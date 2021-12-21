RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday announced the establishment of an independent specialized unit to investigate financial frauds, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Arabia is taking several measures to ensure the protection of consumers and businesses within the Kingdom and from criminals operating outside.
Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes
https://arab.news/p8d5x
Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday announced the establishment of an independent specialized unit to investigate financial frauds, the Saudi Press Agency reported.