Virus and migrant worries spur EU to toughen border rules
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks with European Way of Life Commissioner Margaritis Schinas prior the meeting of the College of Commissioners, in Strasbourg, on Tuesday. (AFP)
  • “This is a balanced, necessary step. It’s not the end of the story but it’s enough to keep Schengen intact,” Schinas told reporters
  • The number of border crossings where people register for asylum could be reduced
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday launched a major revamp of the rules governing the movement of people and goods into and around Europe.
This comes as coronavirus restrictions and fears over a “hybrid attack” from Belarus using migrants are placing increasing strains on its passport-free travel area.
The Schengen area comprises 26 countries — including non-EU nations Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. The removal of border checks between them has been a boon for business, trade and travel.
Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another, while an estimated 3.5 million people cross an internal border every day.
“The refugee crisis of 2015, the spate of terrorists attacks on European soil and the global COVID-19 pandemic have all put the Schengen area under strain,” European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said.
“This is a balanced, necessary step. It’s not the end of the story but it’s enough to keep Schengen intact,” Schinas told reporters in Strasbourg, France, as he unveiled the proposals, which must be endorsed by EU countries and lawmakers to take effect.
The Schengen travel zone system has been on the verge of collapse since 2015, when well over 1 million people entered the EU without authorization, mostly Syrians seeking refuge from war. A series of extremist attacks in France, Belgium and Germany also saw countries tighten their border controls.
Things got even worse in early 2020 when the pandemic hit. At least 17 countries in the Schengen zone reintroduced checks in the panic, causing traffic and supply chain chaos.
More recently, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s government began inviting people to Belarus, many of them Iraqis, promising to help them get into Europe through the country’s borders with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia. It was seen as revenge by the man once dubbed Europe’s last dictator after the EU hit Belarus with sanctions over reported election fraud and a crackdown on peaceful democratic protesters.
To tighten the EU’s outside borders in emergencies, the bloc’s executive branch, the European Commission, is proposing to temporarily ease asylum norms when an outside country pushes migrants toward Europe or actively encourages them to come, as Belarus is accused of doing.
The number of border crossings where people register for asylum could be reduced. The registration of applications could be delayed for four weeks, instead of 10 days currently. People could be held in temporary shelters at the border for up to 16 weeks while their applications are processed.
Fast-track deportations would be permitted for those not allowed in.
To stop member countries imposing ad-hoc border checks between each other inside the Schengen travel zone, temporary controls could be reintroduced for health or security threats for six months, which could be renewed for up to two years.
Countries would have to provide an impact assessment justifying the renewal. The commission, which proposes EU laws and supervises the way they are applied, would have to approve any extension beyond 18 months.
Six countries in the zone have kept border checks in place for the last six years renewing them every six months to circumvent rules that they should not be permanent. That includes France, which has continually had border controls for security reasons since the deadly 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

Philippines’ Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat

Philippines’ Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

  • Duterte’s six-year term will end in June, 2022, and he is banned by the constitution from seeking another term as president
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for a senate seat, the election commission’s spokesperson said.
Duterte’s six-year term will end in June, 2022, and he is banned by the constitution from seeking another term as president.
It was not immediately clear why Duterte was dropping out of the senatorial race, but he had said in October he was retiring from politics. There was no immediate comment from his political party.
In a late night address on Monday, Duterte said his administration will “ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections” in 2022.
Earlier on Tuesday, Duterte’s aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, made official his decision to quit the presidential race after announcing last month he would no longer contest the country’s top job.

Blinken urges end to Chinese ‘aggressive actions’ in Asia-Pacific

Blinken urges end to Chinese ‘aggressive actions’ in Asia-Pacific
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

  • Joe Biden’s administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia
  • Countries in the region face an increasingly tough task of trying to foster good relations with both Beijing and Washington
JAKARTA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease “aggressive actions” in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing.
President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era.
Blinken’s comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months.
In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to “defend the rules-based order” and that countries should have the right to “choose their own path.”
“That’s why there is so much concern — from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands — about Beijing’s aggressive actions.
“Claiming open seas as their own. Distorting open markets through subsidies to its state-run companies. Denying the exports or revoking deals for countries whose policies it does not agree with.”
“Countries across the region want this behavior to change — we do too,” he said during the speech at the University of Indonesia.
Blinken added that Washington was “determined to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” and said Beijing’s actions there threaten the movement of more than 3 trillion dollars’ worth of commerce every year.
But he also stressed that “it’s not about a contest between a US-centric region or a China-centric region — the Indo-Pacific is its own region,” and said Washington wanted to avoid conflict there.
China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, with competing claims from four Southeast Asian states as well as Taiwan.
Beijing has been accused of deploying a range of military hardware including anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles there, and has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared its historical claim over most of the waters to be without basis.
Blinken also said Washington wants to ensure “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
US-China tensions have soared over self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory and has vowed to retake one day, by force if necessary.
Washington is developing a “comprehensive Indo-Pacific economic framework,” and is also seeking to bolster military alliances in the region, he added.
Blinken wants to highlight Southeast Asia’s growing importance to US foreign policy on the trip, even as his administration has to contend with myriad other crises, from Iran to Russia.
The US-China relationship has deteriorated over a range of issues from cybersecurity and tech supremacy to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Biden has largely continued Trump’s hawkish stance on China, describing the Asian power as the pre-eminent challenge to the United States.
Countries in the region face an increasingly tough task of trying to foster good relations with both Beijing — a key trading partner — and Washington, vital to maintaining the region’s security.
After Indonesia, Blinken heads to Malaysia and Thailand.
Russia is also trying to assert its influence in the region.
After holding talks with Blinken Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a high-ranking Russian official.

Indonesia lifts tsunami alert after powerful undersea quake

This file photo shows rescuers evacuate residents in Banggai after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia. (AFP file)
This file photo shows rescuers evacuate residents in Banggai after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia. (AFP file)
This file photo shows rescuers evacuate residents in Banggai after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia. (AFP file)
  • After an initial tsunami alert, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii and later Indonesia’s agency lifted the warning hours after the quake
JAKARTA: Indonesia lifted a tsunami alert Tuesday following a magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake that struck off Flores Island, triggering panic in a region prone to fatal quakes but apparently causing no damage or casualties.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.
After an initial tsunami alert, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii and later Indonesia’s agency lifted the warning hours after the quake.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said residents in the area felt the earthquake strongly. TV footage showed people running away from buildings that shook from the impact.
The chief of Flores Timur district, Anton Hayon, said no damage was reported.
“We asked people in the coastal areas to get away from the beach lines, especially in the northern side ... as there was a big tsunami there back in 1972,” Hayon said.
He added that residents had joined a tsunami drill before and they know what to do.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.
The last major earthquake was in January, a magnitude 6.2 that killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court
  • The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting
ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan: The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
A probable cause conference was scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills District Court for James and Jennifer Crumbley.
Police said the Oxford, Michigan, couple was found Dec. 4 hiding in a commercial building in Detroit after warrants were issued for their arrests.
Probable cause conferences typically are procedural and involve discussions between defense attorneys, prosecutors and a judge on bond and other matters.
Their son, Ethan Crumbley, is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.
His probable cause conference was adjourned from Monday to Jan. 7 to allow his court-appointed lawyer to review evidence including witness statements from the Nov. 30 shooting that also left six other students and a teacher wounded.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk.
The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald has said.
They entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them at their arraignment.
They were captured in a commercial building that housed artwork. The Crumbleys’ attorney, Shannon Smith, had said the day before that the pair had left town earlier in the week “for their own safety” and would be returning to Oxford to face charges.
Detroit Police Chief James White has said the couple “were aided in getting into the building” and that a person who helped them may also face charges.
Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, has been closed since the shooting. Students on the school’s sports teams began returning Monday to competition.
The district says it has consulted with mental health experts and law enforcement officials on the return of athletics, and the recommendation was to give students and the community opportunities to interact with their peers.
The district also will hold its first school board meeting Tuesday evening since the shooting.

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospitals buckle

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospitals buckle
  • Officials may decide to further strengthen restrictions this week, depending on the numbers of infections and hospitalization
  • The country reported around 6,000 new cases a day last week, including three consecutive days of over 7,000
SEOUL: South Korea on Tuesday marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretched thin hospitals and left people dying while waiting for beds.
Health experts warn that the country’s medical system is quickly approaching its limits and that fatalities could worsen if the government continues to be slow and hesitant in tightening social distancing.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 94 virus patients died in the past 24 hours while a record 906 were in serious or critical condition.
The 5,567 new infections were the highest yet — daily tallies are usually smaller at the start of the week because of fewer tests on weekends – indicating the virus has continued to gain speed after the government moderately tightened social distancing last week.
Park Hyang, a senior Health Ministry official, said medical resources are quickly running out in densely populated capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, where around 86 percent of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 treatment were already occupied and more than 800 patients were still waiting to be admitted. The KDCA said at least 17 patients died last week at home or at facilities while waiting for beds.
Officials have been squeezing hospitals to set aside more beds for COVID-19 patients and scrambling to speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval between second and third shots from four or five months to three months starting this week. As of Tuesday, more than 81 percent in a population of more than 51 million were fully vaccinated, but only 13 percent were administered booster shots.
Officials may decide to further strengthen restrictions this week, depending on the numbers of infections and hospitalization, Park said during a briefing.
Experts say South Korea’s devastating surge underscores the risk of putting economic concerns before public health when the highly contagious delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines and most people are still waiting for their booster shots.
The country reported around 6,000 new cases a day last week, including three consecutive days of over 7,000. That was three times the level of 2,000 at the start of November, when the government significantly eased social distancing rules in what officials described as the first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.
In allowing larger gatherings, longer indoor dining hours and fully reopening schools, officials had predicted that improving vaccination rates will suppress hospitalizations and deaths even if the virus continues to spread. But there has been a surge in hospital admissions among people in their 60s or older, who weren’t fully vaccinated or whose immunities have waned after being inoculated in February.
Even as infections grew this month, the government has been hesitant in reimposing stronger restrictions, citing public fatigue, and even President Moon Jae-in had declared that the country will not “retreat to the past.”
Officials waited until last week to modestly sharpen social distancing, banning private gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital region and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status to use restaurants and other indoor venues.
Health experts have called for stronger curbs, such as work from home and expanding the government’s financial support to small businesses to ensure compliance with social distancing.
“What we absolutely need now is an urgent standstill to allow our medical system to restore its ability to respond (to the virus),” a coalition of doctors’ groups, including the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases, said in a joint statement on Monday. “We express deep concern that there will be a high possibility of serious fatalities if (the government) fails to employ stronger measures to reverse the crisis before it’s too late.”

