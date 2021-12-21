New Zealand delays border re-opening over omicron concerns

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February over concerns of the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures and its international border restrictions were to progressively loosen from January, with all foreign tourists allowed into the country from April.
Non-quarantine travel, which was to have opened for New Zealanders in Australia from Jan. 16, would be pushed back until the end of February, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference in Wellington.
“All of the evidence so far points to omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet.
“There’s no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it’s important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans.”
The measures were a precaution as it was still unclear how sick omicron makes people and the impact it had on health systems was not yet fully understood, he said.
New Zealand also said the length of stay in state quarantine facilities would be increased from a week to 10 days. The pre-departure test requirement to enter New Zealand was reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours before travel.
National airline Air New Zealand said it would cancel around 120 services through to the end of February due to the re-opening plans being pushed back, affecting about 27,000 customers.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decisions were taken to give the government more time to prepare for omicron.
“It’s unfortunately not a case of if (it spreads in New Zealand) but when ... it’s so easily spread. So we are doing everything we can to maker sure we are prepared,” Ardern said on Facebook Live.
The omicron variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and has spread with lightening speed to at least 89 countries so far.
New Zealand has reported 22 cases with the omicron variant but all at the border quarantine facilities and there’s been no commuinity cases yet.
Japan executes three on death row, first since 2019: media
Japan is one of the few developed nations that still have the death penalty
More than 100 inmates await execution
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP
TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday executed three prisoners on death row, the first since December 2019, local media reported citing unnamed sources including from the justice ministry.
The executions were the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October and won a general election the same month.
Japan, where more than 100 inmates await execution, is one of the few developed nations that still have the death penalty.
Public support for capital punishment remains high despite international criticism, including from rights groups.
The country executed three inmates in 2019 and 15 in 2018 — including 13 from the Aum Shinrikyo cult that carried out a fatal 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway.
Executions are usually implemented long after sentencing, always by hanging.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara declined to comment on the reported executions at a regular briefing on Tuesday.
“Whether to keep the death sentence system or not is an important issue that concerns the foundation of Japan’s criminal justice system,” he said.
For decades, authorities have told death row inmates just hours before an execution is carried out — a process that two inmates argue is illegal and causes psychological distress.
The pair are suing the government over the system, and are also seeking compensation of 22 million yen ($194,000) for the distress caused by living with uncertainty about their execution date.
Documents and news archives show that Japan used to give death row inmates more notice, but stopped around 1975.
In December 2020, Japan’s top court overturned a ruling blocking the retrial of a man described as the world’s longest-serving death row inmate, raising new hope for the now 85-year-old.
Iwao Hakamada has lived under a death sentence for more than half a century after being convicted of robbing and murdering his boss, the man’s wife, and their two teenaged children.
But he and his supporters say he confessed to the crime only after an allegedly brutal police interrogation that included beatings, and that evidence in the case was planted.
Also last December, a man dubbed the “Twitter killer” was sentenced to death for murdering and dismembering nine people he met on the social media platform.
Members of pro-Beijing party Democratic Alliance for Betterment of Hong Kong, including Starry Lee Wai-king, fifth from right, attend a press conference after winning 19 seats in the Legislative election in Hong Kong, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP)
G7 condemns ‘erosion’ of democracy in Hong Kong polls
The new vetting process “to severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot paper undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy” under the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” agreed for the handover of the territory from the UK to China
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP
HONG KONG: World powers on Monday condemned Hong’s Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory.
China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong in response to huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.
It imposed a national security law in the former British colony that criminalized much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office.
The first public vote under this new order was held on Sunday for the city’s legislature, with a historic low turnout recorded and the number of those directly elected slashed from half to 22 percent.
Figures showed just 30 percent of the electorate cast ballots, the lowest rate both of the period since the city’s 1997 handover to China and the British colonial era.
Turnout at the last legislature polls in 2016 was 58 percent, while the 2019 district council elections, when pro-democracy figures won a landslide, saw a record 71 percent.
The foreign ministers of the G7 group of most developed nations expressed “grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements” in Hong Kong’s electoral system after the poll.
The new vetting process “to severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot paper undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy” under the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” agreed for the handover of the territory from the UK to China in 1997.
The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US called on China “to restore confidence in Hong Kong’s political institutions and end the unwarranted oppression of those who promote democratic values and the defense of rights and freedoms.”
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the poll was “yet another step in the dismantling of the ‘One Country Two Systems’ principle,” and called for a “high degree of autonomy as well as respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, democratic principles and the rule of law” in Hong Kong.
In an earlier statement, Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand had rebuked the new system in even stronger language, saying “these changes eliminated any meaningful political opposition.”
“We also remain gravely concerned at the wider chilling effect of the National Security Law and the growing restrictions on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, which are being felt across civil society,” the five Western allies added.
China called on Hong Kongers to embrace the new rules that they say will restore stability and root out disruptive “anti-China” elements for good.
Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam defended the new system and brushed off the low turnout.
“Hong Kong is now back on the right track,” she told reporters.
“We cannot copy and paste the so-called democratic system or rules of the Western countries.”
Zhao Lijian, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, blamed the low turnout on the pandemic and “anti-China elements bent on destroying Hong Kong and the interference of external forces.”
In March, a 1,500-strong committee stacked with Beijing loyalists will pick the city’s next leader.
With her public approval ratings at around 36 percent, Lam has declined to say whether she will seek another term.
Hong Kong has never been a full democracy under either colonial Britain or China, the source of years of protests.
But Beijing’s crackdown and political reforms mean Hong Kongers have less say in who runs their city than they used to.
Most of the city’s prominent democracy activists — including many former elected lawmakers — are either in jail, in exile or disqualified from standing.
Nathan Law, a former lawmaker now living in Britain who is wanted by the Hong Kong authorities, called the weekend’s vote a “fake election.”
“The boycott from Hong Kong people shows there’s no mandate to this legislature,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Alongside screening out “anti-China” activists, directly elected positions in the legislature were slashed to 20 out of 90, down from half.
The largest chunk — 40 — were picked by the 1,500-strong Election Committee, which will also choose the city’s next leader.
The remaining 30 were chosen by larger pro-Beijing committees that represent special-interest and industry groups.
Only a dozen candidates who made it through the vetting process were identified as “centrist” or “non-establishment” by local media, but none won enough votes.
The result is a legislature now stacked with government loyalists similar to the Chinese mainland’s rubber stamp law-making bodies.
“The new Legislative Council, now under the complete control of patriots, will function effectively as the guardian of national security and unity,” Lau Siu-kai, vice president of Beijing’s top Hong Kong think tank, wrote in the state-run China Daily.
Analysts warned the new system could leave the city’s rulers even more out of touch with its residents.
“The tension between the authorities and the people will remain in place for a long time while the legislators won’t be mediators because they have to toe Beijing’s line,” Chung Kim-wah of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute told AFP.
Members of the public queue outside the newly-set up Wembley Stadium vaccination centre to receive their the Covid-19 vaccine or booster at a mass vaccination event in London on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
EU approves fifth jab as WHO urges greater effort to end pandemic
WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for nations to redouble efforts to help end the pandemic, calling for new year events to be canceled because it was better to “celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP
BRUSSELS: The European Union approved its fifth Covid-19 vaccine Monday, stepping up its battle against the omicron virus variant as the WHO called for greater efforts to ensure the pandemic ends next year.
Europe is already far ahead of other parts of the world with its rollout of vaccines and booster shots, but the omicron variant has helped fuel record case surges, forcing a return to harsh restrictions in some countries.
Despite indications that omicron is not more severe than the still-dominant Delta variant, early data suggests it could be more infectious and possibly have higher resistance to vaccines.
Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, dashing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over.
But US President Joe Biden said Monday that he was not planning on “locking the country down.”
WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for nations to redouble efforts to help end the pandemic, calling for new year events to be canceled because it was better to “celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.
“We have to focus now on ending this pandemic,” he said.
London on Monday announced it had canceled a New Year’s Eve event in the central Trafalgar Square for 6,500 people.
Paris has already canceled its new year celebrations and Germany is expected to roll out tight restrictions on private parties and close nightclubs, according to a proposal seen by AFP.
“New Year’s Eve celebrations with a large number of people are unjustifiable in the current situation,” reads the draft document.
German government advisers were already urging much tighter restrictions across the board, with experts in several countries warning repeatedly that vaccinations alone will not be enough to stop omicron.
Morocco has announced a blanket ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations.
But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out any further tightening of England’s coronavirus rules over Christmas, while pledging to keep the situation “under constant review.”
Queen Elizabeth II is nonetheless understood to have canceled plans to spend Christmas at her Sandringham estate and will instead take “sensible precautions” and stay at Windsor Castle, according to British media.
The Netherlands has already imposed a Christmas lockdown and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the omicron variant could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.
The EU’s authorization of the jab from US firm Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology than other Covid vaccines, has raised hopes that people worried about getting vaccinated might now come forward.
It is the fifth vaccine approved in the bloc after shots from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and the EU has already signed a deal to buy up to 200 million doses of the two-shot Novavax vaccine.
“At a time where the omicron variant is rapidly spreading... I am particularly pleased with today’s authorization of the Novavax vaccine,” von der Leyen said in a statement.
As the pandemic gathers pace, weary populations are faced once again with new rounds of restrictions and cancelations of big events.
The World Economic Forum said it was postponing its annual January get-together of the world’s rich and powerful in the Swiss ski resort of Davos because of the new variant.
“Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary,” the WEF said Monday.
Israel’s health ministry recommended banning nationals from traveling to the United States, and added several European countries to its Covid “red list.”
The world of sport continues to be buffeted by the virus spread with several English Premier League football teams recording outbreaks that forced games to be abandoned in recent days.
However, the Premier League said after a meeting on Monday it had rejected a plan to temporarily halt the season, saying “it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.”
Tennis also continues to suffer major blows, with Spanish star Rafael Nadal the latest player to test positive, throwing his participation in next month’s Australian Open into doubt.
“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution,” he said.
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN
Shortages of food, water and land for grazing have already forced 169,000 people to flee their homes, with that number projected to hit 1.4 million within six months
Updated 20 December 2021
AFP
NAIROBI: Nearly one in four people in Somalia are facing acute hunger as drought ravages the conflict-wracked country, following three seasons of poor rains and a fourth on the way, the UN warned on Monday.
The crisis is expected to worsen, leaving 4.6 million people in desperate need of food aid by May 2022, the UN said, adding that the country had not seen a third consecutive failed rainy season in over 30 years.
Shortages of food, water and land for grazing have already forced 169,000 people to flee their homes, with that number projected to hit 1.4 million within six months, the UN said in a statement.
In recent years, natural disasters — not conflict — have been the main driver of displacement in Somalia, a war-torn nation that ranks among the world’s most vulnerable to climate change.
“It is a perfect storm that is gathering,” Adam Abdelmoula, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, said in an interview, warning that 300,000 children aged five and under were at risk of severe malnutrition in the coming months.
“They will perish if we don’t help them in a timely manner,” he said, as the UN called for nearly $1.5 billion (€1.3 billion) in funding to help tackle the crisis.
Some 7.7 million, nearly half the country’s population of 15.9 million, will require humanitarian aid and protection in 2022, an increase of 30 percent in a year, the UN said.
At least seven in 10 Somalis live below the poverty line, and the drought has destroyed already precarious livelihoods, with families losing their livestock and grappling with high inflation as crop production falls.
“There is a high risk that without immediate humanitarian assistance, children, women and men will start dying of starvation in Somalia,” said the country’s Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Minister Khadija Diriye.
Somalia’s government declared the drought a humanitarian emergency last month.
Failed rains and flooding have also wreaked havoc in Kenya and South Sudan, where farming and livestock-dependent communities are struggling to cope with climate disasters.
The food and water shortages have raised the risk of conflict as people compete for access to pasture and essential supplies.
The UN refugee agency UNHCR in October described the South Sudan floods as the worst seen in some areas since 1962, blaming the downpours on climate change.
East Africa endured a harrowing drought in 2017 which pushed Somalia to the brink of famine, with water-borne diseases resulting in hundreds of deaths in the Horn of Africa nation.
Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.
WATERLOO, Canada: As the last US troops departed Kabul on Aug. 31, drawing 20 years of war in Afghanistan to a dispiriting end, Taliban commanders were quick to declare victory. Little did they know, amid their jubilation, that a new and much more complex battle was about to begin.
It is often said it is easier to acquire power than it is to hold on to it. After conquering the capital, Kabul, during a lightning-fast summer offensive, the victorious Taliban now faces the gargantuan task of reviving the economy while addressing a worsening food crisis, fighting a Daesh insurgency and healing a rift within its own ranks.
Addressing these simultaneous challenges will be no easy feat. The US, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have severed Kabul’s access to more than $9.5 billion in loans, funding and assets, hobbling the new regime.
At the same time, and despite its best efforts to the contrary, the Taliban has also failed miserably in its attempt to gain international recognition as the official government of Afghanistan, leaving the country precariously isolated.
“The real risk for the Taliban is to remain unrecognized by the international community, just like the last time they were in power, from 1996 to 2001,” Torek Farhadi, who was an adviser to Afghanistan’s former president, Hamid Karzai, told Arab News. “This would not be good for the Taliban and it would not be good for the millions of Afghans.”
Indeed, without international recognition and access to capital, the Taliban cannot fulfill its promises of development.
“It would put a stop to the region’s hopes for economic collaboration,” Farhadi said. “Both Central Asia and Pakistan’s plans for economic integration will remain in jeopardy, as the necessary financing from international institutions to upgrade and invest in Afghan infrastructure will remain on hold.”
Muslim nations pledged on Sunday to set up a fund to help Afghanistan avert an imminent economic collapse they say would have a “horrendous” global impact.
At a special meeting in Pakistan of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), delegates also resolved to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets.
The promised fund will provide humanitarian aid through the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), which would provide a cover for countries to donate without dealing directly with the country’s Taliban rulers.
For ordinary Afghans, the return of the Taliban has been a double-edged sword. On one hand it eliminated the corrupt warlords who had long treated whole tracts of the country as their own private fiefdoms. It has also made the country more secure overall.
On the other hand it has turned back the clock 20 years on personal freedoms and civil liberties.
As a result, tens of thousands of Afghans are now trying to leave the country, following in the footsteps of more than 123,000 civilians who were evacuated from Kabul airport by US forces and their coalition partners in August.
In mid-November, the Norwegian Refugee Council reported that about 300,000 Afghans have fled to neighboring Iran since August and up to 5,000 continue to illegally cross the border every day.
One of the primary reasons for this mass exodus, and the Taliban’s ongoing isolation, is the group’s ultraconservative views on women, ethnic minorities and freedom of expression.
“The Taliban have defeated their rivals militarily, but on the political, social, economic and academic fronts, they have failed Afghanistan tremendously,” Ahmad Samin, a former World Bank adviser based in the US, told Arab News.
“They have not earned the support of Afghans and the international community. They have established the government of the Taliban, by the Taliban, for the Taliban. They want recognition with minimum commitments but I do not think the international community will compromise in this regard.”
As a result of its isolation, Afghanistan finds itself on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe. With foreign exchange reserves depleted, granaries empty, hospitals running out of drugs, and international aid reduced to barely a trickle, ordinary Afghans face a winter of hunger and misery.
What is more, without foreign capital to pay for electricity from neighboring countries, Kabul and other major cities are likely to face rolling blackouts.
INNUMBERS
* 3,750 civlians casualties since May 2021.
* 9.5 million people with food insecurity.
In a report from the city of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan this month, headlined Afghans facing “hell on earth” as winter looms, John Simpson of BBC News wrote: “Before the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August, there was confidence that the government of President Ashraf Ghani would be able to cope with the threat of a bad winter, given the help of the international community. That help evaporated when Mr. Ghani’s government collapsed.
“Western countries have cut off their aid to the country, since they don’t want to be seen to help a regime which bars girls from education and is in favor of reintroducing the full range of Sharia punishments.”
Speaking to Arab News, Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq conceded that Afghanistan faces dire economic and health challenges, but blamed the crisis on the loss of aid and the freezing of the country’s assets.
On Nov. 17, the Taliban’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, wrote an open letter to the US Congress warning that there would be a mass exodus of refugees from Afghanistan unless Washington releases the country’s assets and lifts sanctions.
“Currently the fundamental challenge of our people is financial security and the roots of this concern lead back to the freezing of assets of our people by the American government,” he wrote.
But with no sign that the Taliban is ready to change its ideological course, UN officials said Afghanistan is hurtling toward disaster.
“The Afghan people now feel abandoned, forgotten and, indeed, punished by circumstances that are not their fault,” Deborah Lyons, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan, told delegates in New York last month.
“To abandon the Afghan people now would be a historic mistake — a mistake that has been made before, with tragic consequences.”
David Beasly, executive director of the World Food Program, said about 23 million Afghans are on the brink of starvation, a challenge the aid community is ill-equipped to address.
“WFP does not have the money we need to feed them. We have to choose who eats and who doesn’t,” he said in a video message posted on Twitter last month. “How many children must starve until the world wakes up? None of these children should die.”
Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said the situation in Afghanistan is becoming critical and warned that the country could slide back into civil war unless the Taliban and the international community reach an agreement.
“The situation unfolding today in Afghanistan is unprecedented both in military-political and socioeconomic terms,” Patrushev said last month.
“If the new authorities in Kabul fail to normalize the situation, and the international community fails to provide effective support to the Afghan people, the scenario could become catastrophic, involving a new civil war, the general impoverishment of the population, and famine.”
Kamran Bokhari, the director of the US think tank Analytical Development, agrees that the Taliban faces a serious dilemma which, in the absence of a compromise, could plunge the country into a new conflict.
“The Taliban need the world to provide financial assistance, hence the feverish effort to convince the world that the Taliban are pragmatic, despite being a radical Islamist entity,” Bokhari told Arab News. “But the Taliban cannot be both at the same time. The Taliban have to change but can’t without causing internal ruptures. Therefore, we are looking at more conflict.”
Farhadi agrees that the Taliban faces the prospect of internal strife and challenges to its power unless it can urgently resolve this dilemma and remove the barriers to its economic salvation.
“These are the risks for Afghanistan; they are real,” he said. “The Taliban refuses to recognize the link between extreme poverty and political instability in Afghanistan. The risks caused by extreme poverty are real. The Taliban risks new violence in the face of instability and risks losing control.”