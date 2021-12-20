Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed

RIYADH: Advance International Communication and Information Technology’s initial public offering price was set at SR110 ($29.31) per share, according to a bourse filing.

The shares of the company are to be listed on the parallel market Nomu.

FALCOM Financial Services, a financial advisor, is finalizing the book-building process.

The offering was 19.8 times oversubscribed, having offered a sum of 400,000 shares solely to qualified investors, representing 20 percent of the company’s capital.

The listing date has not been disclosed yet.