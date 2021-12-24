You are here

  • Home
  • ‘I’m not afraid to tell the truth:’ Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam discusses ‘Farah’

‘I’m not afraid to tell the truth:’ Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam discusses ‘Farah’

‘I’m not afraid to tell the truth:’ Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam discusses ‘Farah’
“Farha” had its regional premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvf9y

Updated 24 December 2021
Iain Akerman

‘I’m not afraid to tell the truth:’ Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam discusses ‘Farah’

‘I’m not afraid to tell the truth:’ Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam discusses ‘Farah’
Updated 24 December 2021
Iain Akerman

JEDDAH: When the Kuwait-born Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam was a child, she was told the story of Radieh, a young Palestinian girl who watched from a locked cellar as catastrophe consumed her village. Hidden by her father, Radieh would bear witness to the violent displacement of her people before making her way to Syria, where she passed on her story to another young girl. That girl would grow up, marry, and share the same story with her own daughter.

“And that daughter is me,” says Sallam with a smile. “The story travelled over the years to reach me. It stayed with me. When I was a child, I had this fear of closed, dark places and I kept thinking of this girl and what happened to her. So, when I grew up and became a filmmaker, I decided that this would be my debut feature.”

That debut is “Farha,” which had its regional premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival this month and was awarded a special mention at the festival’s Yusr Awards. Inspired by the story that Sallam was told as a child (although Radieh has become Farha — played by newcomer Karam Taher), it addresses the horror of the Nakba (the violent removal of Palestinians from their homeland), which is harrowingly depicted from the unique perspective of a young girl trapped inside a single room.




The film is harrowingly depicted from the unique perspective of a young girl trapped inside a single room. (Getty)

To shoot this pivotal moment in Palestinian history from such a limited perspective was a bold directorial decision. Predominately set inside one room (the camera never leaves that room), the film gives its protagonist just two restricted views of the world outside — a slit in the cellar door and a small hole in one of the walls. As a result, Sallam relied heavily on both her cinematographer Rachel Aoun, who would act as Farha’s eyes, and her sound designer Rana Eid, who would be her ears. For Aoun and Sallam, the primary challenge was to avoid repeating certain shots and angles, while Eid was handed the responsibility of recreating the sound of the Nakba.

“I talked to Rana when the script was still on paper,” says Sallam, whose previous film was the award-winning short “The Parrot.” “She read the script, we discussed it, and she was attracted to the fact that sound was written and very important in this film. I was, like, ‘Rana, most of the time sound is more important than the camerawork and the picture.’ I wanted the audience to feel and hear what Farha hears and that would only be possible if the sound was perfect.”

Interestingly, Sallam didn’t tell her actors where the camera was, especially when shooting the movie’s central, traumatic sequence, which Farha is forced to endure in hiding. That scene took four days to shoot, and involved 10 actors (some trained, some not) and a huge amount of planning and choreography.




Sallam didn’t tell her actors where the camera was, especially when shooting the movie’s central, traumatic sequence, which Farha is forced to endure in hiding. (Supplied)

“We had four days and every day we had to pick up emotionally from where we left off the day before, so I was worried about them,” says Sallam. “It was already draining and tiring and every day we had to make sure we were in the same place, that we got into the mood of the scene, and remembered everything together.”

It was tough, not just because of the physical demands being placed upon the actors, but because of the psychological weight of what was being portrayed. After the film’s initial screening in Jeddah, the actress Sameera Asir (Um Mohammad) said that shooting such painful scenes had affected her deeply on an emotional level. She was not alone. “Some of the crew members were crying behind the monitor while shooting, remembering their families and their stories, and the stories they heard from their grandparents,” says Sallam.

Although a witness and not an active participant, Farha is the film’s focal point throughout. The camera spends more than 50 minutes inside the cellar with her, which is why Sallam knew the performance of Taher would make or break the film.




The film addresses the horror of the Nakba (the violent removal of Palestinians from their homeland). (Supplied)

“People need to love her and feel with her and have compassion towards her. She needs to be stubborn and naughty and, in many ways, I was very specific about what I wanted. I was looking for this raw material — a girl who had never acted but was willing to commit. I was looking for the right girl and I knew I would see it in her eyes. Those shiny and passionate eyes. And when I met Karam it wasn’t actually the audition that made me want to invest in her more. She was very shy. She was 14 at the time (15 when shooting began), but I gave her some homework about the Nakba and she sent me a message soon after saying, ‘This is the homework you asked me to do.’ And I said, ‘OK, she’s interested.’”

The second time Sallam met Taher she was more comfortable and ready to learn, so they embarked on a series of one-on-one acting workshops together. “One of the things that I love is working with actors — and non-actors specifically — so I worked with Karam for a few months and she was committed,” says Sallam. “And I was testing that. Is she coming on time? Is she cancelling other stuff with her friends? That was a good sign. Her commitment and passion and dedication were there.”




Darin Sallam, director of ‘Farah,’ and her leading actress Karam Taher. (Supplied)

For Taher, who had attended the audition almost on a whim, it was a tough few months of steep learning. “After I auditioned I went back and I told my mum, ‘No, that’s not going to happen. I don’t think they liked my audition or my acting,’” she says. “I was so nervous and shy at the beginning and it was a long trip to be honest. It was Darin who was with me the whole time, getting me into the character, helping me to reach this point where I was comfortable. I feel like I had to open up to Darin, and I did. I trusted her so much. I opened up to her more than I did to anyone else, which helped me to get all of my anger, all of my feelings and emotions out so I was able to finish a scene perfectly the way she wanted it to be.”

Her toughest scenes were two separations, says Taher. The first, from her father (Ashraf Barhom), the second, from her best friend Farida (Tala Gammoh). However, the film also includes scenes that are rarely tackled in regional cinema, including urination and Farha’s first period.

“I wanted to show these things because it’s natural and it’s what would happen to you or me if we were in her shoes,” explains Sallam. “I wasn’t afraid to do it, I was worried that Karam wouldn’t feel comfortable, so I had to work with her and I made sure she was comfortable with the crew and no one was in the room but me and the camera.”

Many people didn’t want “Farha” to be made, Sallam says. The reasons why will become immediately obvious to anyone who watches it. Although the events of 1948 are covered in countless books, poems, articles, and documentaries, the Nakba is rarely shown in fictionalized cinematic form.

“I’m not afraid to tell the truth. We need to do this because films live and we die,” says Sallam. “This is why I decided to make this film. Not because I’m political, but because I’m loyal to the story that I heard.”

Topics: Darin Sallam Farah

Moroccan artist Nabil El-Makhloufi discusses the importance of ‘enigmatic situations’ to his work

Moroccan artist Nabil El-Makhloufi discusses the importance of ‘enigmatic situations’ to his work
Updated 24 December 2021
Denise Marray

Moroccan artist Nabil El-Makhloufi discusses the importance of ‘enigmatic situations’ to his work

Moroccan artist Nabil El-Makhloufi discusses the importance of ‘enigmatic situations’ to his work
Updated 24 December 2021
Denise Marray

LONDON: Moroccan artist Nabil El-Makhloufi has a particular talent for conveying mixed emotions in his work. Take his images of crowd scenes, which can seem both harmonious and dissonant. It’s not quite clear what is happening, nor whether it is good, bad, or somewhere in between.

This sense of ambivalence is deliberate, El-Makhloufi admits, but not contrived.

“I’m facing the same puzzle as the viewer,” he says. “Enigmatic or threatening situations that attract curiosity and ominous feelings are an important part of my work.”

Nabil El-Makhloufi Milky Way II. (Supplied)

Perhaps this ability to stand apart and observe the dynamics and non-verbal interactions of groups is more acute in El-Makhloufi because he has lived much of his life as an outsider in his adopted homeland of Germany. This experience, he said, has given him the opportunity to contemplate and contrast his ‘Arabness’ with German culture.

“I like the openness of the way people think in Germany. You can speak directly and talk about everything,” he tells Arab News. “That’s a big difference compared to Arab culture, which has lots of taboos. I have an unconditional love for Morocco, but Germany has opened my eyes.

“The good thing about living here is that it gives me a distance to reflect on all these questions about my Arab identity,” he continues. “So, for me, to a certain extent, it’s important not to be integrated or else that feeling is lost.” He smiles, suggesting he is joking.

Nabil El-Makhloufi has a particular talent for conveying mixed emotions in his work. (Supplied)

El-Makhloufi moved to Leipzig after visiting the former East German city during a trip to Europe in his early twenties. He was immediately attracted to the city’s rich cultural scene. When he visited its School of Visual Arts he loved the buzz of the place and “the way it smelled of paint.” It was here he would continue his artistic education, building on the degree he earned at the Art School of Rabat.

His decision to study in Leipzig was also based on a desire to forge his own path. The close ties between Morocco and France meant many Moroccan artists had headed to Paris to study. Germany, El-Makhloufi felt, would offer a new challenge — including learning a new language — and add another dimension to his development as an artist.

As a child growing up in Fez, he had displayed an early talent for drawing, but art was not taught in his primary school, so there was no formal structure to his early artistic learning. His main inspiration was an uncle who “drew everything around him.”

Nabil El-Makhloufi, The Consideration. (Supplied)

When he moved on to high school, art was part of the curriculum, and that gave him some solid technical training. From there, it was a natural progression to study art in Rabat, which had a far more vibrant cultural scene than his relatively conservative hometown.

Those formative years in Morocco remain a major influence on El-Makhloufi’s work today. “All my pictures always have a direct reference to Arab culture,” he says.

Naturally, though, his life as an outsider also plays a significant part in his art. Migration is an issue that he has thought about deeply — not just the recent, widely reported struggles of refugees, but older patterns going back generations. However, even though some of his paintings seem to make this connection obvious — such as “The Consideration,” in which a man gazes intently at a model of a wooden boat — his work is always open to many interpretations, the artist insists.

Nabil El-Makhloufi, La Foule. (Supplied)

“In this picture I try to express being alone with a decision — not necessarily to do with boats and migration, but an existential decision that you could have to take at any time,” he explains.

Similarly, while “Passage” shows people packed into boats, immediately bringing to mind stories of refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea or the English Channel on overcrowded vessels, El-Makhloufi says he sees a wider universal story of the human longing for self-realization.

“This boat with refugees that I have painted is like a process that every human being goes through,” he explains. “There is always a transition from one situation to another situation. There is always a development in your own personality. It’s a universal human situation. I’m trying to express the fragility of this transition.”

Like ambivalence, fragility is something he is adept at capturing in his work. Particularly in “The Leap,” his image of a young man in mid-air — perhaps executing a dive into water, but perhaps not. His destination is unclear.

“That’s a celebration of youth. This picture is about Arab youth, but it also has a tragic side,” El-Makhloufi says. “Young people want to fly, but, at the same time, their circumstances are very uncertain.”

Topics: Nabil El-Makhloufi

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Rasha Nahas

‘Al-Madini’

The acclaimed Berlin-based Palestinian singer-songwriter released her first Arabic-language single last month. It’s a sweet tale of chance meetings, and Nahas’ musicianship —stripped-back and less theatrical than much of her English-language output — instils it with a moving sense of melancholy, which is complimented by simplicity of the black-and-white video.

Usfuur & Lutum

‘Contemporary Keepsakes’

UAE-based Syrian designer Yara Tlass — founder of jewelry brand Usfuur — has collaborated with Dubai-based ceramic practice Lutum on a collection of “bespoke lifestyle objects.” “With a shared understanding of craftsmanship, Usfuur and Lutum are inspired together by earth elements, notions of movement, and visual poetry,” a press release explains. The handmade collection consists of “contemporary heirlooms” that “act as both sculptures and functional objects.”

Frida

‘Dawararan’

This is the lead single from the Lebanese singer’s latest album “The Freedom to Be,” which was released early this month. Frida describes the album as “both an ode to love and an invitation to embody freedom, to dance to the music of the spheres and to sing our joy of being, fully here in this now.” The haunting “Dawararan” is a good introduction to the record’s blend of classical Arab and Western soul influences.

Neelima Azad

‘Inhale Peace, Exhale Happiness’

The self-taught Indian photographer was one of the winners of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards’ November Instagram competition “All Things Expo” with this beautifully composed shot of a yoga practitioner at the site of Expo 2020 Dubai. It’s the latest in a number of prizes for Dubai-based Azad, who also won an Emerging Talent award from World Art Dubai last year.

Topics: Rasha Nahas Usfuur & Lutum Frida Neelima Azad

Dimitri Vegas, Armin Van Buuren to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on New Year’s Eve

Dimitri Vegas, Armin Van Buuren to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on New Year’s Eve
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

Dimitri Vegas, Armin Van Buuren to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on New Year’s Eve

Dimitri Vegas, Armin Van Buuren to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on New Year’s Eve
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas and Dutch record producer Armin Van Buuren are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Vegas will thrill crowds at Expo’s Jubilee Park at 8:30 p.m., while Buuren will meet his fans at 1:30 a.m.

DJs from across the Arab world, Philippines and India will also perform at the event.

Attendees will also enjoy two fireworks displays and a midnight “ball drop” at Al-Wasl Plaza.

Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Celebrated by every country in the world, New Year’s Eve is a unique moment in time — celebrations made ever more poignant over these past two years as we address the pandemic together.”

He added: “As we continue to safely host 192 nations over 182 days, as the largest event ever held in the Arab world, we are thrilled to host a spectacular celebration of top class entertainment and activations, welcoming 2022 with open arms and renewed optimism for a brighter future.”
 

Topics: Dimitri Vegas Armin Van Buuren Expo 2020 Dubai

Actor Timothee Chalamet, designer Haider Ackermann create hoodies to help Afghan women

Actor Timothee Chalamet, designer Haider Ackermann create hoodies to help Afghan women
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

Actor Timothee Chalamet, designer Haider Ackermann create hoodies to help Afghan women

Actor Timothee Chalamet, designer Haider Ackermann create hoodies to help Afghan women
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US actor Timothee Chalamet has partnered with Colombian-born French fashion designer Haider Ackermann to design hoodies to help children and women in Afghanistan.

The pair revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that all profits from the sweatshirts will go to Afghanistan Libre, a nonprofit organization that fights for the rights of women and girls in the country.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIDER ACKERMANN (@h.a)

“For a couple of years now @tchalamet and I have been wanting to make something together,” Ackermann, who spent years of his childhood in Algeria, wrote on Instagram. “In August, we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to design a hoodie where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre.”

The white sweatshirts feature a picture of a young child in a blue paint splatter design with text that reads “Silent Soldier” and “HA+TC A Common Thread,” referring to Chalamet and Ackermann’s initials. 
 

Topics: Timothee Chalamet Haider Ackermann

Washington exhibition highlights the impact of Arab artists on the US art scene

Washington exhibition highlights the impact of Arab artists on the US art scene
Updated 23 December 2021
Rawaa Talass

Washington exhibition highlights the impact of Arab artists on the US art scene

Washington exhibition highlights the impact of Arab artists on the US art scene
  • ‘Converging Lines’ shows how generations of Arabs have ‘asserted their own identities and narratives’ in America
Updated 23 December 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: From a delicate figurative drawing by Kahlil Gibran to Etel Adnan’s tri-colored painting “Planète 8,” a recent exhibition in Washington’s Middle East Institute showcased the works of established and emerging Arab artists who have built their lives and careers in America. 

“Converging Lines: Tracing the Artistic Lineage of the Arab Diaspora in the US” demonstrated the long-standing presence of multidisciplinary artists associated with Lebanon, Egypt, Palestine, and Sudan in American cities including New York, San Francisco and Washington, exploring the generationally overlapping themes of abstraction, figuration, migration, war, and occupation, and all contributing to the canon of ‘American art.’ 

The US is home to approximately three million citizens of Arab heritage, but the general public’s knowledge of this community’s rich artistic output is at a low and tends to stay within Arab-American circles. A part of this problem is institutional representation, according to the show’s independent curator and writer Maymanah Farhat. 

Huguette Caland, ‘Corps bleu (Bribes de corps),’ 1973. (Supplied)

“It’s a matter of advocacy,” she told Arab News. “The way that the American art world works is that if you don’t have a group of people — including gallerists, collectors, historians, curators, and artists themselves — constantly advocating, you really can’t get anywhere in terms of making headway. It is still very much a white male-dominated art scene.” 

Black artists, for example, have also faced marginalization and neglect like their Arab contemporaries, but, as Farhat points out, the former have made significant strides in the last 10 years. 

“It’s not something that one person alone can do, and it really requires diligence,” she said. “We saw that with the emergence of black artists recently — there’s actual care being taken, but that comes from decades and decades of black art historians and curators advocating those narratives, writing monographs and producing exhibitions.” 

Jacqueline Salloum, ‘SANE HILWE YA OKHTI (HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR SISTER),’ 2017. (Supplied)

Considering the political climate of the past 20 years, the “demonization” of Arab-Americans is another concern, as well as misinformation. Farhat said she once heard someone comment: “I didn’t know Arabs produced contemporary art.”

“There is still that kind of really strong power of Hollywood and Orientalism in the sense of capturing the imaginations of Americans,” she added. 

While there have been notable attempts to improve inclusivity — exhibiting the works of Arab artists in international art fairs, auctions, and biennales — there is a long way to go towards full recognition in the American context, something the MEI exhibition hoped to address. 

Kahlil Gibran, ‘The Blind,’ 1919. (Supplied)

The exhibition focused on three clusters of Arab-American artists over a 100-year period: the modernists of the 1950s-1960s; the ‘mid-career’; and the newer artists of the past 15 years. It began with drawings by the literary titan and grandfather of Arab-American art, Kahlil Gibran, who was born in Lebanon and roamed the literary spheres of Boston and New York for years during the early 20th century. A foundational diasporic figure, Gibran was one of the first to write about the Arab-American identity, a topic that contemporary artists tap into until this day. 

“Gibran and Rumi are the best-selling authors in the American publishing world and it’s funny that they’re always seen as mythical ‘Eastern’ men,” said Farhat. “It’s frustrating to me, at least, that Gibran is never seen as an American artist, when so much of his visual art was produced during that time when New York was truly international. Gibran was very active in the American art scene.”

The title of the show refers to the fact that many of the featured artists crossed paths at one point or another, and also shared aesthetics and interests. “The most common theme is the fact that artists are asserting their own identities and narratives,” Farhat said. 

Helen Zughaib, ‘Circle Home Beit,’ 2010. (Supplied)

One of the most interesting artists on view is the late painter and critic Helen Khal, who was born into a Lebanese family in 1920s Pennsylvania, but decided to study in Beirut, where she would eventually become studio mates with Huguette Caland. Their work is simple, exploring colors and forms in what looks like an unearthly space in motion. 

“You can’t argue with their work,” Farhat said of the two female painters. “You see their work and you’re completely blown away by it.” Caland eventually left Lebanon, heading first to France, and then to Venice, California for around three decades, becoming associated with the West Coast abstraction movement. 

Meanwhile, Etel Adnan, who died last month at the age of 96, first started painting her now-beloved, dreamy Californian landscapes in Marin County, making her a true Bay Area artist.  

Helen Khal, ‘Untitled’. (Supplied)

Honoring tradition and embracing new ideas, the late Palestinian printmaker Kamal Boullata, who lived in Washington for 30 years, was forever inspired by the calligraphy and mosaics of the Dome of Rock in Jerusalem, where he was born and forced to leave in 1967. Helen Zughaib has a similar story of displacement, having fled Lebanon during the Civil War. She currently works in the US, and also experiments with calligraphy by writing the Arabic word ‘Beit’ (home) over and over again to create her works.

Arab-American artists today are bold and vocal, using a variety of material and often addressing heavy socio-political matters. Take Michigan-born Jacqueline Salloum’s “Happy Birthday Dear Sister” — a white-frosted cake that looks pretty on the outside but is full of M16 bullets. It references Salloum’s interviews with a young girl in a Palestinian camp, where normal activities such as baking a birthday cake, took place against a backdrop of constant violence.

For the Lebanese-Mexican Farhat, who is editing a forthcoming publication on the artistry of Arab-Americans, the show’s diverse content is personal. “I love them all — there’s something special in each generation,” she said. “I like the fact that what we’re communicating with the show is the sense of longevity. I think every generation has produced something that we can gravitate towards.” 

Farhat hopes the exhibition managed to communicate the idea that Arab artists and their US counterparts were working together as peers, as opposed to the latter only “influencing” the former. 

“(Arab artists) have been engaged and they’ve been contributing,” she noted. “It’s not that they were located in a specific city and were then influenced by other artists — they had their own style, their own techniques, and their own contributions that they’ve brought to the larger American art scene.”

Topics: Converging Lines Maymanah Farhat

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s National Building sets up unit of Ukrainian aerospace firm Yuzhmash
Saudi Arabia’s National Building sets up unit of Ukrainian aerospace firm Yuzhmash
New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season
New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season
PIF-backed ROSHN, General Authority for Real Estate unify efforts to develop local sector
PIF-backed ROSHN, General Authority for Real Estate unify efforts to develop local sector
TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Binance moves Singapore chief to head Middle East from Dubai
Binance moves Singapore chief to head Middle East from Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.