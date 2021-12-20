Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to convert 22 airport operators into holding companies, as a privatization process for them proceeds rapidly, the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said.

He emphasized that privatization involved “vigorous steps,” with two proposed projects, Taif and Abha airports progressing toward final technical and economic studies.

Al-Duailej said that the authority will become a legislator and regulator, provided that all construction, operation and management work will be referred to the company, and then to the Public Investment Fund, Eqtisadiah reported.