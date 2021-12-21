You are here

Death toll from suspected arson at Japanese clinic rises to 25 — media

Death toll from suspected arson at Japanese clinic rises to 25 — media
Security camera footage from the clinic showed the fire broke out when the suspect carried two bags of liquid in and set it on fire. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

Death toll from suspected arson at Japanese clinic rises to 25 — media

Death toll from suspected arson at Japanese clinic rises to 25 — media
  • A 61-year-old man suspected of starting the fire on Friday in the western city of Osaka and a woman who appeared to be in her 30s were in critical condition.
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: The death toll from a suspected arson attack at a psychiatry clinic in Japan has risen to 25 with the death of a woman believed to be in her 20s, media reported on Tuesday.
A 61-year-old man suspected of starting the fire on Friday in the western city of Osaka and a woman who appeared to be in her 30s were in critical condition, Kyodo news agency said.
Police in Osaka were not immediately available for comment.
Security camera footage from the clinic showed the fire broke out when the suspect carried two bags of liquid in and set it on fire, an Osaka police official said on Monday.
A day before the fire, the door of the clinic’s emergency exit was found sealed with adhesive tape from the outside and it was removed, Kyodo said, citing unidentified police sources.
Police suspect the 61-year-old man tried to seal the door with the tape to stop people in the clinic from getting out, Kyodo said.

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread
Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread

Thailand reimposes quarantine for travelers to halt omicron spread
  • In early November Thailand reopened to fully vaccinated travelers — who had to isolate for a night until they received a negative PCR test — from more than 60 countries
Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand reimposed mandatory coronavirus quarantine measures for foreign tourists on Tuesday, nixing a quarantine-free travel scheme as the kingdom seeks to stifle the spread of the omicron variant.
The pandemic has clobbered the country’s tourism-dominated economy, which last year experienced its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
In early November Thailand reopened to fully vaccinated travelers — who had to isolate for a night until they received a negative PCR test — from more than 60 countries.
But the government announced Tuesday the so-called “Test and Go” scheme will be suspended for at least two weeks.
Visitors will have to undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days, or 14 days if they are unvaccinated.
But 200,000 travelers who already submitted applications to enter the country will be allowed to visit quarantine-free, said government spokesman Tanakorn Wangboonkongchana, adding that a second PCR test would now be required.
He said the “Phuket sandbox” — a work-around scheme that allows visitors to move around on the island while undergoing PCR tests — will remain operational.
Thailand has detected omicron cases in 63 inbound travelers this week, and confirmed one community case.
It has recorded more than 2.1 million Covid cases in total.

US police accused of mishandling Islamophobic attack on Muslim student

US police accused of mishandling Islamophobic attack on Muslim student
Updated 21 December 2021
ALI YOUNES

US police accused of mishandling Islamophobic attack on Muslim student

US police accused of mishandling Islamophobic attack on Muslim student
  • 16-year-old reportedly assaulted, had her hijab pulled off at Fairfax High School
Updated 21 December 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Members of the Muslim-American community in the US state of Virginia criticized the Fairfax City Police Department for mishandling an attack on a 16-year-old female Muslim high school student and refusing to characterize the case as a hate crime.

The student was reportedly subjected to Islamophobic and racist slurs before she was physically assaulted and had her hijab pulled off by a fellow student at Fairfax High School in Fairfax City, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

According to local news reports, the police said their investigation has determined that there were no racist or Islamophobic slurs made against the victim and that her hijab was not forcibly removed by the male student during the attack.

But according to numerous witnesses and the victim’s legal representative, she was subjected to Islamophobic slurs and was attacked by another student.

Several members of the Muslim-American community in the area who were familiar with the case told Arab News that they fear the police were engaged in a cover up because they mischaracterized the victim’s words in a way to make it appear as a fight between two students. They also said the police did not interview any witnesses before making their determination.

The largest Arab-American civil rights organization, the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee, which has taken on the case to represent the victim, has rejected the police findings and insisted that the incident constitutes a “hate crime” against the Muslim student.

The legal and policy director of ADC Abed Ayoub told Arab News that he strongly disagrees with the police department’s decision on the incident.

He said he had several phone calls with police officials and met with the family of the victim as part of legal assistance that the ADC is providing for her and her family. 

Ayoub said from a legal perspective, the targeting of the victim because of her hijab is enough to be considered a hate crime, and comments are not needed to elevate this incident to the level of a hate crime.

The victim told local news outlets that she was physically assaulted, pushed to the ground, and had her hijab forcibly pulled off of her by a male student at the school.

She said two of her classmates were making Islamophobic and racist comments against her when one of them grabbed her hijab and continued to beat her up despite her efforts to defend herself.

She added that one of the students pushed and shoved her on desks and chairs, causing injuries to her chest and shoulder and trouble breathing. She was later taken to a hospital for examination.

The student said the school was trying to cover up the incident by characterizing it as a fight and by describing her chest pain as “a panic attack.”

She added that the school even punished her by forcing her to stay in the same room as her attacker.

Abrar Omeish, a Muslim-American member of the Fairfax County School Board, told Arab News that the incident is “unfortunately far too common and widespread in our schools.”

She said: “I’m eager to see how this painful moment turns into system-wide action that moves forward.”

Ayoub said: “Many witnesses have attested that the victim’s hijab was forcibly removed during the altercation. Witnesses also corroborated the victim’s statement that students in the classroom engaged in racist and Islamophobic drawings, and that the perpetrator made racist comments prior to the attack. This was shared multiple times with the law enforcement agencies.”

Arab News called the school, and the person who answered the phone confirmed that the incident took place but declined to comment further.

The Muslim Student Association issued a statement denouncing the attack on the Muslim student, saying the police have “mischaracterized” the victim’s statement by spreading a “false narrative.”

The MSA has demanded that mandatory training be provided to teachers and administrators on supporting Muslim students, “dispelling underlying Islamophobic tropes.”

The incident prompted hundreds of students from the school to walk out in protest in support of the Muslim student, chanting “justice now” and “end the hate.”

The next day, hundreds of students from five other high schools in the area also walked out of their schools in solidarity with the victim.

A Change.org petition in support of the victim and to make the school accountable has gathered over 28,000 signatures so far.

Calls and messages were left to the city’s police department seeking comment on the incident, but were not returned by the time of publication of this article.

French army says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid workers in Niger

French army says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid workers in Niger
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

French army says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid workers in Niger

French army says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid workers in Niger
  • The army identified the killed extremist as Soumana Boura, one of the bosses of Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS)
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: French soldiers have killed one of the suspects in last year’s murder of six young French aid workers in Niger, the general staff said on Tuesday.
Daesh had claimed the killings last August of the six aid workers aged between 25 and 31 and their two local guides while they were visiting a nature reserve in the West African country.
The army identified the killed extremist as Soumana Boura, one of the bosses of Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).
General staff spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni told AFP that Boura had filmed the execution of the eight victims in August and overseen the publication of the footage.
Boura, who headed a group of dozens of fighters in western Niger, was killed by a French drone strike as he was riding his motorcycle, he said.
A French unit was on its way to secure the area and formally identify him, the army said.

New Zealand delays border re-opening over omicron concerns

New Zealand delays border re-opening over omicron concerns
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

New Zealand delays border re-opening over omicron concerns

New Zealand delays border re-opening over omicron concerns
  • New Zealand also said the length of stay in state quarantine facilities would be increased from a week to 10 days
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February over concerns of the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures and its international border restrictions were to progressively loosen from January, with all foreign tourists allowed into the country from April.
Non-quarantine travel, which was to have opened for New Zealanders in Australia from Jan. 16, would be pushed back until the end of February, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference in Wellington.
“All of the evidence so far points to omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet.
“There’s no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it’s important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans.”
The measures were a precaution as it was still unclear how sick omicron makes people and the impact it had on health systems was not yet fully understood, he said.
New Zealand also said the length of stay in state quarantine facilities would be increased from a week to 10 days. The pre-departure test requirement to enter New Zealand was reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours before travel.
National airline Air New Zealand said it would cancel around 120 services through to the end of February due to the re-opening plans being pushed back, affecting about 27,000 customers.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decisions were taken to give the government more time to prepare for omicron.
“It’s unfortunately not a case of if (it spreads in New Zealand) but when ... it’s so easily spread. So we are doing everything we can to maker sure we are prepared,” Ardern said on Facebook Live.
The omicron variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and has spread with lightening speed to at least 89 countries so far.
New Zealand has reported 22 cases with the omicron variant but all at the border quarantine facilities and there’s been no commuinity cases yet.

Japan executes three on death row, first since 2019: media

Japan executes three on death row, first since 2019: media
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

Japan executes three on death row, first since 2019: media

Japan executes three on death row, first since 2019: media
  • Japan is one of the few developed nations that still have the death penalty
  • More than 100 inmates await execution
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday executed three prisoners on death row, the first since December 2019, local media reported citing unnamed sources including from the justice ministry.
The executions were the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October and won a general election the same month.
Japan, where more than 100 inmates await execution, is one of the few developed nations that still have the death penalty.
Public support for capital punishment remains high despite international criticism, including from rights groups.
The country executed three inmates in 2019 and 15 in 2018 — including 13 from the Aum Shinrikyo cult that carried out a fatal 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway.
Executions are usually implemented long after sentencing, always by hanging.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara declined to comment on the reported executions at a regular briefing on Tuesday.
“Whether to keep the death sentence system or not is an important issue that concerns the foundation of Japan’s criminal justice system,” he said.
For decades, authorities have told death row inmates just hours before an execution is carried out — a process that two inmates argue is illegal and causes psychological distress.
The pair are suing the government over the system, and are also seeking compensation of 22 million yen ($194,000) for the distress caused by living with uncertainty about their execution date.
Documents and news archives show that Japan used to give death row inmates more notice, but stopped around 1975.
In December 2020, Japan’s top court overturned a ruling blocking the retrial of a man described as the world’s longest-serving death row inmate, raising new hope for the now 85-year-old.
Iwao Hakamada has lived under a death sentence for more than half a century after being convicted of robbing and murdering his boss, the man’s wife, and their two teenaged children.
But he and his supporters say he confessed to the crime only after an allegedly brutal police interrogation that included beatings, and that evidence in the case was planted.
Also last December, a man dubbed the “Twitter killer” was sentenced to death for murdering and dismembering nine people he met on the social media platform.

