Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate – health minister

Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 December 2021
Reuters

Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate that proves they are fully vaccinated, the health minister said in a news conference on Monday.

Topics: Oman COVID-19 vaccine Health

TEL AVIVI: An Israeli hospital launched a clinical trial Monday on the impact of a fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, as the health ministry weighs a national fourth jab rollout.
The study being conducted by Sheba Medical Center involves 150 volunteers from the hospital’s staff, who are at least four months removed from their third vaccine shot and have signs of waning antibodies.
Director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at Sheba, Gili Regev-Yochay, said the study would assess the potential antibody boost from a fourth shot, the existence of adverse effects and whether an additional booster reduces the risk of infection.
Participants will be monitored for six months, she added.
Israeli health ministry spokeswoman Gal Rotem Golan told AFP that the ministry had approved the trial to “check the efficacy” of the fourth shot.
The study’s launch comes as Ministry of Health Director General Nachman Ash weighs the recommendation of an Israeli expert panel to begin administering a fourth vaccine shot to medical staff and everyone above 60 years old.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed the recommendation, which came earlier this month, citing the risk of the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant.
He said that Israel, which was among the first countries in the world to offer a third shot to the general public, would be a trailblazer for the fourth jab.
But the rollout is on hold, pending the health ministry’s approval.
Ash reportedly wants more time to assess the recommendation, as he awaits further data on the severity of infections caused by omicron.
Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel’s national expert panel on Covid-19, supported the trial as Israel is “the first (country) to have a large national cohort of third dose vaccinated people with substantial waning immunity.”
Heart transplant surgeon Jacob Levee, who is participating in the trial for the fourth shot, told reporters: “I did not want to expose the heart transplant patients I am taking care of to the potential of getting the omicron variant.”
Some 4.2 million of Israel’s estimated 9.3 million citizens have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

  • Started the “hunger strike on December 25 because he was not allowed to call us for Christmas”: Sister
  • Lawyer said prosecutors had confirmed he would be tried for espionage as well as “propaganda against the system”
PARIS: A Frenchman held in Iran for more than 18 months on espionage charges he rejects has begun a hunger strike to protest at his detention conditions, his family said Monday.
Benjamin Briere, 36, was arrested in Iran last May, allegedly while flying a drone and taking photographs in a prohibited area.
“Benjamin started the hunger strike on December 25 because he was not allowed to call us for Christmas, but also to draw attention to the mistreatment he has suffered for twenty months,” his sister Blandine Briere told AFP.
“He sees no evolution in his case.”
His family describes him as an innocent tourist who set out in 2018 on a road trip in his camper van that began in Scandinavia before heading overland toward Iran.
His Iranian lawyer said in May that prosecutors had confirmed he would be tried for espionage as well as “propaganda against the system.” A conviction of espionage is punishable by death in Iran.
The French foreign ministry has described the spying charges against Briere, who is being held in the Valikabad prison in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, as “incomprehensible.”
“The Iranian judiciary have not yet decided which court will try the case,” said Blandine Briere.
“He is being held hostage for no reason,” she added. “It is completely illegal and we don’t know anything. Benjamin needs more from the French foreign ministry.”
In Paris, a foreign ministry spokesman said Monday that the government was following “our compatriot’s situation with the greatest attention.”
The French embassy in Tehran had been in regular contact with Briere, who the spokesman said was in Iran “as a tourist” when he was arrested.
The latest such visit took place on December 21, and the embassy contacted him again on Monday, the ministry spokesman said.
Briere is one of more than a dozen Western nationals held in Iran whom activists describe as hostages innocent of any crime, and detained at the behest of the powerful Revolutionary Guards to extract concessions from the West.
Iran insists they are held in accordance with Iranian law, but Tehran has in the past shown readiness to release Western nationals in exchange for the freedom of Iranians held abroad.
Briere is the only such Western detainee known to be held in Iran who does not also hold an Iranian passport.
Iran is also holding the French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was detained in 2019 and sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison on national security charges. In October, she was moved to house arrest.
Fellow French academic Roland Marchal, who was detained with her, was released in March 2020 after France released Iranian engineer Jallal Rohollahnejad, who faced extradition to the United States over accusations he violated US sanctions against Iran.

  • Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the ruling applied to all citizens aged over 18
  • Egypt earlier barred government employees from entering their workplaces unless they had received at least one jab
CAIRO: Egypt has announced that all adults must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their right to public services, such as healthcare and education.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the ruling applied to all citizens aged over 18.

Egypt earlier barred government employees from entering their workplaces unless they had received at least one jab.

The Supreme Council of Universities confirmed that students will be prohibited from entering campus to take their exams unless they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Those who are exempt from vaccination on medical grounds must provide a negative PCR test every three days, a council spokesman said.

The Health Ministry said it had acquired 118 million vaccine doses but only 55 million had so far been administered.

The ministry recorded 823 new infections and 37 deaths in Egypt on Sunday, taking the respective totals to 381,343 and 21,608.

  • The biggest winner in the vote was the movement led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, an opponent of both Iranian and US influence in Iraq
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Supreme Court rejected appeals lodged by Iran-backed Shiite factions against the results of a parliamentary election on Monday, the chief judge said, derailing their attempt to overturn the vote in which they performed poorly.
The Iran-backed factions, including powerful armed groups, had alleged irregularities in the Oct. 10 vote. Judge Jassim Mohammed read out the ruling rejecting their appeal at the court headquarters in Baghdad.
The biggest winner in the vote was the movement led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, an opponent of both Iranian and US influence in Iraq, which won 73 seats, more than any other group in the fractious 329-seat house.
Once the result is confirmed by the Supreme Court, negotiations are expected among Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish groups over the formation of a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

AMMAN: Tributes poured in from the Arab world on Sunday after Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an icon of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule and a tireless campaigner for Palestinian rights, died at the age of 90.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to apartheid, and later chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to heal the country’s wounds.

He also spoke out fearlessly on a range of moral issues, condemned George W. Bush and Tony Blair for the invasion of Iraq, and was an outspoken critic of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the siege of Gaza.

“I wish I could keep quiet about the plight of the Palestinians. I can’t!” he said in 2013. “What’s being done to the Palestinians … it’s the kind of thing we experienced in South Africa.”

In 2014 Tutu declared his support for the boycott, sanctions and divestment campaign against Israeli occupation. “Those who continue to do business with Israel, who contribute to a sense of ‘normalcy’ in Israeli society, are doing the people of Israel and Palestine a disservice,” he said.

Tutu was “a hero for serving humanity and its causes, a fighter against apartheid, a global human rights activist, and a defender of the oppressed,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

“The Palestinian people will remember with loyalty and gratitude his positions in support of our people’s legitimate struggle against the occupation and its racist policy.”

Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, said Tutu’s fight against apartheid was “a powerful and inspiring voice for truth and justice, and a step in the march of mankind toward equality and human dignity.”

He said: “Archbishop Tutu was steadfast in principle, friendly, smiling, calm, inspiring everyone to carry the message of peace with love, and to face challenges with courage, patience and determination, to struggle for the victory of truth and justice, rejecting any violence and hate.”

Other leading Palestinian figures also paid tribute to Tutu.

Ahmad Deek (director-general of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry): “As Palestinians, we are in bad need of giants in humanity such as this symbol for the fight against racism and apartheid including the apartheid applied to our people. His loss is a  loss for South Africa and Palestine. He was a sincere friend and defender of our people’s rights.”

Riyad Mansour (head of the Palestine Mission to the UN): “He was a stubborn fighter against apartheid. He was humble and he lived all his life in Soweto, the biggest and poorest neighborhood in South Africa. He was a sincere friend of the Palestinian people and a defender of Palestinian rights. We will not forget him, his place will be with the great people, like our late leader Yaser Arafat.”

Bishop Atallah Hanna of Jerusalem: “He was a friend of the Palestinians and defended the Palestinian cause. We remember fondly this man who fought against racism, whether in South Africa or anywhere else in the world ,including in the occupied territories. We send our condolences to his family and friends. I met him numerous times and he was always supportive of Palestinians. His name will always be remembered for his rejection of racism and apartheid, including in Palestine. 

Jonathan Kuttab (Human Rights attorney and co-founder of Mandela Institute for Political Prisoners): “He had a constant smile and very infectious laughter, and good humor even when talking about serious things. He was not afraid of upsetting people, including his own ANC, and spoke against Israeli policies even when he was talking in America and among liberal Jews who didn’t like to hear what he had to say. He said when he visited Beit Sahour that it reminded him of except, it was worse. He was willing to say those things even when the so called peace process was at his highest and it was not possible to be critical of Israel and its occupation.

He combined his humanity with his principle and integrity.”

Hanan Ashrawi (former member of the PLO executive committee): “Palestine mourns the passing of Desmond Tutu, whose humanity and compassion were equalled only by his courage and principled commitment in our shared struggle for justice and freedom. His support for Palestine was an embrace of love and empathy. I’m honored to have had him as a friend.”

Issa Amro (founder of Youth Against Settlements in Hebron): “Bishop Tutu fought against apartheid and history will remember him for his struggle. We have learned a lot from him about courage and strength in the fight against racism in all its forms. He fought for human rights and dignity not only in South Africa but also around the world, including Palestine, and this is a big loss for the Palestinian people. He was a model to us in the nonviolence movement. I visited him in South Africa and we have applied many of the lessons from them.”

Lamis Andoni (Palestinian-Jordanian analyst): “He was a model and inspiration and fighter for freedom and justice around the world. He was an exemplary humanist and fighter for injustice in South Africa against apartheid, and in Palestine against occupation and apartheid. His compass was freedom and justice for all regardless of race, religion, gender, class, or ethnicity. I hope that many generations will learn from his example in resilience, his courage, and his deep commitment.”

Vera Baboun (former Mayor of Bethlehem): “People around the world, and Palestinian people in particular,who seek freedom lost a friend today. He fought for freedom and justice and he was not shy in speaking truth to power. He was a voice for rights and a voice for faith based on the Bible.  The fight for freedom will continue after his departure. He was the conscience of the world and the genuine defender of human rights. Our condolences to all those who loved him.”

