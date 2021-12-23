You are here

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
Christian worshippers pray inside the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
Latin Catholic clergies gather at the Church of the Nativity in the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on December 21, 2021. (AFP)
Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
The faithful visit the Church of the Nativity in the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on December 21, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
  • Annual parade set to go ahead but omicron variant threat will mean fewer performances, tourists
Updated 23 December 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

BETHLEHEM: Musicians in Bethlehem have been fine-tuning their final preparations for a Dec. 24 parade popular with tourists despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Orchestras and scout groups are an integral part of the festive celebrations in the Palestinian West Bank city, and bands are set to perform at a number of key locations including the square fronting the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born.

The parade traditionally gets underway in the morning and continues throughout the day until midnight mass. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of sites it visits will be fewer than in previous years.

Despite an increased vaccination program in the Palestinian territories, the arrival of the omicron variant looks likely to set back any significant revival of Bethlehem’s tourism trade.

But resident Samer Hodley, 47, said people remained upbeat. “Although people are feeling frustrated again, we are enjoying the atmosphere and spirit of Christmas.”

Some visitors from overseas, and Palestinians from Israel and other cities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, were still expected to visit Bethlehem.

Anton Salman, Bethlehem’s mayor, said that despite fears about a new wave of COVID-19 infections, the festive celebrations would go ahead as planned.
“Bethlehem and its people deserve to feel the joy of the birth of Christ,” he added.
The Church of the Nativity has been the focal point of Christmas celebrations for centuries and attracts visitors from around the world.

Fr. Francisco Pato said: “Despite the bad news of the appearance of the omicron mutation, we hope that pilgrims will return and celebrate with the Christians here.”

Christmas in Bethlehem is celebrated on different dates because of the various Christian faiths. The Catholic and Protestant churches mark the occasion on Dec. 24, while the Orthodox church does so on Jan. 7, followed by the Armenian celebrations.
The expected dip in tourists has had a serious impact on Bethlehem’s economy.
Loreen Sabbagh, owner of an antique shop, said: “Bethlehem has collapsed economically due to the cessation of foreign tourism in recent years. But foreign and domestic tourism has begun to pick up again, albeit slowly.”

Salman said: “Sixty-seven hotels, 170 stores for oriental antiquities, and dozens of restaurants and facilities closed due to the pandemic, but they have begun to recover.”
Bethlehem has always relied heavily on tourism and every year the municipality organizes a Christmas market to provide a platform for locals to promote their products.
Carmen Ghattas, director of public relations for the municipality, said: “The Christmas market is an opportunity for those affected by the pandemic and the closures to boost their business. We want to be happy, the pandemic will not stop us, and we will take preventive measures to restore tourism to the city of Bethlehem.”

Tourist Najwan Safi was pleased to be back in Bethlehem after a hiatus of two years. She and others gathered in Manger Square to take pictures beside the Christmas tree there.
“I used to come to Bethlehem every year to attend the Christmas celebrations, but this year, because of the new variant, we could only visit the market and take pictures in front of the Christmas tree. We deserve joy and happiness,” she said.

Topics: Bethlehem Christmas 2021 omicron Palestine West Bank

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Reuters

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank
  • The incident followed several Palestinian attacks on Israelis in recent weeks
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said. The Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian who had fired at them from a vehicle.

The incident followed several Palestinian attacks on Israelis in recent weeks. Palestinians also complain of attacks by Israeli settlers, whose residence in the West Bank the international community considers illegal.

In a statement, the military said the soldiers had come under fire from a passing vehicle while searching for Palestinians spotted approaching the Jewish settlement of Psagot.

“The troops responded with fire and hit the assailant,” the military said, adding that none of the soldiers was hurt in the incident.

Palestinian medics said the troops had chased a car up to the entrance of a refugee camp and then opened fire, wounding the Palestinian man in the back. They said he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medics said they did not know whether he had taken part in the alleged attack on the Israeli troops.

The violence came a day after Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian motorist they suspected of attempting to drive his vehicle into a military checkpoint near the settlement of Mevo Dotan in the West Bank.

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Mideast peace envoy, last week said he was “alarmed” by the recent escalation of violence on both sides, saying the situation had become “volatile.”

Topics: Palestinians Israeli soldiers West Bank

Beirut residents sue Hezbollah leader over deadly clashes

Beirut residents sue Hezbollah leader over deadly clashes
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Beirut residents sue Hezbollah leader over deadly clashes

Beirut residents sue Hezbollah leader over deadly clashes
  • Relationship between Shiite group and Free Patriotic Movement deeply shaken
  • Gebran Bassil’s parliamentary seat under threat in a future election, political observers say
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Beirut residents who suffered damages after deadly Hezbollah clashes have filed a criminal case on Thursday against the Iran-backed group’s leader.

Lawyers filed the complaint before the Appeal Public Prosecution office in Mount Lebanon against Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and “everyone who appears in the investigation.”

This legal intervention follows Hezbollah also taking a hardline stance against the judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut blast, causing a row that has left Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s Cabinet unable to meet since Oct. 12, even as crises mount and poverty and hunger worsen.

The lawyers filed the complaint on behalf of the residents of the Ain El-Remmaneh area.

The residents were affected by the Tayyouneh incidents on Oct. 14 as a result of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement’s supporters entering the area and attacking properties.

Violent clashes broke out as Hezbollah and its Amal movement staged protests, calling for the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the blast probe.

The Oct. 14 protest turned Beirut into a war zone, with live-fire exchanges between rival parties leaving seven dead.

Thursday’s criminal complaint coincides with a rift between the Free Patriotic Movement and virtually its sole ally in power, Hezbollah.

The rift follows the Constitutional Council’s decision to turn down the appeal presented by the FPM over the changes to the electoral law added by the parliament.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and his political team, represented by the FPM, believe that these changes are not in their interest.

FPM leader Gebran Bassil — in coordination with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri — showed his displeasure with Hezbollah during a press conference on Tuesday where he held the group responsible for what happened. 

FPM supporters also took to social media platforms to share their anger and displeasure with the group.

This rift between the two allies is the first of its kind since the Mar Mikhael agreement of February 2006.

Despite the differences between the FPM and Hezbollah for more than 15 years, their relationship was never deeply shaken.

The FPM “is facing an electoral crisis,” said political observers.

They voiced doubts about the possibility of the FPM winning 12 deputies at the next elections, noting that it has the largest bloc in the parliament.

They added: “Even analyses indicate that Bassil’s parliamentary seat is under threat, as there are 27,000 votes in the third electoral district where he will run and most will vote against him.”

It is uncertain whether Hezbollah and the FPM will meet soon in light of Bassil’s fierce criticism.

Bassil, among 10 FPM deputies, requested to schedule a parliamentary accountability session for the government.

The Cabinet has been paralyzed since mid-October as a result of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement deciding that their ministers would boycott sessions until two demands are met.

They are demanding Judge Bitar’s removal from the port explosion probe and for the arrest of everyone involved in the shooting of their supporters Ain El-Remmaneh during the Tayouneh incident.

Judge Naji Eid, head of the First Chamber of the Civil Court of Cassation, accepted on Thursday the response request submitted by the representatives of former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter against Bitar, in regard to the port explosion probe.

Bitar was informed about this response, which is the seventh proposal for his dismissal from the investigation.

In relation to Hezbollah not responding to Bassil’s criticism, the party responded to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s positions less than 12 hours after he left Lebanon, emphasizing the need to implement the Security Council resolution 1701, which was written with the intent of ending the 2006 war.

Meanwhile, a number of young men in Shaqra, in the Beqaa Valley south of the Litani river, intercepted a UN Interim Force patrol, breaking car windows and attacking the troops, under the pretext of them entering the town without the Lebanese army and filming neighborhoods.

Hezbollah often conducts similar violent protests under the pretense that its members are acting as concerned citizens.

The Lebanese army arrived on the scene and protected the international soldiers and their vehicles.

UNIFIL put the Lebanese authorities in charge of this “dangerous incident,” asking them to investigate and bring the offenders to justice.

A statement from Candice Ardel, the deputy director of UNIFIL Media Office, referred to the emphasis of Guterres —  when he visited the blue line in the south of Lebanon — on the need for UNIFIL’s operations to have full access — without any obstacles — to all the areas in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701.

At the conclusion of his visit to Lebanon, Guterres emphasized during a press conference on Wednesday that “the Lebanese leaders do not have the right to punish the people by continuing to disagree.”

He also stressed “the need for Hezbollah to become a political party like the rest of the political powers in the country.”

Topics: Beirut Hezbollah Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)

Iraqi FM calls for direct Iran-US talks on nuclear deal

Iraqi FM calls for direct Iran-US talks on nuclear deal
AP

Iraqi FM calls for direct Iran-US talks on nuclear deal

Iraqi FM calls for direct Iran-US talks on nuclear deal
  • “Any opening in Tehran-Washington relations will positively impact Iraq’s internal situation,” Hussein said
  • Tehran has struck a hard line in negotiations since conservative President Ebrahim Raisi came into office
AP

TEHRAN: Iraq’s foreign minister on Thursday called for direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, Iranian media reported.
A rare appeal just days before world powers are set to resume talks over the tattered nuclear accord in Vienna.
Fuad Hussein spoke at a news conference after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, stressing that heightened tension between Iran and the US — Baghdad’s two powerful allies — directly affects his country’s stability.
While Iraq remains a pillar of Washington’s security policy in the region, Iranian-backed militias wield extensive power in the country.
“Any opening in Tehran-Washington relations will positively impact Iraq’s internal situation from political, economic and security perspectives,” Hussein said.
“We think it’s time for direct talks between Tehran and Washington so that the two countries reach a common understanding not only on the nuclear issue but also on sanctions imposed on Iran,” he said.
Tehran’s 2015 atomic deal with world powers granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Three years ago, America under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord. In response, Iran has stepped up its nuclear program and is now spinning a stock of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels.
Tehran has struck a hard line in negotiations since conservative President Ebrahim Raisi came into office. Consternation is building among European nations at the negotiating table in the Austrian capital. The parties to the landmark deal will resume their efforts on Monday, the European Union said.
Speaking alongside Hussein, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian repeated calls for the US to lift sanctions before Iran walks back its nuclear advances.
“We say it out loud that if you want your concerns over Iran’s peaceful nuclear issue to be removed, then all of the nuclear deal-related sanctions must be removed,” he said, addressing the West.

Topics: Iraq Iran United States

Sudanese women march to protest rapes blamed on security forces

Sudanese women march to protest rapes blamed on security forces
Reuters

Sudanese women march to protest rapes blamed on security forces

Sudanese women march to protest rapes blamed on security forces
  • UN Human Rights Office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during Sunday’s protests
  • “The military belongs in the barracks, and the streets are full of women,” protestors chanted on Thursday
Reuters

OMDURMAN, Sudan: Hundreds of women marched in Omdurman and protests hit other Sudanese cities on Thursday in response to allegations that 13 women were raped during anti-military rule protests earlier in the week.
The United Nations Human Rights Office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during the protests on Sunday.
That demonstration drew hundreds of thousands of people to the capital Khartoum to protest against a military coup on Oct. 25. They converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed by security forces after sundown.
Women’s groups organized Thursday’s marches, supported by neighborhood resistance committees and political parties, around the capital Khartoum, neighboring Bahri and Omdurman, as well cities across the country including Kassala, Damazine, Kosti and Kadugli, according to images shared on social media.
“They use rape to scare us from pouring into the streets or for our families to prevent us from protesting, but we will not stop, we will not be afraid, and we will resist,” said activist Walaa Abdelaziz, protesting in Omdurman.
Some of the protesters beat drums, while others chanted, “The military belongs in the barracks, and the streets are full of women.”
Suleima Ishaq, director of the Combating Violence Against Women Unit, a government agency, said the group gave medical aid to eight rape victims. She described the assaults as “systematic.”
“The protests on December 19th were dispersed using unprecedented violence...It was a method involved in the dispersal of this protest to use sexual violence, so we don’t believe that it was a coincidence or a one-off event.”
In a statement, the United States, European Union, UK and other Western countries condemned the rapes and urged that “perpetrators are held accountable regardless of affiliation.”
“This protest proves that we will not be broken no matter what,” said activist Amira Gomaa. “We consider those who carried out those acts against women wolves who need to be prosecuted, and there will come a day when they will be prosecuted and we know every single one of them.”
Sudan’s military and police have not commented.

Topics: Sudan women protests rape Coup

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid
Arab News

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid

4 arrested over $15.8m UAE drug-smuggling bid
  • Dubai Police seize more than 1.1m Captagon tablets hidden in plastic lemons
Arab News

DUBAI: Four Arab men have been arrested for attempting to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills with an estimated street value of 58 million Emirati dirhams ($15.8 million) into the UAE.

Dubai Police on Thursday said a team from its anti-narcotics department made the arrests after monitoring the suspects in an operation codenamed 66.

The men under surveillance had tried to sneak 1,160,500 tablets into the country inside plastic containers made to look like lemons and stored in a refrigerated container.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, noted that the force was committed to “combating organized crime and protecting society against all harms, especially drugs.”

Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, said all tip-offs were taken seriously, especially when they were in the interests of protecting the UAE’s safety and security.

Topics: UAE Dubai Police drugs Captagon pills

