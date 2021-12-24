You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
A laborer makes fiber from banana waste at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Pakistan, in this Nov. 5 file photo. (AN photo by Zulfiqar Kunbhar)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vrfu3

Updated 6 sec ago

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
  • As cotton yields drop, profitable yarn is made from the normally discarded tree stem
Updated 6 sec ago
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

HYDERABAD, Sindh: Scientists in Pakistan’s southeast Sindh province have begun extracting fiber from banana waste in what textile industry stakeholders and farmers hope could become an alternative to cotton.  

Banana fiber is one of the strongest natural fibers. Biodegradable  and similar to bamboo fiber,  it is made from the stem of the banana tree, which is composed mainly of cellulose. 

Sindh province is Pakistan’s main producer of bananas, contributing 80 percent of its yield — and tens of thousands of tons of waste as banana plants only give fruit once in their lifespan and the rest of the tree is discarded after harvest. 

Research on converting banana waste into biodegradable materials has been taking place in recent years in countries such as Australia and Japan, but in Pakistan the Sindh agriculture university spearheads project to transform harvest remains into biodegradable materials.  

“At SAUT we have recently started a pilot project to make valuable products out of banana waste. From banana waste we are producing products, including banana fiber, and solid and liquid compost,” Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, who heads the department of soil science at the university, told Arab News earlier this week. 

The  recycling of  waste will also help reduce pollution from banana farms. 

“Sindh produces 35,000 tons of banana wastage every year which is either burnt or thrown away, contributing to environmental degradation,” he said.

“This initiative will help farmers renounce the environment unfriendly practices and make money out of fruit waste.” 

BACKGROUND

Sindh agriculture university spearheads project to transform harvest remains into biodegradable materials

When farmers lop the bananas from trees, they generally leave the bulky, bulbous trunks to decompose and waste away. But under cotton, the country’s textile industry and farmers see potential in their production, and a chance to help the country reduce its import bill.   

Most of Pakistan’s cotton has been imported in recent years as production decreased.

In 2019-20, the country’s cotton  harvest was the lowest in more than three decades, and the 2020-21 yield was down by almost 30 percent.  “Pakistan’s national annual cotton yield has fallen to half in the last decade or so due to climate change and other factors,” Hyderabadbased agriculturist Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar told Arab News. 

As banana is a higher return crop than cotton, using its waste for fiber production would make cultivation even more profitable for all stakeholders.  

“For instance, one acre can produce 150,000 rupees’ ($840) worth of cotton. In contrast, one acre can produce 200,000 to 300,000 rupees’ worth of bananas. Benefit from banana fiber would be additional for growers,” Panhwar said.  

Mustafa Bari, director of Bari Textile Mills Pvt, said that while more research was required to estimate the potential of banana fiber in replacing cotton yarn, the project was promising as it would help the local textile industry meet international demand for sustainable, value-added produce on markets such as the EU.   

Topics: Pakistan fruits

Related

Pakistani clock collector records passage of time
World
Pakistani clock collector records passage of time

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead
  • Thursday's shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week
  • The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck "the worst" in the Aegean this year
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: At least four migrants have died after their boat was wrecked on an islet north of the island of Antikythera on Thursday, the Greek coast guard said.
They added that rescue crews had mounted an operation to rescue about 90 other people.
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia but most cross on rubber boats to islands close to the Turkish coast.
Thursday’s shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week, with rescue crews still searching for a second day for dozens of asylum-seekers feared missing after their boat sank off the island of Folegandros.
Antikythera and Folegandros are not on the typical route for migrants and officials said the boats, which set off from Turkey, were likely to have been aiming for Italy.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck “the worst” in the Aegean this year.
“This shipwreck is a painful reminder that people continue to embark on perilous voyages in search of safety,” Adriano Silvestri, the UNHCR’s assistant representative in Greece said.
“Such tragic deaths are avoidable, including through the establishment of regular and safe pathways that could prevent people from resorting to smugglers,” he added.
The UNHCR estimates that more than 2,500 people died or went missing at sea while attempting to reach Europe this year.
Greece, which was the frontline of Europe’s refugee crisis when it began in 2015, has since hardened its stance and boosted land and sea patrols to deter people from reaching its shores.

Topics: Greece migrants shipwreck

Related

Update Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
World
Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
Migrants land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis trip
World
Migrants land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis trip

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization
  • Merck's drug, molnupiravir, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30%
  • The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck's drug to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The US on Thursday authorized Merck & Co’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving the go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc.
Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30 percent in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck’s drug to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
Pfizer’s drug, Paxlovid, was authorized on Wednesday for people aged 12 and older and has shown to be nearly 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to trial data.
The Pfizer treatment’s two-drug regimen may not be appropriate for some patients because it includes an older antiviral called ritonavir that is known to have interactions with some other prescription medicines.
The agency’s decision on Thursday comes despite concerns about its use by some outside advisers to the FDA.
Both the Merck and Pfizer pills could be promising tools for those who are sick with COVID-19, especially in the face of the fast-spreading omicron variant, which is now dominant in the United States. Some existing monoclonal antibody therapies given in the hospital are not as effective against omicron.
“This drug is also incredibly easy to use,” Nick Kartsonis, senior vice president of clinical research for vaccines and infectious diseases told Reuters.
“It doesn’t require any second drug to boost its efficacy, and you can give it in a variety of special patient populations, including people who have significant issues with liver function or kidney function, and you don’t have to worry about concomitant medications.”
Merck’s drug is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said. The pill is not recommended for use during pregnancy, the agency added.
The drug is meant to be taken twice a day — four pills each time — for five days, making a full treatment course 40 pills.
The US government’s contract for 10 million courses of the Pfizer drug at a price of $530 per course compares to the deal with Merck for as many as 5 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.
Paul Schaper, Merck’s head of global public policy, said the company will ship hundreds of thousands of treatment within several days and million courses of treatment within several weeks in the United States.
“We have entered into agreements with the US government for slightly more than 3 million doses, 3 million courses of treatment over 2021 and 2022,” Schaper told Reuters.
Merck has said molnupiravir, which helps prevent the virus from replicating, should be effective against any variant, including the new omicron variant.

Topics: US Merck & Co. Antiviral pill COVID-19

Related

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent
World
Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent
Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths
World
Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
  • Vatican officials and employees will not be allowed to work without green pass
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: All Vatican officials and employees will have to have a green pass showing they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they have recovered from the virus, according to a decree issued on Thursday.
They will not be allowed to work without such proof and will forfeit wages for time absent, according to the decree issued by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Previously, those not vaccinated were able to enter workplaces by providing negative results of recent COVID tests.
The tightening of regulations was due to the “worsening of the current health emergency.”
The Vatican decree was issued shortly after Italy, which surrounds the tiny city-state, said it would tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

Topics: Vatican COVID-19 Green Pass

Related

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation
World
Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation
Vatican nuncio in Syria urges international community to lift sanctions
Middle-East
Vatican nuncio in Syria urges international community to lift sanctions

Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says

Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says

Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says
  • Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: There is a lower risk of hospitalization for people with the omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said.
Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed an individual with omicron was estimated to be between 31 percent and 45 percent less likely to attend hospital compared to someone with Delta, and 50 to 70 percent less likely to be admitted.
UKHSA Chief Executive Jenny Harries said on Thursday it was “an encouraging early signal that people who contract the omicron variant may be at a relatively lower risk of hospitalization than those who contract other variants.”
“However, it should be noted both that this is early data and more research is required to confirm these findings,” she said.
The numbers came as Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the new variant swept the country.
The UKHSA’s analysis is highly uncertain because of the small numbers of omicron cases currently in hospital, inability to effectively measure all previous infections and the limited spread of omicron into older age groups, it said.
Still, the findings add to early evidence about the severity of disease that the new variant, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong, can cause and are consistent with encouraging signs from studies from Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh on Wednesday.
Transmissiblity, severity of disease and whether omicron evades vaccines are the three big questions public health authorities and virologists are trying to answer as governments assess whether they need to take unpopular, economically damaging steps to tame the latest wave of infections.
Omicron may appear milder because people are vaccinated, or have some natural protection from prior infection. It is also possible that the virus has changed in a way that produces milder symptoms. Younger people — a large share of omicron cases — are also less likely to suffer severe illness.
The agency said evidence showed protection against symptomatic disease waned after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and then improved after the booster.
But the data suggested the extra protection started to wane more rapidly against omicron than Delta, being about 15-25 percent lower from 10 weeks after the booster dose, it said.
As of Monday, 132 people confirmed with omicron had been treated in hospital. Over 40 percent of hospital admissions were in London.
Of those patients admitted to hospital, 17 had received a booster vaccine, 74 people had two doses and 27 people were not vaccinated.
The vaccination status was unknown for six people, while eight had received a single dose and 14 people were reported to have died within 28 days of an omicron diagnosis, ranging in age from 52-96 years old.
The number of people becoming infected with omicron after having previously contracted COVID-19 has increased sharply.
Some 9.5 percent of people with omicron have had COVID-19 before, which the UKHSA said was likely to be a substantial underestimate, as many prior infections will have been asymptomatic and not picked up by the analysis.

Topics: Coronavirus UK omicron

Related

UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
World
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
Netherlands to go into Christmas ‘lockdown’: PM
World
Netherlands to go into Christmas ‘lockdown’: PM

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate
  • The nature of the blast was not immediately clear
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

KABUL: A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, a government spokesman said, and several people were injured in the blast, according to unconfirmed reports.
A spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry said the attacker was shot and killed while trying to enter the passport office premises.
One member of the Taliban who was a witness told Reuters multiple people were injured, and the building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.
Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.
Officials said that Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents. 

Topics: Afghanistan crisis

Related

Special Taliban will not allow Daesh to establish foothold in Afghanistan, says FM Muttaqi
World
Taliban will not allow Daesh to establish foothold in Afghanistan, says FM Muttaqi

Latest updates

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
Jingle all the way: How Christmas is becoming more accepted in Saudi Arabia
Jingle all the way: How Christmas is becoming more accepted in Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers health, environment aid to Sudan
KSrelief delivers health, environment aid to Sudan
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Iraq pays final Kuwait war reparations
Iraq pays final Kuwait war reparations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.