TASI falls 1% in line with most GCC bourses; IPO buzz continues: Closing bell

Updated 14 sec ago
Updated 14 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, was dragged down by a near 1 percent fall in its major market players – Al Rajhi Bank, SABIC, and Saudi Aramco.

It gave up some of its IPO-induced gains from last week, despite IPO applications that are ongoing.

The decline amounted to almost 1 percent, leading the index to close at 11,168 points. 

This came in line with GCC bourses as the main stock indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all saw declines from 1 to 4 percent.

Saudi bourse’s parallel market, Nomu, ended the session close to flat at 26,560 points.

Al Rajhi Bank, the largest in the Saudi banking sector, retreated to SR140 ($37) with SR203 million worth of shares traded intraday.  

Shares of Jabal Omar Development Co. weighed the index down, declining 5 percent to a one-year low of SR25.95. This followed the developer’s decision to increase its share offer to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund’s manager to settle payment obligations.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, hit SR184, marking its highest closing price since it achieved an all-time high of SR190 in June 2021.

The leap in SRMG was the highest in today’s session, followed by Astra Industrial Group which rose 4.6 percent to SR40.7.

In light of the current dominating market theme, last week saw initial public offering applications that are still ongoing with the kick-off of the new trading week.

The Capital Market Authority has approved 29 out of 70 initial public offering applications for 2021, Eqtisadiah reported on Dec. 26.

It added that the authority is currently taking steps to expand the number of future listings in order to enhance the performance of the Kingdom’s financial market.

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
The Saudi Fund for Developments, SFD, has invested $40 million in a water treatment plant project in Camagüey, Cuba.

It aims to enhance the quality of living and repel diseases through delivering hygienic, safe water to over 300,000 residents of the central Cuban city.

In addition, the project tackles the sixth UN SDG goal: “To ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

“This is a significant infrastructure project. By optimizing and developing the existing water treatment plant, we will increase efficiency and ensure the accessibility and sustainable management of water in Camagüey, in line with the 6th UN SDG,” SFD stated, citing the head of its delegation to Cuba.

Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
RIYADH: The National Bank of Egypt will pump 45 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) next year into its retail portfolio amid plans to boost its customer base.

Currently, the volume of the banks retail portfolio is valued at 156 billion Egyptian pounds, which includes 11 billion pounds earmarked for its real estate financing initiative launched by the Central Bank of Egypt.

The bank plans to expand its customer base from the current 18 million to 20 million during 2022, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

NBE’s customers deposits portfolio is valued at 2.3 trillion Egyptian pounds. 

Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
CAIRO: Egypt’s copper exports rose 130 percent in 2021 between January and October, the country’s Export Council for Building Materials said in its latest report.

According to the statistics, copper exports reached $296 million during the period as compared to $129 million during the same period in 2020.

Egypt exported copper to 45 countries. Of the total, 16 markets were added to the country’s list in 2021.

The new markets include South Africa, Mozambique, Malta, Qatar, Switzerland, Canada, Rwanda, Senegal, the Russian Federation, Australia, Tunisia, Tanzania, Vietnam and Spain, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of copper, with imports increasing by over 4,000 percent to $70 million, up from $1.6 million last year, accounting for 24 percent of the total value of copper exports.

Copper exports to Lebanon rose by 350 percent, reaching $31 million, compared to $7 million in 2020, while Greece recorded an increase of 180 percent, to reach $30 million, compared to $10.6 million last year. 

The council stated that total copper exports to China increased by 777 percent, reaching $27.6 million compared to $3 million last year.

However, exports to Algeria and Jordan decreased as compared to the last year, down 32 and 25 percent respectively, the report added. 

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 December 2021
  The deal comes as part of the ministry's strategy to increase production rates and to plan for the natural decline of wells
Updated 26 December 2021
Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation has signed a $1 billion agreement with the Italian energy company Eni, for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta region in Egypt.

Under the agreement, Eni is committed to spend at least an additional $20 million to drill four new wells, according to a statement issued by the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources.

The deal comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to increase production rates and to plan for the natural decline of wells by using the latest technologies in oil producing areas.

It also aims to encourage the pumping of more investments in the field of oil and gas exploration and boost Egypt’s reserves. 

Last October, the Italian company announced three new discoveries in the Meleiha and South West Meleiha concessions in the Western Desert.

Eni has been operating in Egypt since 1954 and is a major producer, with a current production of about 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Updated 26 December 2021
Updated 26 December 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate market slid in late December by 9.1 percent, as the value of deals finalized at a weekly rate of less than SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion).

All segments of the real estate sector recorded a decline with the residential sector transactions declining by 4 percent, the commercial sector fell by 11.7 percent and the total value of transactions in the agriculture and industrial sectors dropped by 27.1 percent.

