Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Pakistani Senate chair

ISLAMABAD; Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh met Pakistan Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Al-Asheikh stressed the depth of the relations that unite Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the roles of both countries in role in promoting security and stability in the Islamic world.

He noted the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen and develop relations in order to achieve common interests.

Al-Asheikh spoke to the importance of deepening joint bilateral cooperation and coordination at the level of parliamentary work between the Shoura Council and Pakistan Senate.

He said that the cooperation should be conducted in a way that unifies work in various Islamic, regional and international parliamentary forums, stressing the importance of developing practical frameworks between the two councils.

Sanjrani praised the government of Saudi Arabia for supporting the government and people of Pakistan.

He said that King Salman is a leader in the region for his work in unifying the Gulf, Arab and Islamic ranks, and promoting unity in the Islamic world.