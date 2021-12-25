You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills

Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills

Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Education launched the Flexible Learning Pathways Initiative. (File/AFP)
1 / 3
Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, Saudi minister of education, launched the Flexible Learning Pathways Initiative. (File/AFP)
The initiative provides beneficiaries access to more than 10,000 professional courses, programs, and certificates. (Supplied)
2 / 3
The initiative provides beneficiaries access to more than 10,000 professional courses, programs, and certificates. (Supplied)
FutureX is one of the National Center for E-Learning initiatives to enable the e-learning sector in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
3 / 3
FutureX is one of the National Center for E-Learning initiatives to enable the e-learning sector in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzvh3

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills

Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills
  • New program will offer training paths to high schoolers, university students and workers 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, Saudi minister of education and chairman of the board of directors of the National E-Learning Center, recently launched the Flexible Learning Pathways Initiative to improve professional skills for K-12 education, higher education and professional development.
The initiative has been launched through one of the center’s platforms, the National E-Learning Platform, FutureX, in partnership with global platforms such as Coursera, Edx, Udacity and FutureLearn.
Al-Sheikh said the initiative is a qualitative leap in the online education and training sector to provide innovative learning pathways and qualify citizens with capabilities related to the needs of the labor market.
The initiative provides access to more than 10,000 professional courses, programs and certificates, offered by more than 300 leading universities and companies worldwide.
The initiative is divided into three main paths during the first phase. The first is the general education path dedicated to enhancing the skills of high school students wishing to join the labor market, targeting 150,000 students.
Next is the higher education path dedicated to improving skills to up to 250,000 university students.
It will also offer a professional development path, designed to provide flexible career paths to develop and create new skills and target 150,000 employees and job seekers.
The initiative aims to cover several primary skills in the digital sphere, design, arts and music, engineering and science, critical thinking and business.
These pathways will be implemented at the national level. Related entities will recognize them, with the initiative contributing to achieving integration by linking the paths to skills, jobs, and labor market needs. Universities and employers will participate in designing, approving and recognizing the pathways.
The Flexible Learning Pathways initiative is also characterized by its flexibility in enabling entities to design pathways for interdisciplinary specializations and offers stackable micro-credentials. The initiative also uses data to track and improve the learning experience and document the process through a unified learner record.

Topics: Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh National E-Learning Platform FutureX National e-Learning Center Saudi Arabia

Related

Eighty outstanding officers from the Ministry of Interior were honored at Diriyah police station.
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah honors Saudi police on Arab Police Day
Saudi National Bank launches Kingdom’s first framework for sustainable financing
Business & Economy
Saudi National Bank launches Kingdom’s first framework for sustainable financing

Digital Cooperation Organization adds Rwanda as eighth member 

Digital Cooperation Organization adds Rwanda as eighth member 
Updated 25 December 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Digital Cooperation Organization adds Rwanda as eighth member 

Digital Cooperation Organization adds Rwanda as eighth member 
  • Total population of DCO member states reaches over half a billion people following move
Updated 25 December 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: The Digital Cooperation Organization has expanded to include Rwanda as its eighth member state, with the DCO now representing around half a billion people.

Deemah Al-Yahya, the DCO’s secretary-general, told Arab News the organization, which also includes Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan and Nigeria, “came together with the intention to digitally transform and put hands in hands to prosper and harness the opportunity of (the) digital economy.”

Paula Ingabire, the Rwandan minister of information, communication technology and innovation, welcomed the announcement. 

“Joining the DCO is an opportunity to be part of (the) platform and broader network through which we will build global partnerships, in the public and private sector including startups, that will deliver an inclusive digital economy for Rwanda,” she said.

The DCO is a multilateral organization that aims to promote growth in the digital economy through collaboration between its members, established in November 2020 by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Pakistan. Nigeria and Oman joined as additional founding members earlier this year.

Al-Yahya said digital advancement is crucial to the transformation of countries. “DCO is more economical, an organization that focuses on the productivity and on the lives of the people,” she said. “Therefore, Rwanda joining means that they are open to change. They are now with the advancement that they have from a digital perspective and their tech-savvy youth.”

The DCO’s secretary-general Deemah Al-Yahya. (AN photo by Lojien Ben Gassem)

She said this will not only benefit Rwanda internally but will benefit the other members as well. “They are now going through a huge transformation digitally. I think it’s a very useful opportunity for other countries to experience that.”

According to the DCO, Rwanda has prioritized digital economy policies through Rwanda’s Smart Rwanda Master Plan and National Information and Communication Infrastructure strategies.

Earlier this month, Rwanda’s government announced the Kigali Innovation City, planned to serve as a tech and innovation center for Africa. Rwanda also announced a $100 million project to increase access to broadband and selected digital public services, and to strengthen the digital innovation ecosystem. These projects will also support the development of Rwanda’s digital talent base, especially for young people, in line with the government’s national Digital Talent Policy.

The announcement builds on the DCO’s significant progress, having thus far confirmed five global initiatives to support policymakers, young people, women and entrepreneurs.

Al-Yahya, known for her digital economy expertise, said people needed to think about the impact more than anything else. “Remove these borders and create that borderless environment for our youth to find opportunities. Imagine digital innovation with one click of a button can expand and serve the people of Pakistan, or serve the people of Nigeria. Now, these are technologies that our societies need.

“Let’s open up to more opportunities to make these technologies available for our countries. We aim, in DCO, to do that, and we hope that with our expansion plans, we get more countries and private sectors to join us,” she added.

According to Al-Yahya, the DCO is one of the outcomes of the G20 Saudi presidency. The organization aims to develop a world where every government, business, and individual has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital age.

The DCO offers businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs access to new markets. Many of the organization’s initiatives are designed to raise digital literacy and inclusion among groups often affected by the digital divide.

“We are very proud to create a fair space for governments to work very closely with the ecosystem, which is the private sector, academia, financial institutions think tanks, to co-create and co-design with the intention of creating a borderless environment for prosperity,” Al-Yahya said.

One of the issues mentioned by the secretary-general faced by the DCO is the speed of technological advancement.

As for women’s participation, Al-Yahya confirmed that women are at the core of the organization, saying: “We aim to advance (the) digital economy for our member countries, and also to create the right opportunities for youth and women.”

She mentioned that one of the first initiatives launched for women was the Observatory for Digital Empowerment. “We make sure that it’s actually implemented on the ground. It alarms me when I read reports that by 2030, 350 million women will not have access to the internet. That is not only just a social loss, but also an economical loss as well.”

Al-Yahya explained that providing women with the opportunity to connect to the world will move women from job seekers to job creators. “In DCO, we see women and youth as the core. We represent a population of half a billion; 270 million are youth and under the age of 25. So, the opportunities are massive, and all of them are tech-savvy … Imagine that number of youths moving them from consumer to producers to technology.”

Sharing words of wisdom, Al-Yahya advised young people to seize the opportunity and focus on their current position.

“First, Seize the opportunity, look at the opportunities in every challenge. Second, you should give it all what you have … When you focus on where you are right now, it’ll lead you to what’s next, and then you can achieve.”

Topics: DCO Deemah Al-Yahya Rwanda

Related

Hail governor cites Attaa Digital’s work in maintaining homes of needy families
Saudi Arabia
Hail governor cites Attaa Digital’s work in maintaining homes of needy families
Huawei delves into faster digitalization
Corporate News
Huawei delves into faster digitalization

US embassy says Houthi attacks pose threat to Saudi people, American expats in kingdom

US embassy says Houthi attacks pose threat to Saudi people, American expats in kingdom
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

US embassy says Houthi attacks pose threat to Saudi people, American expats in kingdom

US embassy says Houthi attacks pose threat to Saudi people, American expats in kingdom
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The US Embassy in Riyadh on Saturday strongly condemned an attack by the Houthi militia in Yemen on Jazan, southern Saudi Arabia, which killed two people and injured seven. 

The embassy tweeted that such Houthi attacks not only extend the conflict but also “prolong the suffering of Yemen people, expose the lives of Saudi people to danger, as well as more than 70 thousand American expats living in Saudi Arabia.”  

“We once again renew our calls for the Houthi group to halt their reckless attacks against the people of Saudi Arabia  and engage in diplomatic efforts sponsored by the United Nations.” 

The statement offered condolences to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Related

Update Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
Update Coalition forces destroy 9 Houthi weapons storage in Sanaa
Middle-East
Coalition forces destroy 9 Houthi weapons storage in Sanaa

Saudi mother-of-six finds sweet success with her ‘kingdom of bees’

Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the ‘Beekeeper of the North.’ (Supplied)
Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the ‘Beekeeper of the North.’ (Supplied)
Updated 25 December 2021
Nada Hameed

Saudi mother-of-six finds sweet success with her ‘kingdom of bees’

Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the ‘Beekeeper of the North.’ (Supplied)
  • Honey, hard work help Saudi beekeeper taste sweet success
Updated 25 December 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Beekeeping as a hobby or business is not for the faint-hearted, as a mother-of-six from Hail in northern Saudi Arabia is proving in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry.

Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, 38-year-old Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the “Beekeeper of the North.”
As the only female beekeeper in the Hail region, she is winning praise from fellow beekeepers and visitors, and has been honored by Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture.
Al-Shimmari, who describes herself as a hard-working self-learner, said: “I disagree with those who say that beekeeping is a man’s profession. A strong female can accomplish anything and can excel at any career.”
Al-Shimmari told Arab News that she decided to educate herself about the secrets of the beekeeping business, so bought a beehive and “began exploring the kingdom of bees from A to Z.”
She enjoys being “fully immersed in nature, dealing with bees, plants and fresh honey.”

I disagree with those who say that beekeeping is a man’s profession. A strong female can accomplish anything and can excel at any career.

Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari

Al-Shimmari said that she learnt by observing. “How can one queen lead thousands of workers in a bee colony? I started to explore more and learnt from my colleagues, professional beekeepers who have been in the business for years.”
She said: “Gaining skill and excelling in beekeeping is far from easy. It requires on-site experience, and you need to have a good source that will answer all your questions. I received support from all the beekeepers I sought out. They were keen to teach me from scratch, and explained how to overcome obstacles and solve problems step by step.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• As the only female beekeeper in the Hail region, 38-year-old Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari is winning praise from fellow beekeepers and visitors, and has been honored by Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture.

• Al-Shimmari was the only woman among 33 beekeepers who took part in the 2021 Hail Honey Festival in early November. The festival helps apiarists market their products and increase investment opportunities, and also delivers a substantial financial return for local beekeepers and producers.

Advice from online platforms also helped Al-Shimmari to improve her beekeeping skills, with demonstrations on how to provide the best environment for bees.
Starting out with one beehive as a hobby, she gradually increased to 50 beehives, and began providing her family and relatives with honey from her farm.
“Once the production started to rise, my family encouraged me to transform my hobby into a business. They saw the array of honey types I produced and how hard-working I am. So I created my honey brand named after my late father Shawi.”
Al-Shimmari produces 11 honey products and pollen, with eight types of honey from different flowers.
A female beekeeper in Saudi Arabia is a rarity, one of the factors that helped Al-Shimmari find business success in the area where she lives on the outskirts of the city of Hail. Her village of Al-Khita is known for its fertile farmland, but beekeepers in general are scarce.
Al-Shimmari moves her beehives around different locations so bees have access to athel, sidr and talh flowers, known for their attractive color and plentiful nectar.
“Beehives are heavy, and it needs two people, but I manage to relocate them during different seasons to collect nectar from special plants and flowers. That means I can get a variety of honey types,” she said.
Her working day starts at dawn when bees begin leaving their hive and searching for nectar.
“I also have my farm, where I keep all my hives and where many types of flowers are planted for bees to get nectar, including citrus trees, clover, roses, climbing plants and grape vines. Bees also get nectar from neighbors’ fruit trees.”
Meanwhile, the “Beekeeper of the North” dreams of expanding her business with hundreds of hives, and adds that she still draws inspiration from the Kingdom’s first female apiarist, Hanaa Al-Alamai, from Rijal Alma in the southern Asir region.
Al-Shimmari was the only woman among 33 beekeepers who took part in the 2021 Hail Honey Festival in early November. The festival helps apiarists market their products and increase investment opportunities, and also delivers a substantial financial return for local beekeepers and producers.
“I am so happy because of all the support that I have received during the festival from my fellow beekeepers, visitors and officials. My talent can be seen and recognized by everyone, so I hope to meet their expectations and more,” she said.

Topics: Saudi honey

Related

Enterprising families get buzz from business boon at Saudi honey festival
Saudi Arabia
Enterprising families get buzz from business boon at Saudi honey festival
Saudi manufacturer Wahaj becomes Honeywell’s first global supplier based in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi manufacturer Wahaj becomes Honeywell’s first global supplier based in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s security is ‘responsibility and duty,’ says Pakistani president

Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. (SPA)
Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. (SPA)
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s security is ‘responsibility and duty,’ says Pakistani president

Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. (SPA)
  • Al-Asheikh praised the distinguished relations and strong ties between the Kingdom and Pakistan at all levels
Updated 25 December 2021
SPA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed that the people of Pakistan fully believe that the security of Saudi Arabia is their responsibility and duty, noting that Pakistan will never hesitate to fulfill this responsibility whenever it is needed.

His comments came during a meeting with Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, Alvi valued the sincere stances and great support to Pakistan offered by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their solidarity with Pakistan in all issues that concern it.

Al-Asheikh and his delegation visited Pakistan and met with a number of high-ranking Pakistani officials, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Alvi praised the huge developmental transformations in the Kingdom in light of the Vision 2030 reform plan, pointing out that the crown prince has a sharp vision for the future, expressing his admiration for the establishment of the city of NEOM and the other unique gigaprojects, wishing the Kingdom more prosperity, development and progress.

He noted the great role played by the Kingdom to help achieve security and stability for the Afghan people, and find solutions for the situation in Afghanistan, stressing that the security of the country is essential for the stability of the region and the whole world.

He also praised the huge efforts made by the crown prince to hold the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was called by the Kingdom and hosted by Pakistan to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Alvi praised the Kingdom for all that it contributes to improving the situation in the Islamic world.

Alvi stressed the importance of bilateral work and cooperation at the legislative level between the Shoura Council and the National Assembly of Pakistan, noting that this visit will contribute to achieving the joint interests of the two countries.

Al-Asheikh praised the distinguished relations and strong ties between the Kingdom and Pakistan at all levels, stressing that these relations have the full support of the leaderships of both countries.

He referred to the growing parliamentary cooperation between the Shoura Council and the Pakistani Parliament, stressing that these meetings will contribute to deepening cooperation between the two countries in the best interest and welfare of their peoples.

The meeting tackled a number of issues of common concern between the Kingdom and Pakistan, and reviewed the economic, investment, and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them to boost the Saudi–Pakistani partnership.

Topics: Saudi shoura council chairman Dr. Arif Alvi

Related

AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora. (Supplied)
Updated 25 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji

AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla celebration kicks off Winter at Tantora. (Supplied)
  • Different areas have been set up in AlUla’s Old Town to showcase the local heritage and aspects of daily social life
Updated 25 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji

ALULA: Winter at Tantora commenced on Wednesday, with the sundial the festival named after marked the change of the season and the start of the planting season in AlUla, known as Al-Marba’aniya.

AlUla’s most-prominent landmark, the "Tantora" sundial is found in the old town. The winter festival is named after the sundial because of the essential role it played in the lives of the city’s people.

This culturally significant festive season has always been filled with celebrations. The community has always been proud of their time-old traditions, and they continue to revive it every year.

“We’re extremely happy that our culture and traditions are being showcased in this beautiful manner to the rest of the world,” said Abdulmalek Ahmad Nseef, 20, from AlUla. “Our city has really been thriving ever since we opened our doors to visitors from all over the world.”

FASTFACT

Winter at Tantora features other experiences such as visiting Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Sadu Escape, Elephant Rock, a safari excursion showcasing panoramic views of AlUla’s beautiful natural skyline of mountainous rock, the Maraya platform, which has become host to the world’s greatest artist and talents, as well as pop-up restaurants and food trucks.

Winter at Tantora is a six-week festival that is part of the two-month AlUla Moments, similar to Riyadh Season, which is back for its third edition. Visitors to the festivities will be able to experience a range of activities and engage in cultural exploration over the six weeks.

The Tantora Celebration that started on Dec. 22 lasts for five days, focusing on sharing the traditions and culture of the AlUla Oasis.

“It’s been a very warm welcome for us, and we’re really happy to be here,” said Michael Halimi, who visited the Kingdom with his family from France.

“I think we’ve met some of the kindest and most honest people here,” Halimi’s daughter Sarah told Arab News. “It’s the curiosity of the unknown that brought us here, and we’re really glad we came.”

Different areas have been set up in AlUla’s Old Town to showcase the local heritage and aspects of daily social life.

Visitors engaged in four experiences as part of the five-day celebration, including a 45-minute theatrical performance of the iconic Arab explorer Ibn Battuta, followed by a shorter performance teaching people about the significance of Tantora’s architecture.

Visitors can then check out the farmer’s market and purchase local goods sourced from the oasis farms, and then finally end the evening by planting crops in the AlUla soil, fully immersing them in the spirit of the Tantora celebration.

The experience starts at 6 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. and lasts for around one-and-a-half hours. Tickets can be booked via the official website www.experiencealula.com.

Winter at Tantora features other experiences such as visiting Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Sadu Escape, Elephant Rock, a safari excursion showcasing panoramic views of AlUla’s beautiful natural skyline of mountainous rock, the Maraya platform, which has become host to the world’s greatest artist and talents, as well as pop-up restaurants and food trucks.

Topics: Winter at Tantora AlUla

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Desert X AlUla to return for second edition in 2022 
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Desert X AlUla to return for second edition in 2022 

Latest updates

Death toll in massive Bangladesh ferry fire rises to 40
The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
Global shipping industry needs $2.4tr to achieve net-zero emission by 2050
Global shipping industry needs $2.4tr to achieve net-zero emission by 2050
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.