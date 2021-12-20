You are here

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed
RIYADH: Advance International Communication and Information Technology’s initial public offering price was set at SR110 ($29.31) per share, according to a bourse filing.

The shares of the company are to be listed on the parallel market Nomu. 

FALCOM Financial Services, a financial advisor, is finalizing the book-building process.

The offering was 19.8 times oversubscribed, having offered a sum of 400,000 shares solely to qualified investors, representing 20 percent of the company’s capital.

The listing date has not been disclosed yet.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO NOMU

Egypt's AIM Technologies raises seed round from Sequence Ventures

RIYADH: Cairo-based AIM Technologies has raised its seed round, led by Sequence Ventures, without disclosing the amount.

The artificial intelligence-based customer experience platform is the first investment in Sequence Ventures’ portfolio, which launched earlier this year. 

Sequence Ventures is a new Egyptian venture capital firm focused on supporting homegrown technology-based startups.

It aims to raise 500 million Egyptian pounds ($31.76 million) over the next three to five years, Wamda reported.

Its first tranche of capital is currently being raised at 150 million Egyptian pounds.

The capital will be deployed in Egyptian startups in transformational and crucial sectors including AI, fintech, healthtech, edtech, logistics and dev-ops.  

In the last two years, AIM Technologies has monitored 2,000 brands, such as Vodafone, Coca Cola, and Etisalat UAE.

It captured the voice of 300,000 research customers serving more than 20 of the largest enterprises across five countries in the region. 

Topics: Egypt Investment funding

Saudi bourse closes flat, led by Almunajem on debut: Closing bell

Updated 20 December 2021
RIYADH: Tadawul’s main stock index TASI edged up slightly by 0.09 percent to close at 11,170 points, after recouping early trading losses.

The parallel market Nomu rose 1.2 percent to 27,377 points.

Shares of Almunajem Foods led TASI higher, soaring 5.67 percent to SR63.4 ($16.89) on debut, with over 14 million shares traded intraday.

Banque Saudi Fransi gained 4.5 percent, reaching SR44.

Arabian Shield and Petro Rabigh topped the session’s fallers, down nearly 4 percent to close at SR25.5 and SR20.7, respectively.

The main stock index was weighed down by a 0.14 percent fall in AlRajhi Bank’s shares to end the trading day at SR139.6.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul NOMU stock exchange

Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialized crypto zone

Updated 20 December 2021
DUBAI: The Dubai World Trade Centre will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday, part of efforts to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up.

The move by the DWTC to create a specialized zone for virtual assets — including digital assets, products, operators and exchanges — is part of a drive by Dubai to create new economic sectors, the statement said.

“Rigorous standards for investor protection, anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, compliance and crossborder deal flow tracing,” will be developed, it said.

In September, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority agreed on a framework that allows the DWTCA to approve and license financial activities relating to crypto assets.

In October, another Dubai free-zone DIFC, Dubai’s state-owned financial free zone and the Middle East’s major finance centre, released the first part of a regulatory framework for digital tokens.

Topics: Dubai CRYPTO

Davos World Economic Forum called off due to COVID: Sky News

Updated 20 December 2021
The planned World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has been called off due to surging cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, Sky News reported on Monday, citing communication from organizers to delegates.


“Next month’s gathering of global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, has been called off because of surging levels of the omicron variant of COVID-19, delegates have been told today by the organizers,” Sky News city editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

Topics: economy Davos World Economic Forum World Economic Forum (WEF)

Qatar takes 10 percent stake in Rolls-Royce’s low-carbon nuclear business

Updated 20 December 2021
  • The London-listed firm has agreed with the Qatar Investment Authority for the funding in its Small Modular Reactors business
Rolls-Royce said on Monday Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund would invest 85 million pounds ($112.12 million) in the British company’s new low-carbon nuclear power business in exchange for a 10 percent equity stake.


The London-listed firm has agreed with the Qatar Investment Authority for the funding in its Small Modular Reactors business, which Rolls-Royce said was now fully funded having secured 490 million pounds through commercial equities and grants.


“This investment is a clear vote of confidence in the UK’s global leadership in nuclear innovation,” British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement.


Qatar and Rolls-Royce said last month that they would team up in a multi-billion pound project to develop and invest in green technology start-ups in the UK and the Gulf Arab state.

Topics: economy Rolls Royce Qatar GCC

