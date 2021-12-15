You are here

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations
The expected change comes with headaches for receiving countries that lack sufficient cold storage capacity to handle the Pfizer vaccine. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations
  • The program has so far delivered more than 600 million shots to nearly 150 countries, of which more than 220 million are AstraZeneca’s and about 160 million Pfizer’s
  • By the end of March, another 150 million Pfizer doses are to be distributed by COVAX
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Pfizer and BioNtech are set to displace AstraZeneca as the main suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to the global COVAX program at the start of 2022, a shift that shows the increasing importance of their shot for poorer states.
The expected change comes with headaches for receiving countries that lack sufficient cold storage capacity to handle the Pfizer vaccine, and amid risks of a shortage of syringes needed to administer that shot.
AstraZeneca is currently the most distributed vaccine by COVAX, according to data from Gavi, the vaccine alliance that co-manages the program with the World Health Organization (WHO).
The program has so far delivered more than 600 million shots to nearly 150 countries, of which more than 220 million are AstraZeneca’s and about 160 million Pfizer’s.
But in the first quarter of next year Pfizer is set to take over, according to Gavi and WHO figures on doses assigned by the COVAX program for future supplies.
By the end of March, another 150 million Pfizer doses are to be distributed by COVAX, a WHO document shows.
A spokesperson for Gavi confirmed that Pfizer is far ahead in terms of “allocated” jabs, with about 470 million doses delivered or readied for delivery, against 350 million from AstraZeneca.
Pfizer is the first provider of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, the United States and Japan.
It has bilateral agreements for more than 6 billion doses, making it by far the largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from UNICEF, a UN agency.
But AstraZeneca has been seen as a crucial supplier to less developed countries, because its shot is cheaper and easier to deliver.
COVAX bet heavily on AstraZeneca at the beginning of the pandemic, but supply problems and export restrictions from top producer India gradually reduced its reliance on the Anglo-Swedish shot.
As the program faced problems in securing doses directly from vaccine makers amid a global scramble for shots, donations from rich nations became more important, turning Pfizer into the main supplier to COVAX. The United States is donating mostly Pfizer shots to the program.

COLD CHAIN AND SYRINGES
The change forced Gavi to rush to invest more in cold chain capacity in receiving countries that do not have enough refrigerators and cold transport equipment to handle the Pfizer shot, which requires lower storage temperatures than the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The organization warned about insufficient cold chain capacity in some countries, according to an internal report submitted to Gavi’s board at the beginning of December and seen by Reuters.
The problem is compounded by a risk of shortages of special syringes needed to administer the Pfizer vaccine, Gavi warned in the document.
The Pfizer jab is “the hardest to deliver given ultra-cold chain and special syringe requirements,” Gavi says in its internal document.
It is also “the hardest to plan for as these (donated vaccines) often come with earmarking and little notice or in a staggered manner and in small volumes and with short shelf lives,” the document says.
Wealthy countries donating COVID-19 vaccines with a relatively short shelf life has been a “major problem” for COVAX, a WHO official said last week, as many doses were wasted.
An EU official told a news briefing last week that EU donations of Pfizer vaccines to COVAX were slowed by a lack of syringes. A second official familiar with the issue told Reuters that Gavi had to postpone the delivery of some Pfizer doses from Europe because of the lack of syringes.
Pfizer declined to comment on syringes because it said it does not produce or buy them directly.
As more doses are made available to poorer nations, UNICEF and the WHO have long been warning of the insufficient supply of the auto-disable syringes, which are crucial for inoculations in poorer nations.
Auto-disable syringes lock automatically to prevent re-use, which is otherwise common in poorer nations and could spread of diseases. To make things more complicated, auto-disable syringes needed for the Pfizer vaccine are different from standard syringes, UNICEF said.

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan

UK charities launch winter crisis appeal for Afghanistan
  • One million children could die of hunger in next 3 months
  • ‘This is no longer about making things better, this is about saving lives:’ British Red Cross official
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: More than a dozen of the UK’s most prominent aid agencies have joined forces to launch an emergency appeal for public donations in a bid to avert a deadly famine for millions of people in Afghanistan.

According to the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee, which is coordinating the efforts, 1 million children are at risk of dying from malnutrition in the next three months, and more than 22 million will go hungry.

Oxfam, the British Red Cross, and another 13 charities, are together launching the appeal for money to help avoid the disaster and the British government has promised to match pound-for-pound the first £10 million ($13.25 million) raised by the public.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, conflict, and drought in Afghanistan have brought the country to a “tipping point,” the DEC warned, leaving 8 million people at risk of starvation.

And while the Taliban takeover of the country had been a contributing factor to the crisis, Afghanistan was also in the grip of its worst drought in more than a quarter of a century. Much of the nation’s wheat crop has been ruined, and prices have soared as a result.

In a statement, the committee said: “The situation will only get worse as the freezing weather sets in. We must act now to save lives. DEC charities are already on the ground providing lifesaving aid, scaling up their operations, and reaching those most in need.”

Saleh Saeed, the DEC’s chief executive officer, said the situation was already “beyond horrific.” He added: “We can’t just sit back and watch. We can’t just let this happen.”

Public donations would be used to deliver emergency food and cash to hungry families, provide nutrition for young children and mothers, support healthcare facilities in treating malnutrition, and supply winter kits to help families stay warm.

Maryann Horne, of the British Red Cross, told the BBC that people were living “hand to mouth, not knowing where their next meal will come from” and “asking for the most basic help to feed their children.”

She said people in Afghanistan were traditionally resilient but now had a “sense of desperation” with “no light at the end of the tunnel.”

She added: “We are sounding the alarm bell. This is no longer about making things better, this is about saving lives, and reaching people before it’s too late.”

11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking

11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking

11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking
  • Indonesians looking for work sometimes try to enter neighboring Malaysia illegally by making sea crossings in rickety boats
  • Another 14 people were found alive following the voyage from a nearby Indonesian island
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 11 Indonesian migrants died and 25 are believed to be missing after a boat sank Wednesday in stormy weather off southern Malaysia, authorities said.
Indonesians looking for work sometimes try to enter neighboring Malaysia illegally by making sea crossings in rickety boats, and accidents happen regularly.
The vessel, believed to be carrying 50 migrants, went down in the morning off Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, the coast guard said, correcting an earlier figure of 60 it released.
Soldiers on patrol discovered the bodies of seven men and four women on the shore, coast guard chief Admiral Mohamad Zubil Mat Som told AFP.
Another 14 people were found alive following the voyage from a nearby Indonesian island, and have been taken into custody, the coast guard said.
Those missing are believed to have fled into hiding or drowned, and authorities have deployed boats and an aircraft to hunt for them.
“We deeply regret this deadly tragedy,” Mohamad Zubil told AFP. “I urge migrants not to enter Malaysia illegally.”
Relatively affluent Malaysia is home to millions of migrants from poorer parts of Asia, many of them undocumented, and they work in industries including construction and agriculture.

Germany vows to ‘defend itself’ as police raid anti-vaxxers

Germany vows to ‘defend itself’ as police raid anti-vaxxers
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Germany vows to ‘defend itself’ as police raid anti-vaxxers

Germany vows to ‘defend itself’ as police raid anti-vaxxers
  • Police and special forces staged an operation in Saxony after an anti-vaccine group targeted the region’s state premier
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Germany vowed Wednesday to “defend itself” against radicalized anti-vaccination groups after police launched raids in response to death threats against a top politician backing decisive measures to fight the pandemic.
Police and special forces staged an operation in Saxony after an anti-vaccine group targeted the region’s state premier, who has vocally supported national measures against the unvaccinated in one of the areas of the country with the lowest inoculation rates.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who took office last week, said Germany would “not allow a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists to try to impose its will on the whole of society.”
The security forces earlier launched the operation in the eastern city of Dresden following threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer.
“Statements from certain members of the group suggested they might have real weapons and crossbows,” police said, without indicating if any arrests had been made.
Audio messages called for opposing “if necessary with weapons” the measures in place, targeting politicians and in particular, Kretschmer.
Authorities suspected “the preparation of a violent crime that threatens the state,” police later said on Twitter.
The investigation was opened after journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram chat and reported on the death threats last week.
ZDF revealed the contents of messages allegedly involving a hundred members of the chat group “linked by their opposition to vaccines, to the state and the current health policies,” police said.
In his first speech to parliament as chancellor, Scholz vowed a zero-tolerance policy against such extremist groups.
Germany will “use all the means of its democratic rule of law to defend itself against this tiny minority of the hateful attacking the rest of us,” he said.
A large, partly radicalized movement has emerged in Germany against health restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is particularly strong in Saxony, in former communist East Germany, one of the regions worst hit by the resurgent coronavirus and where the vaccination rate is lower than the national average.
At the beginning of December, protesters gathered outside the house of the Saxony state minister of health with torches and whistles, a demonstration which was condemned by politicians.
In the midst of a strong fourth wave of the virus, the national government decided to strengthen restrictions on unvaccinated people, banning them from public venues, restaurants and non-essential commerce.
Scholz has said compulsory vaccination could be voted on by parliament in the coming weeks, with the obligation to get the jab coming into force in February or March.
The number of individuals opposed to the health restrictions and prepared to use violence was between 15,000 and 20,000, security expert Sebastian Fiedler of Scholz’s Social Democrats told the daily Bild on Tuesday.
The former East German states, including Saxony, are particularly fertile territory for the new fringe movement.
Public protests against the restrictions are almost daily and sometimes result in violence.
The president of Germany’s conference of interior ministers, Thomas Strobl, has called for a strong response from the federal government.
Individuals who threatened the constitution “leave the common ground of our democracy and will be held to account using all the power’s available under the rule of law,” Strobl, the interior minister in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, told the Funke media group.
The Telegram messaging app at the center of the police investigation has itself come under fire from the government.
“We have to act more resolutely against incitements to violence and hatred on the Internet,” the new federal interior minister Nancy Faeser said on Monday, noting that the messaging services were “subject to the same rules as Twitter or Facebook” to counter illegal content.

Italy tightens border rules for EU arrivals

Italy tightens border rules for EU arrivals
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Italy tightens border rules for EU arrivals

Italy tightens border rules for EU arrivals
  • Previously, EU arrivals had to show proof of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test
  • Coronavirus tests now required for everyone and a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

ROME: Italy will tighten restrictions for arrivals from the rest of the EU from Thursday, requiring coronavirus tests of everyone and a five-day quarantine for those who are not vaccinated.
Previously, EU arrivals had to show proof of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test.
The decree signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza late on Tuesday “provides for the obligation of a negative test on departure for all arrivals from European Union countries,” a spokesperson said.
“For the unvaccinated, in addition to the negative test, a five-day quarantine is planned.”
Unvaccinated people arriving from outside the bloc must already quarantine, and tests are required of those with jabs.
The new measures, valid from December 16 to January 31, come as Europe battles a fresh wave of coronavirus infections sparked by the spread of the new omicron variant.
Early data suggests it can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which currently accounts for the bulk of the world’s coronavirus cases.
Italy was the first EU country to experience a major outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020.
In recent months, it has sought to control infections through the use of health pass showing proof of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test for everything from going to work to eating in restaurants.
More than 20,000 new cases were reported in Italy on Tuesday, and another 120 deaths.

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured
  • At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities
  • The fire was upgraded to a level three incident
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

HONG KONG: Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.
The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Center on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall.
At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities.
Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building. Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, according to the local South China Morning Post newspaper.
Nearly a hundred people had also evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued. Many of them later left the building. Some of them were covering their noses and mouths but did not appear to be seriously injured.
The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe. As of 3:06 p.m., authorities said the fire was under control.
Two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets were mobilized to help fight the blaze, police said.

