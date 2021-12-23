Saudi civil aviation strategy to enhance socio-economic development

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation strategy post-pandemic is projected to boost socio-economic development, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The strategy, with its enhanced health protocols and the roll-out of vaccines as a response to COVID-19, aided Saudi airports’ rapid recovery.

Riyadh and Jeddah were being among the five busiest routes in the world in 2021 following a tentative recovery after a sharp decline in passenger traffic globally due to the pandemic, SPA reported citing global data provider, OAG.

This boom will open the country to tourism, education, and an increase for trade in goods and services, according to SPA, citing the Director General of Airports Council International for Asia Pacific.



This positive impact will improve the overall socio-economic development on local and international levels, Stefano Barosni said.