KYIV: Russian ​forces launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Saturday, with debris damaging a residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“Explosions in the Kyiv suburbs. The enemy ‌is hitting infrastructure ‌with ballistic missiles,” ​Klitschko ‌wrote ⁠on Telegram.

Klitschko ​said debris ⁠had struck a five-story apartment building in a western district of the capital. The facade of another residential building was also damaged.

The city’s military ⁠administration, also writing on Telegram, ‌said two ‌people were injured ​and a ‌building housing a kindergarten was damaged.

Officials ‌continued to warn residents of the potential for more strikes hours after the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had ‌earlier said in his nightly video address that Russia ⁠was ⁠preparing new attacks on energy targets, bridges and other infrastructure.

The attacks occurred three days before US-led talks including Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were to open in Abu Dhabi seeking a resolution to the 4-1/2-year-old war. The last such talks ​took place ​in February.