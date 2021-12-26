SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant

The Saudi Fund for Developments, SFD, has invested $40 million in a water treatment plant project in Camagüey, Cuba.
It aims to enhance the quality of living and repel diseases through delivering hygienic, safe water to over 300,000 residents of the central Cuban city.
In addition, the project tackles the sixth UN SDG goal: “To ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”
“This is a significant infrastructure project. By optimizing and developing the existing water treatment plant, we will increase efficiency and ensure the accessibility and sustainable management of water in Camagüey, in line with the 6th UN SDG,” SFD stated, citing the head of its delegation to Cuba.