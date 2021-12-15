Saudi bourse notches fourth day of gains, TECO hits eight-year high: Closing bell

16:20 Saudi time: RIYADH: Today marked the fourth day of Tadawul’s positive streak, with its main and parallel indexes, TASI and Nomu, surging by 1.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

TASI closed at 11,143.38 points — the highest level since Nov.25, while Nomu reached 25,208.89 points representing a five-week high for the index.

The highest gainers of the sessions were led by Saudi Industrial Development Co., AlJazira REIT, and Jarir Marketing Co., up 9.2 percent, 5.89 percent, and 3.91 percent respectively.

AlJazira’s gains were driven by setting the final dividend distribution of its REIT funds at 3.38 percent of the share price.

Tourism Enterprise Co., Shams, hit an eight-year high of SR172.2, with around SR0.42 billion worth of shares traded on Wednesday’s session.

This followed the company’s success in narrowing its accumulated losses to SR569,800 ($152,000), equating to one percent of capital.

Among the highest movers in terms of value, AlRajhi bank rose 1.61 percent, followed by Development Works Food and Saudi Telecom Co. which rose 0.33 percent and 0.55 percent respectively.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's share price was up 1.96 percent to SR114.4.

Its board recommended cash dividends of SR2.25 per share for the second half of 2021.

Batic Investments and Logistics Co. fell 1.63 percent to SR27.2.

10:37: Saudi bourse sees gains for the fourth consecutive day: Opening bell

RIYADH: Tadawul’s TASI was up 0.28 percent to 11,055.25 points, rising for the fourth day in a row with the bourse’s insurance sector being the biggest mover.

The parallel market Nomu rose 1.64 percent to another one-month high of 24,885.99 points.

Saudi Enaya Insurance and Amana Insurance were the biggest gainers, up 4.35 percent and 3.31 percent respectively.

The hike in the two insurance companies’ shares was attributed to their merger earlier this month.

Last week, Amana Insurance’s request to raise capital through a SR15.86 million ($4.23 million) rights issue was approved by the Capital Market Authority.

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance came as the top faller, down 1.8 percent to SR38.2.

Rising stocks outperformed the fallers in the session.

09.23 Saudi time: Will Tadawul continue its three-day win streak? Here’s what you should know ahead of trading day: Premarket

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s bourse saw gains for three consecutive days as investor appetite improved following the budget surplus forecast of SR90 billion ($24 billion) in 2022.

In the prior trading session, Saudi Tadawul’s main benchmark, TASI, edged up slightly by 0.04 percent to 11024.68 points, despite starting the day in the red zone. Turnover stood at SR7.2 billion.

The parallel index Nomu was up 1.44 percent, reaching a one-month high of 24484.7 points.

Dallah Healthcare Co. announced a 10 percent cash dividend at SR1 per share for the second half of 2021.

Saudi Real Estate Co., Al Akaria, submitted a request to the capital market authority to increase capital by SR1.59 billion through a rights issue.

Saudi’s Telecom Co. completed its secondary offering which amounted to 120 million shares, representing 6 percent of the company’s capital.

Almunajem Foods Co. completed its public offering’s individual subscription period with SR1.3 billion worth of subscriptions, after setting the final offer price at SR60.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will end on Dec. 16.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading will end on Dec. 23.