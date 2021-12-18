You are here

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Andy Murray will have a shot at a third MWTC title against Andrey Rublev after beating Rafa Nadal on Friday (MWTC)
Updated 18 December 2021
Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
  • The 2009 and 2015 MWTC champion will face Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final after the Russian world No.5 beat Denis Shapovalov in the first semi-final
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Andy Murray continued his march towards a possible third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title with an impressive display to end Rafa Nadal’s MWTC reign. He won their semi-final clash 6-3, 7-5, to set a final showdown with world No.5 Andrey Rublev on Saturday at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Murray has looked sharp on his return to Abu Dhabi at the 13th MWTC and showed great determination to see off long-time rival Nadal. Murray broke the reigning MWTC champion’s serve in game six and never looked back, taking out the first set 6-3.

Nadal saved a break point in the first game of the second set and had Murray on the backfoot in game four, but Murray held serve to square the set at 2-2. Nadal produced a huge forehand to save break point in game five and roared back from 0-30 in game nine to hold serve and take a 5-4 lead.

However, in his next service game, the Spanish star put a volley into the net and then went long with a backhand, handing Murray a 6-5 lead and a chance to serve for the match.

And the Scot obliged, holding serve to see out the match and set up an intriguing final clash with Rublev, who had earlier beaten Denis Shapovalov in the first semi-final.

“There were definitely some things I did really well out there. It was very special for me to be back out on the court playing against Rafa and playing in front of a big crowd,” said Murray after an impressive performance.

“I served better today, I was more comfortable and was able to dictate a lot more of the rallies and that will be important for me against Rublev, who is one of the best attacking players.”

“It makes a massive difference to playing in front of the fans. Fans are what makes sport special, and it makes it easier for players. Events such as this are great for the players. It gives us the chance to work on a lot of things and I think players look to play the right way when they come here because it sets you up for a big start of the year.”

Nadal chose to look at the positives in defeat despite not being able to make it to another final in front of his adoring Abu Dhabi fans.

“It’s been a long time since I played, and this was a tough opponent to face in my first match for a while. I did a lot of things well. It was a positive match in a lot of ways. Well done to Andy, I’m happy for him, but I will take the positives and we will continue learning,” said Nadal after his defeat. “This is just the beginning. It feels good to be back playing some good tennis.”

Topics: Andy Murray tennis Abu Dhabi

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements
Updated 36 min 20 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements
  • Magpies face champions Man City this weekend amid festive fixture cancelations
Updated 36 min 20 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has called for strong leadership amid a series of postponements of Premier League games due to a coronavirus disease outbreak.

Newcastle take on Manchester City at St James’ Park on Sunday, and at present, the game will go ahead, though six other fixtures have been canceled.

While Howe is understanding of the situation, despite United not reporting any positive tests this week, he does not think it is best for the integrity of the competition for some teams to play and others not to.

“This is just my opinion — I don’t think we want half the games played and half the games not played,” he said. “I think the league really loses something if it becomes disjointed in terms of the number of games played.  

“A decision needs to be made for the benefit of the league and to make sure there is integrity through the competition. That would be my view on it — they either all go ahead or don’t.”

Premier League chiefs and clubs are set to meet on Monday to consider a response to the most recent outbreak, as the omicron variant sweeps through the UK.

A circuit-breaking postponement of all matches is the most likely outcome, possibly until mid-January, in the hope that clubs can reduce the risk and spread of infection inside their COVID-19 bubbles.

Meanwhile, Howe has explained his decision to leave out top scorer Callum Wilson at Anfield after his side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Thursday night.

“We felt it was the moment where we could give Callum a rest and protect him,” said Howe. “I know the player very well, I know his history. I know how important he is for the team and the club, so it was a case of just trying to manage his minutes.

“There are no guarantees if you do manage minutes that you’ll keep everybody fit but I think we’ve got to be intelligent and make the right call on the player’s behalf and obviously the team. Today was that moment for Callum.”

The player who led the line in his absence was Allan Saint-Maximin, although his involvement on Sunday remains in doubt due to injury.

Howe said: “With Maxi, I think he took a really nasty tackle, I don’t know if his injury is related to that tackle or more muscular — I’ve got no idea.

“I did try and speak to him as he came off but didn’t manage to get clear communication on what that was so fingers crossed for him.

“He’s such a big player for us. We don’t want to lose him for any amount of time.”

Another player who has impressed under Howe, but also looks set for a spell on the sidelines, is Jamal Lewis.

The former Norwich City defender has endured a difficult time since arriving on Tyneside in the summer of 2020, but looked to be finding his feet under Howe until he pulled up with a hamstring injury this week.

Howe admits the injury is bad but hopes Lewis will not be out too long into 2022.

“It looks bad. It looks like a hamstring problem,” said the head coach. “It’s a surprise with Jamal because he’s so athletic. He’s been excellent in terms of his athletic work for us so far.

“So early in the game, it was a surprise and obviously it was damaging to us to lose a sub so early in the match,” he added.

“Matt Ritchie came on and was fantastic in his place but certainly, it’s not the time of year for us to lose players and fingers crossed it’s only Jamal that will probably go into the Christmas period in doubt.”

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak
  • Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

LONDON: The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa’s home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff Saturday.
Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday. The league approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.”
Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads.
The league said the remaining four games — Leeds-Arsenal on Saturday and Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea and Tottenham-Liverpool on Sunday — “are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

Topics: Premier league COVID-19 Aston Villa Burnley

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
Updated 18 December 2021
Liliane Tannoury

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
  • Both teams reached the final in dramatic circumstances with winners deep into stoppage time
Updated 18 December 2021
Liliane Tannoury

A fascinating final between neighbors Tunisia and Algeria awaits us today in a special final of the Arab Cup.

It has been a wonderful tournament, with 10th Arab Cup preserving the traditions and characteristics that have long defined the competition.

Algeria ensured the final will be a historic one when they qualified for the first time by beating Qatar 2-1. Thus they set a date with Tunisia, who defeated Egypt 1-0, in the first all-African final since the establishment of the tournament.

Last-minute goals were a prominent feature in the group stages, and this continued in the dramatic semi-finals, both confrontations being decided very late with the help of friendly fire and a penalty kick.

In the first half of the match against Egypt, Tunisian coach Munther Al-Kabeer adopted a 5-4-1 formation, which enabled his team to put pressure on their opponents. Despite the setback of an injury to Yassin Meriah, it proved successful in stopping their opponents from scoring, setting the stage for that late dramatic win thanks to Egyptian captain Amr El-Solia’s 95th minute own goal.

It was Egypt’s first defeat in 19 games since their elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

How much the void left by Meriah will affect the Tunisians in the final remains to be seen. Muhammad Ali bin Ramadan will again replace him, as he did against Egypt.

Throughout the tournament Tunisia have presented a significant aerial threat from set pieces. Against Egypt, the Carthage Eagles played eight balls from free kicks into the penalty area — including the one that set up the winner. According to their coach, they should focus on repeating this in the final against Algeria.

The second semi-final between Algeria and Qatar was in danger of being overshadowed by the refereeing and VAR, which prompted the Saharawis to celebrate their win in front of the officials, who they deemed had almost cost them a win with the 19 minutes of stoppage time added at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was the second match in row that had ended in high drama for the Algerians. They had put on an excellent performance in the quarter-final against neighbors Morocco, the match providing everything we love about football and ending with a tense penalty shootout.

The semi-final against Qatar proved even more dramatic, with the hosts equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time and Algeria’s winner, incredibly, coming in the 17th minute.

The final is an intriguing one between two nations with a long history in continental competitions and World Cup qualifiers. Their last match was a friendly in June which Algeria won 2-1. Their previous match was another friendly in 2019, which Algeria also won. Tunisia’s last victory in this fixture came at the 2017 African Nations.

Algeria have a formidable squad full of players of high quality and physical prowess. As pointed out by coach Majid Bougherra, his players have endured difficult matches and played more minutes than any other team. He stressed the difficulty of playing six matches in 17 days with a team made up mostly of home players and missing some Europe-based players such as Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

I was particularly drawn to the performances of veteran Algerian goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi, especially in the semi-final win, while for Tunisia Mohamed Drager, who plays for Nottingham Forest, has stood out in the three matches he has taken part in.

At the start, the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup looked like a dress rehearsal for Qatar 2022, with many teams treating it as warm-up for continental tournaments and World Cup qualifiers in the coming months.

But with every match, culminating in those two semi-finals, it has proved itself a competition worthy of its name. On Saturday evening, we await another titanic battle between Algeria and Tunisia.

Topics: Qatar Arab Cup football

French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence

French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence

French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

PARIS: Crowd violence forced the French Cup game between Lyon and Paris FC to be abandoned at 1-1 on Friday.
At halftime, supporters threw flares around, the field was invaded, and fights broke out in the stands.
The start of the second half at Stade Charlety was delayed for about 50 minutes when stadium authorities announced the game was abandoned.
Paris FC president Pierre Ferracci pointed the finger of blame at Lyon.
“There’s a bunch of idiots who ruined everything, as usual.” Ferracci told RMC. “And that bunch of idiots, it’s the Lyon ultras. (...) It’s obvious that the ultras came to make a mess, as usual.”
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas sought to downplay the culpability of his club’s supporters.
“There are obviously shared responsibilities,” Aulas told a news conference. “I don’t think that we are responsible for the incidents.”
Second-division side Paris FC opened the scoring against the run of play in the eighth minute. Gaetan Laura sprinted from his own half to lead a counterattack and shot through the legs of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from a tight angle.
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele equalized on the stroke of halftime, picking his spot from the edge of the box to fire into the top corner.
A spectator named Louis gave his account of the violence to RMC: “At halftime, there were guys behind who climbed up the fence and started fighting. There were a lot of people wearing balaclavas, they had belts, they wanted to smash as many faces as they could. I don’t know if they can be called supporters, but it’s a part of the Lyon section that caused a huge crowd rush. There was a panic reaction. They are nuts.
“Frankly, I was scared for my safety. It’s mind-boggling after everything that happened those past few months, especially with Lyon. The security, that was zero. The riot police came 10 minutes later.”
Lyon supporters are under increasing scrutiny after a French league home game was abandoned in November because Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands. Lyon was docked a point by the disciplinary commission while Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was handed a 10-game ban for intimidating comments made to the referee who decided to abandon the game.
Crowd violence has been a recurring issue for French football this season.
In August, a French league match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned after fans threw projectiles and ran onto the field. Payet was also hit by a bottle in that game and threw it back at the fans. Players and staff members were even involved in a brawl. Nice was handed a two-point penalty, including a suspended point.
Also in August, Montpellier fans threw projectiles at Marseille players and play was suspended for more than 10 minutes. Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier’s lip was cut by a projectile.
In September, fans invaded the pitch in Angers as Marseille and Angers supporters fought each other.
In September, fans ran onto the field in Lens and fought each other in the stands in the northern derby with Lille. Also that month, a teenager was injured by a seat thrown in a game between PSG and Lyon.
In October, a match between Saint-Etienne and Angers was delayed for about an hour because of a pitch invasion and flares thrown onto the field before kickoff.
On Saturday, Rennes hosts Lorient in in the only last-64 clash between top-division teams, while Lille plays second-division Auxerre, and Clermont visits seventh-division Nimes Chemin Bas in the most uneven matchup of the round.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain visits fifth-division Feignies Aulnoye on Sunday.

Topics: French Cup Paris

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany
  • Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd league goal
  • Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Mueller's record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern's fourth to claim the new record outright
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table Friday with a 4-0 home win over Wolfsburg as goal-scorers Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Dayot Upamecano all celebrated milestones.
Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd league goal before defender Dayot Upamecano, signed from Leipzig for this season, headed in his first goal in the famous red Bayern shirt.
Leroy Sane then planted a shot into the left corner on the hour mark.
Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Mueller’s record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern’s fourth to claim the new record outright.
This was Bayern’s final match before the Bundesliga winter break.
Their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table can be trimmed on Saturday by second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are away to Hertha Berlin.
This was Wolfsburg’s seventh straight loss, piling the pressure on new head coach Florian Kohfeldt who only took charge at the end of October after the sacking of predecessor Mark van Bommel.
In contrast, this was Bayern’s seventh straight victory in all competitions.
Bayern were ahead after only seven minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena when Serge Gnabry’s thunderbolt shot from distance was parried into the path of Mueller, who tapped home.
It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Mueller’s deft chip gave him a 15th assist in the Bundesliga this season as Upamecano steered his header into the net.
Just three minutes later, Sane grabbed Bayern’s third when he unleashed a superb shot which gave Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels no chance.
Lewandowski finally got the goal to break another of Gerd Mueller’s records with some deadly finishing.
Before kick-off, Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic ruled out any new signings in the forthcoming January transfer window.
“We are really well-staffed, that’s a fact,” he stressed, “we will continue as things are this season.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski Thomas mueller Bundesliga

