Revenues from Suez Canal likely to increase by 11% in first half of 2022

Fitch changes Oman’s outlook to stable from negative on fiscal reforms, higher oil prices

RIYADH: Ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised the financial outlook for Oman to stable from negative as higher oil prices and fiscal reforms improve the balance sheet of the Gulf state.

“The revision of the outlook reflects actual improvements in, and the expected evolution of, key fiscal metrics including government debt/GDP and the budget deficit,” Fitch said in a statement.

This was driven by “higher oil prices and fiscal reforms, and a lessening of external financing pressures relative to recent years even as external funding needs remain high,” it added.

It added that the budget deficit is projected to be narrowed to 3.4 percent of the gross domestic product in 2021, down from 16.1 percent of GDP in the fiscal year 2021, with the hydrocarbon sector being the key revenue contributor.