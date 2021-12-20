You are here

  • Home
  • Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6n7p

Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Elon Musk, the world's richest person and Tesla CEO, will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year, he said in a tweet.

This could amount to a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service.

Musk could face a tax bill of more than $10 billion this year, if he exercises all of his options due to expire next year, calculations by Bloomberg last week revealed.

The billionaire has exercised nearly 15 million options and sold millions of shares to cover taxes related to those transactions. 

Musk has previously paid little income taxes compared to his vast wealth, according to a report by ProPublica published in June.

He rejected this by saying that he doesn't draw a salary from either SpaceX or Tesla, and that he pays a 53 percent tax rate on the stock options he exercises. 

Musk added that he expected the tax rate to increase next year.

The Tesla CEO said earlier this month, in response to another tweet from Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who called for a recall on his taxes, that he would pay more in taxes than any American in history this year.

Topics: Elon Musk Tesla

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA

Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to convert 22 airport operators into holding companies, as a privatization process for them proceeds rapidly, the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said. 

He emphasized that privatization involved “vigorous steps,” with two proposed projects, Taif and Abha airports progressing toward final technical and economic studies.

Al-Duailej said that the authority will become a legislator and regulator, provided that all construction, operation and management work will be referred to the company, and then to the Public Investment Fund, Eqtisadiah reported. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia GACA Airports

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed

Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Advance International Communication and Information Technology’s initial public offering price was set at SR110 ($29.31) per share, according to a bourse filing.

The shares of the company are to be listed on the parallel market Nomu. 

FALCOM Financial Services, a financial advisor, is finalizing the book-building process.

The offering was 19.8 times oversubscribed, having offered a sum of 400,000 shares solely to qualified investors, representing 20 percent of the company’s capital.

The listing date has not been disclosed yet.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO NOMU

Egypt's AIM Technologies raises seed round from Sequence Ventures

Egypt's AIM Technologies raises seed round from Sequence Ventures
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Egypt's AIM Technologies raises seed round from Sequence Ventures

Egypt's AIM Technologies raises seed round from Sequence Ventures
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Cairo-based AIM Technologies has raised its seed round, led by Sequence Ventures, without disclosing the amount.

The artificial intelligence-based customer experience platform is the first investment in Sequence Ventures’ portfolio, which launched earlier this year. 

Sequence Ventures is a new Egyptian venture capital firm focused on supporting homegrown technology-based startups.

It aims to raise 500 million Egyptian pounds ($31.76 million) over the next three to five years, Wamda reported.

Its first tranche of capital is currently being raised at 150 million Egyptian pounds.

The capital will be deployed in Egyptian startups in transformational and crucial sectors including AI, fintech, healthtech, edtech, logistics and dev-ops.  

In the last two years, AIM Technologies has monitored 2,000 brands, such as Vodafone, Coca Cola, and Etisalat UAE.

It captured the voice of 300,000 research customers serving more than 20 of the largest enterprises across five countries in the region. 

Topics: Egypt Investment funding

Saudi bourse closes flat, led by Almunajem on debut: Closing bell

Saudi bourse closes flat, led by Almunajem on debut: Closing bell
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi bourse closes flat, led by Almunajem on debut: Closing bell

Saudi bourse closes flat, led by Almunajem on debut: Closing bell
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Tadawul’s main stock index TASI edged up slightly by 0.09 percent to close at 11,170 points, after recouping early trading losses.

The parallel market Nomu rose 1.2 percent to 27,377 points.

Shares of Almunajem Foods led TASI higher, soaring 5.67 percent to SR63.4 ($16.89) on debut, with over 14 million shares traded intraday.

Banque Saudi Fransi gained 4.5 percent, reaching SR44.

Arabian Shield and Petro Rabigh topped the session’s fallers, down nearly 4 percent to close at SR25.5 and SR20.7, respectively.

The main stock index was weighed down by a 0.14 percent fall in AlRajhi Bank’s shares to end the trading day at SR139.6.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul NOMU stock exchange

Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialized crypto zone

Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialized crypto zone
Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialized crypto zone

Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialized crypto zone
Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The Dubai World Trade Centre will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday, part of efforts to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up.

The move by the DWTC to create a specialized zone for virtual assets — including digital assets, products, operators and exchanges — is part of a drive by Dubai to create new economic sectors, the statement said.

“Rigorous standards for investor protection, anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, compliance and crossborder deal flow tracing,” will be developed, it said.

In September, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority agreed on a framework that allows the DWTCA to approve and license financial activities relating to crypto assets.

In October, another Dubai free-zone DIFC, Dubai’s state-owned financial free zone and the Middle East’s major finance centre, released the first part of a regulatory framework for digital tokens.

Topics: Dubai CRYPTO

Related

Crypto mining hardware is in high demand in Russia despite high prices: Crypto wrap
Business & Economy
Crypto mining hardware is in high demand in Russia despite high prices: Crypto wrap

Latest updates

Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history
Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history
Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA
Saudi Arabia to privatize all its airports: GACA
Diriyah named as capital of Arab culture for 2030
Diriyah named as capital of Arab culture for 2030
Italian UNIFIL troops distribute aid in south Lebanon
A file photo of Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command working with three hospitals within their area of responsibility in south Lebanon. (UNIFIL/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed
Saudi Arabia's Advance International IPO priced at SR110 per share, 19.8 times oversubscribed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.