Riyadh Season pushes hotel occupancy rate to 90%

Riyadh Season pushes hotel occupancy rate to 90%
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh Season pushes hotel occupancy rate to 90%

Riyadh Season pushes hotel occupancy rate to 90%
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The ongoing Riyadh Season pushed up hotel occupancy rate in the capital city to a historical 90 percent in October and November, according to a report published in Riyadh newspaper.

The report said some hotels in the capital city also exceeded 100 percent occupancy during the same period. The upswing in Saudi tourism is also attributed to the various easy tourist visa options available for citizens of 49 countries.

The Riyadh Season and the Saudi tourist e-visa system have helped spur the growth of hotel reservations and restaurant business in the capital city.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh season economy hospitality

PIF's Sanabil leads $75m round for Sary as Saudi B2B platform plans GCC expansion

PIF's Sanabil leads $75m round for Sary as Saudi B2B platform plans GCC expansion
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

PIF's Sanabil leads $75m round for Sary as Saudi B2B platform plans GCC expansion

PIF's Sanabil leads $75m round for Sary as Saudi B2B platform plans GCC expansion
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Sary, a business-to-business e-commerce marketplace, has raised SR281 million ($75 million) in a new funding round from a group of investors led by Sanabil Investments, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, as the platform seeks expansion in GCC.

With the C round, Sary has managed to raise a total of $112 million in funding to date, making it one of the top funded Saudi startups this year by venture capital funds, according to a statement.

The Series C funding saw participation from new investors Wafra International Investment Company and Endeavor Catalyst alongside existing investors STV, MSA Capital, Rocketship.vc, VentureSouq, and Ra’ed Ventures.

With this new round of investment, Sary will grow geographically and will add new verticals and evolve its platformization model by expanding its offering to integrate native solutions and other third-party services, it said.

Sary attracted $37 million until May after a Series B round that was led by Silicon Valley’s Rocketship.vc, Saudi Arabia’s largest VC investor STV and returning investors Raed Ventures, MSA Capital and Derayah VC. 

Sary was founded in 2018 by ex-Careem GM Mohammed Aldossary and his co-founder Khaled Alsiari. The company aims at transforming the procurement experience in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan region starting with Saudi Arabia, leveraging technologies to connect micro and small businesses with wholesale players, empowering their businesses to grow smartly, it said in the statement.

Since its inception, the platform has reached more than 350,000 customers, serving over 40,000 businesses, and moving more than 270,000 pallets of goods across Saudi.

 

Topics: Finance Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share
  This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi online food delivery platform Jahez International Co., announced its initial public offering price on parallel market Nomu at SR850 ($226) per share – the highest end of its indicative range, according to a bourse filing.

This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia, which included 38.8 times oversubscription of shares.

The subscription period for individual investors tranche will run from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, 2021, offering as many as 272,786 shares representing 14.4 percent of the total offering.

“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” said the company’s chief Ghassab Al Mandeel in a bourse statement.

Topics: economy IPO Saudi Arabia Saudi food delivery food delivery

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57
  ACWA Power won the $2.57 cents per KW hour competitive bid for the imposed tariffs
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power won a bid to construct Uzbekistan's first wind project through public tendering process.

The PIF-Backed ACWA Power has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement to construct the $108-million wind farm for the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan, the company said in a bourse filing.

Under the deal, ACWA will charge a $2.57 cents per KW/hour, which the lowest tariff in for wind energy projects in the country, the filing said.

Located in Northwestern Uzbekistan, the Nukus power plant will operate at a 100 MW capacity.

The company added that the project’s financial impact is expected to be reflected in the first quarter of 2024.

 

Topics: economy ACWA Power Saudi Arabia

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 December 2021
Reuters

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'
  After years of wild market competition, the need to deliver on bulging order books
Updated 19 December 2021
Reuters

In Boeing Co's factory of the future, immersive 3-D engineering designs will be twinned with robots that speak to each other, while mechanics around the world will be linked by $3,500 HoloLens headsets made by Microsoft Corp.

It is a snapshot of an ambitious new Boeing strategy to unify sprawling design, production and airline services operations under a single digital ecosystem — in as little as two years.

Critics say Boeing has repeatedly made similar bold pledges on a digital revolution, with mixed results. But insiders say the overarching goals of improving quality and safety have taken on greater urgency and significance as the company tackles multiple threats.

The planemaker is entering 2022 fighting to reassert its engineering dominance after the 737 MAX crisis, while laying the foundation for a future aircraft program over the next decade - a $15 billion gamble.

It also aims to prevent future manufacturing problems like the structural flaws that have waylaid its 787 Dreamliner over the past year.

"It's about strengthening engineering," Boeing's chief engineer, Greg Hyslop, told Reuters in his first interview in nearly two years. "We are talking about changing the way we work across the entire company."

After years of wild market competition, the need to deliver on bulging order books has opened up a new front in Boeing's war with Europe's Airbus, this time on the factory floor.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury, a former automobile research boss, has pledged to "invent new production systems and leverage the power of data" to optimize its industrial system.

Boeing's approach so far has been marked by incremental advances within specific jet programs or tooling, rather than the systemic overhaul that characterizes Hyslop's push today.

The simultaneous push by both plane giants is emblematic of a digital revolution happening globally, as automakers like Ford Motor Co and social media companies like Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc shift work and play into an immersive virtual world sometimes called the metaverse https://www.reuters.com/technology/what-is-metaverse-2021-10-18.

So how does the metaverse - a shared digital space often using virtual reality or augmented reality and accessible via the internet - work in aviation?

Like Airbus, Boeing's holy grail for its next new aircraft is to build and link virtual three-dimensional "digital twin" replicas of the jet and the production system able to run simulations.

The digital mockups are backed by a "digital thread" that stitches together every piece of information about the aircraft from its infancy - from airline requirements, to millions of parts, to thousands of pages of certification documents - extending deep into the supply chain.

Overhauling antiquated paper-based practices could bring powerful change.

More than 70% of quality issues at Boeing trace back to some kind of design issue, Hyslop said. Boeing believes such tools will be central to bringing a new aircraft from inception to market in as little as four or five years.

"You will get speed, you will get improved quality, better communication, and better responsiveness when issues occur," Hyslop said.

"When the quality from the supply base is better, when the airplane build goes together more smoothly, when you minimize re-work, the financial performance will follow from that."

Yet the plan faces enormous challenges.

Skeptics point to technical problems on Boeing's 777X mini-jumbo and T-7A RedHawk military training jet, which were developed using digital tools.

Boeing has also placed too great an emphasis on shareholder returns at the expense of engineering dominance, and continues to cut R&D spending, Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia said.

"Is it worth pursuing? By all means," Aboulafia said. "Will it solve all their problems? No."

Juggernauts like aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems have already invested in digital technology. Major planemakers have partnerships with French software maker Dassault Systèmes. But hundreds of smaller suppliers spread globally lack the capital or human resources to make big leaps.

Boeing itself has come to realize that digital technology alone is not a panacea. It must come with organizational and cultural changes across the company, industry sources say.

Boeing recently tapped veteran engineer Linda Hapgood to oversee the "digital transformation," which one industry source said was underpinned by more than 100 engineers.

Hapgood is best known for turning black-and-white paper drawings of the 767 tanker's wiring bundles into 3-D images, and then outfitting mechanics with tablets and HoloLens augmented-reality headsets. Quality improved by 90 percent, one insider said.

In her new role, Hapgood hired engineers who worked on a digital twin for a now-scrapped midmarket airplane known as NMA.

She is also drawing on lessons learned from the MQ-25 aerial refueling drone and the T-7A Red Hawk.

Boeing "built" the first T-7A jets in simulation, following a model-based design. The T-7A was brought to market in just 36 months.

Even so, the program is grappling with parts shortages, design delays and additional testing requirements.

Boeing has a running start with its 777X wing factory in Washington state, where the layout and robot optimization was first done digitally.

But the broader program is years behind schedule and mired in certification challenges.

 

Topics: economy Boeing aviation

Saudi bourse's TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell
  The highest gainer of the session was Naseej International Trading Co., up 4 percent
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul’s main index TASI fell 0.63 percent on Sunday’s opening bell, down to 11,240 points, after rising for the past five consecutive days.

The parallel index Nomu remained flat at 25,968 points.

The highest gainer of the session was Naseej International Trading Co., up 4 percent to SR33.8 ($9).

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, weighed most on the index, declining 2.57 percent with around 83.2 million worth of shares traded in the early morning.

The Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank opened lower to reach SR141 and SR23.62, compared to SR142 and SR24 respectively, from the previous close.

Bullet points: 

- Saudi Tadawul’s main index fell 0.63 percent on Sunday’s opening bell.

- The parallel index Nomu remained flat at 25,968 points.

- SABIC was the biggest decliner.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi Arabia

