Switzerland’s largest online bank to launch its crypto trading platform

Switzerland’s largest online bank to launch its crypto trading platform
Updated 14 December 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Switzerland’s largest online bank, Swissquote, is preparing to launch its own cryptocurrency trading platform.

The company plans to open its crypto exchange before the end of the first half of 2022, Jan De Schepper, chief sales and marketing officer at Swissquote, was quoted as saying by Finews.asia publication.

Swissquote wants to become “the leading Swiss provider of digital assets,” he said.

“We want to enable more trading in various cryptocurrencies on the platform.”

It also plans to add stablecoins and staking services to the list of cryptocurrency offerings.

The Swiss bank currently supports 24 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, XRP, bitcoin cash, chainlink, ethereum classic, EOS, stellar, tezos, augur, ox, cardano, uniswap, aave, cosmos, algorand, filecoin, maker, compound, year.finance, dogecoin, polkadot and solana.

Mining

Cryptocurrency advocates celebrated on Dec. 12 the fact that 90 percent of the 21 million bitcoins have been mined for circulation.

Currently, Bitcoin’s annual inflation rate is around 1.88 percent, which is below the central bank’s traditional reference target of 2 percent.

Network inflation is also expected to drop to 1.1 percent after 19.98 million bitcoins were mined, Bitcoin.com reported.

Hacked

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked and a tweet was posted claiming that the government of India had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and had bought 500 coins to distribute to all residents of the country.

“India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents in the country,” the hacker had tweeted.

The tweet also contains a link to a website promoting a bitcoin granting scam.

This hack came at a critical time in India as the government is actively working to legalize the cryptocurrency.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.32  percent to $47,314, at 6 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $3,819, down by 2.55 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO

Updated 15 December 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The Turkish lira continues to suffer heavy losses against foreign currencies. It plummeted to nearly 15 to the dollar on Monday before the Central Bank of Turkey intervened.

Worries about the country’s ongoing economic policy are increasing among domestic and international investors, and another interest rate cut by 100 basis points to 14 percent is expected during Thursday’s meeting of the Central Bank, despite rising inflation.

However, such actions have been futile so far in the light of lira’s volatility. Ratings agency S&P has also downgraded Turkey’s outlook to “negative” due to an unclear policy direction and the rising external risks the country has been facing.

The lira depreciation has further increased the country’s inflation rate as the economy greatly depends on imports. Kilometers-long lines of people queuing to buy cheap bread have become the norm across the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Monday. Nebati also met more than 60 representatives of the business community in an attempt to reassure them.

“The economy will recover very fast. You’ll see that we can deal with it without raising interest rates. Just trust us,” the finance minister said, adding that the country’s macroeconomic indicators are all positive.

In line with the unorthodox assumption that reducing interest rates will lower inflation, the Turkish government claims that the rate cuts and the lira’s downfall support a new national economic plan that promotes economic growth, cheap credit, production and exports.

“If we win, we’ll win together. If we lose, we’ll lose together,” Nebati said on Monday about the government’s new economic model.

Meanwhile, some grocery stores have started to ration sales of milk and oil amid skyrocketing prices.

In November alone, the lira lost about 30 percent of its value, while the official annual inflation rate reached 21.3 percent.

“The market has already priced in a further 100 basis points of rate cut (at the meeting) on Thursday — with the policy rate cut to 14 percent, which should also be the current cyclical low — which explains the recent further lira depreciation to a new record low,” Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, told Arab News.

“Against this backdrop, a decision not to cut rates on Thursday will be a clearly positive surprise as it will convey a positive message on the (central bank’s) independence from the government. That will be just enough to contain the lira depreciation and improve investors’ sentiment at least in the very short-term.”

Turkey’s top economic team has been discussing and explaining a new road map for the economy for a couple of weeks. Erdogan even suggested the country follows China’s economic-growth strategy by pursuing low interest rates and luring foreign investors with a devalued currency.

“It is a credit-driven and exports-oriented economic-growth model, which has worked well so far, especially in light of the quick and significant economic rebound in the aftermath of the first pandemic shock in summer 2020,” Markov said.

“Overall, the Turkish economy has been impacted only mildly by the pandemic shock, avoiding a recession in 2020, and is expected to grow at the stellar rate of 10.8 percent in real terms in 2021, which would be close to 14 percent above its prepandemic level.”

However, he added that the Turkish model is heavily reliant on cheap credit funding, which explains the government’s current obsession with the central bank’s policy interest rates, and its push for lower rates to reduce the private sector’s debt burden and hence boost credit growth.

Last month, Turkish exports reached an all-time high of $21.5 billion, a 33.4 percent year-on-year increase.

But economists warn that this type of model, which prioritizes credit, production, exports and growth, only works in the short term and is unsustainable in the medium-to-long term.

“This model leads to the build-up of macro imbalances that are raising the financial-stability risks in the country, and leads to a higher country risk premium and higher borrowing costs,” Markov said. “This will be detrimental to foreign investors’ capital inflows.

“Such a model also leads to a structural current-account deficit, which makes the country highly dependent on foreign capital flows. The recent market turmoil was mostly triggered by the elevated and rising inflationary environment, which has led to a record depreciation of the lira, thus hampering foreign investors’ capital flows.”

Economists point out that there is a solution to the current economic turmoil in Turkey.

“We know what the remedy is to this situation: The reversal of the previous rate cuts by the (central bank), in order to start building some inflation credibility by showing their determination and overriding goal to fight inflation, thus containing the lira depreciation.”

Izzet Ozgenc, a Turkish law professor, suggested that the authorities in the country might declare a state of emergency.

“We, as the society, should be ready for the state of emergency that could be declared as a result of a heavy economic crisis,” he wrote in a message posted on Twitter on Monday. He highlighted article 119 of the Turkish Constitution, which empowers the cabinet to declare a state of emergency for up to six months in response to economic crises, natural disasters and infectious diseases.

However the idea of a state of emergency was rejected and criticized by opposition figures.

Sales of houses in Turkey to foreigners soared by 48.4 percent in November as the lira slid. About 7,363 properties were sold to buyers from other countries, the highest monthly total since 2013. They were especially popular among Iranian, Iraqi and Russian buyers, who favored Istanbul, southern Antalya and the capital Ankara as purchase locations.

Topics: Turkish Central Bank Turkish lira Foreign Currency

Updated 15 December 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia and the UAE remained the biggest sources of remittances to Pakistan with more than $1 billion transferred to the South Asian nation from the two Gulf countries in November, the Pakistani central bank reported on Monday.

With $2.4 billion of inflows during the month, workers’ remittances continued their strong streak and have remained above $2 billion since June 2020, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In terms of growth, the country’s remittances increased by 0.6 percent in November on a year-on-year basis, while declining by 6.6 percent month-on-month.

In a statement, the SBP said: “Cumulatively, at $12.9 billion, remittances grew by 9.7 percent during the first five months of FY22 over the same period last year.

“Remittance inflows during November 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($590 million), the UAE ($452.5 million), the UK ($305.8 million), and the US ($237.8 million).”

Proactive policy measures to incentivize the use of formal channels and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had contributed toward the sustained inflows of remittances since last year, the central bank added.

Pakistan has deep-rooted fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Around 2.5 million Pakistani expats live in the Kingdom and more than 1.6 million in the UAE.

These Pakistanis have greatly contributed to the development of the two Gulf nations, besides being the biggest source of foreign remittances to Pakistan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Pakistan Pakistan central bank

Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund and Saudi Telecom Co., stc, on Tuesday announced the completion of the secondary public offering described as “the largest equity capital market transaction in the Kingdom since Aramco IPO.

The PIF sold 120 million shares in stc, representing 60 percent of stc’s capital, according to a statement.

The total offering size reached SR12 billion ($3.2 billion), which makes it the largest equity capital markets transaction in Saudi Arabia since the IPO of Saudi Aramco, the largest secondary follow-on transaction in EMEA in the last three years, and the largest secondary follow-on transaction in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa in nearly 10 years.

The shares were offered to local and international institutional investors as well as retail investors.

Yazeed A. Al-Humied, PIF deputy governor, head of MENA Investments said: “The strong interest that this offering has generated from domestic and international investors is testament to stc’s enduring strengths and exciting prospects for the future.”

He said the transaction is in line with PIF’s strategy 2021-2025, which seeks to recycle capital by selling stakes in the companies owned by the fund.

Olayan M. Alwetaid, stc Group CEO said: “I have no doubt that the increase in the company’s free float percentage to 29.84 percent will further enhance the company’s international investment case and help make its shares accessible to a wider range of investors and improve trading liquidity.”

Commenting on the transaction, Saudi Tadawul Group CEO Khalid Alhussan said: "As of now, this is the largest equity capital market transaction in the Kingdom since Aramco IPO, and it bodes well for the future, as we seek to capitalize on the growing momentum in the Saudi economy.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia STC PIF public offering Tadawul

Updated 14 December 2021
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi capital is a global city, where a third of its residents are non-Saudis, and plans are afoot to transform Riyadh into one of the top-10 city economies of the world by 2030, said Fahd Al-Rasheed.
The chief executive officer of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City highlighted the rapid transformation and ongoing development of the Saudi capital at the Bureau International des Expositions on Tuesday.

Fastest-growing city
This marked the start of Saudi Arabia’s campaign to host the Expo 2030 world fair. Addressing the virtual meeting convened by the BIE organizing body, Al-Rasheed said expanding from a small town of 150,000 inhabitants in 1950, Riyadh has become one of the world’s fastest-growing cities with a gross domestic product of more than $200 billion.
He said the city did not achieve this status because of petrodollars as evident from the fact that Riyadh’s economy represents 50 percent of the Kingdom’s total non-oil GDP.

Development projects
The Saudi official said the story is not over yet, he added, it is just the beginning. Al-Rasheed then briefed the BIE governing body about the several development projects underway in the Saudi capital, such as a 135,000 km sports boulevard, the massive King Salman Park, which is four times the size of New York’s Central Park and ten times the size of London’s Hyde Park.
He said the city is building one of the world’s largest public transport networks. Al-Rasheed also highlighted the efforts being made to make Riyadh a sustainable and healthy city by increasing greenery in and around the city as part of the Riyadh Green Project.

Sustainability
“The capital is undertaking the world’s largest urban initiative by planting 15 million trees — a tree for every resident.”
He said the project will use treated water for these trees and it will thus help in lowering temperatures, reducing carbon footprint and electricity demand.
The official said the Riyadh of 2030 will be a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable city. It will be a preferred destination for businesses and talent offering world-class education and healthcare services while ensuring the quality of life for all.

Creative side
Al-Rasheed said steps are also being taken to promote creativity in the city, evident from the Riyadh Art Program, which aims to turn the capital into a gallery without walls with more than 1,000 art pieces that will be installed across the city.
He also highlighted steps taken to preserve the rich heritage of the city. “These units of heritage will become a window into our past.”
“And to make Riyadh into a destination for entertainment, we are building a new global destination for sport and culture and entertainment. Qiddiya will feature an F1 track, 16 parks, sports facilities, as well as a range of other entertainment and cultural options,” Al-Rasheed said.
He said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently launched the Riyadh Sustainability Strategy, which is one of the most ambitious sustainability programs in the world. It commits more than $90 billion with 68 initiatives to ensure a sustainable future for the city and seeks to lower Riyadh’s carbon emissions by 50 percent.

Human capital

“However, urban transformation is not only about infrastructure and place-making, it is about people as well. Every large institution in the city is undergoing its own transformation. Our universities, schools, hospitals are being transformed as we speak,” Al-Rasheed said.
The top official said the Saudi capital will be more than ready to host the World Expo 2030. “The city itself will be the perfect manifestation of what the World Expo aims to achieve, which is to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas, and solutions.
In his letter to the BIE, declaring the Kingdom’s intention to bid for the Expo 2030, the crown prince stated that the Vision 2030 represents the Kingdom’s ambition for the future…. and creates a sustainable tomorrow for the benefit of future generations.

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 Riyadh World Expo 2030

Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British Airways said its new short-haul subsidiary will start flying to 35 destinations, including the Moroccan city of Marrakech, from March next year.

The new airline, which the carrier said would operate under the BA name but exist as an “entirely separate entity,” will be based at London Gatwick Airport.

Tickets for flights to Marrakech, Amsterdam, Berlin and Athens, as well as other destinations in Spain, Portugal and Cyprus, would go on sale from Tuesday, it said.

BA said the subsidiary would initially operate three Airbus aircraft, but hoped to expand that to 18 by the end of May.

The subsidiary will operate similarly to BA CityFlyer, which is based at London City Airport.

“Today is a landmark moment for British Airways,” CEO Sean Doyle said. “The creation of a new British Airways short-haul organization means Gatwick customers will benefit from access to a premium service from the UK’s flag carrier at competitive prices.”

He continued: “We are looking forward to bringing a short-haul network back to Gatwick, with a fantastic flying team in place, to serve our customers from London’s second hub airport, which we feel sure will be a success.”

The airline suspended all of its short-haul services from Gatwick at the end of March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The IAG-owned company, historically the Spanish group’s most profitable brand, fell behind other subsidiaries Iberia and Vueling amid the UK’s tougher and longer restrictions on air travel compared with the rest of Europe.

Topics: business economy British Airways Gatwick Airport Marrakech Morocco

