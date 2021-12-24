You are here

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
A workshop is damaged after a projectile hit Samtah (top left), the damaged vehicle in a village neighbouring Najran, and remnants of the projectile in Najran (right). (SPA)
Arab News

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
  • A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed in the Houthi attack on Jazan
  • Coalition said projectiles were launched from Yemeni city of Saada, launched airstrikes in response
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident of the Kingdom were killed after a Houthi projectile hit Jazan on Friday.

The projectile fell in Samtah, a town in Jazan, and also damaged an industrial workshop, the Arab coalition said.

Earlier, a projectile hit a village neighbouring Najran and damaged a vehicle belonging to a civilian.

The coalition said the projectiles were launched from the Yemeni city of Saada and that it was carrying out airstrikes in response to deal with the source of the threat.

It later said that four depots used to store ballistic missiles and drones in Yemen’s Al-Mahwit governorate have been destroyed.

Two mountain caves used to store ballistic missiles and weapons in Saada were also destroyed, the coalition said.

The Houthi militia frequently carries out cross-border attacks which have been condemned by the international community.

Saudi mother-of-six finds sweet success with her ‘kingdom of bees’

Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the ‘Beekeeper of the North.’ (Supplied)
Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the ‘Beekeeper of the North.’ (Supplied)
Nada Hameed

Saudi mother-of-six finds sweet success with her ‘kingdom of bees’

Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the ‘Beekeeper of the North.’ (Supplied)
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Beekeeping as a hobby or business is not for the faint-hearted, as a mother-of-six from Hail in northern Saudi Arabia is proving in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry.

Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, 38-year-old Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the “Beekeeper of the North.”
As the only female beekeeper in the Hail region, she is winning praise from fellow beekeepers and visitors, and has been honored by Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture.
Al-Shimmari, who describes herself as a hard-working self-learner, said: “I disagree with those who say that beekeeping is a man’s profession. A strong female can accomplish anything and can excel at any career.”
Al-Shimmari told Arab News that she decided to educate herself about the secrets of the beekeeping business, so bought a beehive and “began exploring the kingdom of bees from A to Z.”
She enjoys being “fully immersed in nature, dealing with bees, plants and fresh honey.”

I disagree with those who say that beekeeping is a man’s profession. A strong female can accomplish anything and can excel at any career.

Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari

Al-Shimmari said that she learnt by observing. “How can one queen lead thousands of workers in a bee colony? I started to explore more and learnt from my colleagues, professional beekeepers who have been in the business for years.”
She said: “Gaining skill and excelling in beekeeping is far from easy. It requires on-site experience, and you need to have a good source that will answer all your questions. I received support from all the beekeepers I sought out. They were keen to teach me from scratch, and explained how to overcome obstacles and solve problems step by step.”

• As the only female beekeeper in the Hail region, 38-year-old Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari is winning praise from fellow beekeepers and visitors, and has been honored by Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture.

• Al-Shimmari was the only woman among 33 beekeepers who took part in the 2021 Hail Honey Festival in early November. The festival helps apiarists market their products and increase investment opportunities, and also delivers a substantial financial return for local beekeepers and producers.

Advice from online platforms also helped Al-Shimmari to improve her beekeeping skills, with demonstrations on how to provide the best environment for bees.
Starting out with one beehive as a hobby, she gradually increased to 50 beehives, and began providing her family and relatives with honey from her farm.
“Once the production started to rise, my family encouraged me to transform my hobby into a business. They saw the array of honey types I produced and how hard-working I am. So I created my honey brand named after my late father Shawi.”
Al-Shimmari produces 11 honey products and pollen, with eight types of honey from different flowers.
A female beekeeper in Saudi Arabia is a rarity, one of the factors that helped Al-Shimmari find business success in the area where she lives on the outskirts of the city of Hail. Her village of Al-Khita is known for its fertile farmland, but beekeepers in general are scarce.
Al-Shimmari moves her beehives around different locations so bees have access to athel, sidr and talh flowers, known for their attractive color and plentiful nectar.
“Beehives are heavy, and it needs two people, but I manage to relocate them during different seasons to collect nectar from special plants and flowers. That means I can get a variety of honey types,” she said.
Her working day starts at dawn when bees begin leaving their hive and searching for nectar.
“I also have my farm, where I keep all my hives and where many types of flowers are planted for bees to get nectar, including citrus trees, clover, roses, climbing plants and grape vines. Bees also get nectar from neighbors’ fruit trees.”
Meanwhile, the “Beekeeper of the North” dreams of expanding her business with hundreds of hives, and adds that she still draws inspiration from the Kingdom’s first female apiarist, Hanaa Al-Alamai, from Rijal Alma in the southern Asir region.
Al-Shimmari was the only woman among 33 beekeepers who took part in the 2021 Hail Honey Festival in early November. The festival helps apiarists market their products and increase investment opportunities, and also delivers a substantial financial return for local beekeepers and producers.
“I am so happy because of all the support that I have received during the festival from my fellow beekeepers, visitors and officials. My talent can be seen and recognized by everyone, so I hope to meet their expectations and more,” she said.

Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Saudi Arabia announces 332 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 540,627
  • A total of 8,869 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 332 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 127 were recorded in Riyadh, 60 in  Jeddah, 45 in Makkah, 11 in Dammam, eight in Madinah, seven in Hofuf, seven in Taif, six in Dhahran, and six in Al-Mubarraz.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 540,627 after 121 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,869 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 49 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season
Lama Alhamawi

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season

New York favorite Philippe Chow opens for Riyadh Season
  • Restaurant prides itself on offering luxury and authentic Beijing cuisine, served family-style for diners to enjoy
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A world-renowned New York restaurant has opened its doors in Al-Athriya, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, offering Saudis the chance to sample Phillippe Chow’s luxury Beijing-style cooking in their backyard.

“We have a lot of clients that are from Saudi Arabia and the UAE who enjoy Philippe’s cuisine and when they come to New York it is one of the must-go places for them,” Abraham Merchant, president and CEO of Merchants Hospitality, told Arab News.

Chow began his journey in cooking as a teenager in Hong Kong, China. There he developed and perfected his passion for authentic Beijing-style cooking.

In 2004, the first Philippe Chow restaurant opened its doors in New York near the busy Fifth and Madison Avenues and has been an international favorite for over 17 years.

The restaurant prides itself on offering luxury and authentic Beijing cuisine, served family-style for diners to enjoy.

“It’s an amazing brand. It’s one of those cuisines that you know you wake up in the middle of the night thinking about having chicken satay or Beijing chicken,” Merchant said.

Merchant stressed that Phillipe Chow does not offer a contemporary style of cooking, but instead something in keeping with the Beijing culinary heritage.

Merchant said that they were invited by Riyadh Season to open the restaurant during the festivities in Al-Atheriya Heritage Village. The zone offers a selection of international restaurants, cafes and stores selling local crafts for the Riyadh Season.

“The purpose for our visit was because we were invited by the Riyadh Season to take part in these festivities, and we are very happy and delighted to be part of these festivities,” he said.

The CEO decided to open in the Kingdom because he believed the region was suitable for business developments.

“We think this is a very prime market. We find the UAE and Saudi Arabia to be very receptive to business. Our trip here to the Kingdom has been enlightening,” he explained.

Philippe Chow is operated and owned by Merchants Hospitality, and the executive chef of the Beijing restaurant is Chow himself.

“Originally, I had customers from Saudi Arabia that went to New York to try the restaurant,” Chow told Arab News.

The executive chef shared that on the first day of the restaurant opening in Riyadh, there were over 200 reservations with a waiting list.

“I think Saudis will like Chinese food, specifically the Beijing style,” the executive chef said.

“Chinese food and Saudi food are very different. Chinese food uses the wok, more spices, and heat,” the chef explained.

Merchant believes that the locals who have not traveled to New York to try the restaurant will like its authentic taste.

“It is easy on your taste buds, and it has an addictive nature in how people enjoy the food. So, I think we will have a very good reception to the cuisine,” Merchant said.

Merchant and Chow both recommend trying the Chicken Satay or the Peking Duck, which is carved tableside.

“When I go out with my family, I’ll order duck, chicken satay, and I’ll order more single-item foods than big items. I say Beijing chicken and chicken satay are probably my all-time favorite,” the CEO told Arab News.

After Riyadh, Phillipe Chow is expected to expand his restaurants into other cities in the US, with Washington, D.C. first on the list.

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming

With an eye on future food challenges, KSA invests millions in vertical farming
  • It requires less space than traditional farming, increases crop yields relative to amount of land involved and uses less water
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Agriculture is the world’s oldest, most adaptable industry and some of the earliest cultivation techniques are still in widespread use. But as nations address future challenges, authorities are looking to more modern concepts and ideas to ensure their citizens are fed.

Saudi Arabia, for example, is exploring the use of vertical farming as one of the innovative solutions to ensure enough crops are grown to keep pace with increasing demand. The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has allocated SR100 million ($27 million) to develop and localize vertical-farming technologies.

As the name suggests, vertical farming is an agricultural process in which crops are grown in vertically stacked layers rather than spread out horizontally in tradi-tional rows in fields. This approach requires much less space and results in higher crop yields per square foot of land used.

Vertical farms are mainly situated indoors, in structures such as warehouses, where the environmental conditions needed for plants to grow to their full poten-tial can be carefully controlled.

In Saudi Arabia, the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) plans to form global partnerships with pioneers in this field and introduce vertical farming facilities to localize this modern agricultural technique.

“In addition to being a source of fresh crops for urban residents in particular, vertical farming is believed to be a promising means of providing crops to keep pace with the steady increase in the population of the Earth, which is expected to exceed 9 billion people by 2050,” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Soqeer, a faculty member at Qasim University and a member of the board of directors of Estidamah, told Arab News.

“The importance of vertical farming lies in the small space it requires, especially in large cities that are witnessing large waves of migration; two out of every three people are expected to be living in urban areas during the coming decades.

“A key advantage of vertical farming is the provision of a variety of agricultural products, particularly leafy vegetables and strawberries, in small areas and with less water and in an environmentally friendly manner. Some crops can be produced in locations close to consumers, reducing the need to transport products through traditional means that increase pollutants in cities.

In addition to being a source of fresh crops for urban residents in particular, vertical farming is believed to be a promising means of providing crops to keep pace with the steady increase in the population of the Earth, which is expected to exceed nine billion people by 2050

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Soqeer, Faculty member at Qasim University and a member of the board of directors of Estidamah

“The global market for vertical farming is rapidly growing, especially in some developed countries with high population densities.”

Faleh Al-Juhani, an expert in vertical farming, told Arab News: “The goal of vertical farming is to obtain as much food as possible and expand the variety of crops by creating exceptional climatic conditions through which we can raise production rates per square meter, so long as the appropriate conditions are available in terms of lighting, sustainability and growth and design.”

He explained that vertical farming takes place in a tall building. A combination of artificial and natural light is used to obtain the necessary levels of photosynthesis, he added, and aerobic or hydroponic methods and organic matter from some plants are used to grow the crops.

This modern agricultural technique, in which crops grow indoors in vertically stacked layers, could prove vital in efforts to feed growing urban populations.

Vertical farming helps achieve sustainability, Al-Juhani said, by reducing some of the costs involved in traditional agriculture, and saving more than 90 percent of the water used.

He echoed Al-Soqeer’s observations about the expected growth in urban populations. With about 80 percent of the world’s population expected live in urban areas by 2050, Al-Juhani said demand for food in these locations will rise and the effective use of vertical farming will be an important tool for addressing this challenge.

It allows the production of abundant crops all year long, which is particularly significant, he added, because in Saudi Arabia, in common with other countries, many traditionally grown crops are adversely affected by cold weather, causing supply shortages that can lead to price increases that can be difficult to control.

Al-Juhani said that in addition to specialist facilities, vertical farming could be adopted in homes, on rooftops and on balconies.

“It is an easy and enjoyable method, despite our deep belief that nothing can match the efficiency and quality of the soil,” he said. “This is why many countries of the world have resorted to radical and pivotal solutions and succeeded in this regard.”

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah
Hebshi Alshammari

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah

15 endangered mountain ibexes released in Soudah
  • The initiative is in line with the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative, including developing the environment and improving sustainability
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with Soudah Development, has released 15 endangered mountain ibexes in Soudah as part of a program to enrich the area’s biodiversity.

The initiative is in line with the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet the targets of the Saudi Green Initiative, including developing the environment and improving sustainability, as well as being part of the center’s endeavors to increase numbers of endangered species and relocalize them in their natural habitats, Mohammed Ali Qarban, the center’s CEO, explained.

Qurban told Arab News that “the center conducts research on the living conditions of the released animals and their movements to provide information on the best timing and composition of the groups that will be launched in the reserves on a regular basis."

He pointed out that the center “monitors biodiversity in protected areas by tracking vital groups and documenting information related to each protected area using modern technologies. The center trains wildlife protec-tion specialists and workers in charge of reserves, developing their research capabilities to help localize breeding techniques and reintroduction of endangered species.”

The release of the ibexes reflects the center’s efforts to develop and implement national plans to address wildlife threats by multiplying and reintroducing endangered local species.

He explained that the release of the ibexes reflects the center’s efforts to develop and implement national plans to address wildlife threats by multiplying and reintroducing endangered local species.

This will help restore the ecological balance of natural ecosystems to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build a positive and attractive environment and improve the quality of life, in line with global efforts.

He emphasized that the center runs specialized, pioneering facilities to increase the number of endangered animals and their reintroduction to their natural environments.

The center also maintains the genealogical record of these species by keeping private information about them in a database.Soudah Development CEO Husameddin Al-Madani said that protecting natural resources and helping the Kingdom’s native species are among the company’s top priorities.He noted that the release of 15 mountain ibexes is the first step in a series of initiatives to reintroduce and protect wildlife in Al-Soudah.

