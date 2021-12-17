Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah community proudly celebrates World Arabic Language Day
Engaging with a wider non-Arabic audience, DGDA is promoting an online Arabic dictionary to educate its guests and followers with common Saudi words and phrases across its digital and social media platforms
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has hosted a week-long series of activities to mark UNESCO’s World Arabic Language Day, celebrated on Dec. 18, to promote the significance of the Arabic language across its community.
To honor the theme for this year’s initiative — “Arabic Language, a bridge between civilizations” — the Diriyah community proudly showcased the importance of the language, its contribution to Saudi civilizations and Diriyah’s rich history and heritage and its aspirations for the future.
Tonight, the historic Salwa Palace will be illumined with original words and phrases from Diriyah dialect, creating the perfect background for an exciting light show as part of the celebration. The words projected in traditional Arabic calligraphy will highlight the richness of Saudi Arabia’s culture, focusing on generosity, hospitality, and benevolence.
Across shopping districts and at the King’s College in Diriyah, the DGDA community engagement team has been distributing stickers and stamps of Arabic phrases and words to students, residents, and guests, raising awareness on the importance of the World Arabic Language Day among the Diriyah community.
Engaging with a wider non-Arabic audience, DGDA is promoting an online Arabic dictionary to educate its guests and followers with common Saudi words and phrases across its digital and social media platforms. Furthermore, the DGDA community engagement team has invited young Saudis to participate in an online Arabic competition to showcase the best of their Arabic language knowledge, skills, and aptitude.
Haifa Al-Rwishid, community engagement officer for DGDA, said “the community’s response to the activities for World Arabic language Day is heart-warming, highlighting the importance and value of our mother tongue among our community. The Arabic language sits at the very foundation of Saudi Arabia’s history and heritage and will always be a guiding hand towards our journey to the future.
“From Diriyah and across the Arab world, we are all proud of the language that we share and remain committed to promoting, educating our youth and future generations with the skills, talents and knowledge of the Arabic language, its history and modern upkeep.”
To conclude the week-long celebration of World Arabic Language Day, the DGDA community engagement team will host a special workshop to promote Arabic writing and calligraphy for its youth. Forty young Arabic language enthusiasts will have the opportunity to participate in special sessions that will look to train young Saudis in calligraphy both as a hobby and profession.
“For DGDA, Arabic language promotion is essential for the Diriyah community’s development and preservation of its heritage as the Jewel of the Kingdom,” Al-Rwishid said. “Therefore, the community engagement team has designed workshops and activities that engage all community members to participate, engage and develop their knowledge and skill of the Arabic language.”
JEDDAH: More than 330 students, male and female, are being shortlisted to take part in the fifth phase of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, also known as Ibdaa.
The front-runners in the central exhibition stage will qualify for the final stage of the competition before taking part in the International Science and Engineering Fair in 2022.
Ibdaa is a science and engineering competition organized by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. It is Saudi Arabia’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition, empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.
Some 110 talented male and female students from the western region are showcasing their projects at King Abdulaziz University’s King Faisal Convention Center over three days, beginning on Wednesday. Earlier, over 220 contestants presented their projects in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, as part of the central stage of the competition. The contestants received training courses in specialized workshops.
There are two judging committees that consist of 56 evaluators representing 54 government and private sectors in the Kingdom. Their main task is to examine the projects and approve the winning ones for the next sixth stage before the final phase.
According to Dr. Nazeeh Al-Othmany, deputy secretary-general of corporate relations and business development at Mawhiba, more than 103,000 students participated in the competition. He added that 333 of these have qualified for the ongoing stage.
“We are in the third central exhibition of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, where 110 students of both genders from the country’s western, southern and northern regions are taking part to display their innovative works before a specialized judging committee can give its preliminary evaluation,” Al-Othmany said.
He added that the committee will select some of the projects for the next phase of the Olympiad. He further said that they have recently concluded similar exhibitions in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, where more than 220 students participated.
“We will now select 150 participants from the three central exhibitions to compete in the next stage, which will be held in Madinah under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman. Each project will be evaluated and judged by four assessors. We will then select the best projects to represent Saudi Arabia in the ISEF 2022, where 2,000 to 2,500 students will be representing up to 90 countries,” he told Arab News.
He noted that Saudi students have won 83 prizes since Mawhiba began participating in the annual international event.
Speaking about the criteria by which a project is judged, the deputy secretary-general said that a group of specialized academics examine all the projects submitted and decide which ones qualify for the other stages of the competition.
“Our main goal is for the students to understand the basics of scientific research, scientific methodology, making experiments, gathering results and analyzing them. We also aim to guide the participants to deploy their creativity and talents in finding solutions to the problems in their societies, such as issues related to the environment, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health and sustainable development,” he said.
Abeer Taher, supervisor of creativity at the Jeddah education department, told Arab News that they evaluate the projects of their students before filing them to Mawhiba.
She added that they also communicate with universities and research centers to facilitate the talents’ work and provide them with every possible assistance.
“Some 33 female students and 10 male students of the Jeddah education department have reached this stage of this year’s edition of the competition,” said Taher, who is also a ministerial STEM supervisor.
She hoped that more teachers would be trained in searching for talented students and caring for them. She noted that Ibdaa provides its students with the skills of scientific research, such as deep questioning and critical thinking.
Giving a brief on his project, Abdullah Ruaidan, an 11th-grade student from Makkah, told Arab News that his project involves a warning system that can detect tsunamis that cause substantial environmental damages and casualties.
“The objective of my idea is to construct an ocean buoy that can act as a real-time early warning system. The idea also aims to develop a control center using AI to collect and analyze given data and activate a warning,” Ruaidan said. He added that underwater sensors can detect the speed and direction of the tsunami.
RIYADH: As visitors arrive at the end of the impressive first Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale their attention is drawn by a gigantic yellow arrow nearly 20 meters long on the wall.
If they look closer at the artwork, titled “E Pluribus Unum – A Modern Fossil,” they can see the numerous cracks in the body of the arrow.
The artwork was created by Tunis-born, Berlin-based artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke, who this year won the fourth Ithra Art Prize. Each year the prize, which was set up in 2017, gives up to $100,000 for the creation of a new artwork that becomes part of Ithra’s permanent collection.
Kaabi-Linke’s massive work presents a contemplative way to look at the pandemic, notably, the decline in commercial air traffic during 2020, which, according to the artist, raises questions as to how humanity measures its progress and environmental awareness versus economic profit.
“The work is meant as a metaphor for modern times,” she told Arab News. “It is particularly relevant to 2020 because all of the airplanes in the world stopped flying.”
The artist relates it also to Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, which has been shut for around 13 years and is used as a camp accommodating up to 7,000 refugees. “I saw a parallel in this because we were all grounded, all of humanity and I think it is an exceptional moment in human history,” she added. “I also wanted to draw the parallel between the aviation industry and the economy. The symbol of economic growth is the rising arrow.”
The cracks, explains Kaabi-Linke, are there because it represents an abandoned airport. The work is a print made from an existing arrow that shows where the planes land and where they take off. “It brings you back to the earth as the cracks in the arrow also refer also to the idea of a cracked earth. The question that the work asks is: Do we want to stay in a world as we know it that has no future or do, we want to take the risk to go to something that is unknown but that probably has a future?”
“At Ithra, our commitment to contemporary art is embodied in this art prize,” Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra told Arab News. “This year is different for two reasons: First, we have opened up the prize to 22 Arab countries and not just artists in Saudi. Secondly, we are collaborating with the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale. To us this has special significance because it means the Ithra Art Prize came back home.”
The prize was previously unveiled during Art Dubai.
“As a distinctive landmark in the Saudi art scene, and in integration with its most prominent event ever, the prize’s artwork was unveiled during the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale,” said Fagih. After the biennale the artwork will travel back to Ithra in Dhahran in the Eastern Province to become part of the institution’s permanent collection.
KABUL: The third and fourth planes taking part in a Saudi aid airlift mission to support the people of Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Friday.
The two aircraft sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center carried nearly 66 tons of food baskets and shelter bags for the Afghan people.
KSrelief General Supervisor Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the aid operation, involving a total of six relief planes laden with 197 tons of food and shelter packages, was being carried out under the directives of King Salman and the crown prince.
This aid comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to 77 countries around the world.
On Thursday, two other planes also reached Afghanistan, carrying 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing nearly 66 tons.
In Riyadh, KSrelief has organized a virtual discussion session titled “Protecting children from exploitation in conflict,” with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Child Protection Unit, the UN Children’s Fund, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Plan International.
During the session, ways to combat child exploitation in conflict areas, the experience of entities working in the field of child protection, international laws, procedures and efforts in this field, and the importance of promoting children’s rights during and after conflicts were discussed.
Meanwhile, the volunteer medical team of KSrelief in Niger performed 40 urological surgeries for children. These surgeries were performed in cooperation with the Muslim World League.
This also comes as part of the humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief with the aim of providing treatment for families with low incomes.
RIYADH: The chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority’s board of directors has sparked a social media fashion trend after attending the MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival in Riyadh and encouraging festivalgoers to wear bandanas.
Following Turki Al-Sheikh’s appearance at the music festival and call for the headwear on his Twitter profile, social media users and Arab celebrities began posting pictures online of them donning cloth kerchiefs on their heads.
The hashtags #put on_ your_bandana_ and #go_ Ya_monster were top trending after the official joined thousands of festivalgoers at the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East.
At least 180,000 fans descended on the festival site for the first day of the musical extravaganza on Thursday, many of them sporting bandanas. And shops in the area have also started selling bandanas in a range of colors and designs.
One visitor, Meshal Al-Mutairi, wore a bandana wrapped around his forehead. “People can wear bandanas on their hands as a wrist band, and some people wear them on the forehead. Eventually, we are here to have fun,” he told Arab News.
Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani and his friends were also wearing the accessories.
He said: “We are following the Turki Al-Sheikh trend, he said to wear bandanas and we did. At MDLBEAST, people are going crazy with their fashion and weird clothes. It’s one of the appearances that you only see here.”
Bucking the bandana trend was Abdulaziz Ibrahim who attended the festival in an alien-themed outfit. “I wanted to wear something outside the box, and this is why I said, ‘why not an alien costume?’” And he urged other festivalgoers to show up in crazy outfits.
Danie Dawood wore a non-traditional farwa style cloak with circled steampunk glasses. “I bought this farwa, which is my winter coat, only for Soundstorm, and I like how the coat has Arabian symbols that show my culture. Soundstorm is a space for everyone to be free, to express themselves, and people should be encouraged to show their real personality.”
Fashion designer and influencer, Muneef Al-Shammari, was among a host of famous faces at the event and arrived on the first day wearing a pink coat with a trendy crossbody purse.
“I’m wearing my outfit today because I wanted to express myself in MDLBEAST. So, I can show a part of my personality that is a little bit crazier than the usual without getting any judgment.”
The music festival runs for four days until Dec. 19.
RIYADH: The largest music festival in the region opened its doors to festivalgoers on Thursday, as the prelude to SOUNDSTORM — the XP Music Conference — ended the first act of “the loudest week in Riyadh.”
Music fans from around the world flocked to the second edition of MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM in the Saudi capital for four days of electrifying musical performances in the desert by more than 200 local, regional, and international artists.
Over 180,000 people attended the first day of the festival.
Ramadan Al-Haratani, the chief executive officer of MDLBEAST, said the event was expected to welcome more than 500,000 people over the four days — surpassing Tomorrowland and Coachella — making it the largest music festival in the world.
Doors opened at 3:30 p.m. welcoming visitors with a performance from Saudi-Palestinian DJ, Daddy Bisht, on the BIG BEAST stage — one of eight main stages at the festival.
Ahmed Nagi, 17, attending the event with friends, told Arab News: “It’s a really cool vibe, and the organization is better than I expected. From the audience to the artists, everything is more than I ever imagined.
“I saw DJ Snake, one of my favorite artists, and I’m looking forward to seeing the other performers,” he said.
SOUNDSTORM has not only brought together some of the biggest names in music under one hub, but it continues to foster and support local and regional artists to showcase their talents on the center stages, chief creative officer Ahmad Alammary, also known as Saudi DJ Baloo, told Arab News.
He said: “We work with a lot of passion, because it’s music, and music really does inspire a lot of love. It’s exciting to work in a creative field, but even more exciting to spread joy. Working creatively to spread joy is the perfect combination of ingredients.
“Everyone has a journey with music. It’s like food. There’s no five-year-old that wants to eat sushi, right? Eventually, your palate starts to grow. And that’s why we have such a diverse group of artists in our lineup this year.”
Doors closed at 3 a.m. after fans experienced an incredible set featuring Elissa, Majid Al-Mohandis, Nora En Pure, R3HAB, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso, Tieso, and others.
“Parking was a bit far, but seeing our favorite artists here really made up for it,” said 19-year-old Fahda Al-Qahtani from Riyadh.
Many of the festivalgoers attended the first day of SOUNDSTORM in large groups with their friends, decked out in the brightest face paints and colorful costumes.
The venue features many restaurants such as Al-Baik and Shawarma, an assortment of carnival favorites including arcade basketball and pyramid smash, and local clothing stores including MDLBEAST’s own BANI BEAST, the Kingdom’s first homegrown festival-wear brand.
Inspired by the farwa, a garment worn by locals during cold periods in Riyadh, BANI BEAST’s ethos aims to bridge the gap between traditional tribal wear — bani meaning tribe of — and something as wearable as an overcoat on New York streets.
“We learned so much from our previous experience and all of those lessons went into the design thinking for the next edition. The first edition was something that we developed in three months and built in six weeks,” Alammary added.
For the second edition, MDLBEAST organizers spent five months constructing everything after nearly two years of planning during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic — which despite the many negatives gave the festival time and space to prepare.
“The BIG BEAST is the largest main stage and I think it’s even more beautiful than last time because we had more time to design it. The ground also has one extra stage than last year, and we have an additional eighth stage, which will be a surprise for the fans,” Alammary said.
One of the main stages called DANCE BEAST, a new edition this year, acts as a big club space for people to let loose to the sounds of the storm under a large tent. People took the opportunity to visit the tent during performances and danced and mingled as the night progressed.
The underground stages, encompassed by shipping containers, are also back this year with more creativity to their designs.
“One of them is built like an amphitheater, another is dominated by mirrors, and the zombie stage has LED lighting throughout. All this stuff is great, but the talent that’s coming into play is a very passionate talent,” Alammary added.
Another significant angle to this year’s festival is the Respect and Reset section with the title “Respect your right, let’s reset how it’s protected.” It aims to educate the public on respecting diverse backgrounds and creating a united front to fight harassment.
Alammary pointed out that the initiative was also designed to close what he described as the “stranger” gap between people in Saudi society, as well as bridge different cultures.
The beefed-up security at the festival was evident, with more than 8,000 security professionals and response teams on the ground — approximately one member of security staff for every 30 attendees — to help prevent unsocial behavior and create a safe space for festivalgoers.
People attending SOUNDSTORM have been advised by organizers to familiarize themselves in advance with security and safety points to be used in case of any emergency, and are encouraged to become active bystanders in reporting any incidents of wrongdoing via the official MDLBEAST app.