UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid
A boy washes carrots in a canal in Balkh, northwest of Mazar-i-Sharif on December 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid
  • International community has struggled over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown
  • Assistance supports “basic human needs in Afghanistan”
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution that facilitates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the verge of economic collapse, while keeping funds out of Taliban hands.
The resolution states that “payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted.”
Such assistance supports “basic human needs in Afghanistan” and is “not a violation” of sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Taliban, it adds.
The international community has struggled over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept back to power in mid-August, prompting the United States to freeze $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank.
An earlier US resolution had sought to authorize case-by-case exemptions to sanctions, but that was blocked by veto-wielding permanent Security Council members China and Russia.
“Humanitarian aid and life-saving assistance must be able to reach the Afghan people without any hindrance,” China’s UN Ambassador, Zhang Jun, said in a tweet Monday.
The decision to limit the scope of the resolution to one year, which was not part of the first draft, aims to satisfy Washington’s European allies, who, like India, had criticized the absence of any deadline and called for strict control over the destination of aid.

Topics: Afghanistan UN aid

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
AP

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing
  • Prosecutors said the four recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew
  • Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand on the third day of a presentation of evidence supporting the indictment
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
AP

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands: Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, saying they caused “deep and irreversible suffering” to relatives of the 298 people killed.
Prosecutors said the four recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand on the third day of a presentation of evidence supporting the indictment. The suspects are being tried in absentia.
“The downing of MH17 with a Buk missile brutally ended the lives of all 298 people on board. Incredibly deep and irreversible suffering has been caused to the next of kin,” Ridderbeks told the court.
Anton Kotte, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and his 6-year-old grandson when MH17 was shot down, said the sentence demand felt like “a new start,” but he added that with prosecution arguments and the deliberation of judges still to come, and the possibility for appeals, justice still felt a long way off.
“We just started coming in the right direction ... but the outcome will be in the future,” he said outside court.
Life sentences are rare in the Netherlands, where the sentence means the convicted person spending the rest of their life in prison.
But Ridderbeks said it was a necessary in the MH17 downing because of the extreme nature of the crime and to act as a deterrent.
“It must send an unequivocal international message that aviation deserves the greatest possible protection and that gross acts of violence against it will be punished severely,” she said.
Prosecutors accuse Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Igor Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who were separatist rebels fighting Ukrainian government forces in 2014, of forming a team that aimed to bring down Ukrainian planes using a missile system trucked in from a Russian military base.
Prosecutor Thijs Berger told judges earlier Wednesday that it’s legally irrelevant that the suspects wanted to shoot down military and not civilian aircraft.
“Legally speaking they were ordinary citizens, they were not allowed to commit any violence,” he said.
The trial is being held in the Netherlands at a high security courtroom near Schiphol Airport because nearly 200 of those on board were Dutch citizens. Victims came from a total of 16 different nations.
Wednesday’s sentence demands came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has drawn fears of an invasion. Russia has denied plans to attack its neighbor.
Defense lawyers for Pulatov, who is the only suspect who is represented in court, will make their presentation to judges in March. Verdicts aren’t expected until September next year at the earliest.
Prosecutors had spent the previous two days explaining in meticulous detail the indictment and evidence backing it up to the panel of judges.
Prosecutors plotted in detail the route they say the Buk missile took to and from the launch site in an agricultural field near the village of Pervomaiskyi, using witnesses, social media posts, photos and video and intercepted phone calls and mobile phone location data.
They also discussed the forensic evidence gathered from the wreckage and bodies of victims that were recovered from eastern Ukraine and returned to the Netherlands for examination. Earlier in the trial, judges visited a hangar on a Dutch military air base where the wreckage is stored to view the mangled fragments.
The prosecutors concluded that the plane was shot down by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Bridade that was driven to the launch location “by orders of and under guidance of the suspects.”
The prosecutors also cited tapped conversations between Dubinski and Kharchenko discussing shooting down what they initially thought was a Ukrainian war plane.
Prosecutors argue that Girkin and Dubinskiy were senior separatist rebels while Pulatov and Kharchenko were their direct subordinates.
“Together they are responsible for the deployment of the Buk telar used to shoot down flight MH17,” prosecutors said in a written summary of their arguments.

Topics: Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 Netherlands prosecutors Ukraine

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
Updated 22 December 2021
AP

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
  • Most survivors said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50
  • Greece is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa
Updated 22 December 2021
AP

ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard says one migrant has died and dozens are feared missing after a boat sank off the coast of the island of Folegandros.
The body of the unidentified man was recovered during an ongoing search and rescue operation launched early Wednesday after the boat sank some 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Athens. The coast guard said 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, had been rescued and transported to the nearby island of Santorini.
Most survivors said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.
The coast guard said four coast guard vessels, two helicopters from the navy and air force, a military transport plane, five passing ships and three private vessels were participating in the search and rescue operation.
“The survivors made it onto a dinghy that was tethered to the boat. Only two of them were wearing life jackets,” Coast Guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state-run ERT television.
“We always presume the worst-case scenario, in this case that 50 people were on the boat.”
The coast guard said the operation began Tuesday night after it received information that a vessel carrying migrants had suffered engine failure and later began taking on water south of Folegandros.
Greece is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most attempt to cross in dinghies from the Turkish shore to the nearby eastern Aegean Greek islands.
But with increased patrols and allegations of summary deportations back to Turkey for those who arrive, many have been attempting lengthier routes on larger vessels. Folegandros, one of the southern islands in the Cyclades, is not along a usual route for migrant smugglers.
Other vessels have bypassed the Greek islands and headed directly from the Turkish coast to Italy.
 

Topics: Greece migrant boat rescue operations

Health chiefs fear 'gathering storm' as omicron variant sweeps world

Health chiefs fear 'gathering storm' as omicron variant sweeps world
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Health chiefs fear 'gathering storm' as omicron variant sweeps world

Health chiefs fear ‘gathering storm’ as omicron variant sweeps world
  • Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia
  • Two COVID-19 doctors at private hospitals in Dubai said they were alarmed by the increase in cases fueled by omicron
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The world was braced on Tuesday for another wave of deadly COVID-19 infections as the omicron variant of coronavirus spread at an unprecedented rate.

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia — including Japan, where a single cluster of COVID-19 cases at a military base has grown to at least 180.

“We can see another storm coming,” said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s European chief, warning European countries to brace for a “significant surge” in COVID-19. Kluge said omicron would soon be the dominant virus strain, “pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink.”

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia more than doubled in the past two days, from 104 on Sunday to 222 on Tuesday. The Health Ministry urged all residents to receive vaccinations and booster shots.

The UAE, where 99 percent of the population is vaccinated and all adults have been offered booster shots, reported 452 infections in the past 24 hours, including two deaths — an increase not seen since mid-September. A week ago infections had plummeted to record lows, around 50 a day, contributing to a sense that the worst of the pandemic was over and life could return to normal.

SPEEDREAD

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia — including Japan.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among countries to have reimposed lockdowns.

A nationwide mask mandate remains in place outdoors, but Dubai’s bars and restaurants have been packed and most luxury hotels are fully booked over the December holidays.

But a couple traveling from the UAE to the Indian state of Kerala tested positive for omicron on arrival, and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal tested positive in Spain after returning from a tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Two COVID-19 doctors at private hospitals in Dubai said they were alarmed by the increase in cases fueled by omicron. But they said most newly infected patients had mild to moderate symptoms and were being treated at home.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among countries to have reimposed partial or full lockdowns or other social distancing measures.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, canceled the giant annual New Year celebration in Edinburgh, and banned crowds from football matches.

In the US, the Biden administration opened COVID-19 testing sites in New York and bought 500 million at-home rapid tests that Americans can order online free of charge. Omicron now accounts for 73 percent of all new coronavirus cases in the US, up from less than 1 percent at the beginning of
the month.

Topics: Coronavirus omicron variant COVID-19 World Health Organization Hans Kluge

Biden says US 'prepared' for omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots

A Palestinian man is tested for COVID-19 by an Israeli medic before entering in to Israel by the Erez border crossing from Gaza strip on December 20, 2021, as Israel allows merchants and humanitarian cases to enter the country. (AFP)
A Palestinian man is tested for COVID-19 by an Israeli medic before entering in to Israel by the Erez border crossing from Gaza strip on December 20, 2021, as Israel allows merchants and humanitarian cases to enter the country. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

Biden says US 'prepared' for omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots

A Palestinian man is tested for COVID-19 by an Israeli medic before entering in to Israel by the Erez border crossing from Gaza strip on December 20, 2021, as Israel allows merchants and humanitarian cases to enter the country. (AFP)
  • Biden said his administration would deploy military personnel to hospitals, ship supplies to hard-hit states and get new free testing sites up and running
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said citizens over the age of 60 and medical teams would be eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine shot
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Americans worried about the rapidly spreading omicron coronavirus variant that the country was “prepared” to fight it, as Israel — which pioneered the use of Covid vaccine boosters — announced fourth shots for those over 60 and health workers.
omicron, now present in dozens of countries, appears to be more infectious than earlier coronavirus strains, despite early indications that it does not cause a more severe form of Covid-19 than the Delta variant.
Its lightning dash around the globe has led some governments to reimpose restrictions ahead of the holidays, dampening hopes the worst of the pandemic is over, or to re-evaluate their plans to halt the spread.
Biden announced a raft of new measures in an afternoon televised address as the United States battles the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, including shipping half a billion free home tests in the wake of a serious Christmastime testing crunch.
“We should all be concerned about omicron but not panicked,” Biden said from the White House, reassuring the public that the variant would not set the country back to March 2020.
“We’re prepared, we know more,” he added.
Biden said his administration would deploy military personnel to hospitals, ship supplies to hard-hit states and get new free testing sites up and running.
The United States will also give $580 million in additional aid to international organizations to fight Covid in the face of surging omicron cases, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
omicron accounted for 73.2 percent of new US cases over the past week ending Saturday, according to the latest official data.
Denmark said Tuesday it had also become the dominant strain there.
In Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said citizens over the age of 60 and medical teams would be eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine shot, following the recommendation of an expert panel.
Israel was the first country to make third doses widely available, a decision that was deemed unnecessary by some experts at the time but later vindicated.
“The world will follow in our footsteps,” tweeted Bennett.
Amid fears that vaccines might not be as effective against the highly mutated variant, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was too soon to say if drug companies needed to develop an omicron-specific jab.
“There’s no answer yet on whether we will need an adaptive vaccine with a different composition,” EMA head Emer Cooke said.
Biden stressed the US immunization campaign would help prevent severe cases among the 62 percent of the population now fully vaccinated — while scolding the unvaccinated for failing to uphold their “patriotic duty.”
“Just the other day, former president Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot,” said Biden, calling the gesture “maybe one of the few things he and I agree on.”

As omicron fears loomed large over the end-of-year holidays, Israel became the latest nation to reimpose tough travel restrictions.
Lawmakers banned citizens and residents from travel to the United States, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared off-limits.
It follows a plea from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for nations to redouble efforts to help end the pandemic, calling for New Year events to be canceled because it was better to “celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.”
Paris has already scrapped its New Year celebrations, and Germany slapped a limit of 10 people on private parties, closed nightclubs and banned spectators from major events including soccer matches.
“This is not the time for parties and cozy evenings with lots of people,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.
Bars in Finland will be forced to close at 9:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve as part of new restrictions designed to fight record Covid infection levels, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.
Marin laid out further controls on hospitality opening hours and alcohol sales for a three-week period starting December 28.
Spain’s Catalonia region is considering a clampdown as well, while Morocco has announced a blanket ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The Netherlands has already imposed a Christmas lockdown, with EU officials warning that the omicron variant could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.
Scientists are racing to know more about the new strain, first detected last month in South Africa, with infections reported worldwide among fully vaccinated people.
The WHO approved another coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, from US firm Novavax.
The shot was authorized by the EU on Monday, the fifth in the bloc after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

 

Topics: Coronavirus omicron US Israel

US approves sale of Javelin missiles to Lithuania as Russia tensions build

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division train on The Javelin Close Combat Missile System during Expert Infantryman Badge training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. U.S. (REUTERS file photo)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division train on The Javelin Close Combat Missile System during Expert Infantryman Badge training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. U.S. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 22 December 2021
Reuters

US approves sale of Javelin missiles to Lithuania as Russia tensions build

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division train on The Javelin Close Combat Missile System during Expert Infantryman Badge training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. U.S. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded
Updated 22 December 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved the potential sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to the government of Lithuania in a deal valued at up to $125 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The sale comes as tensions are running high in Eastern Europe with Russia massing troops https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-says-russia-has-nowhere-retreat-over-ukraine-2021-12-21 along its border with Ukraine. In October, the Biden administration sent Javelins to Ukraine, the US embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv/status/1451841990434377730
The total package of Javelin anti-tank missiles would include 341 of the FGM-148F variant of the weapon and 30 command launch units, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.
The Pentagon said that the proposed sale “will help Lithuania build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements.”
Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.
The Pentagon said Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies were the prime contractors for the weapons.

 

Topics: US Javel anti-tank missile Russia Lithuania Ukraine

