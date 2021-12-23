You are here

US consumer confidence brightens; UK business growth falters: Economic wrap

US consumer confidence brightens; UK business growth falters: Economic wrap
Image: Shutterstock
Ziad Sabbah

US consumer confidence brightens; UK business growth falters: Economic wrap

US consumer confidence brightens; UK business growth falters: Economic wrap
The US Consumer Confidence Index showed an improvement in December, rising to 115.8 up from 111.9 in the previous month, according to data from the Conference Board.

Meanwhile, the Present Situation Index - which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions - dropped slightly by 0.3 points to 144.1 in December.

“The Present Situation Index dipped slightly but remains very high, suggesting the economy has maintained its momentum in the final month of 2021,” Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the organization, said in a statement. 

“Expectations about short-term growth prospects improved, setting the stage for continued growth in early 2022,” she added.

UK business growth sluggish

In the fourth quarter, businesses in the UK experienced their lowest growth since this year’s earlier lockdown, the Confederation of British Industry said. 

The organization's monthly growth indicator declined by 11 points to 21 points in the three-month period ending in December. The gauge is based on a compiled survey of retailers, manufacturers and other service companies, Reuters reported.

Labor and materials shortfalls, higher costs and new pandemic-related rules are some of the challenges that are facing businesses as they welcome Christmas.

Firms also anticipate another weak performance in early 2022 due to omicron worries. 

Spain’s growth eases

Spanish GDP went up by an annual rate of 3.4 percent in the third quarter, noticeably dropping from the previous quarter’s 17.7 percent figure, official data showed.

Growth in household final consumption expenditure decelerated significantly to 2.7 percent versus a much higher 23.6 percent in the second quarter, the country's National Statistics Institute said.

Moreover, gross fixed capital formation slipped by 0.6 percent following an 18.5 percent expansion in the previous quarter, data revealed.

Minimum corporate tax

The European Union presented its plans to implement the 15 percent minimum corporate tax rate – which is set to take place starting from 2023 – on Wednesday and believes that the US will follow suit despite some issues in Congress.

The plan was approved by 136 countries in October but is still needed to be approved by each individual country’s legislative arm, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said it will introduce a directive that will be agreed on by all 27 countries instead of separate laws for each country.

China’s growth forecast

An ease in Chinese economic policies is set to drive the country’s growth upwards in 2022, after some previously-adopted tight policies, Bloomberg reported, citing Morgan Stanley.

The private sector is set to receive a boost after the government acknowledged that growth is still needed in the country, despite its target of a more egalitarian society.

The firm expects the country to grow by 5.5 percent, higher than the market consensus of 5.2 percent, according to Bloomberg.

In other China-related news, the government decided to implement more policies that will aid exporters and importers due to uncertainties regarding foreign trade, Reuters reported, citing official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

These will include tax and fee reductions as well as accelerating export tax rebates.

Saudi civil aviation strategy to enhance socio-economic development

Saudi civil aviation strategy to enhance socio-economic development
Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation strategy post-pandemic is projected to boost socio-economic development, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The strategy, with its enhanced health protocols and the roll-out of vaccines as a response to COVID-19, aided Saudi airports’ rapid recovery.

Riyadh and Jeddah were being among the five busiest routes in the world in 2021 following a tentative recovery after a sharp decline in passenger traffic globally due to the pandemic, SPA reported citing global data provider, OAG.

This boom will open the country to tourism, education, and an increase for trade in goods and services, according to SPA, citing the Director General of Airports Council International for Asia Pacific.


This positive impact will improve the overall socio-economic development on local and international levels, Stefano Barosni said.

 

 

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY
BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY

BSF board recommends dividends of $271m for H2 2021; fourfold jump YOY
  • For the first half of 2021, BSF paid out SR0.65 dividend per share
RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has confirmed its board’s recommendation to issue SR1 billion ($271 million) worth of dividends for the second half of 2021, four times last year’s annual one-time payout of SR0.40.

Every shareholder will receive a dividend of SR0.85 per share, representing 8.5 percent of the bank’s capital, with a total of 1.2 billion eligible shares.

The distribution date is yet to be disclosed, according to a bourse filing.

For the first half of 2021, BSF paid out SR0.65 dividend per share, producing a total net dividend payout of SR1.5 for the entire fiscal year, 275 percent higher than that of 2020.

The higher payout will take the dividend yield up to 3.33 percent based on a share price of SR45.

Historically, the stock has consistently increased its dividends year-on-year since 2016 until coronavirus hit in 2020, resulting in a huge drop in dividends.

As coronavirus-induced economic drawbacks eased, BSF managed to boost its net income to SR2.45 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 69.2 percent from a year earlier, and accordingly offer higher dividends.

Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers

Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers

Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization, also known as SAGO, has approved an exceptional hike in its local wheat procurement price for its agricultural season, a statement on the company website said.

The price will rise by SR100 ($26.6) per ton over the previously set price of SR1440 for each ton.

SAGO uses the Isalmic calendar for its seasons, with the above increase set for1443/1444 Hijri season. The year 1444 will start July next year.

This decision comes as the government aims to empower wheat farmers in light of recent developments in global prices, as well as a rise in their costs of inputs, according to the statement.

The organization purchases local wheat from farmers due to a previous cabinet decision which stipulated that SAGO will procure wheat from farmers who decide to grow it instead of green fodder. 

This is for a period of five years and purchases would not exceed 1.5 million tons per year with prices that are set by the organization, guided by the prevailing international prices.

SAGO was established by a royal decree in 1972 and was reorganized and renamed in 2016. The organization has the objectives of managing, operating and developing silos as well as supervising, organizing and regulating flour milling activity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum
  • The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU)
Aramco Trading Company said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Australian retailer United Petroleum for potential long-term fuel supply, product storage and other business opportunities.

Australia, which is already the largest fuel importer in the Asia Pacific, is a hot target market for fuel exporters as its domestic refining capacity has dwindled over the years.

The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding under which ATC intends to explore refined fuel sales to United Petroleum to meet fast-growing demand in Australia.

“Through this MOU, we hope to advance the vast opportunity for growth in United Petroleum’s distribution networks across Australia and elsewhere,” ATC President and Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Al Buainain said in a statement.

The companies plan to explore product storage and logistics collaboration, while also assessing areas of potential cooperation both within and beyond the energy sector, ATC said.

Both ATC and United Petroleum did not comment on the volumes and duration of fuel supplies being discussed under the agreement.

Topics: economy Aramco Oil united petroleum

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors
Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors

Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande says will 'actively engage' with creditors
  • The committee, which includes Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan, was set up this month
Chinese property giant Evergrande said on Wednesday it would "actively engage" with its creditors following its recent missed debt repayments.


Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with more than $300 billion of liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international market bonds, was formally declared in default by ratings firms this month after it missed repayments.


“In view of the risks the Group is currently facing, the Risk Management Committee of China Evergrande Group is utilising its extensive resources and will actively engage with the Group's creditors,” Evergrande said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.


The committee, which includes Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan, was set up this month.


Evergrande's troubles this year have sparked a broad crisis among China's heavily indebted property firms.


Kaisa, another large developer is also in talks with its bondholders, which include some of the world's biggest investment funds, after it failed to repay a $400m bond this month.


Other developers Fantasia and China Modern Land have also defaulted recently months while credit ratings firms and bank analysts warn a number of other big firms are also at risk.

