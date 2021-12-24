You are here

Australia shortens booster wait as omicron explosion turns holidays into chaos

Australia has been looking to ramp up the rollout of boosters after becoming one of the world’s most-vaccinated countries against COVID-19. (AFP)
  • From Jan. 4, the country would offer booster shots to every person aged over 18 who had their second shot four months earlier
SYDNEY: Australia on Friday narrowed the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster shots as another record jump in daily infections resulted in canceled flights and sent Christmas travel plans into disarray.
From Jan. 4, the country would offer booster shots to every person aged over 18 who had their second shot four months earlier and the interval would be again reduced to three months by the end of the month, said federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.
“These dates have been set out of an abundance of caution to give Australians early continued protection,” Hunt told reporters in Canberra.
Most states had been pressing the federal government to make more people eligible for boosters to stem the tide of omicron cases, which reached 9,100 on Friday, up from the previous day’s record of 8,200. While most new cases were previously in New South Wales and Victoria states, neighboring Queensland and South Australia clocked sharp increases.
Media reported thousands of people planning to travel interstate for Christmas the following day had their plans thrown into chaos as airlines canceled or postponed flights due to frontline staff being forced to isolate due to possible exposures to the virus.
Sydney Airport, the country’s busiest, canceled 80 of its 500 domestic flights on Friday, a spokesperson told Reuters, without giving a reason.
Australia has been looking to ramp up the rollout of boosters after becoming one of the world’s most-vaccinated countries against COVID-19, with more than 90 percent of people over the age of 16 having received two doses.
A growing number of countries are reducing the wait time for boosters from six months after the emergence of the omicron variant. This month, South Korea, Britain and Thailand cut that interval to three months.
Despite record cases, the Australians hope the hospitals will not come under extreme pressure from the new strain, which they say appears to be less severe than other variants.
The number of people admitted in hospitals is rising steadily, but remains far lower than during the Delta outbreaks. Just over 4 percent of patients in hospitals have been infected with omicron as of Dec. 20, with only one in intensive care.
The World Health Organization earlier this month warned wealthy countries against hoarding COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots as they try to fight off the new omicron variant, saying it threatened supplies for poorer countries where inoculation rates are still low.

Related

Solomon Islands taps China police advisers after riots

Solomon Islands taps China police advisers after riots
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters

Solomon Islands taps China police advisers after riots

Solomon Islands taps China police advisers after riots
  • Six Chinese police liaison officers will equip and train the Pacific nation's police force
  • PM Sogavare blamed “agents of Taiwan” of stoking the protests, in which dozens of buildings were burnt down
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY, Australia: China will send police officers to the Solomon Islands to help train its police force, the Pacific island nation said on Thursday, after rioting last month sparked by the country’s 2019 switch of diplomatic relations to Beijing from Taiwan.
The unrest, in which dozens of buildings were burnt down, arose after the decision by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to launch relations with China fueled a dispute between the national government and the most populous province, Malaita. Other domestic issues also stirred the discontent.
Six Chinese police liaison officers will equip and train the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, a statement from the Solomon Islands government said.
The Chinese equipment includes shields, helmets, batons and “other non-lethal gears that will further enhance Solomon Islands Police ability in confronting future threats,” the statement said.
Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told a regular press conference in Beijing: “China firmly supports the Solomon Islands government in safeguarding its domestic stability, bilateral ties and the rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Solomon Islands.”
Sogavare has blamed “agents of Taiwan” in Malaita province for the protests, in which dozens of buildings were torched in the Chinatown district of Honiara and shops looted, after the premier refused to speak with protesters.
Taiwan has denied any involvement in the unrest.
China claims the democratically governed island of Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claims, fueling anger in Taipei and deep concern in the United States.
To counter China’s expanding interests in the Indo-Pacific region, Australia has ramped up its presence in the Pacific via its membership of the “Quad” group, together with the United States, India and Japan.
“We are aware of China’s expected engagement in the security sector in Honiara. This is a matter for the Solomon Islands government,” a spokesperson for Australia’s foreign affairs department said in an emailed response.
Around 200 police and soldiers from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea arrived in the Solomons capital Honiara within days of the riots, at Sogavare’s request.
Some Australian soldiers who had been deployed in Honiara began returning home on Thursday.
Australia has a bilateral security agreement with the Solomon Islands. Australian police were previously deployed there in 2003 under a regional peacekeeping mission and stayed for a decade.

Topics: Solomon Islands pacific Manasseh Sogavare

Related

Los Angeles police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect

Los Angeles police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Updated 24 December 2021
AP

Los Angeles police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect

Los Angeles police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
  • Police opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting a person at a Burlington store in North Hollywood
  • One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall and struck a 14-year-old girl
Updated 24 December 2021
AP

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said.
The male suspect was also killed in the police shooting, authorities said. The woman who had been assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington store — part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory — in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley.
Police initially responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, said Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person.
The suspect was struck by the officers’ bullets and killed, Spell said.
One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall and struck the 14-year-old girl, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi. Officers later found her inside.
“You can’t see into the dressing rooms and it just looks like a straight wall of drywall,” Choi said at a second news conference.
Investigators do not yet know whether the teenager was in the dressing room before the violence began or ran in there to hide, he said.
Choi said authorities do not yet know the man’s motive or whether he knew the woman he initially assaulted in the store.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said that woman had moderate to serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot but Choi said she had injuries to her head, arms and face.
Police found a heavy metal cable lock near the suspect that they say may have been used in that assault.
Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report. It was not immediately clear what weapon was involved in that assault.
He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.
Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”
Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the shooting.

 

Topics: US shootings

Related

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis
Updated 24 December 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis

Sri Lanka promises new scheme to tackle looming food crisis
  • Sri Lanka’s inflation hit a record 11.1 percent in November, due mostly to the fact that its tourismdependent economy has been wrecked by international COVID-19 travel restrictions
Updated 24 December 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Thursday announced a new scheme to halt a sharp rise in food prices as the country struggles with soaring inflation and depleted foreign reserves. 

Sri Lanka’s inflation hit a record 11.1 percent in November, due mostly to the fact that its tourismdependent economy has been wrecked by international COVID-19 travel restrictions. The country’s foreign reserves stand at just $1.58 billion, down from $7.5 billion when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office in 2019. 

To shore up its currency reserves, the government imposed import bans and hiked fuel prices earlier this week, prompting shortages and skyrocketing prices of essential goods.  

The prices of many foods and medicines have risen almost 20 percent in the past year, with some increasing by even more.  

“We are adopting a new scheme to (prevent) consumers from paying black market prices for in-demand goods,” Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Thursday. 

FASTFACT

Government has imposed import bans and hiked fuel prices, prompting shortages of essential goods.

“The government has imported rice to meet the shortage and it is now being sold at Rs140 ($0.70) per kilo in all outlets, against the market price pf Rs240 per kilo. Traders should cooperate with the government to relieve the difficulties of the common man.” 

Retailers, however, say they have little choice but to raise their prices, as the rise in fuel costs has disrupted supply chains. Vegetable sellers in Colombo complain that 75 percent of produce has not reached the capital city’s markets, as delivery from nearby villages has nearly come to a halt.  

Afras Shahulhameed, a salesman at GACA pharmacy in Colombo, told Arab News the store could not do anything to halt the rise in prices.  

“We are helpless, since the revised price list has come from the respective suppliers,” he said. Shahulhameed cited the rise in price of a pack of Valsartan — a popular drug used to treat high blood pressure — from Rs2,000 earlier this year to Rs2,500 as an example. 

Gamini Leslie Peiris, who drives a three-wheel taxi in Colombo, told Arab News that the minimum price of a journey has increased 50 percent this week alone. “The log-in fare of the taxi meter has risen from 1$ to $1.5  after the fuel hike,” he said. 

Topics: Sri Lanka economy

Related

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
Updated 24 December 2021

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit

Pakistan bid to turn banana waste into fiber bears fruit
  • As cotton yields drop, profitable yarn is made from the normally discarded tree stem
Updated 24 December 2021
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

HYDERABAD, Sindh: Scientists in Pakistan’s southeast Sindh province have begun extracting fiber from banana waste in what textile industry stakeholders and farmers hope could become an alternative to cotton.  

Banana fiber is one of the strongest natural fibers. Biodegradable  and similar to bamboo fiber,  it is made from the stem of the banana tree, which is composed mainly of cellulose. 

Sindh province is Pakistan’s main producer of bananas, contributing 80 percent of its yield — and tens of thousands of tons of waste as banana plants only give fruit once in their lifespan and the rest of the tree is discarded after harvest. 

Research on converting banana waste into biodegradable materials has been taking place in recent years in countries such as Australia and Japan, but in Pakistan the Sindh agriculture university spearheads project to transform harvest remains into biodegradable materials.  

“At SAUT we have recently started a pilot project to make valuable products out of banana waste. From banana waste we are producing products, including banana fiber, and solid and liquid compost,” Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, who heads the department of soil science at the university, told Arab News earlier this week. 

The  recycling of  waste will also help reduce pollution from banana farms. 

“Sindh produces 35,000 tons of banana wastage every year which is either burnt or thrown away, contributing to environmental degradation,” he said.

“This initiative will help farmers renounce the environment unfriendly practices and make money out of fruit waste.” 

BACKGROUND

Sindh agriculture university spearheads project to transform harvest remains into biodegradable materials

When farmers lop the bananas from trees, they generally leave the bulky, bulbous trunks to decompose and waste away. But under cotton, the country’s textile industry and farmers see potential in their production, and a chance to help the country reduce its import bill.   

Most of Pakistan’s cotton has been imported in recent years as production decreased.

In 2019-20, the country’s cotton  harvest was the lowest in more than three decades, and the 2020-21 yield was down by almost 30 percent.  “Pakistan’s national annual cotton yield has fallen to half in the last decade or so due to climate change and other factors,” Hyderabadbased agriculturist Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar told Arab News. 

As banana is a higher return crop than cotton, using its waste for fiber production would make cultivation even more profitable for all stakeholders.  

“For instance, one acre can produce 150,000 rupees’ ($840) worth of cotton. In contrast, one acre can produce 200,000 to 300,000 rupees’ worth of bananas. Benefit from banana fiber would be additional for growers,” Panhwar said.  

Mustafa Bari, director of Bari Textile Mills Pvt, said that while more research was required to estimate the potential of banana fiber in replacing cotton yarn, the project was promising as it would help the local textile industry meet international demand for sustainable, value-added produce on markets such as the EU.   

Topics: Pakistan fruits

Related

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead
  • Thursday's shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week
  • The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck "the worst" in the Aegean this year
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: At least four migrants have died after their boat was wrecked on an islet north of the island of Antikythera on Thursday, the Greek coast guard said.
They added that rescue crews had mounted an operation to rescue about 90 other people.
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia but most cross on rubber boats to islands close to the Turkish coast.
Thursday’s shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week, with rescue crews still searching for a second day for dozens of asylum-seekers feared missing after their boat sank off the island of Folegandros.
Antikythera and Folegandros are not on the typical route for migrants and officials said the boats, which set off from Turkey, were likely to have been aiming for Italy.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck “the worst” in the Aegean this year.
“This shipwreck is a painful reminder that people continue to embark on perilous voyages in search of safety,” Adriano Silvestri, the UNHCR’s assistant representative in Greece said.
“Such tragic deaths are avoidable, including through the establishment of regular and safe pathways that could prevent people from resorting to smugglers,” he added.
The UNHCR estimates that more than 2,500 people died or went missing at sea while attempting to reach Europe this year.
Greece, which was the frontline of Europe’s refugee crisis when it began in 2015, has since hardened its stance and boosted land and sea patrols to deter people from reaching its shores.

Topics: Greece migrants shipwreck

Related

