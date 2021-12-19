You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm is the region’s answer to Tomorrowland

Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm is the region’s answer to Tomorrowland

More than half a million people attended the festival, surpassing Tomorrowland — making it the largest music festival in the world. (Supplied)
1 / 2
More than half a million people attended the festival, surpassing Tomorrowland — making it the largest music festival in the world. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm is the region’s answer to Tomorrowland
2 / 2
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzedw

Updated 17 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm is the region’s answer to Tomorrowland

More than half a million people attended the festival, surpassing Tomorrowland — making it the largest music festival in the world. (Supplied)
  • The music festival played host to a spectacular lineup of some of the world’s celebrated musicians, DJs
Updated 17 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

RIYADH: Just like that, the second edition of MDLBeast Soundstorm festival came to a close with a bang on Sunday night in Riyadh. The EDM event, which kicked off on Thursday, brought music lovers together for four nights of non-stop entertainment, dancing and electronic tunes.

Bandana-clad festivalgoers flew in from all parts of the world to enjoy a spectacular and diverse lineup of performances. Local talent shared billing with internationally renowned DJs, such as Afrojack, Benny Bennassi and Tiesto; Arab superstars, including Wael Kfoury, Nancy Ajram and Elissa; and regional artists, namely, Dish Dash, Cosmicat and Saud.
Following a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020, MDL Beast made their eagerness to make up for lost time clear as this year’s event was bigger and better than the inaugural SOUNDSTORM festival in 2019.

FASTFACT

Bandana-clad festivalgoers flew in from all parts of the world to enjoy a spectacular performances.

Chief creative officer Ahmad Alammary, also known as Saudi DJ Baloo, told Arab News: “We work with a lot of passion, because it’s music, and music really does inspire a lot of love. It’s exciting to work in a creative field, but even more exciting to spread joy. Working creatively to spread joy is the perfect combination of ingredients.”
More than half a million people attended the festival, surpassing Tomorrowland — making it the largest music festival in the world.




Balqees Ahmed Fathi

“The venue blew my mind on how big and amazing it was,” said Prince Saud Al-Saud, 25, from Jeddah, who attended the event with his sister, Deema. “I also felt like I was out of Saudi Arabia. It really feels like it can rival Tomorrowland,” he added.
“The music was incredible and it was amazing to see so many people having a lot of fun. The only negative was the amount of walking we had to do to reach the venue. In addition, I’d like to point out the behavior of some of the attendees. It was appalling and shameful to see.”




David Guetta

Daoud Tabibzada, 28, who flew in from Dubai to attend, told Arab News: “The festival was nothing like I expected. From the festival setup to the different types of artists that were booked, it really took me by surprise. I loved the production and the performances. The crowd did get rowdy at times, but it was to be expected at a music festival. I was really looking forward to Future’s set, but unfortunately I missed it. However, Martin Garrix really made up for it. All in all, I would love to attend MDL Beast again next year,” he added.
“To be honest, I’ve been to several festivals in my life outside of Saudi Arabia and I could say that this one was within my top three,” said Widad Taleb, a 24 year old from Beirut. “The ambience was cheerful and positive, the food was great and even the staff on the field were extremely helpful.”
In addition to more stages — the first event had six while this year’s boasts eight, including the Guinness World Record-breaking Big Beast stage — the 2021 SOUNDSTORM festival featured more food options and parking spaces, as well as ramped-up security following disturbing sexual harassment claims from female attendees in 2019.
This year, the festival introduced “Respect & Reset,” an anti-harassment initiative aiming to create a safe and respectable environment for all attendees and making reporting instances of abuse and harassment easier for guests.
“They should have discounted the tickets more for women so there would be at least a 40:60 ratio in there. Because of all the harassment rumors, many women were afraid to come, although I did not experience such a thing,” said Taleb.
The festival got off to a shaky start on the first day, with many festivalgoers left stranded in the middle of the Banban desert after shuttle buses that were meant to transport attendees to and from the venue stopped running.
But organizers made sure to fully compensate ticket holders by increasing parking and replacing park-and-ride transportation with on-site parking for all ticket categories for the next three days, ensuring a seamless experience.
And for ticket categories, music lovers had three options to choose from, in addition to exclusive VIP boxes and table services.
The “Storm Chaser” tickets offered general admission to the grounds, while “Storm Blazer” featured additional perks, such as on-site parking and golden circle access at the main stage.
Meanwhile, “VIB” ticket holders were treated to access to an exclusive VIP area that featured lounges, dance floors, diverse food options, live dance performances, shisha and close-up views of the Big Beast, the world’s tallest and largest stage.
Throughout the four days, the Big Beast played host to a spectacular lineup of some of the world’s most celebrated musicians and DJs, including Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Future, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Jason Derulo and Swedish DJ Alesso, who closed the event with an energizing performance that had festivalgoers dancing until the early hours of Monday morning. The Big Beast not only brought together some of the biggest international names in music on one stage, but also beloved Arab stars such as Amr Diab, Balqees Fathi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares, to name a few.

In addition to Big Beast, the SOUNDSTORM 2021 festival featured a closed tent holding an incredibly packed EDM atmosphere called Dance Beast and the Underground area, which catered to those who prefer music that is a little less mainstream.
For those searching for quick respite from the electronic beats, the MDLTOWN section of the festival site offered a selection of art galleries and clothes shops to browse, including MDLBEAST’s own BANI BEAST, the Kingdom’s first homegrown festival-wear brand.
Cosmetic retailer Sephora also set up shop for attendees looking to get festival makeup done or those who simply needed to touch up their glitter.
“I was not expecting at all what I saw, to be frank. It was as if Riyadh was transformed into a beautiful hot spot, because I felt like a tourist in the country I reside in. I was expecting more of a restricted experience, but my friends and I had the most fun we’ve had in so long. It definitely exceeded my expectations,” Taleb said.
Echoing on her statement, Dubai-based Sonia Al-Sowaiegh, 26, said: “As a Saudi, I’m so proud of how far we’ve come. To have a so many people celebrate music together makes me so happy to see.”
Unimaginable just a few years ago in the Kingdom, the second edition of MDL Beast’s SOUNDSTORM is proof of the success of the rapid cultural reforms ushered in by Vision 2030. Now, Saudi music lovers no longer need to hop on an international flight to experience live performances by their favorite artists.

Topics: MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM

Related

Lineup of Arab stars unveiled for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival in Riyadh 
Lifestyle
Lineup of Arab stars unveiled for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival in Riyadh 
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast to launch album with international, local artists 
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast to launch album with international, local artists 

‘Music connects us all’ says SOUNDSTORM DJ

‘Music connects us all’ says SOUNDSTORM DJ
Updated 19 December 2021
Lama Alhamawi 

‘Music connects us all’ says SOUNDSTORM DJ

‘Music connects us all’ says SOUNDSTORM DJ
  • DJ and producer Kayan tells Arab News about the opportunities for local Saudi female artists at the festival
  • Swedish DJ Alesso to shutdown the event at the BIG BEAST stage on Sunday night 
Updated 19 December 2021
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: Thousands of festival-goers from around the world have flocked to the desert for MDLBEAST’s SANDSTORM in Ban Ban to express their passion for music. 

DJ and producer Kayan, who performed during the four-day festival, shared with Arab News her insight into the connectivity and power that music holds.

“There’s so much magic to music, to sound and connectivity, and how music can really help us feel certain things and inspire us and help us overcome certain emotions,” she said. 

Regardless of your age and favorite genre, there is something for every festivalgoer to enjoy at Ban Ban. 

Festival-goers from around the world have flocked to the desert for MDLBEAST’s SANDSTORM in Ban Ban to express their passion for music. (AN photo by Saleh AlGhannam)

“I was always deeply connected to music, music always created a soundtrack to my life and creating stories and moments together through music is something that I definitely love and enjoy doing,” the DJ explained. 

Kayan specialises in electronic music with her DJing and production, blending Eastern and Western sounds to create her distinctive style.

Her passion for music started when she learned to play the violin, and through her work in radio Kayan started producing her own sound, which led her to perform in front of thousands. 

“There is always this one type of music that really resonates with everyone. For me it was always electronic music as that is what I have always loved,” she told Arab News. 

Kayan first collaborated with MDLBEAST during the Noor Riyadh Festival in 2021. 

“We created something beautiful and magical together for the Noor Riyadh Festival. It was such an honor to work with such a professional team of artists,” she said. 

“This is my second experience working with MDLBEAST. It’s pretty massive and it is a dream come true. I am so honored to work with a professional team of both national and international artists. I feel very lucky, happy and honored to be a part of his festival,” she said. 

SANDSTORM boasted eight different stages, including BIG BEAST, DANCE BEAST, DWN BEAST and four UNDERGROUND stages. It also offered one private stage, with each section playing different genres for all festival-goers to enjoy.

Kayan performed on Saturday on the UNDERGROUND 1 stage and described her sound as heavy baselines incorporating many synthesisers that blend into a rhythmic melody, “it’s strong, powerful but always has a melodic blend.”

Kayan explained that her violin performances are improvised during the show, feeding off of the emotions in the crowd. 

“When I play violin, I don’t have a piece that I just memorize and come and play. I improvise what I feel in the moment and how the energy of the crowd is. I study it and connect with it and it inspires my sound,” she said. 

The DJ added that sound has the power to link emotions through sound waves. It is not just consecutive beats, it is a form of communication and linking of minds. 

“Music affects the human mind like the brain, the brain frequencies, the heart rate, everything synchronises with the speed of music, that encourages the heart and brain to behave in a certain way, which results in different emotions,” she said. 

“In an event or a festival where you have five people listening to one speed of music — like the fast-beat music that people enjoy here — imagine that they’re all connected to one wave and one frequency in that particular moment.”

Kayan also shared with Arab News the many artists she is looking forward to seeing perform, including many local female artists. 

“The artists I’m most excited to see are the local ones, we have so much talent and this platform is the way for them to express themselves musically, we have so many brilliant female DJs and local artists,” she said.

“This is very empowering and inspiring. I think music goes beyond gender, beyond any limitation, including beyond language barriers for us as Saudi female artists to finally have a proper professional platform to express our art and music. This is something I am very happy to see,” she added. 

MDLBEAST’s SANDSTORM festival will come to a close on Sunday, Dec. 19 with Swedish DJ Alesso shutting down the BIG BEAST stage.

Topics: MDLBeast MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Related

The must-see sets at MDLBEAST’s SOUNDSTORM 2021 in Saudi Arabia
Lifestyle
The must-see sets at MDLBEAST’s SOUNDSTORM 2021 in Saudi Arabia
Lineup of Arab stars unveiled for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival in Riyadh 
Lifestyle
Lineup of Arab stars unveiled for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival in Riyadh 

Spain’s Guadameci master hails prominence of Islamic art at Expo 2020

Spain’s Guadameci master hails prominence of Islamic art at Expo 2020
Updated 19 December 2021
Farah Heiba

Spain’s Guadameci master hails prominence of Islamic art at Expo 2020

Spain’s Guadameci master hails prominence of Islamic art at Expo 2020
  • The expo welcomed on Sunday guests, speakers and exhibitors from across the world to take part in the festival
  • With Saudi Arabia being this year’s Guest of Honor, GarcIa described how Islamic art in the Kingdom has helped him develop a new vision in his form of art
Updated 19 December 2021
Farah Heiba

DUBAI: Spanish artist Jose Carlos Villarejo Garcia has showcased his unique Islamic art at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al-Burda festival, with a focus on the similarities between the Muslim world and Spanish culture.

The expo welcomed on Sunday guests, speakers and exhibitors from across the world to take part in the second edition of the festival.

Organized by the UAE Ministry of Culture, Al-Burda, in its second edition, will be held until Dec. 21 under the theme: “Liminal – The Spaces Between.” This theme has positioned the festival as a celebration of Islamic arts and culture.

With Saudi Arabia being this year’s Guest of Honor, GarcIa described how Islamic art in the Kingdom has helped him develop a new vision in his form of art. “I just learned a lot from the artists from Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News.

The festival has celebrated the Kingdom’s role in supporting Islamic arts and culture and its efforts to register Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Garcia added that his art “reminds people of all the beauty and the bonds between cultures.”

He said: “I love this technique, this form of art, because when I was studying history and different techniques of art, I discovered the Guadameci art. I fell in love from the earliest time in my career with this technique.”

Guadameci is a form of art that shows vibrant juxtapositions of colors and geometric repeating patterns on tanned sheepskin or ram leather.

Garcia’s passion in Islamic art let him combine all the bonds of Muslim culture with his own, resulting in unique masterpieces representing the faith.

He said that both the Islamic world and the Spanish city of Cordoba share similarities related to religion, which motivated him to develop his own vision in the form of art.

One piece of art can take about one year to complete, Garcia said.

Al-Burda was first established in 2018 to present Islamic creativity through artistic and cultural dialogue.

It has introduced younger generations to the diversity of Islamic art and culture, as well as ensuring its continued global prominence.

Topics: Islamic Art Expo 2020 Dubai Al-Burda

Related

Expo 2020 Dubai receives 4.8 million visits
Middle-East
Expo 2020 Dubai receives 4.8 million visits
Special Kuwait’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion plots a course to a more sustainable future  photos
Middle-East
Kuwait’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion plots a course to a more sustainable future 

Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need

Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need
Hadid teamed up with Food Bank of NYC to provide hot and fresh meals. Instagram
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need

Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bella Hadid has issued a plea to her 47.8 million Instagram followers to support New York City’s food banks.

The part-Palestinian model took to the photo-sharing platform this week to post a carousel of images that showed her volunteering at a soup kitchen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

In a lengthy message, she also asked fans to support Food Bank of NYC through donations to help provide meals for the city’s disadvantaged during the holiday season.

Hadid began her post by praising Chef Sherri, “a powerhouse and angel sent from heaven,” who provides thousands of hot meals for the food bank.

The 25-year-old is one of many New York-based celebrities taking part in the food bank’s 5 Borough Challenge, a social media and crowdfunding campaign to raise money to provide 1 million meals to New Yorkers in need by the end of the year.

“@foodbank4nyc has been a longtime friend and an organization that I highly respect and will always support. Although our #5BoroughChallenge — (a friendly competition to see which borough can raise the most meals for their neighbors in need) is still happening right now, I believe we’ve gotta stick together, no matter what borough you’re in,” Hadid wrote on Instagram.

“As it’s an overwhelming time for everyone , If you’re not able to lend your time to show up, I want you to know that when you donate to @foodbank4nyc’s #5BoroughChallenge, you’re not only standing up for Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Manhattan and the Bronx but for every New Yorker facing hunger. Donate just $1 and you can provide 10 meals for our NYC neighbors,” she added.

Hadid, who was born to Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid, said that volunteering at kitchens and donating food to the less privileged have brought her joy since she discovered food distribution in Los Angeles for the first time.

“Every Thursday we would make hundreds of plates and (before COVID) we were able to all sit together and break bread, no matter who you are or where you are from,” she said.

“Remember, you can make a difference in your town/city with a dollar, a meal or just a smile. There’s so much for all of us to do, especially now before winter hits.”

Topics: Bella Hadid

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  
Updated 19 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  
Updated 19 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: A great actor will light up even a dull story, though Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” is not dull by any means. However, Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman (who won for her role in 2018’s “The Favorite”) brings her usual powerful presence to the film in which she plays a mother who pines for her grown-up daughters.

The film screened as part of the recent Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and although it does not flow smoothly from start to finish, it is a brutally uncompromising look at motherhood that is unflinching and attention-grabbing.

The director turns Elena Ferrante’s 2008 novel into a warm, almost sensual, narrative with enrapturing details, but despite an array of fantastic actors like Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal and Peter Sarsgaard (in a brief but memorable appearance), it is Coleman who keeps us mesmerized, pushing the plot from one frame to another.

The film stars oscar-winner Olivia Coleman. (YouTube)

We see middle-aged Leda (Coleman) holidaying on a glorious sun-kissed Greek island. She is alone and polite, but so introverted that she hates when someone appears on the beach. One day she gets sucked into drama on the shoreline — a little girl is lost and Leda finds her. She at once becomes a hero, especially to the girl's mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson).

In a flashback, which is equally fascinating as the present-day, a young Leda (essayed by Jessie Buckley) is a bright scholar, whose work is beginning to be noticed in academic circles. But she has two small daughters who force her to make difficult choices when it comes to her career.

“The Lost Daughter” plays out like a chapter in remorse and regret of a woman who had lost out on her motherhood. The film is all the more arresting because Gyllenhaal relies on closeups that keep us glued to the screen. Such frames add to the tension and the anguishing sense of isolation that Leda has pushed herself into. Gyllenhaal works on Coleman to bring out her character's inwardness, and the actress does not fail, imbuing Leda with compelling mannerisms that hint at a turbulent past and traces of hostility. Nuanced direction by Gyllenhaal has ensured that despite her status as a celebrity actress in her own right, this is Coleman's drama through and through. It is a magnificent performance, with Johnson and Sarsgaard paling in comparison.  

Topics: The Lost Daughter Olivia Coleman

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival screening was ‘huge honor,’ says director of award-winning movie

‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival screening was ‘huge honor,’ says director of award-winning movie

‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
  • Dina Amer’s film ‘You Resemble Me,’ which won the Audience Award at the festival, aims to change attitudes about Islam and how we should confront extremism
  • It was inspired by the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen who, after the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015, was named as Europe’s ‘first female suicide bomber.’
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: “It was a huge honor for the film to come here in particular, because this is the heartland of Islamic tradition,” Egyptian-American filmmaker and journalist Dina Amer said of having her film “You Resemble Me” screen during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where it won the Audience Award.

“My film, which I have made as a practicing Muslim woman, is to show that Islam is a beautiful religion and that these actions that have been done in the name of Islam have nothing to do with our beautiful faith. And so I felt like this was the perfect place for the film to be embraced.”

The Arab premiere of the film at the festival followed its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and screenings at several other international festivals, including in Brazil, Germany and Spain, where it picked up four awards.

The film, directed and co-written by Amer, is inspired by the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, a young woman who, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015, was named as Europe’s “first female suicide bomber.”

Several actors portray Boulahcen during the course of this experimental film, including Amer herself, reflecting the character’s sense of fractured identity as she searches for something she can do to make her feel that she belongs. Renowned American filmmakers Spike Lee and Spike Jonze are credited as executive producers on the film.

Speaking about winning the Audience Award, Amer told Arab News: “I felt so proud to be on stage and to say those words. It is time for us, as Muslims, to reclaim the narrative on our faith. The West doesn’t get to say what Islam is, we get to say what Islam is, and Islam is a beautiful religion

“To see the film celebrated here, in the womb of Islam, was like a dream come true.”

She added that she hopes her film will help to change attitudes and make people think about the ways in which the world tackles extremism and terrorism.

“This film is intended to offer solutions that are more human-based, other than policing or militarization, because that’s how France, or the rest of the world in the West, has dealt with it,” Amer said.

“But we need to look at it from a human perspective and see that at the core, these are people that need psychological support and help.”

Amer said that she hopes that the inaugural RSIFF, which concluded on Wednesday, will serve as a springboard for Saudi talent.

“The whole world should be celebrating this festival,” she said. “It is an artistic opening in Saudi Arabia and I am happy that Saudi voices and Saudi talent can be elevated and able to have a spotlight on them and to create and produce their work on a global level.

“This is something that everyone should be celebrating. I feel like I’m witnessing something historic, and I feel like this is just the beginning.”

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival RSIFF

Related

Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night
Lifestyle
Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night
Mohammed Al-Turki, chairman of the Festival Committee, with British model Naomi Campbell. (AFP) video
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival concludes with red carpet and gala awards ceremony

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm is the region’s answer to Tomorrowland
More than half a million people attended the festival, surpassing Tomorrowland — making it the largest music festival in the world. (Supplied)
Thousands of runners turn out for Jeddah Moves
The initiative aims to improve people’s quality of life. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia committed to supporting culture, creative industries, says official
Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez speaks during the 22nd edition of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in Dubai. (SPA)
Crypto mining hardware is in high demand in Russia despite high prices: Crypto wrap
Crypto mining hardware is in high demand in Russia despite high prices: Crypto wrap
UAE, Bahrain to launch joint nanosatellite to ISS on Tuesday
UAE, Bahrain to launch joint nanosatellite to ISS on Tuesday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.