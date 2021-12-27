You are here

Egypt's cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30

Egypt’s cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30

Egypt’s cosmeceutical giant Macro Group to list 46% stake on EGX30
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Cairo-based cosmeceutical giant Macro Group plans to offer 45.8 percent of its shares on the Egypt’s EGX Exchange before Jan. 23. 

The company will offer its shares at a value of 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($222 million), the Financial Regulatory Authority said in a statement. 

This comes as the company received approval to list on the bourse yesterday, the FRA said.

Separately, the authority has noted that it has a company that will issue green bonds worth $400 million, during the first half of 2022, the head of the FRA, Mohamed Omran, told CNBC Arabia. 

 

Topics: Egypt

Kuwait-based educational tech startup Dawrat expands into Saudi Arabia

Kuwait-based educational tech startup Dawrat expands into Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait-based educational tech startup Dawrat expands into Saudi Arabia

Kuwait-based educational tech startup Dawrat expands into Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait-based educational technology startup Dawrat has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia.

Dawrat aims to capitalize on the growing need for a skilled workforce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region especially in light of the rising interest among young people in entrepreneurship, Wamda reported.

It also offers more than 10,000 Arabic language courses to users across the MENA region.

“Every country in the GCC now has its own development strategy, including KSA, so there's a need for skilled laborers to support these strategies. Saudi has the fastest execution plan, so it definitely makes sense to expand there,” Mohammad Al Suraya, co-founder of Dawrat said.

Another challenge to educational technologies is the belief that traditional learning methods are superior to online learning.

“The lack of recognition and accreditation for online learning is the main challenge that we are facing in the region.”

“Unlike in the US and Europe, where online learning became more recognized and known years ago, the governments here are not looking at online learning as a learning support mechanism rather than a product or professional education method,” Al Suraya explained.

The Middle East and North Africa region continue to be a large market for education technology (edtech).

The total value of the education technology market in the MENA region is expected to reach $7 billion by 2027, according to a report by Report Linker, a global market research company.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

SISCO, Amiantit consider IPO of subsidiary Tawzea at 15-30% stake, says CEO

SISCO, Amiantit consider IPO of subsidiary Tawzea at 15-30% stake, says CEO
Updated 14 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

SISCO, Amiantit consider IPO of subsidiary Tawzea at 15-30% stake, says CEO

SISCO, Amiantit consider IPO of subsidiary Tawzea at 15-30% stake, says CEO
Updated 14 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co., SISCO, along with its partner Amiantit are considering offering a 15 to 30 percent stake in an initial public offering of their subsidiary, the International Water Distribution Co. Tawzea. 

SISCO’s Chief Mohammed Al-Mudarres told CNBC Arabia that no final decision has been taken with regards to the final stake and offer price.

It will only be determined upon completion of the study by the designated financial advisor of IPO, Wasatah Capital.

This followed the earlier bourse announcement that Tawzea’s shareholders approved on Dec. 23, to convert the company from a limited liability company to a closed joint stock company.

SISCO owns 50 percent of Tawzea's share capital of SR146 million ($38.87 million) in partnership with Saudi Amiantit Co.

 

Japan joins global US led initiative to fight price hike

Japan joins global US led initiative to fight price hike
Updated 31 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Japan joins global US led initiative to fight price hike

Japan joins global US led initiative to fight price hike
Updated 31 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan has joined an interrelated release of crude oil from reserves strategy led by the US, with a sale of 100,000 kiloliters, or 630,000 barrels as a preliminary contribution.

The Asian country plans to sell oil in partnership with other countries as additional sales may shortly follow, Bloomberg reported citing a ministry official.

Countries such as India and China are part of the agreement; however, they are yet to act.

In light of this, the global benchmark – Brent crude- fell by almost 7 percent to reach $76 per barrel since the launch of the US led initiative.

Topics: Oil Japan Saudi Arabia

Saudi bourse closes marginally lower on lingering omicron worries: Closing bell

Saudi bourse closes marginally lower on lingering omicron worries: Closing bell
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse closes marginally lower on lingering omicron worries: Closing bell

Saudi bourse closes marginally lower on lingering omicron worries: Closing bell
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock exchange edged down slightly at the closing bell as fears of the coronavirus omicron variant and rising cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The main stock index, TASI, closed at 11,161 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined around 1 percent to 26,237 points.

Al Rajhi Bank was the biggest contributor to the session’s losses as it fell to SR139 ($37), with over SR239 million worth of shares changing hands intraday. Riyad Bank was down 1.45 percent to close at SR27.2.

Among the highest fallers, Wataniya Insurance, Astra Industrial, and Sadr Logistics, all declined in the range of 2 to 4 percent.

Recording 9 percent of gains, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. was the top gainer of the session, closing at SR146.

Shares of Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. soared 3.71 percent to SR145, following its initial agreement with Al Rajhi Capital to launch an investment fund worth SR1 billion.

Brent crude oil was up 0.22 percent, to $76.3 per barrel, while US WTI crude retreated one percent to $72.97 per barrel at 4:36 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi Central Bank issues draft rules on real estate refinancing

Saudi Central Bank issues draft rules on real estate refinancing
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank issues draft rules on real estate refinancing

Saudi Central Bank issues draft rules on real estate refinancing
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has issued preliminary draft rules on new regulations for real estate refinancing companies.

The rules aim to contribute to the development of the finance sector promoting growth and stability in the secondary market for real estate finance.

The bank said these would provide better ways for real estate financiers to finance the beneficiaries ownership of housing.

It also enables mediation between the real estate finance sector and other funding sources.

The bank stated that all opinions and observations regarding the draft rules will be under study for the purpose of adopting the final version of these rules.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMA real estate

