You are here

  • Home
  • Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 

Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 

Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 
Short Url

https://arab.news/988vx

Updated 14 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 

Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 
Updated 14 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Spot prices for natural gas on the European market witnessed another spike during last week.

On Dec. 13, the price for the benchmark Dutch front-month contract surpassed the previous all-time high of €116 per MWh set on Oct. 5. The price soared 18 percent in the week ending Dec. 17, and 79 percent in month through Dec. 22.

The spike in price last week occurred amid media reports that volumes of Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline were dropping sharply on a daily basis.

This is confirmed by Gazprom data showing that from last Saturday, Dec. 18, through Dec. 21, the daily flows to Europe via Belarus fell by 41 percent.

The volumes shipped through the Yamal-Europe pipeline which has a nameplate capacity of 33 billion cubic meter (bcm), could have reached 28 bcm so far this year, or 20 percent of total Russian pipeline exports to Europe.

In the first 11 months of this year Russian gas shipped to both EU and U.K. via all pipelines accounted for about 46 percent of the region’s total pipeline gas imports over this period.

This was a rough estimate based on data compiled from a recent report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies show.

It’s worth noting that gas volumes on the Yamal-Europe route had experienced a drop in August earlier this year.

This was caused by a fire at a gas processing plant in North Western Siberia that provides feedstock for the pipeline. According to analysts estimates at the time, the accident would have cost Russia some 8 bcm of natural gas in lost export volumes.  

But analysts contacted recently by Arab News regarding the December spike in price for gas in Europe indicated there is no point in dramatizing the situation.  

“Indeed, there has been some decline in Yamal-Europe over the past few days, but volumes are not so significant,”Kirill Bakhtin, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group told Arab News.

“The pipeline has been now reversed, so gas is now flowing from Germany to Poland to meet the demand from Polish consumers. The pipe reversal is a temporary factor and can happen every few months,” Bakhtin explained.

“Gazprom has slowed exports via Yamal-Europe because European clients are asking for less gas...because prices are so high. They are instead pulling gas from storage,” Ronald Smith Executive Director and Senior Oil and Gas Analyst at Moscow-based BCS Global Markets told Arab News.

Responding to Arab News question what is behind the December surge in price Smith said: “Currently Europe is cold and calm, meaning that gas demand for heating is up, electricity demand is up and wind generation is very low, meaning that gas-fired generation is running at high levels despite gas prices being so high.”

But both Bakhtin and Smith seem to be more concerned about what would happen towards the end of the winter period in February-March 2022 when the heating season should be still in full swing.

“Europe entered November with its underground gas storage facilities filled by 77 percent compared with the normal 90-95 percent.

“During the normal heating season, the filling would be reduced by 60-65 percentage points. It’s a risky situation…if the winter turns out to be colder and no substantial supplies would arrive because of high prices, then the storage occupancy rate may fall below the critical 10 percent,” Bahktin warned.

“They [Gazprom clients] can play that game of pulling gas from storage for a while, but it raises the possibility of outright shortages towards the end of winter,” Smith said.

Topics: gas Russia

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s local production of gasoline has increased by 55 percent from 2014 to 2021, the country’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources said in a statement. 

Tarek El-Molla said that local gasoline production reached 6 million tonnes in 2021, up from 3.9 million tonnes in 2014. 

This comes in light of the operation of three major projects, including Assiut’s new project, the Egyptian Refinery in Mostorod and the expansions of the plant in Alexandria.

Assiut’s newly inaugurated complex aims to produce 800,000 tonnes of gasoline annually, representing 13 percent of Egypt’s total production, to cover the needs of Upper Egypt's governorates. 

The minister said that the 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($450 million) project seeks to minimize dangers and save costs of transporting petroleum products from the north to the south.

The complex also aims to maximize the utilization of Assiut Oil Refining Company's assets by opening new investments in Upper Egypt's governorates and providing job opportunities. 

Topics: Egypt

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based financial services provider Sidra Capital has acquired the Houston 10,000 Energy Drive property, which was formerly the headquarters of the NYSE-listed oil and gas business Southwestern Energy.

The property includes two connected LEED certified office towers comprising over 51,000 square metres of Class A leasable space, according to a statement.

LEED is a green building rating system of the US Green Building Council. 

The acquisition reflects the company’s strategy of making investments that are aligned with emerging post-pandemic trends.

This follows Sidra’s launch earlier this year of a $155 million fund to invest in industrial properties in the US.

Sidra Capital has been investing in real estate there since 2016, with over 10 million square feet of leasable area acquired. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 
Updated 23 December 2021
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 
Updated 23 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kiingdom’s main index, TASI, reached this week’s highest value after a wave of initial public offerings and dividend announcements.

TASI rose 0.6 percent to close the week at 11,271 points, having witnessed four days of high volatility, while the parallel market, Nomu, went up by 0.52 percent to 26,545 points.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. led the gainers, rising 6.14 percent to SR30.25 ($8.10). This followed the Capital Market Authority’s approval of the company’s capital reduction request.

AlRajhi Bank was the biggest mover of the session followed by Etihad Atheeb Telecom, with more than SR200 million worth of shares in each changing hands intraday. The share price of AlRajhi Bank rose to SR141.2.

As Banque Saudi Fransi’s board announced SR0.85 dividend per share for the second half of 2021, the stock surged 2.3 percent to SR47.

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, and the Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB, saw gains in the range of 1 to 2 percent to close at SR169 and SR19.5, respectively.

SAIB’s share price hike, which followed its board’s highest dividend recommendation since 2016, brought the stock to a 2.5-year record closing high.

SABIC Agri-nutrients Co. was the fourth-highest gainer, rising 3 percent. The company recently announced the completion of the financial implications of its pull out from Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Seeing the highest losses by the end of the trading day, shares of Batic Investments and Logistics Co. dropped 4 percent to SR24.94.

Brent crude oil was up $0.17, or 0.23 percent, to $75.46 per barrel, while US WTI crude was up 0.18 percent to $72.89 per barrel.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Debt Management Center said it completed its 2021 borrowing plan exceeding SR125bn ($33.3 billion), according to a statement.

The Kingdom’s Finance Minister and chairman of the NDMC, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, announced that 60.5 percent of the debt raised in 2021 was from local sources. The remaining 39.5 percent was made up of international borrwoing.

This was in line with the approved borrowing plan of the year. Additionally, a number of financing channels were utilized such as government alternative funding and early repurchase of local government issuances, a statement on the debt authority’s website said.

Work has also started on structuring the green financing framework which is one of the ministry’s new initiatives and debt-raising channels that are set to launch next year.

The NDMC was also successful in the issuance of sovereign bonds worth €6.8 billion ($7.7 billion), which was the highest ever negative yield issuance and had a coverage ratio of 3.3 times.

A negative yield is when an investor receives less money at the bond’s maturity than the original purchase price for the bond. In other words, instead of receiving a return from the issuer, the depositors are paying the lender a net amount at maturity.

Moreover, the authority said that it successfully arranged for a $3 billion funding provided by Korea Trade Insurance Corporation early this year and also arranged the second early repurchase of part of bonds and sukuk maturing next year with an amount that was over SR33 billion.

The minister also mentioned the improvements made in Saudi Arabia’s credit ratings, highlighting the efficiency of the fiscal system.

Last July, Fitch Ratings decided to revise the Kingdom’s outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its rating at ‘A’, reflecting “prospects for a smaller deterioration in key sovereign balance-sheet metrics,” a report on their website said.

Moody’s, another ratings agency, also followed suit, raising the country’s outlook to stable from negative in November. It said on its website that “the government will reverse most of the 2020 increase in its debt burden while also preserving its fiscal buffers.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally
Getty Images
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally
  • Following a flurry of sales, Musk still has about 1.5 million stock options that expire in August next year
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was “almost done” with his stock sales after selling over $15 billion worth for more than one month.


The billionaire had made confusing statements as to whether he might or might not be done with his stated goal of selling 10 percent of his Tesla shares.


“I sold enough stock to get to around 10 percent plus the option exercise stuff and I tried to be extremely literal here,” he said in an interview on Tuesday with conservative satirical website Babylon Bee.


But on Wednesday he suggested he might not be done. “This assumes completion of the 10b sale,” he tweeted, referring to his prearranged sales plan related to his options.


“There are still a few tranches left, but almost done,” he tweeted later.


Under the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan set up in September, he has exercised stock options that expire next year and sold a portion of the stocks to pay taxes, according to Tesla filings.


Following a flurry of sales, Musk still has about 1.5 million stock options that expire in August next year.


Tesla shares ended 7.5 percent higher at $1,008.87, valuing the company at just over $1 trillion.

“OVERTAXATION“


Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10 percent of his stake if Twitter users agreed. Tesla shares, which had hovered near record highs, lost about a quarter of their value soon after.


On Wednesday, Musk sold another 934,091 shares, bringing the total he has offloaded to 14.77 million — nearly 90 percent of the 17 million or so shares he had been expected to sell.


Asked whether he sold because of the Twitter poll, he said on Tuesday he needed to exercise stock options that expire next year “no matter what.” He added he sold additional “incremental stock” to get near 10 percent.


Of the 14.77 million shares sold, 9.34 million were sold to pay taxes related to his options exercise, according to Tesla’s securities filings.


Musk, who moved the company’s headquarters from California to Texas earlier this month, in Tuesday’s interview also criticized California for “overtaxation” and “overregulation.”


“California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is ... becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation,” he said, adding it was “increasingly difficult to get things done” in California.


On Sunday, he said he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

He has said his personal tax rate tops 50 percent, which would include federal and state income taxes.

Musk said last year he had relocated from California to Texas where he faces no state income tax.


Musk also said the “metaverse,” which describes shared virtual environments, is not compelling, adding that playing video games with goggles can cause motion sickness. “Sure, you can put a TV on your nose.”


“I think we’re far from disappearing into the metaverse. This sounds just kind of buzzword-y.”

Topics: economy tax Tesla Elon Musk shares

Related

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn
Business & Economy
Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn

Latest updates

Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 
Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 
Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas
UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.