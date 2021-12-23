You are here

  • Home
  • BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/za6fm

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY
  • For the first half of 2021, BSF paid out SR0.65 dividend per share
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has confirmed its board’s recommendation to issue SR1 billion ($271 million) worth of dividends for the second half of 2021, four times last year’s annual one-time payout of SR0.40.

Every shareholder will receive a dividend of SR0.85 per share, representing 8.5 percent of the bank’s capital, with a total of 1.2 billion eligible shares.

The distribution date is yet to be disclosed, according to a bourse filing.

For the first half of 2021, BSF paid out SR0.65 dividend per share, producing a total net dividend payout of SR1.5 for the entire fiscal year, 275 percent higher than that of 2020.

The higher payout will take the dividend yield up to 3.33 percent based on a share price of SR45.

Historically, the stock has consistently increased its dividends year-on-year since 2016 until coronavirus hit in 2020, resulting in a huge drop in dividends.

As coronavirus-induced economic drawbacks eased, BSF managed to boost its net income to SR2.45 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 69.2 percent from a year earlier, and accordingly offer higher dividends.

Topics: economy Banks dividends shareholders

Related

Banque Saudi Fransi dismisses CEO
Business & Economy
Banque Saudi Fransi dismisses CEO

Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers

Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers

Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization, also known as SAGO, has approved an exceptional hike in its local wheat procurement price for its agricultural season, a statement on the company website said.

The price will rise by SR100 ($26.6) per ton over the previously set price of SR1440 for each ton.

SAGO uses the Isalmic calendar for its seasons, with the above increase set for1443/1444 Hijri season. The year 1444 will start July next year.

This decision comes as the government aims to empower wheat farmers in light of recent developments in global prices, as well as a rise in their costs of inputs, according to the statement.

The organization purchases local wheat from farmers due to a previous cabinet decision which stipulated that SAGO will procure wheat from farmers who decide to grow it instead of green fodder. 

This is for a period of five years and purchases would not exceed 1.5 million tons per year with prices that are set by the organization, guided by the prevailing international prices.

SAGO was established by a royal decree in 1972 and was reorganized and renamed in 2016. The organization has the objectives of managing, operating and developing silos as well as supervising, organizing and regulating flour milling activity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum
Saudi Aramco
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum
  • The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU)
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Aramco Trading Company said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Australian retailer United Petroleum for potential long-term fuel supply, product storage and other business opportunities.

Australia, which is already the largest fuel importer in the Asia Pacific, is a hot target market for fuel exporters as its domestic refining capacity has dwindled over the years.

The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding under which ATC intends to explore refined fuel sales to United Petroleum to meet fast-growing demand in Australia.

“Through this MOU, we hope to advance the vast opportunity for growth in United Petroleum’s distribution networks across Australia and elsewhere,” ATC President and Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Al Buainain said in a statement.

The companies plan to explore product storage and logistics collaboration, while also assessing areas of potential cooperation both within and beyond the energy sector, ATC said.

Both ATC and United Petroleum did not comment on the volumes and duration of fuel supplies being discussed under the agreement.

Topics: economy Aramco Oil united petroleum

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors
  • The committee, which includes Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan, was set up this month
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Chinese property giant Evergrande said on Wednesday it would "actively engage" with its creditors following its recent missed debt repayments.


Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with more than $300 billion of liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international market bonds, was formally declared in default by ratings firms this month after it missed repayments.


“In view of the risks the Group is currently facing, the Risk Management Committee of China Evergrande Group is utilising its extensive resources and will actively engage with the Group's creditors,” Evergrande said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.


The committee, which includes Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan, was set up this month.


Evergrande's troubles this year have sparked a broad crisis among China's heavily indebted property firms.


Kaisa, another large developer is also in talks with its bondholders, which include some of the world's biggest investment funds, after it failed to repay a $400m bond this month.


Other developers Fantasia and China Modern Land have also defaulted recently months while credit ratings firms and bank analysts warn a number of other big firms are also at risk.

Topics: economy Evergrande China property property developers Asia

Related

China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace: media
Business & Economy
China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace: media

TASI resumes gains in morning trading as Saudi sees IPOs tsunami: Opening bell

TASI resumes gains in morning trading as Saudi sees IPOs tsunami: Opening bell
Updated 23 December 2021
Salma Wael

TASI resumes gains in morning trading as Saudi sees IPOs tsunami: Opening bell

TASI resumes gains in morning trading as Saudi sees IPOs tsunami: Opening bell
Updated 23 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi bourse’s main stock index, TASI, surged this morning amid a tsunami of initial public offerings that may continue to the end of the year. 

TASI went up by 0.57 percent to 11,267 points at 11:20 a.m. Riyadh time, partly recouping last trading session’s losses.

The parallel market Nomu rose by 0.49 percent to 26,538 points.

Saudi Capital Market Authority approved yesterday listings of new IPOs that will add 70.3 million shares to both TASI and Nomu indexs.

Capital Market Authority (CMA) chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz said in November, when he revealed there are a further 54 listing applications pending — 31 of which are direct listings.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. led the gainers by rising 8.25 percent to SR30.85 ($8.2). This followed the Capital Market Authority’s approval of the company’s capital reduction request.

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, and the Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB, came next, up nearly 3.23 percent and 4.9 percent to SR172 and SR20, respectively.

The share price hike brings SAIB stock to a record high compared to all closing prices in over two years.

Losses were minor as the major market movers of the session soared in early trading.

Shams had SR88 million worth of shares changing hands, while that of Etihad Atheeb Telecom stood at SR103 million.

Among Saudi’s biggest players, Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, rose to SR141 and SR115, respectively.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi ACWA Power secures $800m for its subsidiary RAWEC

Saudi ACWA Power secures $800m for its subsidiary RAWEC
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power secures $800m for its subsidiary RAWEC

Saudi ACWA Power secures $800m for its subsidiary RAWEC
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based utility developer ACWA Power has announced the financial closure of an $800 million refinancing facility for its subsidiary, Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

The senior financing facility proceeds will be used to finance RAWEC’s operations including loan prepayment, financial expenses, and dividend distribution, ACWA Power said in a bourse statement.

As much as $763 million of total proceeds will be paid to settle existing outstanding senior debt and accrued interest for RAWEC, the statement added.

With a tenor of 8.5 years maturing in 2030, the drawdown of the facility is expected to take place before the end of December this year, according to a filing.

RAWEC is the captive utilities – power, water, and steam – provider to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., a JV formed in 2005 between Sumitomo Chemical, Japan, and Saudi Aramco, which owns, operates, and manages the Rabigh petrochemical complex.

Topics: Finance

Latest updates

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY
BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY
Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
TikTok ventures into restaurant business
TikTok ventures into restaurant business
Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.