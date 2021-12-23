Eddie Howe and Newcastle players unhappy with ‘injustice’ of recent refereeing calls

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that his squad feels a sense of “injustice” following a number of questionable refereeing decisions that have gone against the team recently.
Howe is hoping for some clarity from Premier League officials after the club requested clarifications on “game-changing” calls in games against Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Against Leicester, with the game at 0-0 heading into the 40th minute, James Maddison’s clear dive in the area was given as a penalty. Newcastle went on to lose the match 4-0.
Days later Diogo Jota’s equalizer for Liverpool was allowed to stand despite a clear head injury to Isaac Hayden, something referee Mike Dean chose to ignore. Later on in that encounter, nothing was given when Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser was brought down in the area.
In Newcastle’s last league game, Fraser was clearly brought down by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, but — again — no penalty was given, despite a VAR review.
“There has been a feeling of injustice,” said Howe, whose side is scheduled to face Manchester United on Monday, December 27. “There has been disbelief in the group at some of the decisions lately.
“My focus is always on the future and the things we can influence. We can’t influence what is in the past, referees’ decisions or VAR — the final decision,” he continued. “It is very much a case of looking to the future and educating ourselves on why certain things have happened.”
Despite the club’s request to the Premier League for clarity, there has, as yet, been no response from the powers-that-be.
“All we are asking for is some clarity on the decisions and how the officials on the field and beyond have come to those decisions. That is all we are asking for,” said Howe.
“We want to try and help the process for the future because I have no doubt those decisions have influenced the results of recent games.”
Howe admitted that he has lost faith in the use of VAR in English football, but hinted that it is the implementation of the rules, rather than the concept of VAR itself, that he is at odds with.
“I am just slightly confused by the use of VAR,” he said. “When it was first brought in, it was about making the right decision at that moment in the game. But for some reason it has been diluted. I don’t think it is intervening in as positive a way as it did in the early stages.
“I feel that has definitely had an impact on us. Look at the Ryan Fraser incident against Manchester City — if the referee doesn’t see it then VAR must step in and he should get help.
“When I look back to the Liverpool incidents, I am not sure if VAR influences Mike Dean on the head injury, but I am sure there needs to be more communication with the referee and the fourth official, who had the same view as I did — that the game should have been stopped.”
On the injury front, Howe says he still has a few concerns, with his team taking trips to Everton and Southampton following the visit of the Red Devils.
Howe said: “Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett will all miss the game. We have a few fatigued players also, but we have a few players who are coming back into the squad after illness in Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo.
“(There’s always a) little bit of give and take at this time of year,” he added. “You expect to pick up a few knocks.”