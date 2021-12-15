You are here

Saudi bourse notches fourth day of gains, TECO hits eight-year high: Closing bell

Saudi bourse notches fourth day of gains, TECO hits eight-year high: Closing bell
The parallel index Nomu was up 1.44 percent, reaching a one-month high of 24484.7 points. (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi bourse notches fourth day of gains, TECO hits eight-year high: Closing bell

Saudi bourse notches fourth day of gains, TECO hits eight-year high: Closing bell
  In the prior trading session, Saudi Tadawul's main benchmark, TASI, edged up slightly by 0.04 percent to 11024.68 points
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

16:20 Saudi time: RIYADH: Today marked the fourth day of Tadawul’s positive streak, with its main and parallel indexes, TASI and Nomu, surging by 1.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

TASI closed at 11,143.38 points — the highest level since Nov.25, while Nomu reached 25,208.89 points representing a five-week high for the index.

The highest gainers of the sessions were led by Saudi Industrial Development Co., AlJazira REIT, and Jarir Marketing Co., up 9.2 percent, 5.89 percent, and 3.91 percent respectively.

AlJazira’s gains were driven by setting the final dividend distribution of its REIT funds at 3.38 percent of the share price.

Tourism Enterprise Co., Shams, hit an eight-year high of SR172.2, with around SR0.42 billion worth of shares traded on Wednesday’s session. 

This followed the company’s success in narrowing its accumulated losses to SR569,800 ($152,000), equating to one percent of capital.

Among the highest movers in terms of value, AlRajhi bank rose 1.61 percent, followed by Development Works Food and Saudi Telecom Co. which rose 0.33 percent and 0.55 percent respectively.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's share price was up 1.96 percent to SR114.4. 

Its board recommended cash dividends of SR2.25 per share for the second half of 2021.  

Batic Investments and Logistics Co. fell 1.63 percent to SR27.2.

 

10:37: Saudi bourse sees gains for the fourth consecutive day: Opening bell

RIYADH: Tadawul’s TASI was up 0.28 percent to 11,055.25 points, rising for the fourth day in a row with the bourse’s insurance sector being the biggest mover.

The parallel market Nomu rose 1.64 percent to another one-month high of 24,885.99 points.

Saudi Enaya Insurance and Amana Insurance were the biggest gainers, up 4.35 percent and 3.31 percent respectively.

The hike in the two insurance companies’ shares was attributed to their merger earlier this month.

Last week, Amana Insurance’s request to raise capital through a SR15.86 million ($4.23 million) rights issue was approved by the Capital Market Authority.

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance came as the top faller, down 1.8 percent to SR38.2.

Rising stocks outperformed the fallers in the session.

 

09.23 Saudi time: Will Tadawul continue its three-day win streak? Here’s what you should know ahead of trading day: Premarket

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s bourse saw gains for three consecutive days as investor appetite improved following the budget surplus forecast of SR90 billion ($24 billion) in 2022.

In the prior trading session, Saudi Tadawul’s main benchmark, TASI, edged up slightly by 0.04 percent to 11024.68 points, despite starting the day in the red zone. Turnover stood at SR7.2 billion.  

The parallel index Nomu was up 1.44 percent, reaching a one-month high of 24484.7 points.

Dallah Healthcare Co. announced a 10 percent cash dividend at SR1 per share for the second half of 2021.

Saudi Real Estate Co., Al Akaria, submitted a request to the capital market authority to increase capital by SR1.59 billion through a rights issue.

Saudi’s Telecom Co. completed its secondary offering which amounted to 120 million shares, representing 6 percent of the company’s capital.

Almunajem Foods Co. completed its public offering’s individual subscription period with SR1.3 billion worth of subscriptions, after setting the final offer price at SR60.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will end on Dec. 16.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading will end on Dec. 23. 

Topics: Tadawul Saudi stock exchange

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa
Updated 11 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa
Updated 11 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia’s planned 2022 budget surplus of SR90 billion ($24 billion) depends on oil prices staying at $70-$75 per barrel, according to Jadwa, a Saudi investment bank.

Brent oil was trading at $73.01 per barrel at 3:53 pm Saudi time on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Finance announced this week it expects revenues valued at SR1.05 trillion in its baseline scenario for the 2022 fiscal year.

This would lead to a surplus of SR90 billion in 2022, the first since 2013. Its size is set to be 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product.

However, the ministry did not provide exact figures for either oil prices or revenues.

Ever since Aramco listed on the Saudi stock exchange, the ministry has not released exact figures for oil revenues and instead includes it within the wider category of "other revenues." The latter encompasses oil, investment income and confiscations among others.

Jadwa had expected a lower surplus at SR35 billion in a previous report while international organizations had projected deficits of varying amounts.

This follows an estimated deficit of SR85 billion in 2021.

Topics: budget 2022 Oil Jadwa

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 57 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers
  Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India
Updated 57 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to establish itself as a global electronics production hub.


Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn and a Singapore-based consortium have all shown interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India, a government source told Reuters.


Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India, the source added.


New Delhi also approved a design linked incentive plan to encourage 100 local companies in semiconductor design for integrated circuits and chipsets, technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a news briefing.


“Prime minister (Narendra Modi) has taken a historic decision today that will help develop the complete semiconductor ecosystem — from the design of semiconductor chips to their fabrication, packing and testing — in the country,” he said.


India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker, has announced the plan at a time when automakers and tech companies are grappling with a global semiconductor shortage.


Tata Group, one of India’s biggest conglomerates, is also venturing into the business and is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, Reuters has reported.

Topics: economy India Semiconductor Auto sector technology

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Matarat Holding company has appointed Mohammed Al-Mowkley as its new CEO to start in January. 


Al-Mowkley is the current head of the National Water Company, a position he has held since March 2017.

He is seen as a prominent figure in business management, operations, project and investment management in the Kingdom, with more than 22 years of experience.

Matarat Holding, a property of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, was founded in 2013, with the aim of transforming and promoting Saudi airports by leading the privatisation of the industry.

 

Topics: economy Matarat Holding Saudi Arabia

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Co. has supported 100 startups through 29 investment funds to develop the local venture investment sector, CEO Nabeel Koshak said.

As many as 24 funds and five groups of people have benefited from the company’s support, Koshak said on Tuesday during a virtual talk organised by the Financial Academy, according to SPA.

The amount of venture investment in the Kingdom has increased from SR112.5 million ($30 million) in 2016, to SR600.2 million this year, reflecting an 11 percent jump, supported by the Financial Sector Development Program of Vision 2030, he said, citing a study.

Koshak pointed out that the establishment of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monshaat, has helped the venture investment to grow, specifically during the past three years.

The Financial Sector Development Program aims to develop a diversified and effective financial sector to support the development of the national economy, as sub-sectors are listed under its umbrella including banking, insurance, investment, and stock and debt markets.

Topics: Saudi Venture Capital Company Finance Investment

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021
Updated 15 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz
Salma Wael

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021
Updated 15 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz Salma Wael

RIYADH: Member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council witnessed an improvement in their banking sector, as the total bank deposits increased by 3.3 percent in the first half of 2021, compared to the end of 2020.

The GCC countries’ total bank deposits reached $1.6 trillion, according to a report released by the GCC Statistical Center.

Saudi Arabia reported the largest share of the total bank deposits, representing around 33.6 percent, at $541 billion, up 4.5 percent from December 2020.

The UAE came next, dominating 32.2 percent of the GCC’s total bank deposits, followed by Qatar with a share of 16.4 percent.

The share of other council members accounted for around 17.8 percent.

Commercial banks of the GCC saw a credit growth of 5.2 percent in June 2021, compared to December 2020, reaching $1.5 trillion.

The growth is attributed to the increase in credit provided by the council’s member countries, except for the UAE that witnessed a slight decrease of 0.1 percent in the first half of 2021.

Saudi Arabia topped the list with $520 billion credit provided as of June 2021, up 9.5 percent from December 2020.

The rise was driven by increased consumer spending and corporate activities amid the recovery from the pandemic. 

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

