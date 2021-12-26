You are here

What you need to know as Tadawul approaches 2021's trading season finale

What you need to know as Tadawul approaches 2021’s trading season finale
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Amid last week’s dominating theme of initial public offerings and dividends, Saudi stocks soared to end the trading week higher as investor sentiment boosted.

Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, last closed at 11,271 points, up 111 points from a week earlier and up 30 percent year-to-date, marking its biggest annual leap since 2010.

With the latest gain, TASI has almost fully recovered after reaching a four-month low on Nov. 30, 2021 – four days after the new omicron variant was declared a “variant of concern”.

The hike came in line with Gulf countries since all GCC main stock indexes ended the previous trading session in green territory.

The UAE’s index DFMGI closed 0.6 percent higher, followed by Abu Dhabi’s index ADI and Oman’s MSX30 which rose by 0.4 percent each.

Bourses of Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain all saw trivial gains between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 went up by 1 percent.

Brent crude oil retreated $0.71, or 0.92 percent, to $76.14 per barrel on Friday, while US WTI crude was up 1.42 percent to $73.79 per barrel.

  • The International Water Distribution Co.’s board recommendation to convert from a limited liability to a joint-stock company was approved by its shareholders. They also gave permission to start procedures for listing on the parallel market Nomu. The two subsidiaries, owning a 50 percent stake in total, are SISCO and Amiantit
  • Batic Investments and Logistics Co., or Batic, rights issue trading was 84.6 percent subscribed. The rump offering period will start on Dec. 28 and end on Dec. 29, 2021
  • Al Moammar Information Systems Co. has obtained the necessary approvals and licenses to start developing its limited liability subsidiary –MIS FORWARD – for which Abdullah Al-Ghamdi was appointed chief executive officer of Excellence
  • Bawan Co. received a SR9.6 million credit note from the insurance company as reimbursement for a fire incident at one of its production sites in Dammam
  • Wataniya Insurance Co. received confirmation regarding the earlier agreement between the Saudi British Bank, or SABB, and the PWI Holding Co. to sell the bank’s entire stake in Wataniya at SR80 million
  • Somou Real Estate Co. signed a contract worth SR20.7 million to construct the first phase of the Souq Al-Nafe’ project with Saif Al Janoub Contracting Co.

Dec. 26, 2021:

  • Last day for individual subscription to Jahez Marketing Co.’s initial public offering
  • Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment will start paying out dividends of SR72 million – SR0.6 per share – for 2021

Dec. 28, 2021:

  • Subscription to Batic’s rump shares starts with over 4 million shares up for subscription

Dec. 29, 2021:

  • Last day to subscribe to Batic’s rump shares

Dec. 30, 2021:

  • Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or Sipchem, will start paying out dividends of SR1.09 billion – SR1.5 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Yanbu Cement Co. will start paying out dividends of SR156 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Dallah Healthcare Co. will start paying out dividends of SR90 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021

 

RIYADH: Non-oil exports in Saudi Arabia rose by a yearly rate of 25.5 percent in October, hitting SR23.8 billion ($6.3 billion), propelled by chemcials sales, data from Gastat showed.

Shipments of chemicals accounted for almost two thirds of non-oil shipments as they went up by of 53.5 percent from same month a year ago.

The total non-oil exports figures include re-exports which rose again by 10 percent after surging by 131 percent in the previous month.

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian capital has long been seen by international bankers and executives as a place to visit for work, before weekending elsewhere in the region. However, that is about to change as the Saudi capital is not only fast transforming into a global and regional hub of business activities, it is also becoming a center of entertainment facilities and fun-filled festivals.

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia’s domestic stock market’s $2.6 trillion market capitalization is over four times those of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar combined.

There is also loads of work. In the next four years, the Kingdom wants to raise $55 billion via privatizations, and that does not include further asset or equity sales by $1.9 trillion oil giant Saudi Aramco. Nor does it encompass disposals by the $450 billion Public Investment Fund, which recently sold down a big chunk of its 70 percent stake in $61 billion Saudi Telecom Co.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman envisages $3.2 trillion in public and private investment over the next decade to shift the domestic economy away from oil. 

Saudi Arabia’s $700 billion gross domestic product in 2020 was double the UAE’s, with three times the population.

Its domestic stock market’s $2.6 trillion market capitalization is over four times those of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar combined.

Riyadh has become one of the world’s fastest-growing cities with a gross domestic product of more than $200 billion.

The number of foreign investors registered at the Tadawul has more than doubled from 6 percent in 2019, and Saudi Arabia’s foreign direct investment inflows rose during the pandemic. The Regional Headquarters Program was put into action at the beginning of the year, and its ultimate aim is to tempt 480 global companies to make Riyadh its home in the region. Some 24 companies signed up initially, and that figure has now ballooned to 44.

Riyadh may also become less of a social desert. Gigs by Miami rapper Pitbull, World Wrestling Entertainment matches, and Saudi ownership of the Newcastle United football club reduce the cultural distance with the West.

Riyadh is now home to the regional headquarters of 44 multinational companies — an increase of 20 since a drive was launched in January to attract more firms to Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

In a recent briefing given to the Bureau International des Expositions while launching Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo 2030, Fahd Al-Rasheed, the CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said expanding from a small town of 150,000 inhabitants in 1950, Riyadh has become one of the world’s fastest-growing cities with a gross domestic product of more than $200 billion.

Al-Rasheed then briefed the BIE governing body about the several development projects underway in the Saudi capital, such as a  sports boulevard, the massive King Salman Park, which is four times the size of New York’s Central Park and ten times the size of London’s Hyde Park.

He said the city is building one of the world’s largest public transport networks. Al-Rasheed also highlighted the efforts being made to make Riyadh a sustainable and healthy city by increasing greenery in and around the city as part of the Riyadh Green Project.

Startup of the Week: Toward sustainable lives, fulfilled careers

Startup of the Week: Toward sustainable lives, fulfilled careers
Updated 26 December 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Startup of the Week: Toward sustainable lives, fulfilled careers

Startup of the Week: Toward sustainable lives, fulfilled careers
Updated 26 December 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Sangha Estidama Hub is a business-to-consumer program designed to equip youths, who make up 67 percent of the Saudi population, with the necessary knowledge, mindset, skills and tools to become active citizens and lead the transition toward a strong economy.
It aims to help them participate in achieving Saudi Vision 2030 and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
In April 2020, Sangha’s founder Raghad Fathaddin was inspired by her experience at UNESCO, while working on a project called Art Lab. It highlighted the power of arts in achieving the SDGs, and Fathaddin began working on the startup that month.
“I used the streets of Paris as an outlet to communicate messages and gain further insight on people’s emotional and mental state during the pandemic,” she told Arab News.
“As a result, in October 2020, I moved back to Saudi Arabia and that’s when Sangha was commercially registered and based,” she added. It is an economic system that encourages and supports young people to live and lead sustainable and fulfilled careers, lives and futures.
“Sangha” means community in Sanskrit and “Estidama” is derived from the Arabic word sustainability.
“We are driven by the belief that the state of the world is a reflection of the state of the citizens of the world,” she said.
“We shape a more sustainable future and accelerate human progress through facilitating a culture of inner well-being for the Saudi future leaders through Sangha’s Flourish program,” she added.
Sangha has a very diverse team living across the globe in Italy, the UK, and Korea, as well as Saudi Arabia.
“We operate online, optimizing various platforms to ensure clear communication and coordination. Whereas, when it comes to delivering our program, we collaborate with like-minded communities and entities who serve similar demographics,” she said.
The program requires minimal materials such as pens, paper, which they recycle and reuse, as well as tablets for surveys.
Sangha employs a holistic, informal, interactive learning and facilitation method, in which each session requires participants to go through a set of activities that boost well-being and positive emotions, engagement, positive relationships, meaning, and purpose.
“In today’s society, and more so in the one of tomorrow, success is based on confidence, autonomy and the ability to create relationships,” she said.
“Mastering emotions and developing relationship skills are vital to succeed in life,” she added.
Fathaddin highlighted how artificial intelligence is changing the job market. “This demands the prioritization of emotional intelligence, as well as a certain level of social, environmental and economic awareness to overcome the challenges of our time,” she said.

Global shipping industry needs $2.4tr to achieve net-zero emission by 2050

Global shipping industry needs $2.4tr to achieve net-zero emission by 2050
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

Global shipping industry needs $2.4tr to achieve net-zero emission by 2050

Global shipping industry needs $2.4tr to achieve net-zero emission by 2050
  • Ocean freight costs are likely to remain high in 2022 as ESG pressures mount
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The global shipping industry will need $2.4 trillion to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with around $500 billion required by 2030, according to analyst estimates.

“Certainly, the European banks at least and not far behind the American banks will have to meet criteria that satisfy sustainable finance,” said Tony Foster, chief executive of specialist asset manager Marine Capital.

“When it comes to new assets it is going to be increasingly difficult to fund anything that does not quite qualify and the same will be true, perhaps even more so, with existing assets.”

Ocean freight costs are likely to remain high in 2022 as investors and regulators scramble to accelerate decarbonization of the shipping industry and companies grapple with green financing, sources say.

Darren Maupin, founder of leading fund manager Pilgrim Global, said companies in the shipping sector were grappling with how to secure finance with more ESG pressure.

“The industry has a far reduced ability to build ships and limited capital available to do so. Simple supply-demand suggests rates are going to be higher and the industry is going to have to generate more capital to fund itself.”

Shipping, which transports about 90 percent of the world trade and accounts for nearly 3 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions, is under growing pressure from environmentalists to deliver more concrete action including a carbon levy.

The International Maritime Organization, the UN’s specialist shipping agency, has said it has made progress on short-term greenhouse gas reduction measures.

But that timeline is not seen as fast enough by environmentalists and a number of the IMO’s 175 member countries.

“At the MEPC (IMO committee) meeting in June next year there will be a lot of heat and pressure on regulators to ensure that they come prepared to negotiate a solution rather than kicking the can down the road because of misalignment or negotiation tactics. It is really not acceptable,” said Christian Michael Ingerslev, chief executive of Maersk Tankers. 

RIYADH: Namibia is one of many countries seeking to cash in on the green energy rush and it is positioning itself as a leader in the emerging market for green hydrogen,  The Wall Street Journal reported.

Many experts agree that “green” hydrogen, a carbon-friendly nontoxic gas produced using renewable energy, can play a significant role in achieving a green gas-neutral economy by 2050, helping to combat global warming.

The southwest African nation is already “putting up to €40 million ($45.3 million) from Germany to use on on feasibility studies and pilot projects related to so-called green hydrogen.” 

“Germany’s government says Namibia’s natural advantages could help it produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen — a crucial ingredient in policies hoping to cut carbon emissions to the net-zero benchmark by 2050,” the WSJ reported.

“The list is quite short of those new potential large renewable capable countries and Namibia is there,” the reported quoted Noel Tomnay, global head of hydrogen consulting at Wood Mackenzie, as saying. But he also pointed to significant challenges. “Infrastructure, suitable water and just the uncertainty associated with someone who’s not been doing that in the past on a large scale,” he said.

According to the report, several global players expressed interest after Namibia’s government put out a request for proposals to develop two separate but adjacent sites, where it envisions massive desalination plants. 

The sites would also include wind and solar farms as well as electrolysers — systems that use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen—which would be used to produce green hydrogen and ammonia for export.

Namibia received nine bids from six developers for the two sites, including South Africa’s Sasol Ltd., Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. and Germany’s Enertrag AG—a shareholder in Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Pty) Ltd., which has been awarded both sites.

In the global race for green hydrogen, Namibia is the latest sub-Saharan African country with major natural assets to position itself as a potential green energy hub.

 

 

 

 

 

