Cavani rescues Man Utd in Newcastle draw

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United in Newcastle, England, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP)
Updated 28 December 2021
AFP

  • United remain in seventh place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth placed Arsenal with two games in hand
NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Edinson Cavani spared Manchester United's blushes on their return from a coronavirus hiatus as the Uruguayan rescued a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday.
Ralf Rangnick's side trailed to Allan Saint-Maximin's eye-catching early goal and were out-played for long periods at St James' Park.
But Cavani came off the bench to bag his first goal since October in the second half, ensuring Rangnick avoided his first defeat in four games as United's interim manager.
United remain in seventh place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth placed Arsenal with two games in hand.
Rangnick had won his first two league games since taking over from the axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but neither performance was especially convincing and this was another underwhelming effort.
United did have the excuse of the Covid outbreak that forced them into a 16-day period of inactivity since they won 1-0 at Norwich on December 11.
Their games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed, with the club's training ground shut for four days.
But regardless of the coronavirus chaos, Rangnick will know United must improve dramatically if they are to secure a top four finish.
Second bottom Newcastle ended a three-game losing streak, leaving them two points from safety after the most encouraging display of Eddie Howe's eight-match reign.
However, the sight of Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson limping off with injuries was a major blow for Howe, who has won just once since replacing the sacked Steve Bruce.
Although their Covid situation has improved, United still weren't able to return a completely clean bill of health after Sweden defender Victor Lindelof tested positive on Sunday.
Raphael Varane returned from injury to replace Lindelof, but United looked rusty after their enforced lay-off and Newcastle took advantage to snatch a seventh minute lead.
Varane carelessly gifted possession to Sean Longstaff and he picked out Saint-Maximin.
The French winger showed his mesmerising dribbling ability as he shimmied past Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire before steering a fierce strike past David De Gea from the edge of the area.
Newcastle were a real threat on the counter and Jonjo Shelvey broke from the halfway line for a 25-yard rocket that De Gea pushed away.
United struggled to make any impact in the first half, their lethargy encapsulated a Cristiano Ronaldo miskick that drew a mocking roar of delight from the Gallowgate End.
The visitors were creaking and Wilson had the ball in the net from the inspired Saint-Maximin's pass, only for an offside flag to curtail the striker's celebrations.
Rangnick responded by sending on Sancho and Cavani for Fred and Greenwood at half-time.
Crucially, Saint-Maximin should have scored with a close-range effort that lacked the power to beat De Gea.
United finally began to emerge from their shell and Marcus Rashford's dipping shot forced a tip over from Martin Dubravka.
Cavani wasted a good chance from Sancho's pass and Ronaldo's frustrations boiled over as he was booked for a reckless challenge on Ryan Fraser that had Newcastle baying for a red card.
Fraser nearly exacted immediate retribution with a stinging drive which De Gea saved at full stretch.
But United equalised in the 71st minute when Dalot's cross reached Cavani and the Uruguay striker stabbed home at the second attempt after his first effort was blocked.
It was the 80th league goal conceded by Newcastle in 2021, the most of any Premier League team in a calendar year.
Cavani almost made it 81 moments later as his goalbound flick was hooked off the line by Jamaal Lascelles.
In a dramatic finale, Newcastle's Jacob Murphy hit the post with a curler before Miguel Almiron's strike forced a brilliant save from De Gea.

  • Tahani Al-Qahtani had her first taste of Olympic competition in Tokyo this summer, and says she aims to build on the experience she gained
  • She also plans to become an instructor and help train the next generation of female Saudi judo stars, and hopes the sport will be added to the curriculum in schools
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

 

RIYADH: After competing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Saudi judo star Tahani Al-Qahtani, said she now has her sights set on the 2024 Games, in Paris, and hopes to win the Kingdom’s first gold medal.

The 22-year-old from Riyadh also revealed that she plans to become an instructor and train the next generation of Saudi women in judo, and hopes that it will be added to the curriculum in Saudi schools.

“I want to qualify for the next Olympics with my efforts, after I had the opportunity to participate in the last Olympics in Tokyo, and to accomplish a great achievement and win a gold medal in the name of the Kingdom.”

She said that she gained valuable experience competing in Tokyo, and although she suffered a quick defeat against her first opponent, from Slovenia, when she faced her next rival, from Israel, she performed better and held out for longer before losing. As a result, she said, she was satisfied with her performance and believes the experience was a step forward in her judo career.

Al-Qahtani had planned to compete in the Grand Slam Paris and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam events in October and November this year, but said a hand injury prevented this and her recovery will take another four months.

She revealed that she was inspired to take up judo when, while playing basketball with a team at King Saud University in Riyadh, “I saw a coach wearing a judo suit and she caught my attention. So, I followed her and talked to her about the sport and finally decided to take up judo. Consequently, I became one of the first Saudi competitors in this fun sport, with my teammates Raneem Harish and Hessa Al-Maliki.

“I traveled to Egypt and joined a training camp when I still had an orange belt. I watched the African champions and admired their excellence in the sport and wanted to reach their levels.”

  • Rally Jameel will take place from March 17 to 19, with the race starting from Hail and ending in Riyadh
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Rally Jameel, the first-ever navigation rally for women drivers in Saudi Arabia, will take place between March 17 and 19, organizers announced on Monday.

The event, which is in line with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification program relating to the empowerment of women, was launched at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized Toyota distributor in Saudi Arabia.

Munir Khoja, the company’s managing director of marketing communication, said: “We are proud today to launch Rally Jameel, which will set new benchmarks for women’s motor sports in the Kingdom. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has historically been a pioneer in supporting and adopting many prominent motor sports events under the umbrella of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, led by (its chairman) HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal.” Prince Khalid was also present at the launch.

“In the past few years,” Khoja continued, “we witnessed the launch of the Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship and the Hail International Rally, and we will continue to see more rallies spring up in the coming years.

“By organizing Rally Jameel we aim to achieve our higher national goals, as the event will draw the attention of motor sports enthusiasts across the globe to our cities that will host this rally — which is a great opportunity for them to see the Kingdom’s cultural and historical dimensions, and its expansive tourism opportunities.”

Former Saudi rally driver Abdullah Bakhashab, the official organizer of Rally Jameel said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors across all technical aspects for Rally Jameel.

“The 900km rally will be held over three days, starting from Hail and ending in Riyadh, passing through the province of Qassim in the process. Each team will consist of a female driver and an assistant. Participation will be limited to 20 female drivers, who will be nominated by the organizing committee. Registrations will begin from Dec. 27, 2021, via the website www.rallyjameel.com.”

Prince Khalid said that through such initiatives “we would like to inspire our locals and bring them these types of events. We would like to see more women racing in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi driver Dania Akeel, who recently won the T3 category of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, told Arab News: “I think it is an exciting event and it is a great race for women to prove themselves.”

  • The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2022, will be held on Jan. 29
  • Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo will see four teams compete between Feb. 11-12 in a specially built arena
Updated 27 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: AlUla is hosting two world-class equestrian events for the second time in two years.

The first, The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2022, will be held on Jan. 29.

It is an 120 kilometer endurance competition organized in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation.

Located in northwest Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. Both sporting events are being held as part of the Winter at Tantora festival taking place over the next six weeks.

The Endurance Cup will see more than 200 riders compete in one of the most exciting long-distance horse races in the world. It is the third year that the tournament is being held, and more than SR15 million ($4.2 million) in prize money is on offer.

The course takes an average of eight hours to complete and in that time some of the best riders in the world will travel through a variety of breathtaking landscapes. Both horse and rider need to be in peak condition, as the race is physically and mentally demanding.

Last year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum from F3 Stables won the competition.

Italia Endurance Stables & Academy has been appointed organizer of the Endurance Cup, under the leadership of general sport director Gianluca Laliscia and event director Brian Colin Dunn.

Dunn has plenty of praise for the historic location of the race.

He said: “The entire technical team is delighted to visit the stunning desert of AlUla, which has such a deep connection with Arabian horse heritage and is very close to our heart. The welcome of the people and the passion and expertise they have for our sport will undoubtedly make for an epic and joyful experience.”

In the second equestrian event of Winter at Tantora, visitors will also be able to experience a major polo tournament staged in the desert, organized in partnership with the Saudi Polo Federation.

Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo will see four teams compete between Feb. 11-12 next year in a specially built arena that lies close to the ancient site of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Those taking part will be a mix of invited patrons and professional players drawn from the global polo community.

Players from the legendary La Dolfina Polo team will lead one team each. La Dolfina, which many consider them to be “the perfect team,” have a 40-goal handicap together and are the only team to win three consecutive Triple Crowns: the Tortugas Open, Hurlingham Open and Argentine Open, in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Recently, the Royal Commission for AlUla and the La Dolfina Polo Team announced the establishment of a long-term partnership to promote the development of the sport in Saudi Arabia.

The deal aims to make the historic city the premier destination for equestrian sport enthusiasts from around the world.

Adolfo Cambiaso, founder of La Dolfina Polo, and someone considered to be the best polo player in history, has become a destination advocate for AlUla.

“We are excited to return to AlUla and play with fellow patrons and players from all over the world,” he said. “Since the first edition of Desert Polo, it’s been great to see the interest in polo grow in the Kingdom, and we look forward to developing the sport in newly explored regions such as AlUla.”

Amr Zedan, chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, said: “We are very excited to welcome back La Dolfina Polo stars and leading polo patrons, this year from the US, France and the UK.

“The Saudi Polo Federation is working closely to support the Royal Commission for AlUla in developing a new equestrian strategy to continue to build on the Arabian horse heritage of the region.

“With daily flights to AlUla, we hope to see new polo enthusiasts grow in the Madinah region and across the Kingdom.”

It will be the third Winter at Tantora festival where local and international visitors can enjoy traditional music, art, heritage, adventure, culture and food.

Besides the two equestrian events, there will also be a haute couture horse fashion event, the Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show, “where horses meet high fashion.”

AlUla’s equestrian events are key pillars of a long-term strategy to promote AlUla as a international travel destination.

The Royal Commission’s plans include significant infrastructure and facility development, as well as horse-riding trails and itineraries for visitors to immerse themselves in the majesty of the cultural landscape.

Tickets to attend the two Winter at Tantora equestrian events can be purchased starting Dec. 27 through www.experiencealula.com.

  • Competition will take place at Dar Al-Uloom University in Riyadh from Dec. 27-30
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s first Women’s Handball League is set to kick off on Dec. 27 at Dar Al-Uloom University in Riyadh.

It will be the sport’s first competition for female athletes since the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, which will oversee the tournament through its own women’s committee.

Six teams will take part in the league, which will run from Dec. 27 -30, with Najd, Jeddah Hands and Al-Majd in the first group, and Najd Al-Mustaqbal, Elite and Al-Himma making up the second group.

The matches will be refereed by Saudi female officials who have completed courses organized by the SAHF in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports.

Day one of the league will start with the Jeddah Hands facing Najd, with the second match between Najd Al-Mustaqbal and Al-Himma.

  • While the German coach has had a steadying influence at Old Trafford, the Magpies boss is in desperate need of points
Updated 27 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has described English Premier League foe Ralf Rangnick as a “pioneer of the game.”

The Newcastle United head coach has been full of praise for the Manchester United interim boss before the two sides lock horns at St. James’ Park on Monday night.

Rangnick was appointed in a temporary role with the Red Devils, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

While his impact has so far been muted, Howe believes the signs are already there that the respected German coach is turning things around at Old Trafford.

When quizzed on his opposite number, Howe said: “I know he has had a huge impact on some of the most influential coaches in the Premier League, a lot of the culture-change managers who have brought new ideas."

Howe added: “He is a pioneer of the game. He is someone who I’ve had a couple of conversations with over the years — and someone I highly respect and admire. Someone who has a high reputation in the game with honors which prove his methodology works wherever he goes.

“I have no doubt he will have made very instant changes to Manchester United — he will bring in his own way of playing, I have already seen that in the two games that he’s had.”

While it is fair to say the turnaround with Manchester United has been steady, it is difficult to make a case for any managerial bounce — in terms of results — at Newcastle.

Performances, organization and attacking intent have definitely improved, but defensive frailties and the ability to get beaten handsomely are old habits the Magpies seem incapable of shaking.

When asked to assess his first month or so in charge at United, Howe said: “I’d want more points for sure."

He added: “We came into a very difficult situation and we were under no illusions at the size of the task we had. I think you can’t question the players in terms of what they’ve given me.They have given me everything.”

Howe said that he has been pleased "with a lot of what we’ve delivered, but there is huge room for improvement,” adding that “time is against us. We can’t waste games.”

He said: “When opportunities are there for us, we must take them, because every game we don’t win it makes it harder for us to achieve our aims.”

