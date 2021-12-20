Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Yemen’s quest for security, stability and peace

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Sunday reaffirmed the Arab Coalition's commitment to support the Yemeni government and people in achieving security, stability and peace.
Prince Khalid gave the assurance during a meeting with Yemen Prime Minister Mueen Abdul-Malik Saeed in Riyadh.
In a tweet, the prince said he told the Yemeni leader that the Saudi-led coalition remains committed to continue "efforts to reach a political resolution to the conflict" in Yemen.
Yemen's government has been locked in a war with Iran-backed Houthi militias, who captured a huge swath of the poor Arab nation in 2014.
The power grab prompted other Arab states led by Saudi Arabia to organize the coalition to restore the ousted government of then President Abed Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
In response, the Houthis had been bombarding Saudi Arabia's populated areas with missile and drone attacks.
A report by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday also quoted Prince Khalid as saying Saudi Arabia is "monitoring the difficult economic situation of the Yemeni people."
Riyadh welcomes the recent decisions taken by the Yemeni government in assigning an anti-corruption agency to evaluate and review the status of the Central Bank of Yemen, the report said.
Improving the financial situation of Yemen through economic reform will contribute to increased economic support from Saudi Arabia and the international community, SPA said.
For his part, the Yemeni prime minister cited Saudi Arabia's continuous support in all fields, and stressed that the Kingdom's support for the Central Bank had a significant impact on the stability of the Yemeni currency and the economic situation.
Saudi Arabia, through its aid agency KSRelief, has been the biggest donor to Yemen, providing food relief and improving the livelihood of the Yemeni people, in addition to other economic aid.
