Mubadala Investment Company, Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri sign MoU 

Mubadala Investment Company, Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri sign MoU 
Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, while Mubadala is a sovereign investor, managing a global portfolio for the government of Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Mubadala Investment Company, Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri sign MoU 

Mubadala Investment Company, Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri sign MoU 
  • Mubadala and Fincantieri to potentially collaborate in advanced technologies and services in the naval, marine and industrial sectors
  • Through its subsidiary Sanad, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered group will also offer after-sales services for Fincantieri products
Updated 10 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Mubadala Investment Company PJSC and Italy’s Fincantieri have signed a memorandum of understanding to begin potential collaboration in advanced technologies and services in the naval, marine and industrial sectors.

Mubadala is a sovereign investor, managing a global portfolio aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the government of Abu Dhabi while Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, head of UAE new initiatives at Mubadala, and Giuseppe Giordo, general manager of Fincantieri naval vessels division.

The two groups will work together to advance a number of innovation and industrial projects. Studies to identify other areas of collaboration, such as the development of integrated industrial services for waste transformation platforms for small and medium commercial and industrial facilities, will be carried out in line with the circular economy. 

Mubadala’s portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. It leverages its sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the UAE. 

Through its subsidiary Sanad, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered group will also offer after-sales services for Fincantieri products as well as other original equipment manufacturer products.

“As a responsible long-term investor, and an active player in the global energy transition sector, Mubadala has long pioneered and championed a balanced energy mix through a holistic and diversified energy portfolio in the UAE and abroad,” Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi said of the agreement.

“Through this agreement, we are committed to advancing the role innovation in energy technologies can play to meet future energy demand with our partners at Fincantieri, and other technology developers, operating companies and like-minded organizations.”

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, believes that this is “a first step” to strengthen his company’s presence in the UAE.

“It is a demonstration of the great versatility of our group, which today is able to offer unique management skills and technologies in the naval, maritime and industrial sectors. Thanks to this agreement we will leverage our mutual know-how and investment capabilities to identify projects of common interest in the UAE and contribute to the development of the country’s advanced fields of technologies,” Bono said.

Topics: Mubadala Fincantieri Abu Dhabi Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi Giuseppe Giordo Giuseppe Bono

Oil hits $75 as US demand, Fed outweigh virus concern

Oil hits $75 as US demand, Fed outweigh virus concern
Updated 3 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil hits $75 as US demand, Fed outweigh virus concern

Oil hits $75 as US demand, Fed outweigh virus concern
  • Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the US Federal Reserve gave an upbeat economic outlook
Updated 3 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil nudged above $75 a barrel on Thursday, supported by record US implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally.

Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the US Federal Reserve gave an upbeat economic outlook, which lifted investor spirits even as the Fed flagged a long-awaited end to its monetary stimulus.

Brent crude oil rose as high as $75.07 a barrel and at 1440 GMT was up 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $74.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 67 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $71.54.

Demand has been rising in 2021 after last year’s collapse, and the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said product supplied by refineries, a proxy for demand, surged in the latest week to 23.2 million barrels per day.

“These figures suggest a healthy economic backdrop,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

“Although the Fed’s announcement triggered a jump in both oil and equity prices, the withdrawal of economic support together with the omicron crisis are the two major headwinds the oil market is currently facing,” he added.

Lending further price support, the EIA also reported that US crude stocks fell 4.6 million barrels, more than analysts had forecast.

Worries about the virus and the prospect of a supply surplus next year, as flagged by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report this week, limited gains.

Britain and South Africa reported record daily COVID-19 cases while many firms across the globe asked employees to work from home, which could limit demand going forward.

“We are skeptical despite the latest news that the good sentiment on the oil market will be carried over into the first quarter,” said Barbara Lambrecht of Commerzbank. “After all, a substantial supply surplus is looming.”

Topics: Oil US Federal Reserve

IMF examines extent of Lebanon's financial sector losses

IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses

IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses
  • "I'd say there's been considerable progress in identifying financial sector losses," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters
  • Officials have agreed that financial sector losses amount to "around $69 billion,"
Updated 16 December 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Amid ongoing talks on a new aid program, the IMF is examining data from Lebanon’s government on the scope of financial sector losses, estimated at about $69 billion, a fund spokesman said Thursday.
“I’d say there’s been considerable progress in identifying financial sector losses,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in reference to the information submitted this week by Beirut.
Disagreements over the size of the losses between Lebanon’s government, central bank and banking sector contributed to the collapse last year of negotiations with the fund over a new loan program, which is seen as essential to the country’s efforts to emerge from a severe economic slump.
Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami told AFP that officials have agreed that financial sector losses amount to “around $69 billion,” though he described that as an estimate that could change.
Rice said the Washington-based crisis lender is “now assessing the government’s announced figures, and we’ll continue our discussions with the authorities in the context of the engagement.”
An IMF team will travel to Beirut early next year to continue the discussions, he said.
After defaulting on its debt in March 2020 for the first time in history, the heavily-indebted nation approved a reform plan and launched talks with the IMF.
The nation has faced soaring inflation and the steep decline of its currency.
An IMF delegation last week visited the country, and “had discussions with the authorities on the formulation of a comprehensive reform strategy,” Rice said.
The IMF believes Lebanon will have to carry out fundamental reforms to absorb the financial losses and also restore confidence in its government, and promote investment.

Topics: IMF Lebanon financial Washington

Global debt hit all-time high of $226 trillion in 2020, says IMF

Global debt hit all-time high of $226 trillion in 2020, says IMF
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Global debt hit all-time high of $226 trillion in 2020, says IMF

Global debt hit all-time high of $226 trillion in 2020, says IMF
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Global debt went up by the highest one-year jump in 2020 since World War II to reach a record $226 trillion, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog posting. 

This came as countries grappled with the pandemic and a significant recession.

The IMF indicated that the surge in debt was justified to “protect people’s lives, preserve jobs, and avoid a wave of bankruptcies,” adding that otherwise the consequences would have been devastating.

Global debt rose by 28 percent to stand at 256 percent of the world GDP by the end of 2020, according to IMF data. Specifically, advanced economies’ public debt increased to 124 percent of GDP in 2020 compared to a lower 70 percent in 2007.

Advanced economies and China were responsible for over 90 percent of the $28 trillion rise last year. 

Low interest rates made the widening in debt during the pandemic possible, the IMF said. However, developing countries faced more restricting access to funding.

The international lender added that there are certain risks related to the balancing of both fiscal and monetary policies, especially since the latter is now tightened to fight inflation

However, there will be further risks if rates increase faster than expected and growth weakens, as this will intensify pressures on the most highly indebted governments, households and firms.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) global debt Finance

flyadeal launches its third international destination from Riyadh to Cairo 

flyadeal launches its third international destination from Riyadh to Cairo 
Updated 16 December 2021
ARAB NEWS 

flyadeal launches its third international destination from Riyadh to Cairo 

flyadeal launches its third international destination from Riyadh to Cairo 
Updated 16 December 2021
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Low-cost airline flyadeal will begin flights from Saudi Arabia to Egypt from Jan. 6, 2022.

The company, a subsidiary of Saudia, will operate the Cairo-Riyadh route twice a day, with flights in both directions as a first stage.

Egypt is the third international destination for flyadeal, following Dubai and Kuwait, bringing the number of domestic and international stations to 16.

Reservations are now available, according to the company’s press release.

 

Topics: flyadeal airlines aviation

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE's Mubasher subsidiary

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Finance Corporation and Japan’s SoftBank Group have acquired 20 percent of fintech firm Global Trading Network.

The company is a subsidiary of the UAE’s financial services business Mubasher.

The value of the acquisition is yet to be announced, Asharq reported citing a source.

Global Trading Network plans to cover all markets and tools that are tradable electronically by the end of 2022, whether in terms of trading or investment, the source added.

The SoftBank Group is a Japanese multinational holding company, partnering with the Saudi private investment fund, which owns stakes in several technology, energy and financial companies.

Topics: SoftBank Mubasher

