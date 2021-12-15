Saudi star Reema Juffali to compete in 24 Hours of Dubai race in January

You are here

Reema Juffali will take part in the 24 Hours of Dubai race in January 2022.
  • The 29-year-old Jeddah-born driver will line up for SPS automotive performance in GT3-Am class at the Dubai Autodrome
  • Reema Juffali: I’ve made no secret of my passion for endurance racing so to be kicking off my 2022 racing campaign with my first ever 24 hour race definitely feels like massive progress
DUBAI: Saudi racing star Reema Juffali announced on Wednesday that she will compete at next month’s 24 Hours of Dubai.

The 29-year-old will represent SPS automotive performance in the 24 Hours of Dubai race, which has established itself as one of the first highlights of the year on the motorsport calendar.

Juffali will be behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT3-Am class at the Dubai Autodrome on Jan. 14, 2022 on a track that will feature more than 80 cars.

Speaking about her next step in her motorsport career, Reema said: “I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be contesting the 24 Hours of Dubai with such an incredible team at SPS. I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 — it’s an absolute beast of a car and I’ve seen really strong results in testing.”

“I’ve made no secret of my passion for endurance racing so to be kicking off my 2022 racing campaign with my first ever 24 hour race definitely feels like massive progress,” she said. “To be competing so close to home on a track where I started my racing career is going to make it even more special for me.”

Juffali makes the switch to endurance racing following a strong showing for Douglas Motorsport in the single-seater British F3 Championship during 2021. Earlier this month she was named the official ambassador of the 2021 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — a role that saw her represent her home city of Jeddah, which hosted the first Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi driver is part a strong line-up team that will be aiming to secure victory in the class. Her team-mates in this category include Valentin Pierburg, runner-up in the Pro-Am class of GT World Challenge Europe, and former winner of the Am-class at the 24 Hours of Dubai, as well as George Kurtz, who has been competing successfully in GT World Challenge America for a number of years and has twice driven for SPS automotive performance in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Britain’s Ian Loggie, the reigning Pro-Am champion in the British GT Championship, also has a wealth of experience in GT3 racing.

Newcastle will consider COVID vaccination status of potential signings: Howe

Newcastle will consider COVID vaccination status of potential signings: Howe
Updated 15 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle will consider COVID vaccination status of potential signings: Howe

Newcastle will consider COVID vaccination status of potential signings: Howe
  • The club looks to strengthen their defense during the transfer window; Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier is one target
  • Paris Saint-Germain’s Abdou Diallo has been offered to the club on loan, while Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, Wolves’ Conor Coady and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly remain of interest
Updated 15 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said the club will take into consideration the COVID vaccination status of players before making any January transfer moves.

The Magpies are set for a defensive rebuild during the winter transfer window, which opens at midnight on Jan. 1, with Howe looking to add at least three defenders to his ranks, Arab News understands.

While dipping into the market is never easy midway through a campaign, an extra layer of complexity is added by the facts that COVID cases are again on the rise and vaccine passports are now mandatory in the UK.

“It is certainly something we will be considering,” said Howe. “The vaccination status of players is something we will be taking very seriously.”

Regarding the state of play within his own squad in terms of double vaccination, the head coach added: “We are in constant dialogue with all of our players, educating them, making sure that we’re in tune with everyone else who has been following these guidelines.”

Howe has set his sights on former charge Kieran Trippier next month and we understand a deal to sign the Atletico Madrid full-back is progressing apace ahead of the transfer window. Howe has a long-standing relationship with the England international, having signed him from Manchester City while he was boss at Burnley a decade ago.

Trippier has since established himself as a top performer on the international stage — appearing at a World Cup and European Championships for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions — and in the Premier League with the Clarets and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arab News understands that Trippier is willing to swap Champions League football in Spain for a relegation battle on Tyneside, as the 31-year-old is keen to return to English football. It’s understood a fee of £20-£25million ($27-$33 million) will secure the player’s services, with his contract due to run out in the summer.

When asked about Trippier, Howe declined to discuss the situation, saying: “No, I won’t be commenting on any individual players.”

Trippier is not the only defender on the United radar ahead of the transfer window. Paris Saint-Germain’s Abdou Diallo has been offered to the club on loan, while Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, Wolves’ Conor Coady and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly remain of interest.

Any new arrivals are likely to be at least four, probably five, games down the line for Howe and in the meantime he understands the importance of squeezing every ounce of performance out of his current crop.

“I believe in the players,” he said. “I have said that from day one. Nothing I have seen has changed my mind. We have to consistently improve; we have got a lot of work to do but there is a lot of talent in the squad.

“There are areas we are focusing on, to individually improve people in those areas. In January there are one or two players who could maybe help our squad but our main focus has to be on getting the best out of the players we have.”

One current player who has come under the microscope this week, after a defensive horror show at Leicester City on Sunday, is skipper Jamaal Lascelles. He deleted his Twitter account this week, as did his mother Jill, in light of the online abuse directed his way after the 4-0 defeat.

Ahead of a trip to Liverpool tomorrow, Howe said of his captain: “Jamaal contributed to a lot of very positive parts of our game.

“We are disappointed to concede the goals but everyone has to shoulder the blame for that, from the front to the back.”

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations
  • The European Club Association, which represents leading clubs across the continent, made its concerns known to FIFA in a letter seen by AFP
  • The Cup of Nations is due to start in Cameroon on January 9 and run until February 6
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: Europe’s top clubs are threatening not to release players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon over fears surrounding its Covid-19 health protocol.
The European Club Association, which represents leading clubs across the continent, made its concerns known to FIFA in a letter seen by AFP.
“With regards to applicable protocols, as far as we are aware, CAF (the Confederation of African football) has not yet made available a suitable medical and operational protocol for the AFCON tournament, in the absence of which clubs will not be able to release players for the tournament,” the ECA told football’s world governing body.
The Cup of Nations, which was already postponed last year due to the health crisis, is due to start in Cameroon on January 9 and run until February 6.
Many of Africa’s leading players are based at clubs in Europe, including Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gana Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain.
The ECA also raised concerns about the danger of players being unavailable for even longer periods due to the potential for travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine being introduced, in particular in relation to the emerging threat posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
According to FIFA’s rules for the release of players for international duty during the pandemic, clubs can retain players if “there is a mandatory quarantine of at least five days on arrival” in the place “where a national team match is supposed to take place” or when the player returns to his club.
Contacted by AFP, a senior official in the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) dismissed any suggestion the tournament may be called off as “fake news.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Al-Hilal management, players on becoming champions of Asia
  • Riyadh club last month beat Pohang Steelers of South Korea 2-0 to lift AFC Champions League title for record fourth time
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday received members of Al-Hilal’s management and first team squad to congratulate them on lifting the AFC Champions League last month.

Among those met by the crown prince were Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of the Saudi Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal, and Al-Hilal Chairman Fahad bin Nafil Al-Otaibi.

Also present was Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz, acting governor of the Riyadh region.

Al-Hilal beat Pohang Steelers of South Korea 2-0 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Nov. 23 to become the competition’s record-holders with four titles. The club also conformed its qualification for the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup to be played in the UAE in early 2022.

The crown prince congratulated the officials and players for their achievement, and highlighted the importance of continuing to raise the name of Saudi Arabia on the global stage.

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal
Updated 15 December 2021
John Duerden

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal

Miguel Angel Russo kicks off reign as Al-Nassr boss with unforgiving Riyadh derby against champions Al-Hilal
  • Argentine becomes sixth coach to take charge of Al-Nassr in 12 months after leaving Boca Juniors earlier this season
Updated 15 December 2021
John Duerden

For a new coach of Al-Nassr, an opening game against city rivals Al-Hilal has the potential to be a blessing as much as a curse, but for Miguel Angel Russo, Thursday’s Riyadh derby could set the tone for the rest of his tenure in one of the most demanding jobs in Asian football.

These are trying times at Al-Nassr. Despite considerable investment in the playing squad in recent years, the club are sitting in seventh in the Saudi Professional League, nine points off the lead as the halfway stage approaches. Defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals would surely mean an end to already slim hopes of a title challenge. 

It would be a bitter disappointment for fans of the club. Al-Nassr supporters are already feeling a little underwhelmed at the arrival of the Argentine boss, as they had their hearts set on a tactician who is better-known, in Europe at least.

Russo’s major prize was winning the Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors in 2007,

Rudi Garcia, the former Roma and Marseille coach who left Lyon in the summer, was reported to have agreed to take the position before changing his mind.

More successful Argentine coaches, such as Marcelo Gallardo, who has been in charge of River Plate since 2014 and was named South American coach of the year in 2018, 2019 and 2020, were linked with the job, as was former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

Instead, the role has been handed to Russo. “I am looking forward to the challenge of being in charge of such a prestigious club,” said the former Estudiantes midfielder, who arrived in Riyadh last week.

“I am ready to work hard and do all I can to bring success to Al-Nassr.”

Russo has held more than 20 head coach positions in a career spanning more than three decades. Apart from brief periods in Spain and Mexico, however, he has never worked outside South America and, at the age of 65, has a lot to learn — and quickly. 

He surely knows already that Al-Nassr is no place for the faint-hearted. Russo, fired by Boca Juniors earlier this season, is the sixth coach in the past 12 months. It is almost exactly a year since Rui Vitoria was fired. The Portuguese boss was replaced by Croatia’s Alen Horvat, who was replaced by ex-Brazil manager Mano Menezes, who was replaced by Pedro Emanuel in October. The Portuguese tactician lasted just six weeks, with his quick departure meaning that Marcelo Salazar has been in temporary charge until the new coach was in place. 

Russo has been working on fitness, set pieces and defensive organization this week, but has to deal with some absences for the game with Al-Hilal. International center-back Abdullah Madu is out, as is midfielder Abdulfattah Asiri. Khalid Al-Ghannam and Ayman Yahya, who has just returned from the Arab Cup, will have to pass fitness tests.

It makes a tough first game tougher, but while losing to Al-Hilal would be a poor way to start his tenure — set to last until the end of the current season — it does offer opportunity. A win would immediately put the feel-good factor back into the team after a poor result last Friday. Al-Nassr took the lead at relegation-battling Al-Tai, only to lose 2-1, with the hosts winning the game deep into injury time.

Three points would also help the nine-time champions climb back up the table, and would also go some way to avenging the AFC Champions League semifinal loss in September when Al-Hilal won 2-1.

Al-Hilal may be newly crowned continental champions and will move just two points off the summit if they win, but there are concerns for coach Leonardo Jardim.

While Al-Nassr can get some revenge on their rivals for that Asian last-four loss, Al-Hilal need to get their heads back in the domestic game.

After going on to defeat Pohang Steelers of South Korea 2-0 in the final to lift a record fourth Asian championship, the team have drawn both games against Abha and Al-Feiha. The reigning domestic title-holders will want to avoid dropping many more points. 

Right-back Mohammed Al-Breik has tested positive for COVID-19, while Saudi Arabia team-mate Mohamed Kanno will be missing from midfield as he is suspended. Hamad Al-Yami and Gustavo Cuellar are set to step in. Nasser Al-Dawsari, the hero of the AFC Champions League final who scored a spectacular goal from the left-back position, is injured and will be out for two months. 

The Riyadh derby is always a big game, but for Al-Nassr and their new boss, Thursday’s clash is huge. Al-Nassr need this more than Al-Hilal, but it remains to be seen whether that is an advantage.

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Ons Jabeur set to make history as first Arab to play in Mubadala World Tennis Championship
  • Tunisian and African No. 1 will face Olympic singles gold medalist Belinda Bencic in headline women’s match on day one in Abu Dhabi
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Ons Jabeur, the highest-ranked Arab tennis player ever, has joined the line-up for the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center in Abu Dhabi.

She will also make history as the first Arab to play in the tournament when she takes to the court on Thursday as a replacement for US Open champions Emma Raducanu, who withdrew from the championship after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Jabeur, from Tunisia, who reached a career-high No. 7 world ranking last month, will face Tokyo Olympics singles gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the headline women’s match on Thursday, the opening day of the festival that runs from Dec. 16-18.

“I am proud and honored to be the first Arab woman to play the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This has been a terrific year for me and I know that the championship is the best start to an exciting 2022 season,” she said.

Jabeur, Africa’s No. 1, has enjoyed an outstanding season, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and winning her maiden WTA title by defeating Daria Kasatkina at the Birmingham Classic, making history as the first Arab to win a WTA Tour event.

“Abu Dhabi is a major sports destination and has always felt special to me, every time I come, I am grateful and amazed by the incredible welcome and support of the people. I look forward to bringing my A-game to the court and put on the best show possible for Abu Dhabi tennis fans,” Jabeur said.

Championship organizers also confirmed US No. 1 Taylor Fritz and British No. 2 Dan Evans will feature in the much-anticipated men’s draw.

Fritz, who currently has a career-high No. 23 world ranking, is the first American to play at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship since Andy Roddick and James Blake in 2009.

He will play world No. 14 Denis Shapovalov in the opening match on day one.

“Playing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, with such a strong line-up, gives me a great chance to start my 2022 season against the best and test myself. I look forward to making my debut in the championship and meeting everyone in Abu Dhabi,” said Fritz.

The American replaces Casper Ruud, who has been ruled out through injury.

Ruud said: “It’s very unfortunate that I have to withdraw as I was really looking forward to making my debut in Abu Dhabi. Injuries are part of sport and while I won’t be making the trip this time, I hope to play in the championship many times in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Dan Evans, the British player who reached world No. 22 in September, replaces Dominic Thiem, the former US Open winner who expressed disappointment over his withdrawal.

“I was looking forward to making my return to competition at Abu Dhabi, but I feel that I am yet not ready to compete at the highest level,” Thiem said.

“It’s disappointing to not take part this year, but I need to continue my preparation for the upcoming season. I hope to return to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the future.”

Evans will take on compatriot and two-time MWTC winner Andy Murray in a battle of Britain in the second match on day one.

“I’m excited about playing in Abu Dhabi. I know there’s a lot of British fans there, so it’s great that I’m facing Andy. It’s a great opportunity and the perfect test to start my new season.”

John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, the championship owners, said: “Unfortunately, we have had to make some changes to our line-up due to injuries and Emma’s positive COVID-19 test. We wish them all a speedy recovery and hope to see them back on court and in Abu Dhabi again soon. We are however delighted to still deliver a world-class line-up, including a first for Arab tennis. We look forward to an exciting three days ahead.”

