusuf Demir just outside the box giving Barcelona a free-kick and a chance to score the first goal of the game. But it results in a simple catch for Augustin Rossi.

17:40 - Local favorite Dani Alves gets his first shot on target, albeit a difficult one, but the Boca 'keeper Rossi Augustin is equal to it. We have a balanced game on our hands heading into half-time, as Barcelona begin to control possession, but Boca are keeping them honest and coming back at the Spanish giants.

17:30 - Ferran Jutgla, a former player for Barcelona's city rivals Espanyol, makes an unsuccessful attempt for the Catalans from the wing and his shot goes wide, resulting in a goal kick for Boca. Since joining Barcelona in July 2021, Jutgla has made 15 appearances for the team, scoring four goals and notching up as many assists.

17:20 - Boca Juniors are now putting the pressure on Barcelona, dominating possession after the first quarter of the match. Barcelona have had a couple more attempts on target after the Puig shot, but they only draw out routine saves from Boca goalkeeper Augustin.

17:15 - CLOSE: Barcelona create a great chance as Riqui Puig shoots from midfield, but his shot went just wide.

17:00 - KICK-OFF: And we are underway in Riyadh in the Maradona Cup, with an already tense back and forth. Fans cheered as Dani Alves made his first touch for Barcelona since his return.

16:55 - We are just moment away from kick-off as Barcelona and Boca Juniors walk out onto the pitch, to a rapturous reception from the fans who are now on the edge of their seats for the match ahead. We will observe the Saudi national anthem before kick-off...

16:35 - Both teams have now released their starting XIs for the Maradona Cup clash, which kicks off in around 25 minutes.

 

 

16:15 - Boca Juniors players are out on the Marsool Stadium pitch for their warm up...

15:45 - Cristian Pavón stands out tonight for Boca Juniors, the 25-year-old striker is key for his speed and ability to champion on the attack. Sebastián Battaglia, who coaches Boca, will be looking to end the year with a victory to pay tribute to one of their greatest idols.

Meanwhile, after a less than explosive start under new manager Xavi, Barcelona will be hoping to boost their confidence with a win.

15:20 - The season so far has been difficult for the Barcelona manager — inheriting the team mid-season and trying to impose his tactics in a short period of time as he seeks to end the run of poor form that has resulted in Barcelona dropping down the La Liga table. Riddled with injuries and a grueling upcoming schedule, Xavi will use this game to try and keep the first-team players as fit as possible as they prepare to embark on their first Europa League campaign since 17 years ago when it was still dubbed the UEFA Cup. The Catalans will have to fight past Napoli for the right to advance in the Europa League, as their string of bad luck continues as they were paired with one of the toughest teams left in the competition.

Dani Alves plays his first game tonight since returning to Barcelona. The 38-year-old Barca legend plans to play his heart out with his teammates, and following his debut tonight will then be registered in January, when he can start featuring in official competitions, with the hope of adding to his stacked trophy cabinet.

Topics: football soccer Maradona Cup Saudi Arabia Barcelona Boca Juniors

  • Fay Al-Jizani: Roll ball is great fun and we hope to be able to compete in international championships to raise the Kingdom’s name high
  • Roll ball uses a unique combination of roller skates, basketball, handball, and throwball and is played on roller shoes and with protective clothing
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s roll ball players have set their sights on competing on the international stage after the Kingdom hosted its first tournament for the sport.

But one leading female player highlighted the need for more training facilities in the country in order for teams to reach the levels required.

Fay Al-Jizani recently took part in the first Skating Sports Championship (Roll Ball) competition to be held in the Kingdom, organized by the Saudi Arabian Extreme Sports Federation. The event ended with Al-Souqoor (The Hawks) beating the Saudi Skating female team.

She said: “We suffer from a lack of dedicated stadiums, such as closed halls. We are looking for places to practice the sport, such as private schools, and are keen to train on a weekly basis under the supervision of a coach.

“Roll ball is great fun and we hope to be able to compete in international championships to raise the Kingdom’s name high. But the sport still requires a lot of attention to develop players.”

The 19-year-old’s parents were initially against her taking up the sport due to the injury risks, but they have now become her biggest supporters.

Roll ball uses a unique combination of roller skates, basketball, handball, and throwball and is played on roller shoes and with protective clothing. Each team consists of 12 players, six (including a goalkeeper) on the field and six in reserve, and games follow rules similar to those used for handball.

Al-Jizani said the game was ideal for improving the physical and mental health of adults and children.

The first Saudi women’s team included Al-Jizani, Raeah Al-Attas, Soumaya Mohammed, Hager Mohammed, Razan Mohammed, Rahma Mohammed, Ilham Assiri, Afaf Al-Blushi, Shahad Maher, Raghad Maher, Najat Bamufleh, Mays Al-Shehri, and Rawand Ahmed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Skating Sports Championship (Roll Ball) Fay Al-Jizani

  • Aubameyang, Arsenal's highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for EPL’s game against West Ham on Wednesday
  • Arteta said it was a “really unpleasant situation" but the decision was taken in a bid to “build that trust and strong culture around the club”
DUBAI: Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn’t worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club.
Aubameyang, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game against West Ham on Wednesday.
The Gabon striker was left out for the 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday because of what manager Mikel Arteta described as a “disciplinary breach.” Aubameyang reportedly was allowed by the club to travel to France for a family matter last week, after the 2-1 loss at Everton on Dec. 6 which he started as a substitute, but returned a day later than agreed.
Arteta said it was a “really unpleasant situation” but the decision was taken in a bid to “build that trust and strong culture around the club.”
“They have demanded that we ... take our culture, our demands and who we want to be as a club — and how we want to represent this football club — to a different level,” Arteta said of his squad. “And when those standards are not met, you know you cannot participate on a daily basis.”
Aubameyang was left out of the team for the north London derby against Tottenham in March because of a “disciplinary issue,” according to Arteta at the time. He was reported to have been late for training on that occasion.
Arteta didn’t say if there had been other breaches of discipline by Aubameyang.
“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed,” Arsenal said in a short statement.
“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”
Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.
He was made captain by Arteta’s predecessor, Unai Emery, after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the honor in November 2019 following his angry reaction to being booed by Arsenal fans after being substituted in a league game.
Xhaka is part of a recently formed “leadership group” at the club which also involves French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who was captain against Southampton.
Whoever replaces Aubameyang as captain on a permanent basis will be Arsenal’s 11th in 14 years, and Arteta said it was a significant role because of the team’s “multi-racial dressing room that needs a lot of attention and different feelings and different languages.”
“That leadership group is really strong, is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and with the club in a really clear and strong way, and we will continue like that,” Arteta said.
“That is one of the decisions we made — to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and to get the right feedback all the time and build that trust and strong culture around the club.”
Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and his latest contract runs to the summer of 2023.
He said he wanted to become “an Arsenal legend” when using a live video recording on Twitter to announce his lucrative new deal in September last year. That was a reward at the end of his first two full seasons at Arsenal where he shared the Golden Boot — the trophy given to the Premier League’s leading scorer — in the 2018-19 season and was only one goal short of the award, won by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, in the 2019-20 season.
He also scored twice in the FA Cup final in August 2020 to give Arsenal a 2-1 win over Chelsea and the club’s first trophy under Arteta.
Aubameyang’s performance levels have dipped since then and he scored 10 league goals last season, which proved difficult for him. In January, he was granted time away to visit his mother because she had health issues, and he missed games in the Premier League and FA Cup. He also had time out in April after contracting malaria.
Arsenal is in sixth place, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham going into the game at Emirates Stadium.

Topics: Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mikel Arteta

  • Rising COVID-19 cases at clubs raised fears of a rash of postponed games
  • England's top-flight is in the midst of its busiest time of the season
LONDON: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said the club could discuss the vaccine status of potential signings when they look to bolster their squad during the January transfer window.
This comes as rising COVID-19 cases at clubs raised fears of a rash of postponed games.
The Premier League said on Monday it was re-introducing “emergency measures” after a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at clubs over the past week, shortly before Manchester United’s game against Brentford was called off due to an outbreak at the Old Trafford club.
England’s top-flight is in the midst of its busiest time of the season, with teams involved in the League Cup playing at least twice a week until the first week of January and further cancelations could leave an unwelcome fixture pile-up.
United’s game against Brentford was the second to be postponed this season due to COVID-19 after Tottenham Hotspur’s game at Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend was called off.
Tottenham’s outbreak also meant their UEFA Conference League clash against Vitesse Arnhem last week was also called off.
Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Aston Villa have also reported cases as the new omicron coronavirus variant takes hold in Britain.
Clubs have been enjoying full stadiums again this season after playing for months in front of empty or restricted capacity stands from the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The festive period is traditionally a feast for fans in Britain, with broadcaster Sky Sports trailing its coverage with the slogan “Christmas is for Football.”
But rising COVID-19 infections are threatening to put a dampener on the hectic holiday program, raising fears of a return to restricted attendances or even empty stadiums as seen in Germany and the Netherlands.
From Wednesday, fans will need to show proof of double vaccination under England’s “plan B” of measures to slow the spread of the omicron variant that are being voted on by legislators on Tuesday.
The Premier League, desperate to avoid a flurry of postponements, has ramped up its COVID-19 requirements for clubs, including daily testing, face coverings to be worn inside and stricter social distancing.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults will be offered a vaccine booster by the end of the month as concerns grow over the spread of omicron.
Professional football has lagged behind in the take-up of COVOD-19 vaccines, with the Premier League releasing figures in October showing that 68 percent of its players were double-jabbed.
Addressing the situation in October, England manager Gareth Southgate said some young players were “more open to conspiracy theories” about vaccines.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to get the jab.
“The doctors suggest we have to do it. Most of us have had it already and I think the players have to decide if they are going to do it,” the Spaniard said on Monday.
Gerrard, whose side also have had players and staff test positive this week, told British media on Monday their thorough recruitment process meant vaccine status could be considered when they speak to potential recruits.
“We look at everything. So I’m sure it will come up,” Gerrard said.
“But we’ll obviously make decisions as and when we decide a certain person is the one who could come in and make us better,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s right for me to comment on if I would or wouldn’t in that situation. But it would certainly come into conversations in the background.”
Villa, who are 13th, expect their match at bottom side Norwich City later on Tuesday to go ahead despite both clubs reporting COVID-19 cases.

Topics: Aston Villa Steven Gerrard COVID-19 vaccine Premier league

  • The 10th half-court basketball format tournament will be contested by 12 teams in King Abdullah Economic City
JEDDAH: Jeddah is hosting the finals of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final 2021 for the second year running in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Dec. 17-18.

The 10th World Tour Final — which will include 12 of the world’s best basketball teams — is organized by the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the Saudi Basketball Federation and will be contested under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The teams taking part in the event are Riga (Lativia), Ub (Serbia), Liman (Serbia), Amsterdam Talent & Pro (Netherlands), Antwerp (Belgium), San Juan PCI Group (Puerto Rico), Jeddah (KSA), Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania), Gagarin (Russia), Princeton (USA), Graz (Austria), and Lausanne Sport (Switzerland).

While Antwerp and Graz will make their debuts in Jeddah, this is the first time since 2012 that the four-time winners Novi Sad of Serbia will not compete in the World Tour Final, and the first time since 2013 that Piran (Slovenia) won't take part either. In fact, it will mark the first time in World Tour history that no Slovenian team has played in the final.

The Jeddah team will be represented by members Raad Barnawi, Kevin Corre, Nemanja Draskpvic and Ovidijus Varanauskas.

“We are very delighted to host this global event for the second time and we are ready to host the best teams in the world,” said Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, the President of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

The tournament will also witness many entertainment side events, after they was absent from the last year’s edition due to precautionary measures in addressing the pandemic.

Topics: basketball

  • 21-year-old Saudi gaming champion advised on physical, mental, nutritional health during stay
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary, better known as MsDossary7, has visited the state-of-the-art Red Bull Athlete Performance Center on the outskirts of Salzburg as part of a series of sporting and gaming initiatives by the Austrian firm.

The center is open to all Red Bull players and athletes, with the aim of helping them develop their careers and reach their goals.

Many seasoned athletes, such as newly crowned Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, Austria’s tennis Grand Slam ace Dominic Thiem, and Dakar Rally winner Sam Sunderland of the UK, have been part of the Red Bull APC.

Al-Dossary, 21, said: “Being a champion demands you to train like a champion. I worked on my physical, mental, and nutritional health with experts at Red Bull Athlete Performance Center and look forward to making a strong comeback in the upcoming championship events.”

On the center’s facilities, he added: “I am truly impressed by these facilities. Every competitor needs to work hard and train professionally to win. I can say that this center has helped me regain my strength, and I am hoping to secure a feat never achieved before: Winning multiple FIFAe world titles.”

In 2018, Al-Dossary won the FIFAe World Cup Grand Final and was crowned the eSports Player of the Year. The three-time FUT Champions Cup winner is the first-ever Saudi esports league winner. Following his achievements, Al-Dossary was also invited to personally meet King Salman.

Topics: FIFAe

