Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal on recent AFC Champions League triumph. (Ministry of Sports)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal on recent AFC Champions League triumph. (Ministry of Sports)
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia
  Riyadh club last month beat Pohang Steelers of South Korea 2-0 to lift AFC Champions League title for record fourth time
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday received members of Al-Hilal’s management and first team squad to congratulate them on lifting the AFC Champions League last month.

Among those met by the crown prince were Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of the Saudi Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal, and Al-Hilal Chairman Fahad bin Nafil Al-Otaibi.

Also present was Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz, acting governor of the Riyadh region.

Al-Hilal beat Pohang Steelers of South Korea 2-0 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Nov. 23 to become the competition’s record-holders with four titles. The club also conformed its qualification for the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup to be played in the UAE in early 2022.

The crown prince congratulated the officials and players for their achievement, and highlighted the importance of continuing to raise the name of Saudi Arabia on the global stage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations
  • The European Club Association, which represents leading clubs across the continent, made its concerns known to FIFA in a letter seen by AFP
  • The Cup of Nations is due to start in Cameroon on January 9 and run until February 6
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: Europe’s top clubs are threatening not to release players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon over fears surrounding its Covid-19 health protocol.
The European Club Association, which represents leading clubs across the continent, made its concerns known to FIFA in a letter seen by AFP.
“With regards to applicable protocols, as far as we are aware, CAF (the Confederation of African football) has not yet made available a suitable medical and operational protocol for the AFCON tournament, in the absence of which clubs will not be able to release players for the tournament,” the ECA told football’s world governing body.
The Cup of Nations, which was already postponed last year due to the health crisis, is due to start in Cameroon on January 9 and run until February 6.
Many of Africa’s leading players are based at clubs in Europe, including Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gana Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain.
The ECA also raised concerns about the danger of players being unavailable for even longer periods due to the potential for travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine being introduced, in particular in relation to the emerging threat posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
According to FIFA’s rules for the release of players for international duty during the pandemic, clubs can retain players if “there is a mandatory quarantine of at least five days on arrival” in the place “where a national team match is supposed to take place” or when the player returns to his club.
Contacted by AFP, a senior official in the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) dismissed any suggestion the tournament may be called off as “fake news.”

Topics: European Club Association africa cup of nations football COVID-19

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal
Updated 15 December 2021
John Duerden

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal
  Argentine becomes sixth coach to take charge of Al-Nassr in 12 months after leaving Boca Juniors earlier this season
Updated 15 December 2021
John Duerden

For a new coach of Al-Nassr, an opening game against city rivals Al-Hilal has the potential to be a blessing as much as a curse, but for Miguel Angel Russo, Thursday’s Riyadh derby could set the tone for the rest of his tenure in one of the most demanding jobs in Asian football.

These are trying times at Al-Nassr. Despite considerable investment in the playing squad in recent years, the club are sitting in seventh in the Saudi Professional League, nine points off the lead as the halfway stage approaches. Defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals would surely mean an end to already slim hopes of a title challenge. 

It would be a bitter disappointment for fans of the club. Al-Nassr supporters are already feeling a little underwhelmed at the arrival of the Argentine boss, as they had their hearts set on a tactician who is better-known, in Europe at least.

Russo’s major prize was winning the Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors in 2007,

Rudi Garcia, the former Roma and Marseille coach who left Lyon in the summer, was reported to have agreed to take the position before changing his mind.

More successful Argentine coaches, such as Marcelo Gallardo, who has been in charge of River Plate since 2014 and was named South American coach of the year in 2018, 2019 and 2020, were linked with the job, as was former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

Instead, the role has been handed to Russo. “I am looking forward to the challenge of being in charge of such a prestigious club,” said the former Estudiantes midfielder, who arrived in Riyadh last week.

“I am ready to work hard and do all I can to bring success to Al-Nassr.”

Russo has held more than 20 head coach positions in a career spanning more than three decades. Apart from brief periods in Spain and Mexico, however, he has never worked outside South America and, at the age of 65, has a lot to learn — and quickly. 

He surely knows already that Al-Nassr is no place for the faint-hearted. Russo, fired by Boca Juniors earlier this season, is the sixth coach in the past 12 months. It is almost exactly a year since Rui Vitoria was fired. The Portuguese boss was replaced by Croatia’s Alen Horvat, who was replaced by ex-Brazil manager Mano Menezes, who was replaced by Pedro Emanuel in October. The Portuguese tactician lasted just six weeks, with his quick departure meaning that Marcelo Salazar has been in temporary charge until the new coach was in place. 

Russo has been working on fitness, set pieces and defensive organization this week, but has to deal with some absences for the game with Al-Hilal. International center-back Abdullah Madu is out, as is midfielder Abdulfattah Asiri. Khalid Al-Ghannam and Ayman Yahya, who has just returned from the Arab Cup, will have to pass fitness tests.

It makes a tough first game tougher, but while losing to Al-Hilal would be a poor way to start his tenure — set to last until the end of the current season — it does offer opportunity. A win would immediately put the feel-good factor back into the team after a poor result last Friday. Al-Nassr took the lead at relegation-battling Al-Tai, only to lose 2-1, with the hosts winning the game deep into injury time.

Three points would also help the nine-time champions climb back up the table, and would also go some way to avenging the AFC Champions League semifinal loss in September when Al-Hilal won 2-1.

Al-Hilal may be newly crowned continental champions and will move just two points off the summit if they win, but there are concerns for coach Leonardo Jardim.

While Al-Nassr can get some revenge on their rivals for that Asian last-four loss, Al-Hilal need to get their heads back in the domestic game.

After going on to defeat Pohang Steelers of South Korea 2-0 in the final to lift a record fourth Asian championship, the team have drawn both games against Abha and Al-Feiha. The reigning domestic title-holders will want to avoid dropping many more points. 

Right-back Mohammed Al-Breik has tested positive for COVID-19, while Saudi Arabia team-mate Mohamed Kanno will be missing from midfield as he is suspended. Hamad Al-Yami and Gustavo Cuellar are set to step in. Nasser Al-Dawsari, the hero of the AFC Champions League final who scored a spectacular goal from the left-back position, is injured and will be out for two months. 

The Riyadh derby is always a big game, but for Al-Nassr and their new boss, Thursday’s clash is huge. Al-Nassr need this more than Al-Hilal, but it remains to be seen whether that is an advantage.

Topics: football Al-Nassr

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship
  Tunisian and African No. 1 will face Olympic singles gold medalist Belinda Bencic in headline women's match on day one in Abu Dhabi
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Ons Jabeur, the highest-ranked Arab tennis player ever, has joined the line-up for the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center in Abu Dhabi.

She will also make history as the first Arab to play in the tournament when she takes to the court on Thursday as a replacement for US Open champions Emma Raducanu, who withdrew from the championship after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Jabeur, from Tunisia, who reached a career-high No. 7 world ranking last month, will face Tokyo Olympics singles gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the headline women’s match on Thursday, the opening day of the festival that runs from Dec. 16-18.

“I am proud and honored to be the first Arab woman to play the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This has been a terrific year for me and I know that the championship is the best start to an exciting 2022 season,” she said.

Jabeur, Africa’s No. 1, has enjoyed an outstanding season, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and winning her maiden WTA title by defeating Daria Kasatkina at the Birmingham Classic, making history as the first Arab to win a WTA Tour event.

“Abu Dhabi is a major sports destination and has always felt special to me, every time I come, I am grateful and amazed by the incredible welcome and support of the people. I look forward to bringing my A-game to the court and put on the best show possible for Abu Dhabi tennis fans,” Jabeur said.

Championship organizers also confirmed US No. 1 Taylor Fritz and British No. 2 Dan Evans will feature in the much-anticipated men’s draw.

Fritz, who currently has a career-high No. 23 world ranking, is the first American to play at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship since Andy Roddick and James Blake in 2009.

He will play world No. 14 Denis Shapovalov in the opening match on day one.

“Playing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, with such a strong line-up, gives me a great chance to start my 2022 season against the best and test myself. I look forward to making my debut in the championship and meeting everyone in Abu Dhabi,” said Fritz.

The American replaces Casper Ruud, who has been ruled out through injury.

Ruud said: “It’s very unfortunate that I have to withdraw as I was really looking forward to making my debut in Abu Dhabi. Injuries are part of sport and while I won’t be making the trip this time, I hope to play in the championship many times in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Dan Evans, the British player who reached world No. 22 in September, replaces Dominic Thiem, the former US Open winner who expressed disappointment over his withdrawal.

“I was looking forward to making my return to competition at Abu Dhabi, but I feel that I am yet not ready to compete at the highest level,” Thiem said.

“It’s disappointing to not take part this year, but I need to continue my preparation for the upcoming season. I hope to return to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the future.”

Evans will take on compatriot and two-time MWTC winner Andy Murray in a battle of Britain in the second match on day one.

“I’m excited about playing in Abu Dhabi. I know there’s a lot of British fans there, so it’s great that I’m facing Andy. It’s a great opportunity and the perfect test to start my new season.”

John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, the championship owners, said: “Unfortunately, we have had to make some changes to our line-up due to injuries and Emma’s positive COVID-19 test. We wish them all a speedy recovery and hope to see them back on court and in Abu Dhabi again soon. We are however delighted to still deliver a world-class line-up, including a first for Arab tennis. We look forward to an exciting three days ahead.”

Topics: tennis Mubadala World Tennis Championship Abu Dhabi UAE Ons Jabeur

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sets NBA three-point record

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sets NBA three-point record
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sets NBA three-point record

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sets NBA three-point record
  • Curry’s remarkable shooting range has revolutionized the NBA in his 13-year tenure
  • He swished in number 2,974 on his first shot of the clash with the New York Knicks
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry eclipsed Ray Allen’s all-time record for NBA three-pointers on Tuesday, savoring a “beautiful moment” at storied Madison Square Garden.
Curry, whose remarkable shooting range has revolutionized the NBA in his 13-year tenure, matched Allen’s record with his 2,973rd career three-pointer.
It came on his first shot of the clash with the New York Knicks, less than two minutes into the contest, and had the crowd on its feet.
He then missed a chance at breaking the record, but with 7:33 remaining in the opening period, Anthony Wiggins kicked the ball to him from the paint and he swished in number 2,974, letting out a yell as teammates celebrated with him and the New York crowd cheered.
“I can’t say it enough, I appreciate so much the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me just get kind of lost in it,” Curry, 33, said.
“Hell yeah!” teammate Draymond Green shouted as the Warriors called a timeout and photographers gathered around Curry. “That’s greatness!“
Curry has been scorching toward overtaking Allen’s record for years. He finally surpassed the milestone in his 789th career game; Allen achieved his old benchmark in 1,300 appearances.
Curry exchanged an emotional hug with coach Steve Kerr, who corralled the ball used in the record-setting shot.
Curry then embraced his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, as well as Allen, who was courtside.
“There was a lot of emotion for sure because I know how much work has gone into this, dreaming big from the time I first picked up a basketball,” Curry said.
Kerr said the moment was “more emotional” than he had expected.
“It was just an outpouring of love and support for Steph from seemingly everybody in the building,” Kerr said. “Beautiful, beautiful moment.”
Curry is on pace to make well over 400 three-pointers this season, which would put him at more than 3,200 for his career.
He finished the night with five three-pointers as the Warriors pulled away late to beat the Knicks 105-96 and improve their league-leading record to 23-5.
Curry’s long-range prowess is such that there was real belief he could break the record with a single-game mark of 16 in a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday.
That didn’t happen, but he did not have to wait too much longer.
Curry’s 54-point performance against the Knicks on February 27, 2013 at Madison Square Garden was a harbinger of a career that now includes three NBA titles and two Most Valuable Player awards.
“It’s been a long week since our last home game, where everybody was talking about 16,” he said.
“(It) seemed like every shot I took there was another level of anticipation and anxiousness around it.
“I was just trying to play my game. Tonight it kind of set up perfectly, made that first one, get that one out of the way and then just let the record-breaker come to me.”
The atmosphere was electric even before the game, with Allen courtside and Reggie Miller, who held the three-point record at 2,560 before Allen broke it in 2011, on duty as a television commentator.
Both chatted and shared a hug with Curry before the game, with filmmaker and Knicks super-fan Spike Lee catching the moment on his phone camera.
After the game, Allen and Miller presented Curry with a jersey with the number 2,974 emblazoned on it.
“Basketball history, this is pretty special,” Curry said. “These two, legends. I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad.
“Full-circle moment, man. I’m blessed, blessed for sure.”
Reaction from around the league was swift.
“Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!!” Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted. “WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE.”
Curry and the Warriors won NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 against Cleveland Cavaliers teams led by James.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Curry’s achievement “thrilling.”
“He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability. We congratulate him on this historic achievement.”
Former Lakers great Magic Johnson congratulated Curry “for making history.”
“Thank you @StephenCurry30 for revolutionizing the game of basketball forever!“

Topics: basketball Golden State Warriors NBA

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
  • Gnabry scored either side of half-time before the flood gates opened with three goals in a devastating fine-minute spell
  • Lewandowski has now scored 18 goals in 16 league games this season as Bayern earned a tenth straight Bundesliga win at Stuttgart
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Tuesday as Serge Gnabry claimed a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a 5-0 rout at strugglers Stuttgart.
Gnabry scored either side of half-time before the flood gates opened with three goals in a devastating fine-minute spell as Lewandowski scored in quick succession.
The Poland striker has now scored 18 goals in 16 league games this season as Bayern earned a tenth straight Bundesliga win at Stuttgart dating back to 2009.
The Bavarian giants remain on course to win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, but second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim their gapping lead when they host bottom side Greuther Fuerth on Wednesday.
Injuries and illness already meant Bayern again fielded Jamal Musiala, 18, out of position in the defensive midfield alongside Marc Roca and winger Kingsley Coman went off with a leg knock in the opening half hour.
Coman’s replacement Leroy Sane set up Gnabry’s opening goal by charging through an gaping hole, which grew wider when Stuttgart center-back Waldemar Anton lost his footing.
Sane squared to Stuttgart-born Gnabry who curled his shot around home goalkeeper Florian Mueller to make it 1-0 at the break.
Stuttgart raised the tempo at the start of the second half as strikers Philipp Foerster and Omar Marmoush both had chances, but it was virtually one-way traffic from Bayern thereafter.
The visitors doubled their lead when Marmoush yielded possession and the ball was moved to Gnabry who again curled his shot around the diving Mueller.
Stuttgart’s defense capitulated as Bayern scored three goals in five devastating minutes.
It started when Gnabry’s long-range pass picked out Lewandowski who chipped Mueller.
Moments later, Gnabry dribbled into the box and set up Lewandowski who tapped home with a well-timed slide.
Bayern were now in full flow.
Gnabry claimed the second Bundesliga hat-trick of his career when he slotted home after Thomas Mueller’s shot had been parried by Stuttgart’s luckless goalkeeper.

Topics: Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry Thomas Moeller Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga

