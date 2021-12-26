You are here

  • Home
  • SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxq9m

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Fund for Developments, SFD, has invested $40 million in a water treatment plant project in Camagüey, Cuba.

It aims to enhance the quality of living and repel diseases through delivering hygienic, safe water to over 300,000 residents of the central Cuban city.

In addition, the project tackles the sixth UN SDG goal: “To ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

“This is a significant infrastructure project. By optimizing and developing the existing water treatment plant, we will increase efficiency and ensure the accessibility and sustainable management of water in Camagüey, in line with the 6th UN SDG,” SFD stated, citing the head of its delegation to Cuba.

Topics: economy cuba Saudi Arabia water treatment

Related

3 wastewater treatment plants to be launched with private sector participation
Saudi Arabia
3 wastewater treatment plants to be launched with private sector participation

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to expand its retail portfolio, the National Bank of Egypt intends to pump 45 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) in 2022.

Currently, the volume of the banks retail portfolio is valued at 156 billion Egyptian pounds, which includes 11 billion pounds earmarked for its real estate financing initiative launched by the Central Bank of Egypt.

The bank plans to expand its customer base from the current 18 million to 20 million during 2022, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

NBE’s customers deposits portfolio is valued at 2.3 trillion Egyptian pounds. 

Topics: Egypt banking retail portfolio Investment

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s copper exports rose 130 percent in 2021 between January and October, the country’s Export Council for Building Materials said in its latest report.

According to the statistics, copper exports reached $296 million during the period as compared to $129 million during the same period in 2020.

Egypt exported copper to 45 countries. Of the total, 16 markets were added to the country’s list in 2021.

The new markets include South Africa, Mozambique, Malta, Qatar, Switzerland, Canada, Rwanda, Senegal, the Russian Federation, Australia, Tunisia, Tanzania, Vietnam and Spain, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of copper, with imports increasing by over 4,000 percent to $70 million, up from $1.6 million last year, accounting for 24 percent of the total value of copper exports.

Copper exports to Lebanon rose by 350 percent, reaching $31 million, compared to $7 million in 2020, while Greece recorded an increase of 180 percent, to reach $30 million, compared to $10.6 million last year. 

The council stated that total copper exports to China increased by 777 percent, reaching $27.6 million compared to $3 million last year.

However, exports to Algeria and Jordan decreased as compared to the last year, down 32 and 25 percent respectively, the report added. 

Topics: Egypt copper exports

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni
  • The deal comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to increase production rates and to plan for the natural decline of wells
Updated 26 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation has signed a $1 billion agreement with the Italian energy company Eni, for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta region in Egypt.

Under the agreement, Eni is committed to spend at least an additional $20 million to drill four new wells, according to a statement issued by the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources.

The deal comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to increase production rates and to plan for the natural decline of wells by using the latest technologies in oil producing areas.

It also aims to encourage the pumping of more investments in the field of oil and gas exploration and boost Egypt’s reserves. 

Last October, the Italian company announced three new discoveries in the Meleiha and South West Meleiha concessions in the Western Desert.

Eni has been operating in Egypt since 1954 and is a major producer, with a current production of about 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Topics: economy Oil Egypt gulf of suez Eni Italy

Related

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Business & Economy
Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate market slid in late December by 9.1 percent, as the value of deals finalized at a weekly rate of less than SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion).

All segments of the real estate sector recorded a decline with the residential sector transactions declining by 4 percent, the commercial sector fell by 11.7 percent and the total value of transactions in the agriculture and industrial sectors dropped by 27.1 percent.

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE economy

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program
  • December witnessed an increased deposit compared to last month, of SR788 million
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has injected over SR805 million ($214.3 million) in December to the accounts of people benefiting from Sakani program, 

This brings the total amount of financing to SR33.3 billion, to help more Saudis own homes, CEO of REDF, Mansour Madi stated on Sunday.

December witnessed an increased deposit compared to last month, of SR788 million to the beneficiary accounts of Saudi families, SPA reported.

Madi pointed out that the fund insists on continuing to deposit the monthly funding for the beneficiaries of the Sakani program.

REDF provided more than 43 electronic services for citizens online, in addition to a real-estate adviser application that facilitates the program, he added.

More than 560,000 Saudi families benefited from the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program, which has subsidized real estate loans since its inception in June 2017.

Sakani is a program run by the Ministry of Housing and the REDF to allocate fully constructed and planned housing units across Saudi Arabia.

Topics: economy Sakani Saudi Arabia

Related

175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months
Business & Economy
175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months

Latest updates

SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant
SFD invests $40m in Cuban water treatment plant
$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3
African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3
What’s in the McNuggets?
What’s in the McNuggets?
Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.