Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers

CAIRO: Egypt’s National Council for Wages on Wednesday announced the implementation of a minimum wage of 2,400 Egyptian pounds ($152) in the private sector for the first time effective January 2022.

The council also set the value of periodic increment at 3 percent of the insurance wage, which is 70 Egyptian pounds.

These measures seek to protect workers’ rights and ensure suitable wages to help them maintain a suitable living standard, said Hala Al-Saeed, minister of planning and economic development.

The minister, who is also the council’s president, said the decisions will be binding as per the new labor law.