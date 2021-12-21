You are here

Lebanon needs $12-15bn to kickstart recovery: central bank
Reuters

Crisis-hit Lebanon needs 12-15 billion dollars in loans from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday.


"Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is $4 billion," he said in an interview with AFP.

"If countries add to it, we could reach $12 to $15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence."

Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi’s main stock index TASI started the trading session at 11,200 points, up 0.3 percent from the prior session.

The parallel market Nomu was up by 0.13 percent to 27,412 points.

The biggest movers were AlRajhi Bank and Almunajem Foods. With SR20 million ($5.33 million) and SR17.36 million worth of shares traded in the early morning, the stocks rose to SR140.8 and SR64.3, respectively.

Arabian Centres Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications Co. witnessed the highest gains, both up around 4 percent to SR22.9 and SR31.4, respectively.

Shares of Petro Rabigh gained 2.7 percent, up to SR21.32, with nearly 0.5 million shares traded during the morning.

The stock was the second biggest traded in terms of volume after Dar Alarkan Real Estate Co., which had 0.69 million shares changing hands.

The bourse saw minor losses, with the biggest faller – Sahara International Petrochemical Co. or Sipchem – declining 2.06 percent to SR42.75.

The United States is set to become the world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporter in 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, and may hold that title for years to come.

In a year when China and other large economies in Europe and Asia scrambled to source enough supply for heating and power generation, the United States was sitting on a bevy of supply — one that will grow in coming years.

Global LNG demand has hit record highs each year since 2015, due mostly to surging demand in China and the rest of Asia.

Much of that global appetite has been met by steadily rising US LNG exports, which have reached new records every year since 2016 and is poised to continue in 2022.

The US Energy Information Administration projects US LNG exports will reach 11.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2022.

That would account for roughly 22 percent of expected world LNG demand of 53.3 bcfd next year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs and would outpace both Australia and Qatar, the two largest exporters at present.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas for about 5 million US homes for a day.

The United States should remain the biggest LNG exporter by capacity until around 2025, when Qatar could regain the lead as its North Field expansion starts to enter service.

But if some U.S. developers start building new LNG export plants, the United States may not give up the crown.

Major U.S. developers like Cheniere Energy, the largest US exporter, have signed numerous long-term deals to sell LNG in recent months that should enable them to secure the financing needed to go forward with additional multibillion-dollar projects.

Many of those long-term contracts came from Chinese buyers.

“After years of avoiding a commitment to buy U.S. LNG, Chinese companies have finally made their move,” said Nikos Tsafos at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

So far in 2021, most US LNG exports went to Asia with about 13 pervemt going to South Korea, 13 percent to China and 10 percent to Japan, according to US energy data.

Those were the same top three destinations in 2020 when 13 percent of US LNG went to South Korea, 12 percent to Japan and 9 percent to China.

The growth of US LNG exports helps people worldwide “get greater access to an abundant and reasonably-priced product that helps ease the world’s current supply crunch,” said Charlie Riedl, executive director for the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas.

Gas prices around the world repeatedly reached record highs in 2021 as utilities tried to lock in LNG cargoes to rebuild low stockpiles in Europe and meet heavy demand in Asia.

US gas futures also rose, hitting a 12-year closing high in October.

But after mild weather in early December, US natgas stocks were replenished, and prices overseas are now 11 times higher. 

The oil and gas industry touts natural gas as a less polluting fossil fuel than coal or oil.

Gas burns more cleanly, so switching from coal lowers emissions, although unburned gas or methane released to the atmosphere contributes heavily to global warming.

Utilities around the world have been using gas to keep power prices relatively low and maintain reliable electric grids as they meet rising energy demand while transitioning from coal to cleaner renewables. However, some countries, including China, have boosted coal production due to the lack of available LNG.

Analysts at RBN Energy said three developers will probably go forward with new projects over the next year: Cheniere's Stage 3 expansion at Corpus Christi in Texas, Venture Global's Plaquemines in Louisiana and Tellurian Inc's Driftwood in Louisiana.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday that its board has approved new strategy through to 2030 with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, earlier than President Vladimir Putin’s deadline.


Climate scientists have said the balance between the greenhouse gases we emit and those removed from the atmosphere must be zero by 2050 to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming.


Russia, the world’s no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, however, has said it targets carbon neutrality by no earlier than 2060.


Rosneft, in which BP holds an almost 20 percent stake, said the company will reach its emission targets “through a number of actions,” including low-carbon power generation, eliminating routine flaring of gas and energy-saving and carbon capture and storage technologies.


As part of efforts to reach that goal, the share of natural gas in total hydrocarbon production will grow to 25 percent by 2025.


Achieving a set of strategic targets is expected to contribute to a more than doubling of the company’s free cash flow by 2030, said Rosneft, which is managed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
The “Rosneft-2030” strategy also targets hydrocarbon production of 330 million tons of oil equivalent per year, it said.


Output growth will be driven mainly by the flagship Vostok Oil project, large new projects (including Russkoye, Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, Severo-Danilovskoye and Severo-Komsomolskoye fields), and gas projects 

RIYADH: Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company has completed the full payment of commercial loans related to Phase I of the Industrial Complex, amounting to SR21.9 billion ($5.8 billion), on Dec. 20, according to a bourse filing.

Phase I of the project was launched back in 2009, to expand Saudi Arabia’s annual production capacity of petrochemical and refined products, the firm said in a statement to Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board approved a $335.2 million disbursement to Jordan with the completion of a third review of the country's four-year, $1.5 billion loan program.


The IMF said the program remains on track, with continued progress on economic reforms, but fiscal targets have been amended to ensure adequate space for the extension of social protection and job retention programs and priority public investments.


“The gradual reopening of the economy in 2021, underpinned by a robust vaccination campaign and supportive policies, has helped spur a nascent recovery,” the IMF board said in a statement.

“However, unemployment has remained at high levels, particularly for youth and women.”


Higher fuel prices have widened the current account deficit, increasing gross financing requirements for 2021-22, the Fund said.


The IMF said total disbursements to Jordan since the start of 2020 have reached about $1.23 billion, including about $407 million in emergency financing to aid the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, and disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility first approved in March 2020.

