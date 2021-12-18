Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements

LONDON: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has called for strong leadership amid a series of postponements of Premier League games due to a coronavirus disease outbreak.

Newcastle take on Manchester City at St James’ Park on Sunday, and at present, the game will go ahead, though six other fixtures have been canceled.

While Howe is understanding of the situation, despite United not reporting any positive tests this week, he does not think it is best for the integrity of the competition for some teams to play and others not to.

“This is just my opinion — I don’t think we want half the games played and half the games not played,” he said. “I think the league really loses something if it becomes disjointed in terms of the number of games played.

“A decision needs to be made for the benefit of the league and to make sure there is integrity through the competition. That would be my view on it — they either all go ahead or don’t.”

Premier League chiefs and clubs are set to meet on Monday to consider a response to the most recent outbreak, as the omicron variant sweeps through the UK.

A circuit-breaking postponement of all matches is the most likely outcome, possibly until mid-January, in the hope that clubs can reduce the risk and spread of infection inside their COVID-19 bubbles.

Meanwhile, Howe has explained his decision to leave out top scorer Callum Wilson at Anfield after his side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Thursday night.

“We felt it was the moment where we could give Callum a rest and protect him,” said Howe. “I know the player very well, I know his history. I know how important he is for the team and the club, so it was a case of just trying to manage his minutes.

“There are no guarantees if you do manage minutes that you’ll keep everybody fit but I think we’ve got to be intelligent and make the right call on the player’s behalf and obviously the team. Today was that moment for Callum.”

The player who led the line in his absence was Allan Saint-Maximin, although his involvement on Sunday remains in doubt due to injury.

Howe said: “With Maxi, I think he took a really nasty tackle, I don’t know if his injury is related to that tackle or more muscular — I’ve got no idea.

“I did try and speak to him as he came off but didn’t manage to get clear communication on what that was so fingers crossed for him.

“He’s such a big player for us. We don’t want to lose him for any amount of time.”

Another player who has impressed under Howe, but also looks set for a spell on the sidelines, is Jamal Lewis.

The former Norwich City defender has endured a difficult time since arriving on Tyneside in the summer of 2020, but looked to be finding his feet under Howe until he pulled up with a hamstring injury this week.

Howe admits the injury is bad but hopes Lewis will not be out too long into 2022.

“It looks bad. It looks like a hamstring problem,” said the head coach. “It’s a surprise with Jamal because he’s so athletic. He’s been excellent in terms of his athletic work for us so far.

“So early in the game, it was a surprise and obviously it was damaging to us to lose a sub so early in the match,” he added.

“Matt Ritchie came on and was fantastic in his place but certainly, it’s not the time of year for us to lose players and fingers crossed it’s only Jamal that will probably go into the Christmas period in doubt.”