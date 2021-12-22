You are here

Libyan Elections Commission suggests postponing vote to Jan. 24

Libyan Elections Commission suggests postponing vote to Jan. 24
A Libyan man registers to vote inside a polling station in Tripoli, on November 8, 2021. (File/ADP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Libyan Elections Commission suggests postponing vote to Jan. 24

Libyan Elections Commission suggests postponing vote to Jan. 24
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters AFP

CAIRO: Libya’s High Elections Commission on Wednesday suggested postponing the first round of voting to Jan. 24, according to a statement on its Facebook page.
Libya’s parliamentary electoral committee earlier said it would be impossible to hold the presidential election on Friday, and that the speaker should start planning a new political roadmap.The vote was intended to mark a fresh start for war-torn Libya, a year after a landmark cease-fire and more than a decade after its 2011 revolt that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
But speculation of a delay had been mounting for weeks, amid bitter disputes over the vote’s legal basis, the powers of the winner and the candidacies of several deeply divisive figures.
On Wednesday, the chairman of the parliamentary committee wrote to the assembly’s speaker saying that “after consulting the technical, judicial and security reports, we inform you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021.”

The election, intended to go hand-in-hand with parliamentary polls, was part of a United Nations-led peace process overshadowed by corruption allegations and the resignation of special envoy Jan Kubis just weeks before the elections.
The process was also mired by rancorous divisions over whether controversial figures should be allowed to stand.
Seif Al-Islam Qaddafi, a son of Moamer, and eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar were both in the running despite accusations of war crimes.
Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s candidacy also sparked controversy as he had pledged not to run as part of his original leadership bid.
“Every single faction in Libya has an issue with one of these three candidates,” said Claudia Gazzini, a Libya expert at the International Crisis Group.
“So they tried to stop these candidates from running using legal means, but failing that there seems to have been an informal agreement between some factions not to let the elections go forward,” she said.

Topics: Libya elections Libyan Parliament

Life in Turkey takes toll on female Afghan MPs who fled Taliban rule

Life in Turkey takes toll on female Afghan MPs who fled Taliban rule
Updated 38 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Life in Turkey takes toll on female Afghan MPs who fled Taliban rule

Life in Turkey takes toll on female Afghan MPs who fled Taliban rule
  • They are struggling to access food, financial support, education for their children
  • ‘We don’t have any support from the Turkish government,’ says ex-minister
Updated 38 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dozens of female former Afghan government officials seeking refuge in Turkey have lamented their treatment at the hands of the Turkish government.

Cut off from their bank accounts, which have been frozen by the Taliban, dozens of women have said they are struggling to access nourishing food, medical support, and education for their children.

A former senior minister, who did not want to be named, told The Independent: “We don’t have any direction. We never thought the country would collapse in August suddenly. Right now we don’t have any opportunities.”

The politician, 56, has been in Turkey for four months, but has been unable to access financial support, leaving her family, which includes a severely disabled daughter, simply “sitting in the house.”

Speaking on behalf of 35 female Afghan politicians, including ministers and deputy ministers, she said: “We don’t have any support from the Turkish government. There is no welfare support for immigrants. No medical support, no education, no financial support. I have three daughters. They can’t go to school as the cost of education is too high.”

She added: “It is really, really challenging. I did not cry for three or four years, now I’m crying every day, as we don’t have any future.”

The former minister said the uncertainty of their situation is exacerbated by a lack of clarity over their right to remain in Turkey.

She added that she and her former colleagues had only been issued temporary six-month visas, and they are unsure if they will be able to renew them.

The anonymous politician said they feel abandoned by the West, having had multiple asylum applications ignored.

Despite visiting the UK twice during her tenure in the Afghan government, she said her asylum applications to Britain had gone unanswered three times.

The same had happened for citizenship applications to Germany, France, Italy, Canada and other countries.

“We are now eating cheap, basic food,” she said. “We had a big house in Afghanistan. All of the luxuries. We came to Turkey with nothing. The Taliban froze our bank accounts. We were on the frontline, standing up for human rights and women’s rights in Afghanistan, and now the international community ignores us.”

Heather Barr, associate director of the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, told The Independent that the hardship faced by female politicians and campaigners who have escaped Afghanistan is “sadly really familiar.”

She said: “The number of people who feel like they have no choice but to escape Afghanistan is so much larger than any country has been willing to resettle. 

“Their situation is incredibly precarious ... they have no ability to resettle (in Turkey) permanently. No ability to renew their visas. No ability to work and earn an income and send their children to school.” She added: “It feels like the door is slamming in Afghan refugees’ faces.”

Topics: Taliban Turkey Afghanistan Afghan refugees

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran

Israeli PM meets US national security adviser on Iran
  • Iran says it only wants to develop a civil nuclear program but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with the US national security adviser Wednesday, as Israel reaffirmed its opposition to negotiations on reviving a 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.
Jake Sullivan landed in Israel late Tuesday and met with President Isaac Herzog, who voiced “concern with Iran’s progress toward nuclear weapons under the cover of the negotiations in Vienna,” the president’s office said.
Israel has criticized talks in Vienna to restore the 2015 deal negotiated between Tehran and major powers that saw Iran agree to curbs on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for the negotiations to be halted, accusing Iran of “nuclear blackmail” and charging that revenue it gained from sanctions relief would be used to acquire weapons to harm Israelis.
Ahead of Sullivan’s visit, a senior US administration official told reporters that Iran will “be very high on the agenda” for the Israel trip, during which Sullivan is also scheduled to meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.
Lead US Iran negotiator Rob Malley told CNN Tuesday that there are only “some weeks” left to revive the deal if Tehran continues its nuclear activities at the current pace.
Negotiations to restore the pact known as the Joint Collective Plan of Action resumed in November.
Washington was a party to the original agreement, but withdrew under president Donald Trump in 2018.
President Joe Biden’s administration has warned it may soon be too late to revive the JCPOA.
“It really depends on the pace of their nuclear process,” said Malley, the US special envoy for Iran.
“If they halt the nuclear advances, we have more time.
“If they continue at their current pace, we have some weeks left but not much more than that, at which point the conclusion will be there’s no deal to be revived,” he said.
Iran says it only wants to develop a civil nuclear program but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that, and could be used to develop a weapons capability.

Topics: Israel US national security Iran

Arab coalition denies Iranian claims on evacuation of diplomat from Yemen

Arab coalition denies Iranian claims on evacuation of diplomat from Yemen
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition denies Iranian claims on evacuation of diplomat from Yemen

Arab coalition denies Iranian claims on evacuation of diplomat from Yemen
  • Maliki said the coalition facilitated the transfer of the Iranian diplomat for humanitarian considerations
  • Al-Maliki said Irloo entered Yemen illegally and supported chaos and fighting
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition denied statements made by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian regarding the evacuation of their ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irloo, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday.

Iran’s top diplomat to Yemen died on Tuesday after reportedly contracting the coronavirus, the country’s state TV said.

The Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the statements by the Iranian side are not surprising and reflect the behavior of Iranian diplomacy.

Maliki said the coalition facilitated the transfer of the Iranian diplomat for humanitarian considerations in appreciation to diplomatic mediation from Oman and Iraq, in less than 48 hours after the diplomat’s health condition was reported.

Al-Maliki said that these “insulting statements directed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia contradict humanitarian values and principles, and do not value the humanitarian and noble stance of the coalition in evacuating the aforementioned from Sanaa to Basra (in Iraq).”

Al-Maliki indicated that the Joint Forces Command of the coalition provided all the facilities and permits needed, as well as logistical support for the C-130 medical evacuation aircraft provided by the Iraqi Air Force. 

The colonel mentioned that Irloo had entered Yemen illegally and supported the chaos and fighting by the Houthi militia.

He also noted that this is the second evacuation to take place for an Iranian citizen involved in the fighting in Yemen following that in 2019 of a member of the Iranian military ship Saviz by the Royal Saudi Air Force. 

The death of Irloo came after he was recalled from war-torn Yemen for what Iran described as medical treatment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Irloo was being removed from his post over growing strains between Iran and the Houthis, who hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The US State Department under then-President Donald Trump had described Irloo as a member of Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Topics: Arab Coalition

Permanent 'Year Zero': Red Cross chief paints bleak picture of Mid-East conflict zones

Permanent ‘Year Zero’: Red Cross chief paints bleak picture of Mid-East conflict zones
Updated 22 December 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Permanent ‘Year Zero’: Red Cross chief paints bleak picture of Mid-East conflict zones

Permanent ‘Year Zero’: Red Cross chief paints bleak picture of Mid-East conflict zones
  • Fabrizio Carboni said donor fatigue as attention shifts to conflicts elsewhere have left his organization with a funding shortfall of millions of dollars for operations in the region
  • He compared the destruction in Syria to that of Europe after the Second World War and said northeastern Syria faces one of the worst child protection crises in the world
Updated 22 December 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Although to outside observers the Middle East might appear to be experiencing a period of renewed, active diplomacy, including a host of new peace initiatives, “our teams on the ground see no difference,” according to Fabrizio Carboni, regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross for Near and Middle East.

During a virtual briefing in New York, he painted a bleak picture of a region that continues to struggle with protracted conflicts, collapsing economies and dire financial predicaments, on top of efforts to battle a COVID-19 pandemic that continues to rage amid vaccine scarcity in many countries. Only 5 percent of Syrians have had their first dose of a vaccine, and 2 percent of Yemenis, for example.

This amid “donor fatigue,” said Carboni, as conflicts proliferate elsewhere in the world, including Afghanistan and Ethiopia, and donor nations divert resources that would previously have gone to help people in the Middle East.

“For the time being, we are $8 million short of what we need for a full slate of humanitarian activities in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Carboni said, by way of an example.

“In Iraq, we are short of $20 million. And even if these countries are not in the top headlines on a daily basis, the families (there) continue to suffer and need massive help.”

Adding to the difficulty of funding humanitarian work in some parts of the region is the fact that “we are moving from true emergency, like distributing food, to another phase — let’s call it ‘early recovery’ — where we need to work on systems to allow people to be autonomous and get back on their feet. And this is a more complex activity to finance and it costs a lot because of the size of the destruction.”

The destruction caused by a decade of conflict in Syria is reminiscent of that caused in Europe during the Second World War, according to Carboni.

“Every time I go back to Syria I always have the feeling that the conflict ended the day before,” he said. “There is this permanent state of ‘Year Zero’ and it’s really heartbreaking.

“And the financial crisis hitting Syria today is an additional layer of vulnerability and complexity, and it is hitting very, very hard the average Syrian.”

Warning that the freezing winter temperatures are making conditions even harsher for displaced Syrians, both internally and as refugees, Carboni in particular highlighted the plight of children as the worst-affected by the crisis. The situation in northeast Syria represents “one of the largest child-protection crises in the world today,” he said.

At the Al-Hol camp, for example, which the official recently visited, he said the vast majority of residents are children under the age of 12. Many of them were separated from their families during transfers to other camps. These children need to be reunited with their families, repatriated alongside them, or have alternative care provided for them, Carboni added.

The packed Al-Hol camp is home to more than 60,000 women and children, many of them the wives and children of defeated Daesh fighters. The majority of states where they originally came from, including the UK, refuse to repatriate them.

Carboni called for “collective action to have a long-term view for those populations who are still stranded in northeast Syria in a legal limbo.” He encouraged all states to repatriate their citizens and “do it lawfully, according to standards and principles, including support to returning children and their families.”

He added: “Family unity should be the norm during repatriation. Keeping families together is usually in the child’s best interest and it’s what international law requires, unless otherwise justified by a rigorous assessment.”

Referring to the political process, Carboni lamented the lack of will to make sacrifices for the sake of peace.

“Peace agreements are about compromise,” he said. “My fear around Syria, but also generally speaking, is that parties to the conflict try to find a painless solution.

“Oftentimes, there is a political price to pay when you decide to make peace. You always need a form of political courage; giving in on something. What we see in Syria (is) there is no will to make this compromise. That’s why the situation is frozen, rotting, and the ones who are paying the price are Syrians.”

In Yemen, where “all basic services are down,” seven years of conflict have come on top of other chronic challenges facing the nation that have nothing to do with war, such as climate change and an education crisis, Carboni said.

In the absence of basic healthcare, with 24 million people in need of assistance and three-quarters of the population living in near-famine conditions, what is needed is for “states with influence to help reach an agreement to shut down this conflict and to allow the people of Yemen to focus on rehabilitating their country and the existential challenges it is facing,” he added.

Turning to the COVID-19 crisis, Carboni said that while the pandemic is the major threat facing the West, it is just one additional layer of vulnerability in places such as Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, where people are trying to cope simultaneously with multiple crises.

Preventive measures such as social distancing become an absurd demand at overcrowded refugee camps and shelters, he pointed out. Sheltering at home is out of the question for Yemenis, who have to venture out every day to find food for their families. Frequently washing hands might sound a simple precaution for people in Western nations, but for those in Tikrit, Mosul, Hodeida or Aden, water is often not so readily available, he said.

Reaching vulnerable populations with vaccines remains an “an absolute necessity” in efforts to end the global pandemic, Carboni added.

Topics: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Fabrizio Carboni

Palestinian tries to ram Israel soldiers in West Bank, shot dead

Palestinian tries to ram Israel soldiers in West Bank, shot dead
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

Palestinian tries to ram Israel soldiers in West Bank, shot dead

Palestinian tries to ram Israel soldiers in West Bank, shot dead
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian who tried to ram Israeli soldiers with his car in the Israeli-occupied West Bank late Tuesday was shot dead by the soldiers, the army and Palestinian sources said.
The man crashed his car into a military jeep after being shot, causing both vehicles to burst into flames, a statement from the military said of the incident near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
The Palestinian health ministry later announced the death of a “citizen.”
The army said “a terrorist accelerated his car toward a manned military post adjacent to the community of Mevo Dotan” in the West Bank.
“IDF troops who were at the point operated to stop the assailant by firing toward the vehicle,” the statement said.
“The vehicle crashed into a military vehicle that was in close proximity to the post. As a result, the vehicles caught on fire,” it added.
An army spokesman told AFP the military believed the assailant had died as a result of gunshot wounds, but was unable to confirm this.

Topics: Palestinians Israel

