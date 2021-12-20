Saudi junior Sultan Al-Qahtani wins gold at Asian Karate Championship in Kazakhstan

The Saudi Arabian national team has claimed four medals on day two of the Asian Karate Championship 2021 in Kazakhstan, with junior Sultan Al-Qahtani leading the way with gold in the kumite under 55 kg combat competition.
The 19th edition of the championship for juniors — and 17th for under-21s and adults — is taking place in Almaty from Dec. 18-22.
Other triumphant Saudis were Abdul Rahman Hajjrassi, who won a bronze in the kumite under 76 kg; Omar Al-Bakhit, who won bronze in the kumite over 76 kg; and Ali Makri, who completed the team’s trio of bronze medals in the kumite competitions in the under 61 kg category.
Eddie Howe laments Newcastle’s defensive mistakes and costly refereeing decisions
At 2-0 down Magpies coach thought his team deserved a penalty after Ryan Fraser was brought down by Ederson
Updated 20 December 2021
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United need to cut out their individual errors if they are to retain their Premier League status.
However, the manager also believes the Magpies are being hampered by some questionable refereeing decisions, after another close spot-kick call went against them on Tyneside.
Howe’s United were beaten 4-0 at St. James’ Park by Pep Guardiola’s purring City side, who broke a Premier League record while claiming their 34th win of the calendar year.
With the game at 2-0, and United in the ascendency, Ryan Fraser was chopped down in the area by Ederson. Referee Martin Atkinson gave nothing though — and Howe was incensed by the call.
Howe said: “I am not the type of manager who looks for excuses or looks to blame officials, but for me this is another big moment in the game that has gone against us.
“I am shaking my head at it because the keeper is out of control and he has wiped Ryan out. It is a stonewall penalty for me and how VAR hasn’t come to that decision on it is a strange one.”
United have been on the back of some poor calls in recent weeks, with James Maddison’s dive, a refusal to stop play for an Isaac Hayden head injury at Anfield and another tackle on Fraser in the area against Liverpool proving costly.
Despite Howe’s anger, it was all too familiar defensive errors that again left United with a mountain to climb, with a fifth-minute defensive mix-up between Martin Dubravka and Ciaran Clark, leading to Ruben Dias’ opener, the worst of them.
“They are the one team in the world I don’t think you want to be chasing a game against. They are so good with the ball,” said Howe, whose side are 19th in the top-flight table with just one win in the opening 18 games.
“The first goal was a disappointing moment. It is something that we need to address — and we need to look at very quickly.”
He added: “It may sound strange, but for the rest of the first half bar the second goal, which I know you can’t take away, our defensive structures were good. We minimized their threat. In the second half they played very well and showed control in the game. We were trying to get the ball back and they countered us. It was a difficult balance to strike in the second half.”
Eyebrows were raised at Howe’s team selection before kick-off, with wideman Jacob Murphy paired with fellow winger Matt Ritchie in a make-shift back four.
Explaining the decision, Howe said: “(Javier) Manquillo was a very late drop out due to illness — that was a big problem for us. Emil Krafth took his place on the bench but hadn’t trained for a week — again that was with illness.
“Jonjo (Shelvey) has played a lot of football in a short period of time, having missed a long period, and we felt we had to be careful with him. We hope he will be back soon, we don’t think he has got a long-term injury.”
He added: “The players who have played have put in a huge effort in a very intense period and we are counting the cost of that. Tomorrow clubs and top flight chiefs meet to discuss a response to rises in cases of COVID-19 among players and staff in recent weeks.”
The situation saw six of the 10 top flight games postponed this weekend. Howe has revealed that no Newcastle player has returned a positive test in recent rounds of testing, while admitting he is in the dark about what United’s position will be at the meeting on Monday.
“I am led to believe we have no COVID-19 cases. In terms of our stance that’s not something I have been asked to give an opinion on,” said Howe.
“We are being told what to do, following the guidelines and concentrating on the football that is in front of us.”
Newcastle fans remain defiant after 4-0 loss to Manchester City
A single win all season leaves Newcastle three points from safety as relegation battle intensifies
Updated 20 December 2021
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Flags are flying high at Newcastle United, but there is no sign of the white kind just yet.
There is a strange air of defiance on Tyneside, and it is one that makes little sense given recent Newcastle United results.
United suffered a third defeat on the bounce at St. James’ Park as Newcastle’s backline crumbled for the third time in little over a week.
Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored for the visitors to make it 11 goals conceded in eight days against Leicester City, Liverpool and City.
However, despite the challenging on-field offerings, United’s fans, players and head coach are in unison, all pulling in the right direction. It is easy to forget it has been a long time since that has been the case.
Nothing typifies that change in mood more than the end-of-game flag display, sparked by fan group Wor Flags. Black and white waves washed over the famous Gallowgate End in resistance to each City goal, chance and attack. It was a scene more akin with a side in front than one closing up a four-goal loss, their 10th of an awfully challenging campaign to date.
Eddie Howe hinted at it last week and again he decided to shuffle his United pack against last season’s Premier League champions.
Five changes were made from the side that lost stoically at Liverpool in midweek, with Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark coming into the team to replace injured Jamal Lewis, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo.
This may be the season of goodwill, but Manchester City do not need any goals gift-wrapped for them. Their opener was the full works — bows, glitter, the lot.
A hopeful ball out to the United left saw Cancelo loop one back across goal, and with danger easily preventable Clark and Martin Dubravka, in his shakiest performance since returning to the side, contrived to create chaos where there was none.
Irishman Clark ducked his head to leave the ball and Dubravka remained rooted to his line. Dias made no mistake, though, and swept in to nod home from close range. Not the start a clearly frustrated Howe wanted.
Mountains to climb with a ball barely kicked.
To their credit, Newcastle kept City at arm’s length for large periods of the opening 45 — but their defensive fragility was all too obvious.
And they were again made to pay for some amateurish defending on 27 when provider for the first turned goalscorer.
Cancelo easily side-stepped Joe Willock on the halfway line and strode unchallenged toward the edge of the area. An untimely Isaac Hayden slip then left the path to goal a little clearer as Jamaal Lascelles and Clark parted ways to give the Portuguese an angle, and he delivered with aplomb, smashing in from 25 yards. As poor as it was defensively, it was sublime stuff from arguably one of the form defenders on the planet right now.
There was some resistance, and yet more VAR controversy in store. It would not be a Newcastle United game without it this season.
Ryan Fraser, in one of his brightest shows since arriving at the club, was scythed down in the area by Ederson, but Martin Atkinson was not interested, nor were the VAR officials. The crowd were incensed and the sense of injustice rumbles on.
Into the second-half, City looked to up the ante, given they had largely been in first gear in the opening 45 minutes, it was not going to take much.
And while United looked capable of weathering the storm, the dam opened up again around the hour mark.
Jesus’ point-blank range header was brilliantly tipped over by Dubravka, but he could do nothing about the third goal, converted at the back post by Mahrez, with a little help from VAR. The goal, not given in real time, was rightly called as a City third when looked at by the camera watchers back at Stockley Park.
Again, an undercurrent of resistance remained.
Refusing to go down, despite the bruising City blows, Wilson went close to reducing the arrears, drawing Ederson into action while substitute Allan Saint-Maximin fizzed one over as time ticked toward the close.
With United tiring and pushing on for a goal of their own, the obvious gaps at the other end opened up and forward Sterling added a fourth late on as Jacob Murphy was bamboozled by Jesus down the right.
Another four goals, another defeat on home soil and another game ticked off with nothing to show for it. This one was very much expected, mind.
While uncertainty remains around the immediate future of football in England due to the exponential rise of omicron variant cases, little is also assured in United’s campaign, even though it feels like it should be.
Just one win in 18 games should really see them cut adrift, yet they are not. And with January around the corner there is hope.
That hope was expressed no bounds on the terraces, with the closing stanza of this encounter drowned out with chants of “Eddie Howe’s black and white army,” and Wor Flags calling supporters to arms to show their love for the players and head coach.
All is not yet lost on Tyneside. Safety remains within United’s reach, just three points away. People say it is the hope that kills you, United’s supporters are taking strength from it. Now it is time for the players to deliver.
Premier League leader Man City beats Newcastle 4-0
Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half
Updated 19 December 2021
AP
MANCHESTER: Premier League leader Manchester City made it 11 goals in two games by sweeping aside Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday.
Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half.
Newcastle has now won just one of its 18 league games this season and is only above last-place Norwich on goal difference.
Having been repeatedly punished for their own mistakes in recent games, the Magpies set out with a makeshift back four and knowing there was no margin for error against the reigning champions, but capitulated in depressing fashion within five minutes.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka needlessly conceded a corner after dwelling on Jamaal Lascelles’ back pass. After Kevin De Bruyne’s initial delivery had been half cleared, Ciaran Clark failed to intervene when Cancelo played the ball back across the six-yard box and Dias headed into the unguarded net.
Newcastle looked vulnerable with Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne picking holes in the defense.
Cancelo combined with De Bruyne and Mahrez before leaving Joe Willock and Isaac Hayden in his wake and smashing a 27th-minute shot past the helpless Dubravka.
Ryan Fraser, much to his astonishment, saw appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Martin Atkinson after he had been wiped out by sliding City goalkeeper Ederson.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sent on Allan Saint-Maximin for Willock at the break and the Frenchman’s pace immediately presented City with a different problem, although it took a brilliant reaction save by Dubravka to deny Gabriel Jesus after Silva had headed Cancelo’s cross back across goal.
City added a third in the 63rd minute when Mahrez converted Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross with a VAR review correcting an initial offside decision, and Sterling’s strike from Gabriel Jesus’ 86th-minute cross deepened the gloom on Tyneside.
Groovy Golf offers three different courses and each has nine holes
Updated 20 December 2021
Nada Hameed
If you are in Jeddah and looking to try your hand at something new and fun, go to Groovy Golf.
This miniature golf course offers you the chance to play and practice your swing, and is a good option if you want to chill out and relax.
You can spend the better part of a day playing a round or two and then enjoy some good food, drinks, and desserts.
On the menu are popular dishes such as pizza, pasta, burgers, and chicken wings. There is also a selection of desserts and refreshing beverages. The salted caramel popcorn cheesecake and peach mojito are highly recommended.
It is an ideal place to visit with friends or family for a friendly, competitive vibe.
Groovy Golf offers three different courses and each has nine holes. They have obstacles and tunnel ramps just like real-life turfs, but are more entertaining because they feature famous Saudi landmarks and designs inspired by the Kingdom.
There is an arcade course, where the holes resemble arcade games and sports such as bowling and billiards.
For more information visit @groovygolf_sa.
Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
A dress rehearsal for Qatar 2022, and a chance for teams to prepare for continental competitions and World Cup qualifiers ended up being an outstanding tournament in its own right
Updated 19 December 2021
John Duerden
The 2021 Arab Cup ended on Saturday with Algeria defeating Tunisia 2-0 after extra time to lift the trophy. Here are five things we learned from what turned out to be hugely successful 16-team tournament.
1. FIFA Arab Cup is here to stay
With no Confederations Cup, it was always a good idea to have some sort of tournament a year out from the World Cup, and the resurrection of the Arab Cup seemed like a natural thing to do. It is no surprise that it has worked out well, but just how well was somewhat unexpected.
The tournament started with the big African nations shorn of their European stars and talking of using it as preparation for bigger challenges to follow in 2022. It ended with fans watching the game on big screens in Algeria and Tunisia, and wild celebrations in the former.
As entertainment, it was memorable. There were some great games, superb goals and the correct amount of controversy — the 19 minutes of added time in Algeria’s semifinal win over Qatar was stunning, as was the action it contained.
Attendances were healthy, especially in the knockout stages, and the atmosphere in the stadiums added the big-match feeling that such tournaments need. In short, this felt like a real tournament, one that should become part of the football calendar in different countries in the region for a long time to come.
2. Africa triumphs in Asia
Ten Asian nations started out last month, but only one, Qatar, made the last four and none made the final. While the African entrants had to leave their big stars in Europe, they still proved to be too good for Asia.
The likes of Oman and Jordan reached the quarterfinals and showed that they could be competitive internationally, and it was an excellent experience for them to play teams from outside Asia as they rarely get the chance.
Overall, though, it was not quite good enough from the AFC representatives, and it shows that the West Asian teams need, among other things, to send more players overseas to play. That is the striking difference between the nations of North Africa and West Asia. One region exports talent to play around the world and gain international experience, the other does not.
3. Saudi Arabia’s approach was right
There was debate back in Riyadh as to whether it was the correct decision to send U-23 team to Qatar instead of a more senior side. After all, with World Cup qualification resuming in January, it would have been easy to give Herve Renard more time to work with his players, especially as the Saudi Pro League has been suspended for the duration of the tournament.
But to go with the rookies was the right decision. Giving young players experience at regional tournaments is what Japan and South Korea have been doing for years — they started doing so at the Asian Games before it became compulsory — and they have an enviable World Cup qualification record.
While perhaps the league did not need to be paused (no more than two players could have been called from one club to spread the burden), the decision to use young players was a far-sighted one. It did mean that Saudi Arabia were never going to go too far in the tournament, but the benefits should become apparent in the years to come.
4. Egypt can also be satisfied
Egypt’s approach was slightly different to Saudi Arabia’s as they took plenty of young and inexperienced players, though there were a few older heads to help out, too. It also resulted in a satisfying outcome.
The Pharaohs could easily have been in the final, but were defeated by Tunisia in the semifinal with the last action of the game. In the end, a fourth-placed finish with a largely inexperienced team was a decent performance from Egypt under new coach Carlos Queiroz, who will now have a much better idea of the general level of the players pushing to be in the senior squad after six competitive games.
“It was a good opportunity to discover new players and new blood,” said Queiroz. “The average age of the team is less than 25, and many players wore the Egypt shirt for the first time. This was the reason we came here, to gain experience, and indeed we won four times and were unlucky the last time.”
It sets Egypt up nicely for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month and, of course, the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
5. Encouraging for the World Cup
With games in the English Premier League canceled on a regular basis and COVID-19 surging in many countries, it was a credit to organizers and the host nation that the Arab Cup went ahead seemingly without a major outbreak. The players were kept safe and despite the substantial attendances, so far there has not been an issue.
With much of the world reimposing restrictions as cases rise once again, the success of the Arab Cup offers hope. It means that even if we are still living in the midst of the global pandemic this time next year, it is possible to hold a festival of football.
The World Cup is, of course, on a different scale and is the biggest sporting event on the planet, but the Arab Cup suggests that there can be cause for optimism and much to look forward to next year.