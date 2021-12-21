You are here

  • Home
  • Rights group condemns attack on Afghan journalist

Rights group condemns attack on Afghan journalist

Afghan journalist Jawed Yusufi was recently stabbed and beaten in Kabul. (CPJ via Jawed Yusufi)
Afghan journalist Jawed Yusufi was recently stabbed and beaten in Kabul. (CPJ via Jawed Yusufi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/27xna

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Rights group condemns attack on Afghan journalist

Afghan journalist Jawed Yusufi was recently stabbed and beaten in Kabul. (CPJ via Jawed Yusufi)
  • Yusufi told the rights group that, while the men did not take anything from him, one of them called him “the foolish journalist” during the attack
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the violent attack on an Afghan reporter who was beaten and stabbed in Kabul while on his way home.

Jawed Yusufi, who works for the independent online Ufuq News Agency, was followed by a group of four unidentified men. 

They punched him, kicked him repeatedly, and stabbed him in the back several times while he was trying to escape. They then fled the scene.

“The Taliban must take swift action to apprehend the men behind the brutal attack on journalist Jawed Yusufi and bring them to justice,” said CPJ’s Asia coordinator, Steven Butler. “Prosecuting those who attack journalists is an essential measure to assure any semblance of press freedom in Afghanistan.”

Yusufi told the rights group that, while the men did not take anything from him, one of them called him “the foolish journalist” during the attack.

Following the assault, Yusufi reportedly called a Taliban spokesperson and reported the attack.

A Taliban agent met the journalist at the hospital he had been taken to and asked if he was okay.

On Monday, Taliban authorities blamed “armed thieves” for the attack.

Assaults against Afghan journalists are not infrequent.

Last month, a similar attack took place on Ahmad Baseer Ahmadi. He, too, was beaten by a group of unidentified men while on his way home.

In October, unidentified gunmen injured journalists Abdul Khaliq Hussaini and Alireza Sharifi in separate attacks in Kabul, while Taliban members beat and detained Zahidullah Husainkhil.

Topics: media Afghanistan journalism Afghan journalists Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

Related

Afghan journalist Ahmad Baseer Ahmadi was recently attacked while walking to his home in Kabul. (CPJ/Social Media)
Media
Rights watchdog condemns assault of Afghan journalist
China remains the world’s worst jailer of journalists for the third year in a row, with 50 behind bars. (File/AFP)
Media
Record number of journalists jailed in 2021: CPJ

Kingdom launches new system for collecting TV, video audience data

Kingdom launches new system for collecting TV, video audience data
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

Kingdom launches new system for collecting TV, video audience data

Kingdom launches new system for collecting TV, video audience data
  • Service developed by MRC, Nielsen will monitor 2,000 households across KSA
  • MRC CEO: ‘Audience behaviors are evolving rapidly as Kingdom continues its remarkable transformation’
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has begun preparations for the launch of a new system for collecting TV and video audience data for use by broadcasters, digital publishers, agencies and advertisers.

The TV and Video Audience Measurement service is being rolled out by the Media Rating Co. in partnership with data and analytics consultancy Nielsen. It has been licensed by the General Commission for Audio Visual and Advertising Industry Board.

The TAM system will employ cutting-edge technology to deliver a precise picture of the size and demographics of TV audiences and reveal how people engage with content.

The data will be collected from an audience of 2,000 households, carefully selected to accurately represent the population.

At an event in Dubai earlier this month, MRC CEO Bandar Al-Mashhadi said: “Audience behaviors are evolving rapidly as the Kingdom continues its remarkable transformation, making it more important than ever to introduce robust TV measurement technology.

“We are proud to partner with Nielsen to gain a deeper understanding of Saudi viewers’ preferences and deliver accurate data that will help to drive effective, highly targeted campaigns.”

Nielsen measures TV audiences in more than 40 markets around the world, more than any other TAM provider.

It has set up a project office in Saudi Arabia and is working closely with the General Authority for Statistics in the Kingdom.

The service will be audited by 3M3A, which handles similar projects in more than 10 countries and is supervised by a technical committee representing key industry stakeholders.

For the first time in the Kingdom, the TAM will include a digital measurement component that captures data from so-called over-the-top streaming services that deliver content via home Wi-Fi networks. This will provide an insight into viewing habits across both linear and digital services.

The operational set-up for the service is underway, with meter installations taking place in households across the Kingdom.

As part of the MRC’s five-year plan, the first set of data — from an initial batch of 1,000 households — will be available by April.

The project is expected to be fully operational by July, with an initial focus on data for streaming services and other digital devices.

Gaming measurement is set to be ready by November, with media data for consumption on various devices by July 2023, radio measurement by January 2024 and print measurement by January 2025.

Topics: Saudi Arabia TV Media Rating Co

Related

Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails
Around 98 percent of parents discussed the rules of online behavior and digital etiquette with their kids. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
49% Saudi parents use apps to monitor kids’ online activity: Study

Facebook failed to thwart extremist content: Investigation

Facebook failed to thwart extremist content: Investigation
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Facebook failed to thwart extremist content: Investigation

Facebook failed to thwart extremist content: Investigation
  • Some of the posts were tagged as “insightful” and “engaging” by a new Facebook tool released in November
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A new investigative report on Monday revealed that Facebook failed to thwart extremist content on the platform, instead tagging photos of beheadings and violent hate speech from Daesh and the Taliban as “insightful” and “engaging.”

According to the report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that tracks online extremism, extremists have turned to the social media platform as a weapon “to promote their hate-filled agenda and rally supporters” on hundreds of groups, varying in size.

These groups were discovered by Moustafa Ayad, an executive director in the institute.

“It’s just too easy for me to find this stuff online,” he said. “What happens in real life happens in the Facebook world.

“It’s essentially trolling — it annoys the group members and similarly gets someone in moderation to take note, but the groups often don’t get taken down. That's what happens when there’s a lack of content moderation,” Ayad added.

These groups have popped up across Facebook over the past 18 months. Some of the posts were tagged as “insightful” and “engaging” by a new Facebook tool released in November.

The findings of the report were shared with Politico, who notified Meta about the presence of these groups. Meta subsequently removed Facebook groups promoting Islamic extremist content.

“We have removed the Groups brought to our attention,” a Meta spokesperson said. “We don’t allow terrorists on our platform and remove content that praises, represents or supports them whenever we find it.

“We know that our enforcement isn’t always perfect, which is why we are continuing to invest in people and technology to remove this type of activity faster, and to work with experts in terrorism, violent extremism and cyber intelligence to disrupt misuse of our platform,” the statement concluded.

In October, documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that Facebook’s automated systems, designed to identify hate speech and extremist content, struggles when it comes to non-English languages.

Arabic poses particular challenges to these automated systems and human moderators, both of which can struggle to understand spoken dialects.

The documents reveals that in some of the world’s most volatile regions, terrorist content and hate speech proliferate because the company remains short on moderators who speak local languages and understand cultural contexts.

Topics: Facebook extremist

Related

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
Media
Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
Haugen said the company should be required to disclose which languages are supported by its tech safety systems. (AFP)
Media
Facebook whistleblower says transparency needed to fix social media ills

Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails

Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Request to silence Lebanese alternative media fails

Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.” (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The Alternative Press Syndicate is a group of independent journalists unaffiliated with the official Lebanese press
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Lebanese judge rejected on Monday a request by the Order of Press Editors to ban all activities of the Lebanese Alternative Press Syndicate, citing an insufficient “sound legal basis.”

The Alternative Press Syndicate is a group of independent journalists unaffiliated with the official Lebanese press and its associated syndicates.

Last Friday, head of the Lebanese Order of Press Editors Joseph Al-Kassifi submitted an urgent legal request to ban the Alternative Press Syndicate from “practicing any activity through visual, audio and electronic media,” and to prevent the syndicate from “publishing any news, statements or articles of any kind.”

But the judge responsible for the decision, Elias Salah Mkhaiber, rejected the request.

Al-Kassifi, who was recently appointed, claimed that Alternative Press Syndicate practices violate Lebanese law. “They constitute a clear and direct violation of the rights, role and tasks of the Order of the Press Editors, and threaten the proper work of the union,” he said.

In response, the syndicate said that it would not back down from its fight for an independent media and will continue — through hundreds of journalists — to fight the destructive methods of the Order aimed at silencing independent journalism.

Al-Kassifi’s decision was also met with heavy criticism and backlash from the public, journalists and rights groups, who warned that it represented the continued repression of independent journalists and media in Lebanon.

Lebanese press freedom groups Samir Kassir Eyes and Journalists for Freedom, among others, condemned Al-Kassifi’s request, describing the move as “dangerous and strange.”

Topics: media Lebanon Censorship Media Censorship

Related

Lebanese information minister rebuffs ‘baseless accusations’ over press freedom
Media
Lebanese information minister rebuffs ‘baseless accusations’ over press freedom

UAE ends cinema content censorship

UAE ends cinema content censorship
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

UAE ends cinema content censorship

UAE ends cinema content censorship
  • New age rating launched for international films
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE Media Regulatory Office has announced that new movies will be released in cinemas without any censorship.

The decision means that adult and explicit content will not be cut from film content. It comes as part of the introduction of a new 21+ age rating on top of the previous 18+ category.

The Media Regulatory Office said on Twitter that according to the new classification, “the movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version, and the classification is given based on the standards of media content in the country.”

It stressed the importance of “age classification standards for audience entry.” Cinemas must strictly adhere to the new age rating, which will require inspecting customers’ proof of age and identification documents.

Topics: UAE cinema Censorship

Related

Egyptian film actress Youssra attends the Red Sea Film Festival. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah) photos
Lifestyle
Egyptian film icon Youssra hails RSIFF and Saudi cinema
Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films
Media
Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films

Grey Dubai appoints Pablo Maldonado as executive creative director

Grey Dubai appoints Pablo Maldonado as executive creative director
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Grey Dubai appoints Pablo Maldonado as executive creative director

Grey Dubai appoints Pablo Maldonado as executive creative director
  • Prior to joining Grey Dubai, Maldonado spent the last few years at Wunderman Thompson, most recently in the role of executive creative director
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

Dubai: Advertising and communications group Grey has appointed Pablo Maldonado as the new executive creative director of Grey Dubai.

Maldonado will work closely with Managing Director Philippe Berthelot, and will be responsible for defining and driving the creative vision and strategy across Grey’s offerings. He will lead the creative output for key client accounts and all creative projects for the agency.

“Pablo’s creative vision and expertise are much admired, and I know he will make a big impact in this part of the world just as he has been in other regions,” said Berthelot.

Prior to joining Grey Dubai, Maldonado spent the last few years at Wunderman Thompson, most recently in the role of executive creative director. He played a key part in scoring the first-ever Cannes Grand Prix in Innovation for Argentina with the Buenos Aires office. The winning campaign, “Degree Inclusive,” for Unilever featured the world’s first deodorant designed for people with upper limb and visual disabilities.

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Maldonado’s 16-year advertising journey has seen him work at different agencies such as Publicis, Y&R, DDB, Mullen Lowe, and indie shops across different markets including Argentina, Mexico, and the US.

He has created campaigns for brands such as Burger King, Bose, GSK, Philips, Renault, and Microsoft. He has won over 400 awards at creativity and effectiveness festivals around the world, and has also sat on juries for various awards. 

“This is an exceptional opportunity for me to leverage my experience and create innovative work for Grey in a region that is more eclectic than ever,” said Maldonado.

Topics: Dubai Communications Grey

Related

Advertising veteran Raja Trad to retire after 40 years
Media
Advertising veteran Raja Trad to retire after 40 years
Global advertising market grows 23.8% in 2021
Media
Global advertising market grows 23.8% in 2021

Latest updates

Rights group condemns attack on Afghan journalist
Afghan journalist Jawed Yusufi was recently stabbed and beaten in Kabul. (CPJ via Jawed Yusufi)
Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club
Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club
Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes
Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes
Houthi attacks against Saudi civilians doubled in 2021, report reveals
Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, was plunged into conflict in 2014 when the Houthis, ideologically aligned with Tehran, violently seized the country in a coup. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi fashion brand HINDAMME launches fifth season
(AN Photo/Abdullah Al-Jabr)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.