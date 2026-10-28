RIYADH: Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, the Saudi vice minister of defense, attended the graduation ceremony at the King Abdulaziz Military Academy in Al-Uyaynah on Wednesday.

He was representing Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The students had all completed officer qualification courses, including theoretical instruction and practical field exercises, in various branches of the armed forces.

The prince posed for photographs with each of the graduates, who also took an oath and were given their rank. He also presented honors to the most outstanding students.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of the national anthem.