Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes

Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday announced the establishment of an independent specialized unit to investigate financial frauds, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Arabia is taking several measures to ensure the protection of consumers and businesses within the Kingdom and from criminals operating outside.

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 6.62 percent to $48,886 at 5:16 p.m. Riyadh time, after recording a decline over the past few weeks.

The price is down more than 33 percent from an all-time high on Nov. 10.

Many analysts expected the price of Bitcoin to be very bullish during November and December, and to reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

However, over the past 13 years or more, Bitcoin prices have been bearish in the last two months of the year.

Bitcoin is the electronic alternative to gold, regardless of the short volatility of the cryptocurrency, CoinMENA co-founder Talal Al-Tabbaa said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

With the drop in oil prices and the start of a shutdown due to omicron, the cryptocurrency may emerge as a safe haven for some investors who agree with Al-Tabbaas’ view.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,006, up 5.72 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The cryptocurrency market has seen sharp fluctuations this year. Some of them have managed to steal the spotlight with record gains.

Meanwhile, the digital asset XRP has gained more than 10 percent in value over the past week.

This contrasted with the losses by the majority of cryptocurrencies over the same period, according to Bitcoin.com.

XRP represents 1.76 percent of the $2.3 trillion crypto economy, and is up 54 percent since the beginning of the year.

However, its 12-month gain was significantly lower than most of the leading 10 crypto assets.

 

RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $2.6 billion contract to build an international methanol and ammonia production complex in Ain Sukhna in Egypt, on the western shore of the Red Sea.

The project will be implemented in two phases, with the first ending in 2025 at a cost of about $1.6 billion. 

The second, at an estimated cost of $1 billion, will do so over three years. 

The production capacity of the first phase is estimated at 1 million tons of methanol and 400,000 tons of ammonia annually, according to a statement.

The complex aims to export all of this, in line with Egypt's plan to increase exports of petrochemical products, the head of the economic zone, Yahya Zaki, said.

The complex will provide about 1,200 direct and indirect job opportunities, Zaki added.

 

RIYADH: Saudi-listed ACWA Power closed $1.33 billion financing for its renewable project with The Red Sea Development Company, known as TRSDC, it said in a statement.

RIYADH: Saudi travel tourism agency Seera Group has moved its range of travel services to sit under the umbrella Almosafer brand making it the Middle East’s largest travel business. 

The step will enable Almosafer, within the Seera group, to provide a comprehensive range of travel services to include individuals, companies and the government sector, according to a statement.

It will also allow Seera to enhance its business footprint, operational efficiency and financial performance through the integration of the various different business units.

“This will further enable us to unlock exceptional value for our stakeholders by enhancing our operational efficiencies and offering our digital know-how to all,” Seera CEO Majed Alnefaie said. 

The single cohesive brand is also part of the group's broader strategy to address market fragmentation across the region and the company's growth plans, the statement said.

RIYADH: Indian e-commerce platform for pre-owned automobiles, CARS24 has raised $300 million in a Series G funding round.

The round was led by Alpha Wave.

In addition to the Series G equity round, the Indian firm also raised $100 million of debt, bringing its valuation to $3.3 billion.

The funds will be used to further strengthen the platform’s position in the Indian market.

It also plans to expand in Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, Wamda reported.

 

