OIC countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan speaks during an OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 17th extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during the opening of a special meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, center, welcomes the guests for the extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

  • The trust fund will be set up under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank
  • “Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Imran Khan told an OIC meeting
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Muslim countries pledged on Sunday to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as, with millions facing hunger and a harsh winter setting in, Pakistan’s prime minister warned of chaos if the worsening emergency was not urgently addressed.
The crisis is causing mounting alarm but the international response has been muted, given Western reluctance to help the Taliban government, which seized power in August.
“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.
The trust fund, announced by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will be set up under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank.
Allowing Afghanistan access to reserves frozen outside the country would be key to preventing economic collapse, participants in the meeting — which included representatives from the United Nations, United States, European Union and Japan — said in a statement.
But it was unclear how much the fund would contain and the meeting did not provide official recognition to the Taliban government.
Acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the government had restored peace and security and done much to address demands for more inclusiveness with respect for human rights, including the rights of women.
“All must acknowledge that political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial for anyone, therefore it is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and back it both politically and economically,” he said.
Taliban officials have previously asked for help to rebuild Afghanistan’s shattered economy and feed more than 20 million people threatened with hunger.
Some countries and aid organizations have begun delivering aid, but a near-collapse of the country’s banking system has complicated their work.
Qureshi said unlocking financial and banking channels was essential “because the economy can’t function and people can’t be helped without a banking system.”
The scale of the challenge has been underlined by crowds gathering outside the newly reopened passport office in Kabul, where hundreds have been lining up for passports that would enable them to leave the country.
Beyond immediate aid, Afghanistan needs help ensuring longer-term economic stability. Much will depend on whether Washington is willing to unfreeze billions of dollars in central bank reserves and lift sanctions that have caused many institutions and governments to shy away from direct dealings with the Taliban.
Muttaqi said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and he said no reprisals would be carried out against officials of the former government.
But the Taliban have faced heavy criticism for keeping women and girls out of employment and education and excluding broad sections of Afghan society from government. They have also been accused of trampling on human rights and, despite their promise of amnesty, targeting officials of the former administration.

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan
  • In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

KABUL: Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Afghanistan’s capital to queue outside the passport office early Sunday, a day after the Taliban government announced it would resume issuing travel documents.
Many began their wait the previous night and most stood patiently in single file — some desperate to leave the country for medical treatment, others to escape the Islamists’ renewed rule.
Tense Taliban personnel periodically charged crowds that formed at the front of the queue and at a nearby roadblock.
“We don’t want any suicide attack or explosion to happen,” said Taliban security operative Ajmal Toofan, 22, expressing concerns about the dangers of crowding.
The local branch of the Daesh group, the Taliban’s principal enemy, killed more than 150 people in late August when citizens massed at Kabul airport in a desperate bid to leave during the early days of the new regime.
“Our responsibility here is to protect people,” Toofan added calmly, his gun pointed professionally toward the ground. “But the people are not cooperating.”
He spoke to AFP as one of his colleagues pushed a man who then fell headlong just short of a coil of barbed wire.
Mohammed Osman Akbari, 60, said he was urgently trying to reach Pakistan, because dilapidated hospitals at home were unable to complete his heart surgery.
Medics “put springs in my heart,” he said, referring to a stent. “They need to be removed and it’s not possible here.”
Nearby, ambulances containing people too sick to queue were parked at the side of the road.
“The patient has a heart problem,” said ambulance driver Muslim Fakhri, 21, referring to a 43-year-old man lying on a stretcher inside his vehicle.
An applicant has to be present to ensure the passport is issued, he explained.
The Taliban initially stopped issuing passports shortly after their return to power, which came as the previous, Western-backed regime imploded in the final stages of a US military withdrawal.
In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
But the office said Saturday that the issue has been resolved and those whose applications were already in process can now get their documents.
Mursal Rasooli, 26, said she was happy to hear the news.
“The situation here is not peaceful,” she told AFP, hugging her two-year-old daughter Bibi Hawa close for dual relief against the biting cold.
“If the situation gets worse than this, then we have the passport” and can flee, she said.
Her husband is in Iran because he could not find work here, she added, before expressing concern about skyrocketing prices and a lack of jobs and education for women and girls.
Issuing passports — and allowing people to leave amid a humanitarian crisis the UN has called an “avalanche of hunger” — is seen as a test of the Taliban’s commitment to the international community.
The Taliban are meanwhile pressing donors to restore billions of dollars in aid that was suspended when they came to power.
Local musician Omid Naseer, sporting a leather jacket, short beard and unkempt hair, was desperate to leave.
For “months now, since the Taliban came (to power), we’ve had no work,” he said.
“The artists are most vulnerable, but no one cares.”

Topics: Afghanistan

More than 80 reported dead in Philippines typhoon: officials

More than 80 reported dead in Philippines typhoon: officials
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

More than 80 reported dead in Philippines typhoon: officials

More than 80 reported dead in Philippines typhoon: officials
  • Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

MANILA: More than 80 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.
The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripped off roofs, toppled concrete power poles and flooded villages.
Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that mayors on the devastated island had so far reported 63 deaths in their towns.
That took the overall number of reported deaths to 89, according to the latest official figures.
But the toll was likely to rise as disaster agencies assessed the full extent of the death and destruction from the storm across the vast archipelago.
Rai smashed into the country Thursday as a super typhoon packing wind speeds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.
Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel are being deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.
Coast guard and naval vessels carrying food, water and medical supplies are being dispatched, while heavy machinery — like backhoes and front-end loaders — are being sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.
Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations.
An aerial survey of damage to parts of Bohol — known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills,” and tiny tarsier primates — showed “our people have suffered greatly,” Yap said.
There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of Rai when it slammed into the Philippines.
Aerial photos shared by the military showed severe damage in the Siargao town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.
Tourists were being evacuated from the island on Sunday.
Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao said Saturday the damage to the island’s landscape was “reminiscent if not worse” than that caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.
“I saw how Typhoon Odette tore the provincial capitol apart, piece by piece,” Dinagat provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told radio station DZBB, using the local name for Rai.
“Big tables as heavy as a man went flying during the onslaught of the storm,” he said.
In Surigao City, on the northern tip of Mindanao, shattered glass from smashed windows, roofing, power lines and other debris were scattered in the streets.
Tricycle driver Rey Jamile, 57, braved flooded streets and “flying” sheets of corrugated iron roofing to get his family to safety at a school evacuation center.
“The wind was very strong,” he told AFP, adding now the storm was over he was struggling to find water and food.
Rai’s wind speeds eased to 150 kph as it barrelled across the country, dumping torrential rain, uprooting trees and destroying wooden structures.
It emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and headed toward Vietnam.
Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season — most cyclones typically develop between July and October.
Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines — ranked among the globe’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Topics: Philippines

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire
Updated 19 December 2021
Reuters

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire
  • The fire is among Japan’s deadliest in memory, following an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto in 2019 that killed 36 people
Updated 19 December 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: A Japanese cabinet official said on Sunday that victims of a fire in a clinic that claimed 24 lives last week were blocked from the only escape route, prompting an emergency inspection of similar buildings.
In an act of suspected arson, a man entered a fourth-floor clinic in the western city of Osaka carrying a bag of liquid that caught fire after he set it near a heater and kicked it, according to police.
“Based on the damage, it is thought that the fire broke out near the stairs, which was the only escape route,” Internal Affairs Minister Yasushi Kaneko told reporters, citing an ongoing investigation.
Fire departments across Japan have been directed to inspect some 30,000 multi-story commercial buildings that have only one staircase, he added.
The 61-year-old suspect was a patient of the clinic and is in a critical condition in hospital, public broadcaster NHK said. The man’s name has been released and published in Japanese media, an unusual step when there has not yet been an arrest.
The fire is among Japan’s deadliest in memory, following an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto in 2019 that killed 36 people. A 2001 fire at a building in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people.

Topics: Japan

Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people

Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people

Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
  • More than 5,000 people fled their homes in the country’s richest state of Selangor
  • Dozens of bus routes in and around the Malaysian capital have been canceled and train services leading to the port city of Klang were suspended
Updated 19 December 2021
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 22,000 people were evacuated throughout Malaysia Sunday as the country faces some of its worst flooding in years.
The tropical Southeast Asian nation often sees stormy monsoon seasons at the end of the year, with seasonal flooding regularly causing mass evacuations.
Heavy downpours since Friday have caused rivers to overflow, submerging many urban areas and cutting off major roads, stranding thousands of motorists.
Almost 22,000 flood victims in eight states and territories were recorded on an official government website, with over 10,000 of them in the central state of Pahang.
More than 5,000 people fled their homes in the country’s richest state of Selangor — which surrounds the capital Kuala Lumpur — with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressing surprise at the strong flooding there.
“In Selangor, the situation happened as if by surprise because the monsoon season... rarely has floods occurring in Selangor,” he said in a late night Saturday press conference.
A government website showed water exceeding dangerous levels in six central and northeastern states Sunday morning.
Dozens of bus routes in and around the Malaysian capital have been canceled and train services leading to the port city of Klang were suspended.
While the rainy weather has slowed in some areas, the Meteorological Department warned that the downpour was expected to continue in parts of Pahang.
Malaysia’s worst flooding in decades came in 2014, forcing some 118,000 people to flee.

Topics: Malaysia Kuala Lumpur flooding

