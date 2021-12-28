You are here

Hard-line Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

The Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Allahabad on December 26, 2021. (AFP)
The Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Allahabad on December 26, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

Hard-line Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

The Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Allahabad on December 26, 2021. (AFP)
  • Since Modi came to power in 2014 Hard-line Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched several attacks on religious minorities
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Hard-line Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday.
The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the vandalising of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ at Ambala in Haryana, a northern state governed by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), The Hindu newspaper said.
It also reported activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency and Hinduism’s holiest city.
Anoop Shramik, a social activist in Varanasi, told Reuters he saw about two dozen people burning the Santa Claus.
Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment.
On Saturday, Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar, eastern Assam, after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal — a right-wing group with close ties to BJP, forced their way into a church, NDTV, a local news channel reported.
Leader of the main opposition Congress party and prominent members of minority Christian groups urged Modi to act.
“The PM should direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify the miscreants and bring them before a Court of law,” P. Chidambaram, India’s former finance minister and a senior Congress leader, said in a tweet.
Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched small-scale attacks on religious minorities, saying their action is to prevent religious conversions.
Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge freedom of belief and related rights that the Indian constitution guarantees to minorities.
Elias Vaz, national vice president of the All India Catholic Union, condemned the latest incidents.
“The strength of India is in its diversity and the people who have done this at Christmas are the real anti-nationals,” Vaz said.
Christians and Muslims together account for nearly 16 percent of India’s 1.37 billion people.

Topics: Hindu extremists RSS terrorists Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
AP

  The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
AP

DENVER: A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.
The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.
The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

Topics: Denver Colorado Shooting

Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
AP

  • Decision was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant
  • Wearing masks is a critical part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: US health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.
Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected – and therefore having to isolate or quarantine – threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.
“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. The new recommendations said workers could go back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. And the agency said isolation time could be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages.
Now, the CDC is changing the isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public to be even less stringent.
The change is aimed at people who are not experiencing symptoms. People with symptoms during isolation, or who develop symptoms during quarantine, are encouraged to stay home.
The CDC’s isolation and quarantine guidance has confused the public, and the new recommendations are “happening at a time when more people are testing positive for the first time and looking for guidance,” said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.
Nevertheless, the guidance continues to be complex.
The isolation rules are for people who are infected. They are the same for people who are unvaccinated, partly vaccinated, fully vaccinated or boosted.
They say:
– The clock starts the day you test positive.
– An infected person should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10.
– At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities but must wear a mask everywhere – even at home around others – for at least five more days.
– If you still have symptoms after isolating for five days, stay home until you feel better and then start your five days of wearing a mask at all times.
The quarantine rules are for people who were in close contact with an infected person but not infected themselves.
For quarantine, the clock starts the day someone is alerted they may have been exposed to the virus.
Previously, the CDC said people who were not fully vaccinated and who came in close contact with an infected person should stay home for at least 10 days.
Now the agency is saying only people who got booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear masks in all settings for at least 10 days.
That’s a change. Previously, people who were fully vaccinated – which the CDC has defined as having two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – could be exempt from quarantine.
Now, people who got their initial shots but not boosters are in the same situation as those who are partly vaccinated or are not vaccinated at all: They can stop quarantine after five days if they wear masks in all settings for five days afterward.
Suspending both isolation and quarantine after five days is not without risk.
A lot of people get tested when they first feel symptoms, but many Americans get tested for others reasons, like to see if they can visit family or for work. That means a positive test result may not reveal exactly when a person was infected or give a clear picture of when they are most contagious, experts say.
When people get infected, the risk of spread drops substantially after five days, but it does not disappear for everyone, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, a New York physician who is a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
“If you decrease it to five days, you’re still going to have a small but significant number of people who are contagious,” he said.
That’s why wearing masks is a critical part of the CDC guidance, Walensky said.
The new CDC guidance is not a mandate; it’s a recommendation to employers and state and local officials. Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC’s guidance for health care workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.
It’s possible other states will seek to shorten their isolation and quarantine policies, and CDC is trying to get out ahead of the shift. “It would be helpful to have uniform CDC guidance” that others could draw from, rather than a mishmash of policies, Walensky said.
Given the timing with surging case counts, the update “is going to be perceived as coming in response to pressure from business interests,” Wiley said. But some experts have been calling for the change for months, because shorter isolation and quarantine periods appeared to be sufficient to slow the spread, she said.
The move by CDC follows a decision last week by UK officials to reduce the self-isolation period for vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19.

Topics: US Coronavirus omicron variant

Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Australia grapples with a planned reopening while the new variant rages
  • State leaders have brought back some containment measures like mandatory mask-wearing and QR code check-ins
Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia recorded another record surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as an outbreak of the highly infectious omicron variant disrupted reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls.
The country reported 10,269 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous day, according to a Reuters calculation of state figures, once again surpassing its peak of a day earlier, as it grapples with a planned reopening while the new variant rages.
The state of South Australia, which has been experiencing a flare-up, was yet to report its latest numbers.
There were five COVID-19 deaths reported, taking the total fatalities to just over 2,200 since the start of the pandemic. Authorities did not specify whether any of the new deaths were related to the omicron variant.
The omicron variant, which medical experts say is more transmissible but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in Australia just as the country got underway with plans to reopen for good after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns.
With the resumption of rising case numbers – despite a vaccination rate of more than 90 percent for Australians aged over 16 – the country’s state leaders have brought back some containment measures like mandatory mask-wearing and QR code check-ins at public venues.
The rising case numbers have also led to mandatory self-isolation for thousands of workers in the hospitality, entertainment and airline sectors – the sectors worst hit by lockdowns – resulting in canceled theater shows, closed restaurants and postponed flights.
The outbreak has also fueled a resumption of fractious domestic politics which defined much of the pandemic as some states resist calls to remove internal border controls.
New South Wales (NSW), home to Sydney and a third of Australia’s 25 million population, called on neighboring Queensland to shift from mandatory clinical testing at the point of origin to on-the-spot rapid antigen testing for people traveling there.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a quarter of clinical tests in his state were “tourism tests” for asymptomatic people, bringing huge pressure of the health system, long testing queues and wait times of several days for results.
In one case, a Sydney testing clinic sent incorrect negative test results to 400 COVID-19-positive people, then prematurely sent 950 people negative results when 486 were actually positive. The bungle was the result of “human error, and when people are under pressure, human errors are more frequent,” said Hazzard.
He called on Queensland to scrap mandatory clinical tests immediately, rather than after Jan. 1 as planned, but the Queensland authorities said the policy was working.
Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath instead said the state would remove another testing rule for interstate arrivals: people arriving in the state would no longer have to take a virus test five days after arriving.
Australia’s international border remains effectively closed, but Australian nationals may return without mandatory hotel quarantine and the country has said it would allow certain skilled workers and foreign students in.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron variant

Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall

  • In the first 11 months of 2021, some 14,000 migrants had already come to Europe — more than in the whole of 2020
  • The Mediterranean remains the focus of the great exodus of people from Africa and Asia in search of a better life
Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall

LONDON: For two years, the global refugee crisis has been overshadowed by the battle against COVID-19. But in 2021 there was a worrying uptick in the number of people fleeing poverty and conflict, and there is every indication that the situation will get even worse in 2022.

Anyone who followed media coverage in November of the unseemly squabbling between Britain and the EU after the tragic deaths of 27 migrants in the English Channel could be forgiven for thinking the economic and social burden of the global refugee crisis in 2021 fell mainly on northern Europe.

Nothing could be further from the truth. As the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, frequently points out, 85 percent of the world’s 20 million or more refugees are hosted either in neighboring countries or elsewhere in developing regions.

Turkey, for example, has more refugees within its borders than any other country — more than 3.5 million (or 43 for every 1,000 of its own citizens). Jordan has almost 3 million, while tiny Lebanon hosts 1.5 million — more than 13 refugees for every 100 Lebanese.

Germany, home to a million former refugees, has been the most generous of the European states. In the UK, which receives far fewer applications than either Germany or France, but where politicians whip up animosity towards migrants by suggesting, falsely, that the country is being overrun, there is only one tenth of that number. 

Iranians made up the largest proportion of those claiming asylum in the UK in the year ending September 2021.

By the end of November, 23,500 migrants had successfully crossed the Channel over the course of 2021 — double the number that did so in 2020 — while France had prevented 18,000 more from attempting the crossing.

But it is clear that the treacherous Mediterranean Sea remains the focus of the great exodus of people from Africa and the Middle East in search of a better life. Figures from UNHCR show that between January and October 2021, a total of 81,647 people risked it all in a bid to set foot in Spain, Italy, Malta, Greece or Cyprus. 

It goes without saying that the deaths of the 27 people, including three children, when their flimsy rubber craft foundered off the coast of France on Nov. 25, is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many.

Libyan health workers recover bodies of drowned migrants, who were hoping to travel to Europe by sea, after a shipwreck off the beach in Sabratha, some 120 kilometres west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on November 25, 2021. (AFP)

But what the coverage has largely overlooked is that during the year up to that date no fewer than 2,543 people had already drowned in the Mediterranean or the eastern Atlantic while seeking refuge in Europe.

The majority, some 1,422 individuals, perished on the infamous central Mediterranean route, bound for Italy or Malta. Overall, the Missing Migrants Project reports, deaths in the Mediterranean “drastically increased in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020,” a phenomenon it attributed in part to the relaxation of mobility restrictions imposed in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 959 people lost their lives in 2021 attempting the increasingly popular, but deceptively hazardous, crossing from West Africa to the Spanish Canary Islands, 100 kilometers offshore at their closest point to Morocco or the Western Sahara. 

One of the most recent lives lost on this route was that of a baby, found dead in one of five inflatable dinghies, carrying nearly 300 people from sub-Saharan Africa, that were intercepted off the islands at the beginning of December.

Yet despite such tragedies, compassion fatigue appears to have set in.

A baby is rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Maydayterraneo on board the Aita Mari rescue boat during the rescue of about 90 migrants in the Mediterranean open sea off the Libyan coast on February 9, 2020. (AFP)

Such catastrophes would once have made front-page news around the world, as in 2015 when the body of three-year-old Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi washed ashore near Bodrum in Turkey.

For a while, the uproar created by the harrowing photographs of the child’s body face-down in the surf a few hundred meters from a popular tourist spot, seemed like it might tip attitudes in favor of the world’s refugees. 

Since then, however, the drownings have continued, and a world now preoccupied with the COVID-19 pandemic has largely lost interest.

In the five years that followed Kurdi’s death in 2015, no fewer than 17,000 people lost their lives attempting the sea crossing to Europe. Exactly how many of them were children is unclear. But given that one in five migrants are children, it is plausible that Kurdi has been followed to his untimely death by approximately 3,400 of his young peers.

In the flood of statistics that has been generated since the refugee crisis exploded in 2015, it is easy to lose sight of the reality of the myriad human tragedies that lie behind the numbers — the countless families and communities devastated by the loss of mothers, fathers and children. And it seems there is no end in sight.

With a total of 109,726 refugee arrivals in Europe as of the end of November, 2021 has not been a particularly bad year — certainly when compared to 2015 when over a million people sought sanctuary on the northern shores of the Mediterranean.

A European Union flag waves behind barbwires at the new closed center for migrants in the Greek island of Kos on November 27, 2021. (AFP)

Indeed, the numbers have declined year on year since 2015 — dramatically so in 2016, to 380,300, and again in 2017, when “only” 178,700 came to Europe. Over the next three years the numbers dropped steadily, from 141,400 in 2018 to 95,700 in 2020.

But in 2021, for the first time in five years, the downward trend began to reverse. In the 11 months to November, some 14,000 people had already come to Europe — more than in the whole of 2020.

Experts are divided on the cause of the recent flurry. Certainly, the movements of people serve as a barometer of global affairs. That the largest proportion of refugees in 2021 — some 25 percent of the total — came from Tunisia reflects that country’s ongoing socio-economic problems.

But second to Tunisia, and accounting for more than 11 percent of all refugees in 2021, was Bangladesh, which in the past year made a surprise appearance in a top 10 of source nations, a list previously dominated by countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Between January and the end of October this year, 6,455 refugees whose journey began in Bangladesh arrived in Europe. An unknown number died trying. In May 2021, 50 would-be migrants drowned when their boat sank off Tunisia. Rescuers were surprised to find that all 33 of the survivors, found clinging to an oil platform, were from Bangladesh.

Migrants rescued by Tunisia's national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean by boat, rest at the port of El-Ketef in Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya on June 27, 2021. (AFP)

It is, however, unclear whether they were in fact Bangladeshis. One ominous explanation for the sudden appearance of Bangladesh in the statistics may be the plight of the Rohingya, the persecuted Muslim minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar’s Rakhine State, about a million of whom have been driven to seek sanctuary across the border in Bangladesh. 

Life in the overcrowded, under-resourced Bangladeshi refugee camps is becoming intolerable, and there are fears for the wellbeing of large numbers of Rohingya who have recently been resettled on a remote island about 50 kilometers offshore in the Bay of Bengal. 

As UNHCR reported in August, between January 2020 and June 2021, some 3,046 Rohingya, two thirds of whom were women and children, attempted to cross the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal to seek refuge in Indonesia or Malaysia, departing either from Rakhine State or from Bangladesh. More than 200 perished in the attempt.

It remains to be seen exactly how the composition of the world’s refugee population will change in 2022. Events in Eritrea and Ethiopia will doubtless contribute to the mix in the coming year, while there is every indication that countries such as Egypt, Iran and Syria, whose citizens together accounted for more than 20 percent of Mediterranean crossings in 2021, will continue to contribute more than their fair share to the global refugee crisis.

“Despite the pandemic, wars and conflict continue to rage across the world, displacing millions and barring many from returning home,” said Gillian Triggs, UNHCR’s chief of international protection, at the launch of the Projected Global Resettlement Needs 2022 report.

“With rising humanitarian needs far outpacing solutions, we appeal to countries to make more resettlement places available for the refugees whose lives are in danger or who are otherwise at risk,” Triggs continued.

UNHCR is in the business of resettlement, persuading countries to take a share of the growing army of refugees. It is a task seemingly as hopeless as it is noble.

Last year, of the 20.7 million known refugees in the world, just 35,000 were resettled. The UN refugee agency predicts that an additional 1.47 million refugees will be in need of resettlement in 2022. 

Topics: refugees Editor's Choice

Updated 28 December 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  In this northeastern side of Bali live the Bali Aga people, known for their unique and sacred funeral rite where the bodies of the deceased are left above ground under a banyan tree
Updated 28 December 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

BALI: In Bali’s highland village of Trunyan, corpses are laid out at the foot of a fragrant banyan tree and left to decompose in the open air. A villager who died almost two months ago is the latest member of the lakeside cemetery, where the centuries-old funeral tradition has remained alive despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can still see the face,” village resident and local guide Ketut Mawon told Arab News on a recent visit. He was pointing to a corpse that was dressed in traditional Balinese clothing and with a face that appeared to be intact.

To reach Trunyan, one must take a 15-minute boat ride from the main road to reach the other side of Batur crater lake.

In this northeastern side of Bali live the Bali Aga people, known for their unique and sacred funeral rite where the bodies of the deceased are left above ground under a banyan tree, which they believe absorbs the pungent smell of decaying bodies.

Even as the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced drastic changes to funeral rituals around the world, a solemn send-off as they’ve always known remains an option for Trunyan villagers.

The public health crisis meant corpses had to be wrapped in layers of plastic, before being placed inside a body bag, and then a casket. The transformed ritual often denied family members a chance to care for the bodies of their loved ones one last time, leaving instead a quick burial performed by undertakers clothed in full protective gear designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the people of Trunyan still ride their canoe to reach the nearby cemetery, which is only accessible by boat and only permits men to take part in the ceremony.

“The pandemic has not changed any of the rituals, but we do wear face masks and maintain our social distancing from one another,” Mawon said.

In the secluded cemetery, each corpse is partially shielded by a small woven bamboo cage. Despite the visibly decaying bodies and bones, there was no putrid smell. Coins, bank notes, snack packaging and other daily necessities, as well as photos of the deceased, are left scattered around the site, placed there by family members for the dead to take to the afterlife.

While their skeletons are scattered on the ground, the skulls are stacked on top of a nearby stone altar. When there is no room left, the oldest of the corpses are removed to a nearby ossuary to allow space for new corpses.

“This cemetery is assigned only for 11 corpses. If there are less than that, it is fine, but it cannot be more than that. It is what our ancestors have told us,” Mawon said.

FASTFACT

Village residents continue to maintain the centuries-old tradition, even as funeral rituals have drastically changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be granted a final resting place at the special cemetery, the deceased must fulfill certain conditions: They must either be village priests, or have died of a natural cause and be married. Of the 11 spots, four are assigned for the village priests, with the bamboo shacks marked by a white cloth cover.

A separate cemetery is located not too far away, and is especially assigned for babies and those who are unmarried. There is also another space for those who died of unnatural causes, or whose bodies are scarred.

“In the second cemetery, the corpses are left also in the open but there is no fragrant tree there so they smell, but in the third one, we bury them,” Mawon explained.

In October, two villagers died under a landslide following a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Bali. They were among those buried in the third cemetery, according to Mawon.

Every five years, the villagers perform the last part of Balinese funeral ritual known as Ngaben, a final send-off for the souls on to the next life. However, the version carried out by Trunyan residents is a little different.

“Unlike the rest of the Balinese, we don’t cremate the effigies in our Ngaben ceremony, but we float them along with their belongings that are left scattered here to the lake,” Mawon said.

The Bali Aga people are Bali’s indigenous people, whose ancestors are believed to predate the 16th-century Majapahit empire.

Their unique funeral rites were quite the tourist attraction, especially among foreign visitors. Up to 20 boats each carrying eight passengers made their way to the cemetery every day, before the pandemic.

In 2019, more than 6 million international travelers visited Bali.

“After the pandemic hit, we only had local visitors,” Mawon said.

Though Bali’s international airport has been officially open for foreign visitors since mid-October, the island has yet to welcome an international direct flight. The relatively few foreigners visiting Bali have instead arrived in Jakarta with a special business visa, before continuing the trip on a domestic flight to the province.

The popular holiday destination has instead seen a surge of domestic tourists holidaying for Christmas and New Year, but calls for a change in the requirements for international arrivals are mounting still.

Bali Deputy Governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati is among those urging the central government in Jakarta to reevaluate current requirements.

“We don’t mean to differentiate, but the market segment is different. Domestic tourists are concentrated in southern Bali,” Sukawati said during a panel discussion on Dec. 17, “while foreign tourists, their stay is more distributed (in other parts of Bali).”

Topics: Bali

