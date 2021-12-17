You are here

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson 'a kicking' with by-election loss

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson ‘a kicking’ with by-election loss
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate, Howling Laud Hope, congratulates Liberal Democrats candidate Helen Morgan after she won the North Shropshire parliamentary seat, in Shrewsbury, Britain December 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson ‘a kicking’ with by-election loss

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson ‘a kicking’ with by-election loss
  • Analysts say Friday’s heavy defeat may further undermine Johnson’s authority over lawmakers
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Boris Johnson’s Conservatives on Friday lost control of a parliamentary seat they had dominated for nearly 200 years as voters turned against Britain’s prime minister over a series of crises and scandals.
The defeat will intensify pressure on Johnson from within his own party, substantiating fears expressed publicly and privately that its reputation and electoral prospects are now suffering under his leadership.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000-vote Conservative majority from 2019.
“Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’,” Morgan said in her victory speech.
“Our country is crying out for leadership. Mr.Johnson, you’re no leader.”
The Conservatives had won every previous election for the mostly rural area of central England since the constituency was created in its current form in 1983. Conservative lawmakers have been dominant in the region for nearly 200 years.
The huge swing comes as Johnson faces criticism on several fronts, including over reports his staff held parties last Christmas when the country was in lockdown.
“Voters in North Shropshire were fed up and they gave us a kicking and I think they wanted to send us a message,” Conservative chairman and lawmaker Oliver Dowden told Sky News. “I want to say as Chairman of the Conservative Party we’ve heard that loud and clear.”
Nationwide opinion polls show Conservatives falling behind their main rivals, the Labour Party, following an outcry over lawmakers’ second jobs, criticism of the way Johnson funded the lavish refurbishment of his flat, and a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The vote for the North Shropshire area, one of 650 seats in Britain’s parliament, was called outside of the regular election cycle because the incumbent Conservative resigned after he was found to have broken rules on paid lobbying.
The government attempted to prevent that resignation by changing rules designed to stop corruption in parliament, but was forced to backtrack after the move provoked a backlash over integrity and trust under Johnson’s leadership.
Mid-term elections, known as by-elections in Britain, are often used by voters to punish the ruling party, but the scale of the Liberal Democrat victory suggests deep public dissatisfaction with Johnson’s government.
It still holds a large majority of the seats in parliament after a comprehensive election win in 2019 built on a promise to ‘Get Brexit Done’ that united traditional right-leaning Conservative voters with a swathes of new supporters.
North Shropshire was a pro-Brexit, staunchly Conservative area. Analysts say Friday’s heavy defeat may further undermine Johnson’s authority over lawmakers, some of whom are already in open revolt over plans to introduce COVID-19 passports.
Britain’s next national election is due in 2024.

Topics: UK

Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased

Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased
  • Previous sentence of 11 years was ‘unduly lenient,’ judges have ruled
  • Rym Alaoui was attacked by Milad Rouf in May and has been left with life-changing injuries
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A young man who stalked his ex-girlfriend and threw acid in her face in Brighton, UK, has had his sentence increased after a judge found that his previous penalty was “unduly lenient.”

Junior doctor Rym Alaoui was subjected to the brutal attack on her doorstep when she was tricked by Milad Rouf.

Rouf, himself a medical student, traveled across Britain to Brighton and disguised himself in a fat suit to carry out the attack, which has left Alaoui with life-changing injuries.

He was initially handed an 11-year prison sentence, with four years on license, by a judge in October.

But following a hearing Wednesday, judges increased his sentence to 15 years behind bars, with a four-year extended license.

Lord Justice Fulford, sitting with Justice Goss and Sir Andrew Nicol, ruled the original sentence had been “unduly lenient,” noting the domestic context of the case.

Fulford said: “This offense was a form of domestic abuse,” adding that the extent of Rouf’s planning was “striking.”

He noted the “devastating” injuries caused by the acid, including blindness in one eye, and said that Alaoui did not know whether she would be able to return to her profession because of her injuries.

Chalk said: “Rouf’s crime was shocking and has severely impacted the future of a young doctor — who lives to heal others — by robbing her of her sight in one eye.

“I hope the court’s decision to increase his sentence acts as a warning to those who think of acting in such a cruel and barbaric way.”

During his October sentencing, Judge Christine Laing QC said the trauma suffered by Alaoui was “unimaginable.”

She said: “You bought sulphuric acid, as a trainee doctor you would know far better than most people the devastating consequences that has when applied to the human body.”

Judge Laing said Rouf acted out of “simple jealousy and anger at being rejected.”

The court heard at the time that Rouf and Alaoui had had a short relationship while studying together in Cardiff, but Alaoui broke it off when she was offered a job as a doctor in East Sussex.

Instead of moving on, Rouf spent weeks planning his attack before traveling to Brighton on May 20.

Wearing his disguise of a fat suit, sunglasses, and make-up, he knocked on her door and handed her a threatening note — so she would not know it was him when he spoke — before throwing sulphuric acid in her face.

Despite her immediate response of going to the shower to wash it off, and the interventions of medical workers, she has been left with devastating injuries.

In a statement read out on her behalf in court, Alaoui said the attack had left her living in “constant physical and psychological pain” and that she feared for her “future wellbeing and socioeconomic hardship.”

“I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life,” she said. “I cannot begin to imagine how or why someone could commit such a horrible, premeditated attack.”

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe
  • Afghans are now on course to overtake Syrians as Europe’s leading asylum-seekers in 2021
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

CLAVIERE: When suicide attackers and gunmen massacred crowds flocking to Kabul’s airport, they also severed the escape route that Ali Rezaie hoped would take him to a new life abroad, far from the Taliban and their suspicions of well-educated, middle-class people who worked with foreigners in Afghanistan.
In the chaos, Rezaie couldn’t reach the airport where flight after flight took off without him. The 27-year-old was left with no choice but to take his future into his own leathery hands. Like many other Afghans, he resolved to find another way out and embarked on a forbidding journey of thousands of kilometers to Europe, large parts of it on foot.
More than three months later, Rezaie’s odyssey through five countries has carried him high into the French-Italian Alps, where he is pushing through knee-deep snow to evade border guards, with a journalist from The Associated Press in tow.
The Afghan exodus that some feared would flood Europe with migrants after the Taliban swept to power hasn’t materialized. And amid the toothy Alpine crags bristling with icicles, it quickly becomes apparent why: Only the hardiest, most driven and most resourceful exiles make it this far.
Ahead of Rezaie in the snowscape is the French border, unmarked but guarded around the clock by police who peer through thermal binoculars for heat signatures. Rezaie’s companion, another Afghan bearing scars from a suicide bombing that prompted him to flee, had already tried — and failed — to reach France via this wintry route.
So the Afghans advance carefully. They pause to listen for sounds in the frozen silence, to consult a map on Rezaie’s phone before the chill kills its battery and to munch on jam-filled croissants they bought in the frontier village of Claviere in Italy. If caught by French guards patrolling the border on foot, ski-bikes and in vans, Italy is where they’ll be forced to return.
The Taliban takeover and the swift collapse of Afghanistan’s economy has sent people streaming illegally into neighboring Iran, which is often the first stepping stone for Afghans — including Rezaie — who push on into the European Union.
Afghans are now on course to overtake Syrians as Europe’s leading asylum-seekers in 2021. Internal EU reporting on migration trends shows that more than 80,000 Afghans applied for asylum through November. That’s a surge of 96 percent over the same span last year, and the increase was partly driven by the evacuations from Kabul airport.
Rezaie, from Herat in western Afghanistan, says he traveled to Kabul in search of a flight but then doubled back after the suicide bomb and gun attack in the waning days of the airlift. He believes he would have been killed had he stayed in Afghanistan because of work he did with foreign aid groups.
So he emptied out his savings, borrowed money and left behind his printing company, friends and comfortable life.
The quest took him first to Iran and Turkey, then onward by boat and for 25 days on foot into Greece. Next came Italy and then the French border.
Rezaie figures that crossing it will be easy, compared to all he’s been through. But it’s easier still for the European vacationers he suddenly encounters on a ski run that crosses his mountain path. They zoom past, paying him no heed, not having to worry about police patrols.
Feeling conspicuous on the manicured slope, Rezaie is struck by how sharply their carefree joy contrasts with his urgent need to get back in the camouflage of trees.
“Some people go down happy,” he says, lungs heaving in the thin air. “Other people go up sad.”
By finding paths deep into Europe, Rezaie and other migrants offer hope to those sure to follow. Their knowledge about the obstacles, their contacts and their travel tips will trickle back to Afghanistan. Migrants attempting the Alpine crossing share phone maps with GPS markers pointing the way.
Rezaie is aiming for the fortified French town of Briancon. Sayed and Mortaza, cousins and both 16, passed through Briancon hours earlier. They, too, fled in the days after Kabul fell and traveled through Iran to Turkey. From there, they were smuggled aboard a cramped boat to Italy, a brutal six-day voyage that left them too weak to stand.
Caught at the French border, they were allowed to continue because they are minors. Seven adult Afghans they crossed with were sent back.
The Taliban takeover scattered Sayed’s family. His father and older brother worked as police officers. They’ve fled, and Sayed thinks they’re hiding in Pakistan. Without their salaries, Sayed and his mother had no income, so they left, too. She is staying with a sister in Iran. He’s aiming for Germany.
“Maybe Dortmund, because I like Dortmund football club,” he said. “We just want to escape.”
Others who left long before the Taliban takeover say they no longer hope to return.
“It’s finished for us now, for everyone who is in Europe,” said Abdul Almazai, 26, who left Afghanistan as a teenager. Turned away at the French border with eight other Afghans, he planned to try again.
“We have crossed so many mountains,” he said. “I have to make my future.”
Aid workers worry that Afghans more accustomed to mountains and winter’s perils are taking riskier routes through the snow than migrants from warmer climes.
“They are confident, and sometimes being confident is not helpful,” said Luca Guglielmetto, a volunteer worker at a refuge on the Italian side that equips migrants with warm clothes and boots for the crossing.
With darkness falling, the battery on Rezaie’s phone dies. He and his companion forge on through the snow.
Rare are those who manage to cross on their first attempt. Rezaie pulled off that feat and glowed with pride the next morning as he tucked into breakfast at a refuge for migrants in Briancon.
He sent a video of himself wading through snow to his mother and brother in Iran.
He has his sights set on Germany. But he hopes one day to go home.
“I had a car. I had a job, work.” he said. “I had a good life.”

Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid
  • Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August
  • The local currency has been hammered since the Taliban’s return
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s finance ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the first time in two decades, is funded without foreign aid, a spokesman said.
It comes as the country is mired in economic crisis and faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe the United Nations has called an “avalanche of hunger.”
Finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal did not disclose the size of the draft budget — which runs until December 2022 — but said it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published.
“We are trying to finance it from our domestic revenues — and we believe we can,” he earlier told state television in an interview shared on Twitter.
Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad.
The 2021 budget, put together by the previous administration under IMF guidance, projected a deficit despite 219 billion Afghanis in aid and grants and 217 billion from domestic revenue.
At that time the exchange rate was around 80 Afghanis to the dollar, but the local currency has been hammered since the Taliban’s return, particularly in the past week, slumping to 130 on Monday before recovering Friday to around 100.
Haqmal accepted that public servants are still owed several months of wages, saying “we are trying our best” to make good on overdue pay by year-end.
He warned, however, a new pay scale had also been prepared.

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines
  • Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

MANILA: At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive with sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 215kph as it barreled westward toward western Palawan province before exiting into the South China Sea, meteorologists said.
Officials were assessing the extent of the damage and casualties wrought by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years but said efforts were hampered by widespread power outages, downed communications and roads clogged with fallen trees and debris. Witnesses described ferocious winds that ripped off roofs and forced down trees, while others experienced severe flooding that trapped residents in their houses including on the banks of swollen rivers.
“I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit,” Mayor Jerry Trenas of central Iloilo city told The Associated Press by telephone, adding that at least one resident was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down by the storm.
Workers were clearing roads in the coastal city of nearly half a million people, which remained without power and struggled with erratic cellphone signals, he said.
Two other people died in southern Bukidnon province, where a falling tree killed one resident and injured another, and in southern Surigao city, where a man died after being hit by debris, officials said.
Officials were confirming at least two other typhoon-related deaths in central Guimaras province.
Coast guard personnel rescued residents trapped in chest-deep waters on Thursday in a southern province, where torrential rains swamped villages in brownish water. In southern Cagayan de Oro city, footage showed two rescuers struggling to keep a month-old baby inside a laundry basin above the water and shield it from the wind and rain with an umbrella.
Presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said more than 332,000 people were evacuated from high-risk villages as the typhoon approached from the Pacific Ocean, including nearly 15,000 who were brought to evacuation centers. Crowding in those centers complicated efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Vaccination campaigns were also halted in provinces lashed by the typhoon.
The coast guard grounded all vessels in dozens of ports affected by stormy weather, stranding more than 4,500 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers. An international airport in central Cebu province was closed and several mostly domestic flights were canceled while schools and workplaces were shut in the most vulnerable areas, Nograles said.
At least 62 cities and towns either lost power entirely or were experiencing disruptions in their electricity services.
About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post
  • The Taliban have criticized the UN’s failure to decide on this issue, saying it ignores the rights of the Afghan people
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, USA: The Afghan ambassador appointed by the country’s overthrown government has left his post at the United Nations, the UN said.
Ghulam Isaczai “relinquished his position as of December 15,” according to a letter received Thursday, assistant UN spokesman Farhan Haq told AFP.
With Afghanistan in economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in August, the country’s mission to the UN has struggled to keep operating, diplomats said.
The Afghan mission to the UN could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.
On September 14, Isaczai formally asked the UN to state that he remained the Afghan ambassador.
Later that month the Taliban asked the UN to accredit Suhail Shaheen, a former spokesman for the movement, as the new ambassador replacing Isaczai.
Isaczai took part in a UN Security Council meeting in late November, at which he openly criticized his country’s new hard-line Islamist rulers.
But early this month, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution in which it indefinitely delayed a decision over the rival claims to the representative seat for Afghanistan.
The Taliban have criticized the UN’s failure to decide on this issue, saying it ignores the rights of the Afghan people.
When they previously ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had no ambassador at the UN.

