Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal

Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal

Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, or DWTCA, which is working to establish an international virtual asset ecosystem.

The Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday said it will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, part of efforts by the United Arab Emirates to attract new business as regional economic

 

Topics: crypto currencies

Saudi state-owned KFSHRC turned into independent healthcare provider

Saudi state-owned KFSHRC turned into independent healthcare provider
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi state-owned KFSHRC turned into independent healthcare provider

Saudi state-owned KFSHRC turned into independent healthcare provider
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center is turned into an independent, non-profit institution, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a Royal Decree.

The decision aims at making it one of the best health centers worldwide, SPA added.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Lebanon needs $12-15bn to kickstart recovery: central bank

Lebanon needs $12-15bn to kickstart recovery: central bank
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon needs $12-15bn to kickstart recovery: central bank

Lebanon needs $12-15bn to kickstart recovery: central bank
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Crisis-hit Lebanon needs 12-15 billion dollars in loans from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday.


"Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is $4 billion," he said in an interview with AFP.

"If countries add to it, we could reach $12 to $15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence."

Topics: economy Lebanon IMF

Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update

Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update

Saudi bourse trades marginally higher, TASI up 0.26%: Midday update
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi’s main stock index TASI rose to 11,199 points as of midday trading, up 0.26 percent from the prior session.

The parallel market Nomu was down 1.2 percent to 27,047 points.

The biggest moving stocks were Almunajem Foods and AlRajhi Bank. With SR218.54 million ($58.21 million) and SR188.25 million worth of shares traded intraday, the stocks rose to SR62.8 and SR140.2, respectively.

Arabian Centres Co., also known as Almrakez, witnessed the highest gains, up around 8 percent to SR23.8.

Shares of Petro Rabigh gained 1.83 percent, up to SR21.1, with nearly 2.44 million shares traded so far.

The biggest traded stock in terms of volume was Dar Alarkan Real Estate Co., which had 6.23 million shares changing hands.

The bourse saw trivial losses, with the biggest faller – Sahara International Petrochemical Co. or Sipchem – declining 2.06 percent to SR42.75.

Topics: economy Tadawul nomu-parallel NOMU

US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022

US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022

US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

The United States is set to become the world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporter in 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, and may hold that title for years to come.

In a year when China and other large economies in Europe and Asia scrambled to source enough supply for heating and power generation, the United States was sitting on a bevy of supply — one that will grow in coming years.

Global LNG demand has hit record highs each year since 2015, due mostly to surging demand in China and the rest of Asia.

Much of that global appetite has been met by steadily rising US LNG exports, which have reached new records every year since 2016 and is poised to continue in 2022.

The US Energy Information Administration projects US LNG exports will reach 11.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2022.

That would account for roughly 22 percent of expected world LNG demand of 53.3 bcfd next year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs and would outpace both Australia and Qatar, the two largest exporters at present.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas for about 5 million US homes for a day.

The United States should remain the biggest LNG exporter by capacity until around 2025, when Qatar could regain the lead as its North Field expansion starts to enter service.

But if some U.S. developers start building new LNG export plants, the United States may not give up the crown.

Major U.S. developers like Cheniere Energy, the largest US exporter, have signed numerous long-term deals to sell LNG in recent months that should enable them to secure the financing needed to go forward with additional multibillion-dollar projects.

Many of those long-term contracts came from Chinese buyers.

“After years of avoiding a commitment to buy U.S. LNG, Chinese companies have finally made their move,” said Nikos Tsafos at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

So far in 2021, most US LNG exports went to Asia with about 13 pervemt going to South Korea, 13 percent to China and 10 percent to Japan, according to US energy data.

Those were the same top three destinations in 2020 when 13 percent of US LNG went to South Korea, 12 percent to Japan and 9 percent to China.

The growth of US LNG exports helps people worldwide “get greater access to an abundant and reasonably-priced product that helps ease the world’s current supply crunch,” said Charlie Riedl, executive director for the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas.

Gas prices around the world repeatedly reached record highs in 2021 as utilities tried to lock in LNG cargoes to rebuild low stockpiles in Europe and meet heavy demand in Asia.

US gas futures also rose, hitting a 12-year closing high in October.

But after mild weather in early December, US natgas stocks were replenished, and prices overseas are now 11 times higher. 

The oil and gas industry touts natural gas as a less polluting fossil fuel than coal or oil.

Gas burns more cleanly, so switching from coal lowers emissions, although unburned gas or methane released to the atmosphere contributes heavily to global warming.

Utilities around the world have been using gas to keep power prices relatively low and maintain reliable electric grids as they meet rising energy demand while transitioning from coal to cleaner renewables. However, some countries, including China, have boosted coal production due to the lack of available LNG.

Analysts at RBN Energy said three developers will probably go forward with new projects over the next year: Cheniere's Stage 3 expansion at Corpus Christi in Texas, Venture Global's Plaquemines in Louisiana and Tellurian Inc's Driftwood in Louisiana.

Topics: economy gas United States net zero emissions Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Rosneft approves new strategy as step toward 2050 net zero emissions

Rosneft approves new strategy as step toward 2050 net zero emissions
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

Rosneft approves new strategy as step toward 2050 net zero emissions

Rosneft approves new strategy as step toward 2050 net zero emissions
  • Russia, the world’s no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, however, has said it targets carbon neutrality by no earlier than 2060
Updated 21 December 2021
Reuters

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday that its board has approved new strategy through to 2030 with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, earlier than President Vladimir Putin’s deadline.


Climate scientists have said the balance between the greenhouse gases we emit and those removed from the atmosphere must be zero by 2050 to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming.


Russia, the world’s no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, however, has said it targets carbon neutrality by no earlier than 2060.


Rosneft, in which BP holds an almost 20 percent stake, said the company will reach its emission targets “through a number of actions,” including low-carbon power generation, eliminating routine flaring of gas and energy-saving and carbon capture and storage technologies.


As part of efforts to reach that goal, the share of natural gas in total hydrocarbon production will grow to 25 percent by 2025.


Achieving a set of strategic targets is expected to contribute to a more than doubling of the company’s free cash flow by 2030, said Rosneft, which is managed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
The “Rosneft-2030” strategy also targets hydrocarbon production of 330 million tons of oil equivalent per year, it said.


Output growth will be driven mainly by the flagship Vostok Oil project, large new projects (including Russkoye, Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, Severo-Danilovskoye and Severo-Komsomolskoye fields), and gas projects 

Topics: economy Oil Rosneft Russia Net Zero Putin

